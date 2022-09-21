High school roundup for Sept. 20, 2022: Max Marcotte keeps Seneca Valley unbeaten with OT goal vs. NA

By:

Tuesday, September 20, 2022 | 11:10 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Seneca Valley’s Max Marcotte celebrates after scoring the winning goal in overtime to defeat North Allegheny, 3-2, on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Jackson. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Seneca Valley’s Max Marcotte celebrates after scoring the winning goal in overtime to defeat North Allegheny, 3-2, on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Jackson. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Seneca Valley’s Connor Oros celebrates after scoring against North Allegheny on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Jackson. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Seneca Valley’s Will Bruno celebrates after Connor Oros scored against North Allegheny on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Jackson. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Seneca Valley’s Will Bruno celebrates after Connor Oros scored against North Allegheny on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Jackson. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Luke Brady battles Seneca Valley’s Ben Randall for a header during their game on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Jackson. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Seneca Valley Max Marcotte celebrates after scoring his first goal against North Allegheny on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Jackson. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Seneca Valley’s Max Marcotte celebrates with teammates after his first goal against North Allegheny on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Jackson. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Seneca Valley’s Cole Kamarec moves the ball upfield during a game against North Allegheny on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Jackson. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Seneca Valley goalkeeper Ryan Krumenacker makes a save late in the game against North Allegheny on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Jackson. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Seneca Valley’s Max Marcotte celebrates after scoring the winning goal in overtime to defeat North Allegheny, 3-2, on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Jackson. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Seneca Valley’s Max Marcotte celebrates after scoring the winning goal in overtime to defeat North Allegheny, 3-2, on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Jackson. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Luke Brady heads the ball against Seneca Valley on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Jackson. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Seneca Valley’s Connor Oros controls the ball during a game against North Allegheny on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Jackson. Previous Next

Max Marcotte scored his second goal of the game in overtime as Seneca Valley stayed undefeated with a 3-2 Section 1-4A boys soccer win over North Allegheny on Tuesday.

Connor Oros also scored for the Raiders (9-0, 7-0). Zach Nash and Gabi Gotz scored for the Tigers (6-3-1, 4-3).

Beaver 7, Riverside 0 – Jamie Bonnar and Isaac Tharp scored two goals apiece and Robert Cestra had the shutout as Beaver (5-2, 5-1) beat Riverside (1-6, 1-5) in Section 4-2A.

Belle Vernon 2, McGuffey 1 – Dylan Rathway and Trevor Kovatch each had a goal and an assist as Belle Vernon (7-2, 6-1) moved into first place in Section 3-2A with a win over McGuffey (7-3, 5-2).

Bethel Park 4, Ringgold 1 – Cody Hendrych-Bondra scored two goals to lead Bethel Park (6-3, 5-2) to a Section 3-3A victory against Ringgold (3-7, 3-4). Henry Gaston and Xavier Jackson also scored for the Black Hawks.

Butler 3, North Hills 0 – Thomas Sheptak had two goals and an assist and Drew Knight recorded the shutout for Butler (6-3-1, 3-3-1) in a Section 1-4A win over North Hills (0-8, 0-7). Noah Ernst had two assists and Dylan Murphy also scored for Butler.

Canon-McMillan 5, Baldwin 0 – Roman Pasquarelli scored two goals and Ryan Simonette recorded the shutout for Canon-McMillan (7-2, 6-1) in a Section 2-4A win over Baldwin (1-7, 1-6).

Central Valley 3, Ambridge 1 – Tyler Harsch had a pair of goals to help Central Valley (5-2-1, 4-2-1) top Ambridge (7-3, 4-3) in Section 2-3A. Cam DeVicentis also scored for the Warriors.

Deer Lakes 3, Freeport 2 – Ryan Hanes, Wes Boyle and Peyton Kushon scored as Deer Lakes (9-1, 7-0) beat Freeport (4-4, 4-3) in Section 2-2A. Dante Treglia and Isaac Wetzel each scored for the Yellowjackets.

Elizabeth Forward 6, South Allegheny 1 – Dom Cavalier scored a hat trick as Elizabeth Forward (4-4, 3-4) beat South Allegheny (2-9, 0-7) in a Section 1-2A contest. Ethan Callaghan, Nathan Pozzuto and Jade Rollins-Manes also scored for the Warriors.

Gateway 13, Obama Academy 1 – Brendan Strawser scored four times and Nick Lococo netted a hat trick to lead the way for Gateway (6-4, 4-3) in a Section 4-3A victory against Obama Academy (1-7, 0-6).

Hampton 3, North Catholic 2 – Caden Muchenski scored his second goal of the game in overtime to power Hampton (7-2, 5-1) to a Section 1-3A victory over North Catholic (2-4-2, 2-3). Luke Fiscus scored a goal and assisted on the overtime winner for the Talbots.

Jeannette 3, Leechburg 2 – Austin Emory had two goals and Jordan Taylor also scored for Jeannette (4-4, 2-4) in a Section 2-2A win. Jake Mull and Luke Fox scored for Leechburg (2-5-1, 2-5).

Kiski Area 4, Indiana 0 – Trey Curry had a pair of goals and Anders Bordoy added a goal and an assist to power Kiski Area (8-1, 6-0) to a Section 1-3A win over Indiana (2-7, 1-5). Ronin Wilczek also scored for the Cavaliers.

Knoch 10, Derry 1 – Caleb Oskin recorded a hat trick and an assist and Orrin Milcic added a goal and two assists to lift Knoch (5-3, 5-2) to a win over Derry (1-7, 0-6) in Section 2-2A.

Moon 3, West Allegheny 0 – Davi Jansson had two goals and Aedan Costa also scored for Moon (8-0-1, 7-0) in a Section 2-3A win over West Allegheny (2-7, 2-5).

Mt. Lebanon 3, Allderdice 0 – James Ivanov had a hat trick and Cole Barton recorded the shutout as Mt. Lebanon (4-6, 4-3) beat Allderdice (5-4-1, 3-4) in Section 2-4A.

Mt. Pleasant 1, Waynesburg 1 – Aydan Gross scored the tying goal in the second half to help Mt. Pleasant (5-4-1, 5-1-1) to a Section 3-2A draw with Waynesburg (1-5-2, 1-4-2).

Norwin 1, Upper St. Clair 0 – Owen Christopher scored the winning goal in the final minute of regulation and Anthony Scalise recorded the shutout as Norwin (4-4, 4-3) defeated Upper St. Clair (5-3-1, 4-3) in Section 2-4A.

Penn-Trafford 7, McKeesport 0 – Brennen Neubauer and Logan Swartz each scored twice to lead Penn-Trafford (5-5, 4-3) to a Section 4-3A win against McKeesport (0-9, 0-6). Ben Luchs, Daniel Carr and Logan Murphy each scored a goal for the Warriors.

Pine-Richland 2, Shaler 1 – Nathan Bang and Finn Kichi scored for Pine-Richland (7-1-1, 5-1-1) in a Section 1-4A win over Shaler (4-5, 2-5). Josh Jashinski scored the Titans’ only goal.

Quaker Valley 10, Ellwood City 0 – Nick Allen had a hat trick and Jack Karwoski and Ben Henry each picked up two goals and an assist as Quaker Valley (7-2, 6-0) blanked Ellwood City (0-6, 0-6) in Section 4-2A. Matteo Castellini added a goal and two assists for the Quakers.

Serra Catholic 3, Bishop Canevin 1 – Luke Perez scored twice and Eli Noel netted one goal as Serra Catholic (4-3, 4-1) beat Bishop Canevin (0-9-1, 0-4-1) in Section 4-A.

Seton LaSalle 4, Charters-Houston 0 – Jack Billick scored a hat trick and Elliott Brennan added another as Seton LaSalle (6-1, 5-0) shut out Chartiers-Houston (3-6, 2-3) in Section 4-A.

Sewickley Academy 2, Freedom 0 – Michael DiSantis and Adin Zorn scored and Cooper Wentz had a six-save shutout for Sewickley Academy (9-0, 6-0) in a Section 1-A win over Freedom (6-2, 3-2).

Shady Side Academy 4, Greensburg Salem 2 – Drew McKim scored all four Shady Side Academy (6-1, 6-1) in a Section 2-2A victory. Owen Gall scored both goals for Greensburg Salem (3-6, 1-6).

South Park 1, West Mifflin 0 – Cameron Loveland converted a penalty kick in the sixth minute to give South Park (10-0, 7-0) a Section 1-2A win against West Mifflin (7-3, 5-2).

Springdale 5, St. Joseph 1 – Chris Mitchell had a pair of goals and Billy Lawrence added a goal and two assists to lead Springdale (6-3, 4-2) past St. Joseph (2-7, 0-6) in Section 3-A. Bret Overly and Patrick Wylly also scored for the Dynamos.

Thomas Jefferson 11, Uniontown 1 – Anthony Orlando scored four goals and Brayden Miller and Ray Schrello each had a hat trick as Thomas Jefferson (9-1, 7-0) defeated Uniontown (0-7, 0-7) in Section 3-3A.

Trinity Christian 9, Riverview 0 – Courtney Wright had three goals and an assist and Luke Kost picked up two goals and three assists as Trinity Christian (5-1-1, 3-1-1) defeated Riverview (1-7, 1-5) in Section 3-A.

Girls soccer

Thomas Jefferson 13, Uniontown 0 – Olivia Supp led Thomas Jefferson (7-2, 5-1) with two goals in a rout of Uniontown (0-6, 0-5) in Section 2-3A. Sami Maglicco, Natalie Lamenza, Olivia Della Lucia, Emma Martinis and Aubrey Little also scored for the Jaguars.

Boys golf

Section 7-3A – Moon’s Zack Ross took medalist honors with a 74, four strokes ahead of teammate Andrew Bruce, at Hickory Heights. Upper St. Clair teammates Neil Joon, Connor McKenzie and Ian Kirk also hit the target score of 81 to qualify for the WPIAL tournament.

Section 2-2A – Shady Side Academy’s Neely Nicholson shot 77 to lead 10 golfers that met the target score of 96 and advanced to the WPIAL tournament at Del-Mar Golf Course. Eden Christian’s Pearl Lindgren finished second, shooting 79 and Quaker Valley’s Eva Bulger rounded out the podium with an 83.

Volleyball

Burrell 3, Valley 0 – Avery Bain had nine kills to lead Burrell to a Section 5-2A win over Valley.

Canon-McMillan 3, Baldwin 0 – Gianna Reamer had 17 kills, four blocks and eight digs and Natalie Carr had 10 kills and four aces in Canon-McMillan’s sweep of Baldwin in Section 2-4A.

Hampton 3, Franklin Regional 0 – Emmy Schrom had 14 kills and seven aces and seven digs while Avery Koontz had 19 digs to lead Hampton to a nonsection win against Franklin Regional.

Jefferson-Morgan 3, Avella 1 – Alisa Long had an ace, 11 blocks and 10 kills and Ali Ostrich had four aces, five blocks and two kills to lead Jefferson-Morgan to a Section 2-1A win against Avella. Kaelyn Martos had an ace, six blocks and two kills as well for the Rockets.

Knoch 3, Ambridge 1 – Sierra Mock had 14 kills and Nina Szymanski had 13 service points as Knoch defeated Ambridge in a Section 4-3A match.

Laurel 3, Ellwood City 1 – Dakota Weldon had 12 kills and Josey Fortuna recorded 33 assists to help Laurel to a Section 1-2A victory.

Ligonier Valley 3, Apollo-Ridge 1 – Ruby Wallace had 12 kills and two blocks and Lacy Sosko had 10 kills and four blocks to power Ligonier Valley to a Section 5-2A win. Alexa Harding added five kills and five blocks, and Saylor Close had 12 assists for the Rams.

Mapletown 3, Geibel 0 – Krista Wilson had 11 kills and six aces to lead Mapletown to a Section 2-A win. Bailey Rafferty had nine assists, Ella Menear served up 15 aces and Alexis Perry added eight aces.

West Greene 3, California 1 – London Whipkey has 25 digs and three aces while Kasie Meek had 15 kills and three aces in a West Greene Section 2-A win over California.

Field hockey

Pine-Richland 6, Mt. Lebanon 0 – Jessica Albertson had four goals to propel Pine-Richland to a Section 3A win.