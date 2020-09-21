High school roundup for Sept. 21, 2020: Peters Township girls soccer edges Mt. Lebanon

Monday, September 21, 2020 | 11:31 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Freeport’s Kaylin Greiser battles Deer Lakes’ Ashley McAdams for a header during their game on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Freeport. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Freeport’s Aleah Parison celebrates after scoring past Deer Lakes goalkeeper Aby Cacurak during their game on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Freeport. Previous Next

Irene Doleno scored 12 minutes into the second half and Emma Sawich recorded the shutout to lead No. 4 Peters Township (3-0, 3-0) to a 1-0 victory over Mt. Lebanon (1-1, 1-1) in Section 2-4A girls soccer Monday.

Avonworth 3, Beaver 1 – Ava Wert had two goals and Joey Skillen also scored to help Avonworth (3-0, 2-0) to a Section 1-2A win. Maegan Martin scored for Beaver (0-2-1, 0-2-1).

Bentworth 2, Waynesburg 1 – Mallory Schreiber scored the winning goal off an assist from Reagan Schreiber with four minutes left to lead Bentworth (3-2, 1-2) past Waynesburg (1-4, 0-3) in a nonsection match. Reagan Schreiber also scored. Ashlyn Basinger scored and McKenzie Booth made 17 saves for Waynesburg.

Belle Vernon 2, Ringgold 1 – Morgan Einodshofer and Jillian Butchki scored to lead Belle Vernon (3-1, 2-1) to a Section 2-3A victory. Katelyn Ferrence scored for Ringgold (1-2, 1-2).

Bethel Park 3, Canon-McMillan 0 – Artemis Conaboy, Eva Blatz and Macy Mathias scored to power Bethel Park (1-2, 1-2) past Canon-McMillan (1-2, 1-2) in Section 2-4A.

Blackhawk 1, Karns City 0 – Haley Romigh scored the decisive goal and Riley Sims recorded her first shutout of the season to lead Blackhawk (2-2, 1-2) to a nonsection win.

Chartiers-Houston 6, Monessen 0 – Ashley Horvath and Alyssa Wright scored two goals apiece and Keely Acor had the shutout to lead Chartiers-Houston (2-2, 2-3) past Monessen (0-3, 0-3) in Section 2-A.

Elizabeth Forward 7, West Mifflin 0 – Natalie Beinlich, Abigail Beinlich and Anna Resnik scored two goals apiece to help Elizabeth Forward (3-1, 3-0) past West Mifflin (1-3, 0-3) in Section 4-2A. Natalie Moffa also scored.

Fox Chapel 2, Latrobe 0 – Britta Lagerquist scored both goals to lead No. 1 Fox Chapel (3-0, 3-0) past Latrobe (0-2, 0-2) in Section 3-4A.

Greensburg Central Catholic 8, Serra Catholic 2 – Sara Felder had a hat trick and Tatum Gretz and Bethany Winnor scored two goals apiece to lead No. 2 Greensburg Central Catholic (3-0, 3-0) to a Section 1-A win. Bella Meder and Jaime Dermotta scored for Serra Catholic (0-1-1, 0-1-1).

Indiana 1, Gateway 0 – Cadence Ullman scored the lone goal to lead Indiana (2-3, 2-3) past Gateway (2-2, 1-1) in Section 1-3A.

Kiski Area 5, Knoch 2 – Kaylee Elwood and Emerson Johngarlo had two goals apiece for Kiski Area (2-2, 2-2) in a Section 1-AAA victory over Knoch (1-3, 1-2). Emily Schrag added a goal for the Cavaliers.

Mars 5, South Fayette 0 – Caroline Wroblewski had a hat trick and Ellie Coffield added a goal and four assists to lead No. 1 Mars (4-0, 4-0) past South Fayette (1-2, 1-1) in Section 4-3A. Gracie Dunaway also scored.

Norwin 5, Hempfield 0 – Evelyn Moore, Maddie Rose, Katelyn Kauffman, Lacey Bernick and Jenna McGuinness scored to get No. 5 Norwin (2-2, 2-1) back on the winning track with a Section 3-4A victory over Hempfield (0-3, 0-2).

OLSH 5, Mohawk 1 – Julia Centofanti scored twice to lead OLSH (3-0, 3-0) past Mohawk (0-3, 1-3) in Section 3-A. Alexa Taylor, Evie Minzer and Paige Smith also scored for OLSH.

Seton LaSalle 7, Beth-Center 0 – Paige Kuisis scored four goals and Kyla Cohagan had a seven-save shutout to lead Seton LaSalle (4-0, 4-0) past Beth-Center (0-3, 0-3) in Section 2-A. Natalie Bulseco, Ireland Killen and Michele Defide also scored.

Southmoreland 5, McGuffey 1 – Olivia Cernuto had a hat trick and Taylor Klingensmith scored twice to lead No. 5 Southmoreland (3-0, 3-0) past McGuffey (0-4, 0-3) in Section 3-2A.

Springdale 4, Apollo-Ridge – Grace Gent, Alana Rudolph, Olivia Schneider and Lilly Iadicicco scored for Springdale (2-1-1, 2-1-1) in a Section 1-A win over Apollo-Ridge (1-1, 1-1).

Thomas Jefferson 5, Penn Hills 0 – Natalie Lamenza scored twice and Maddison Sippey and Cordie Wemyss combined on the shutout to lead Thomas Jefferson (2-1, 1-1) past Penn Hills (1-3, 0-2) in Section 3-3A. Emily Kane had a goal and two assists. Olivia Supp and Ava Lutz also scored.

Trinity 6, Albert Gallatin 0 – Alyssa Clutter had four goals and Ruby Morgan recorded the shutout to lead Trinity (3-0, 3-0) to a Section 2-3A win over Albert Gallatin (0-3, 0-3). Angelina King and Emma Lorenzo also scored.

Valley 6, Highlands 0 – Taylor Heuser and Leah Taliani netted a pair of goals each to help Valley (1-1, 1-1) earn a Section 2-AA win over Highlands (0-3, 0-3). Jordan Kirkwood and Alayna Carlisle added a goal apiece for the Vikings.

Boys soccer

Charleroi 4, McGuffey 0 – Eben McIntyre scored twice and Dom Yocolano and Sam Iacovangelo also scored to lift Charleroi (4-0, 4-0) past McGuffey (1-2, 1-2) in Section 3-2A.

Elizabeth Forward 1, Steel Valley 0 – Andrew Smith scored with 40 seconds left in the game to lead Elizabeth Forward (3-0, 3-0) to a Section 1-2A victory over Steel Valley (2-2, 2-2). Austin Onofrey had the shutout.

Franklin Regional 4, Plum 1 — Anthony DiFalco had a goal and two assists to lead No. 1 Franklin Regional (4-0, 4-0) to a Section 4-3A win. Colton Hudson, Blake Cooper and Jacob Kimmich also scored for the Panthers. DD Flowers scored for No. 3 Plum (2-1, 2-1).

Jeannette 13, Geibel 0 – Freshman Jordan Taylor scored six goals to lead Jeannette (1-1, 1-1) past Geibel (0-3, 0-3) in Section 2-A.

West Mifflin 5, McKeesport 0 – Marcello Majano had four goals and an assist to lead West Mifflin (2-2, 1-2) past McKeesport in a nonsection match. Zach Johns also scored. Flynn McCracken and Sean Lydon combined on the shutout.

Boys golf

Section 1-AAA — Penn-Trafford’s Nick Turowski took medalist honors with a 74 and Alex Turowski qualified with a 77 at Greensburg Country Club. Norwin’s Logan Divald qualified with an 80.

Section 4-AAA – Michael Wareham took medalist honors, leading a contingent of four Franklin Regional golfers who qualified for the WPIAL semifinals at Meadowink GC. Wareham shot a 1-over par 73, one shot ahead of teammate Chuck Tragesser and Central Catholic’s Rocco Salvitti. Central Catholic’s Carter Pitcairn and Connor Walker and Franklin Regional’s Zach Abdallah and Jeff Anderchak also qualified for the WPIAL semifinals, which are set for Sept. 29.

Section 5-AAA – Justin Scally placed first with a 74 at Fox Run GC. Teammate Ben Kwin and West Allegheny’s Anthony Pass also qualified.

Section 6-AAA – Callan Wilcox shot a 77 to lead three Mt. Lebanon qualifiers at Cedarbrook GC. Josh Shellenberger and Niko Renton also moved on, as did Baldwin’s Connor Woods and Bethel Park’s Frank Visnikar.

Section 7-AAA – Upper St. Clair’s Scott Jordan shot a 73 to take medalist honors at Lone Pine CC, finishing one stroke ahead of Peters Township’s Ellian Ascencio and South Fayette’s James Cavrak

Section 1-AA — Leechburg senior Cole Villa is moving on to WPIALs after qualifying at Riverforest CC. Villa shot a 9-over 80 to win the Section 1-AA tournament.

Section 2-AA – Greensburg Central Catholic’s Ben Ritenour was medalist at Norvelt GC, finishing one stroke ahead of Southmoreland’s Clay Sipple and Mt. Pleasant’s Jonathan Wagner. Derry’s Hunter Jurica and Southmoreland’s Austin Georing also qualified for the WPIAL championships Oct. 1.

Section 4-AA – Fort Cherry’s Matt Lacek was medalist with a 76 at Ponderosa GC. McGuffey’s Jake Orr and South Park’s Joey Toth also qualified.

Section 7-AA – Serra Catholic’s Brendan Cooley took medalist honors with an 84 at South park GC, finishing ahead of Elizabeth Forward teammates Logan Monzak (85) and A.J. Palmer (86).

Section 8-AA – Jefferson-Morgan’s Kyle Clayton was medalist with a 74 at Chippewa GC. Carmichaels’ Liam Lohr and Frazier’s Chase Hazelbaker also qualified for WPIALs.

Hampton 202, Freeport 242 – Matthew Ruzomberka shot a 3-under-par 33 for Hampton in a Section 8-AAA win at Buffalo Golf Course. Jack Mason led Freeport, shooting 43.

Girls golf

Franklin Regional 177, Indiana 205 – Sophomore Gwen Shilling shot a 4-over 41 to pace the Panthers to a Section 3-AAA victory in a battle for first place. Franklin Regional (10-1, 9-1) is a victory away from clinching its first section title under coach Kane Daignault. Junior Caroline Tragesser and senior Lila Shilling each shot a 45. Indiana (9-2) won the first meeting by three strokes, but the Little Indians fell to Penn-Trafford last week.

Greensburg Central Catholic 162, Derry 230 – Izzy Aigner shot a 38 to lead Greensburg Central Catholic to a Section 1-AA win. Meghan Zambruno shot a 39. Gianna Copelli led Derry with a 50.

Central Valley 201, Ambridge 241 – Kate Robertson shot a 46 to lead Central Valley to a Section 2-AA win. Dinah Bailey led Ambridge with a 47.

Blackhawk 183, Mars 184 – Kaylee Houy shot a 41 to lead Blackhawk to a one-stroke victory in Section 1-AAA.

Butler 179, Kiski Area 245 – Paige Scott shot a 41 to lead Butler to a Section 4-AAA win. Nina Konieczny led Kiski Area with a 52.

Moon 177, North Allegheny 186 – Rhianna Firmstone shot a 39 and Julia Barthelemy carded a 42 as Moon improved to 7-1 with a Section 1-AAA win at Moon GC. Katie Rankin led North Allegheny with a 44.

Seneca Valley 184, Pine-Richland 219 – Lihini Radaweera shot a 37 to lead Seneca Valley to a Section 1-AAA win.

Field hockey

Penn-Trafford 3, Fox Chapel 1 – Ava Hershberger had two goals and Maddy Keenan also scored as Penn-Trafford improved to 4-0 with a Section 1-AA victory.

Girls tennis

Valley 5, Greensburg Salem 0 – The Vikings (6-0, 3-0) continued their undefeated season with a section 1-AA win over Greensburg Salem. Eden Richey, Rachel Schrock and Elisabeth Irvin all picked up singles wins. Double teams of Brinley Hegedus and Marisa Barca along with Brinley O’Sullivan and Adrianna Vagnier won their matches as well.

Burrell 4, Southmoreland 1 – Caroline Dynka and Kate Leiner won singles matches for Burrell in a Section 1-AA win over Southmoreland. Elisabeth Jural and Jillian Perry won first doubles for the Bucs (5-2, 4-1) and Hanna Morrow and Lydia Flanigan won second doubles. Elle Pawlikowsky won second singles for the Scotties.

Mt. Pleasant 5, Derry 0 – Mary Smithnosky topped Leah Perry, 6-4, 6-3, in a matchup of top players to lead Mt. Pleasant to a Section 1-AA win.

Penn-Trafford 4, Connellsville 4 – Marissa Setzenfand rallied to win a three-set match at second singles to lead Penn-Trafford to a Section 1-AAA win.

Girls volleyball

Latrobe 3, Derry 0 – Gracie Wetzel, Emma Fenton and Anna Rafferty had eight kills apiece to help Latrobe improve to 3-1 with a nonsection win over Derry. Emma Blair and Lily Fenton had five kills.

Hampton 3, Deer Lakes 0 — Kai Herchenroether had 10 kills, three blocks and an ace to help Hampton cruise to a Section 5-AAA victory over Deer Lakes. The Talbots won 25-17, 25-12, 25-15. Claudia Braun had 35 assists for the Talbots and Julia Resch contributed 25 digs.

