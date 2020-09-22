High school roundup for Sept. 22, 2020: Peters Township blanks Upper St. Clair

Tuesday, September 22, 2020 | 11:00 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review South Side’s Jayson Crooks battles Sewickley Academy’s Sean Donahue for a header during their game Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Nichols Field in Edgeworth.

Andrew Massucci scored twice and Derek Ligouri recorded the shutout as Peters Township (3-0-1, 2-0-1) stayed unbeaten with a 2-0 boys soccer victory Tuesday over Upper St. Clair (2-1, 2-1) in Section 2-4A.

Belle Vernon 6, Uniontown 1 — Daniel Sassak had a hat trick to lead No. 2 Belle Vernon (5-0, 5-0) to a Section 3-3A win over Uniontown (0-2, 0-1). Nick Nagy had two goals and Daniel Gordon also scored.

Burrell 11, Ligonier Valley 0 — Jake Guerrini scored four goals and had two assists as Burrell (2-0, 2-0) cruised to a Section 2-AA win over Ligonier Valley (1-4, 1-3). Ethan Croushore had a hat trick and an assist, and Nick Kariotis added three assists. Ian Smola, Tajean Degore, Ryan Wurzer and Carson Ley score one goal each.

Butler 3, Shaler 0 – Landon Mohney scored all three goals to power Butler (2-1-1, 2-1-1) to a Section 1-4A win over Shaler (0-4, 0-4). Gavin Varner and Jack Beneigh had assists. Noah Wolford earned the shutout.

Charleroi 4, Bentworth 1 – Eben McIntyre had a hat trick and Mickey Rodriguez also scored to carry Charleroi (5-0, 4-0) to a Section 3-2A win. Landon Urcho scored for Bentworth (2-2, 2-1).

Chartiers-Houston 9, California 1 – Matt Bucha and Austin Arnold scored three goals apiece to lead Chartiers-Houston (4-1, 4-1) past California (0-4, 0-3) in Section 4-A.

Deer Lakes 15, Derry 0 – Ryan Rodgers scored three goals and Devin Murray had two goals and four assists to help Deer Lakes (2-0, 2-0) roll past Derry (0-3, 0-3) in a Section 2-2A game. Ryan Hanes, Michael Sullivan, Colton Spence, Tony Wanamaker, Tristan Hineman, Ronan Renter, Nick Braun, Jake McCutcheon, Ruger Beer and Xander Babcock had goal apiece for the Lancers.

Elizabeth Forward 6, South Allegheny 1 – Rob Hrabosky and Andrew Smith scored two goals apiece to lead Elizabeth Forward (4-0, 4-0) past South Allegheny (0-4, 0-4) in Section 1-2A. Freshman Will Sinay scored his first varsity goal. Donovan Woytsek also scored.

Franklin Regional 7, Penn Hills 0 — Blake Cooper and Billy Christafano scored two goals apiece to lead No. 1 Franklin Regional (5-0, 5-0) past Penn Hills (0-4, 0-4) in Section 4-3A.

Freeport 4, Highlands 2 — Freeport earned its first win of the season in a Section 1-AAA matchup.The Golden Rams (2-2, 1-2) tied the score 2-2 10 minutes into the second half on a Cam Reigard breakaway goal up the left sideline. But a little over 13 minutes later, Lukas Troutman hit a 30-yard strike, and Freeport never looked back. Freeport (1-3, 1-3) went up 2-0 early in the game after both Isaac Wetzel and Garret Risch found the back of the net. Highlands captain Gabe Norris scored on a free kick just four minutes before half to cut Freeport’s lead in half.

Kiski Area 3, Gateway 2 – Anders Bordoy had a pair of goals and Cole Fluman scored once and added an assist to lead Kiski Area (3-0, 3-0) past Gateway in a Section 4-AAA match. Maddox Anderson made seven saves in net for the Cavaliers.

Mars 4, Knoch 0 – Dane Beller had two goals and an assist to lead Mars (4-0, 4-0) past Knoch (0-3, 0-3) in Section 1-3A. Nabil Lahlou had a goal and two assists. Zaccheri Campagna also scored. Jake Gareis recorded the shutout.

Moon 4, Blackhawk 1 – Chris Brancato and Bryan Fuentes scored two goals apiece to carry Moon (3-1, 3-1) past Blackhawk (0-4, 0-4) in Section 2-3A.

Norwin 5, Latrobe 1 — Caleb Yuricha scored twice to lead Norwin (3-0, 3-0) to a Section 3-4A win. Eli Baglio, Ian Brown and Riley Zimmerman also scored. Nico Lorenzi had a goal for Latrobe (1-1, 1-1).

Pine-Richland 8, North Hills 0 – Thomas Cornelius scored twice and Will Sangpachatanaruk converted two penalty kicks to lead Pine-Richland (2-1-1, 2-1-1) past North Hills (0-2, 0-2) in Section 1-4A. Evan Dougal and Robert Helmsen combined on the shutout.

Plum 4, West Mifflin 0 – Cannon Kuchinick had two goals and an assist for Plum (3-1, 3-1) in a Section 4-AAA win over West Mifflin (2-3, 1-3). Lucas Pittman added a goal and an assist and AJ Koma scored once.

Quaker Valley 16, New Brighton 0 – Rowan Kriebel had four goals and three assists and Keller Chamovitz added three goals and three assists to lead No. 2 Quaker Valley (3-0, 3-0) to a Section 4-2A win over New Brighton (1-4, 1-4). Ryan Edwards, Bennett Haas and Aidan Carver had two goals apiece.

Sewickley Academy 8, South Side 0 – Bobby Serafin had four goals and Michael DiSantis scored twice as No. 2 Sewickley Academy (3-0, 3-0) blanked South Side (0-3, 0-3) in Section 1-A.

Southmoreland 2, Brownsville 0 – Brendan Moore and Andrew Rodriguez scored to lead Southmoreland (1-3, 1-2) past Brownsville (0-5, 0-5) in Section 3-2A. Matthew Rodriguez recorded the shutout.

Springdale 3, Carlynton 0 – Billy Lawrence scored twice and Chris Mitchell converted a penalty kick to propel Springdale (3-0, 2-0) to a Section 3-A win at Carlynton (1-2, 1-1). Andrew Haus recorded six saves for his second shutout of the season.

Thomas Jefferson 2, Ringgold 1 – Luke Giger and Jack Sella scored to power Thomas Jefferson (5-0, 4-0) to a Section 3-3A win. Zack Alvarez scored for Ringgold (1-2, 1-2).

West Allegheny 6, Chartiers Valley 0 – Keegan Amos had three goals and Logen Mackey three assists to lift No. 4 West Allegheny (3-1, 3-1) past Chartiers Valley (2-2, 2-2) in Section 2-3A. Johnny Dragisich and Will Douglas each had a goal and an assist, Mason Day and Conner Blazer also scored, and Jared Gola had the shutout.

Girls soccer

South Allegheny 4, West Mifflin 1 – Olivia Stetz had two goals and Paige Allan and Mackenzie Burke also scored to lead South Allegheny (4-1, 3-1) to a Section 4-2A win. Emily Beck scored for West Mifflin (1-4, 0-4).

Boys golf

Section 8-AAA – Shadyside’s Adam Lauer earned medalist honors at Pittsburgh Field Club with an even-par 71 on Tuesday to advance to WPIALs. Shadyside had three other qualifiers and Fox Chapel’s Aidan Oehrle (73), led a contingent of four Foxes who qualified as well.

Section 9-AA – Sewickley Academy golfers dominated the section tournament at At Rolling Acres GC. Navin Rana shot a 2-under 69 to earn medalist honors. Tim Fitzgerald shot 70 and Will Duggan 71. Joey Mucci, Jack Gordon and Thomas Sykes also qualified for WPIALs. Adam Tanabe shot a 75 to lead six Quaker Valley qualifiers.

Bishop Canevin 213, Bentworth 253 – Ryan Saginaw and Mike Smith shot 38 to lead Bisthop Canevin to a Section 4-AA win. Austin Marshalek led Bentworth with a 42.

Derry 197, Yough 204 – Hunter Jurica shot a 36 to help Derry improve to 8-1 with a Section 2-AA win at Madison Club. Ryan Bushey shot a 37.

Franklin Regional 186, Plum 254 – Michael Wareham shot a 35 and Jeff Anderchak a 36 to lead Franklin Regional in Section 4-AAA. Jacob Pedley led Plum with a 38.

Indiana 213, Hempfield 223 – Trevor Todd shot a 35 to lead Indiana in Section 1-AAA. Tyler Mull led Hempfield with a 42.

Mt. Lebanon 177, McKeesport 217 – Callan Wilcox shot a 2-under 32 to lead Mt. Lebanon to a Section 6-AAA victory.

Norwin 197, Greensburg Salem 228 – Sal Cerilli, Ronnie Howard, Nate Graham and Trent Kablach all shot 39 to lead Norwin to a Section 1-AAA win at Youghiogheny CC.

Penn-Trafford 189, Armstrong 204 – Josh Kapcin shot a 34 to Penn-Trafford to a Section 1-AAA win. Nick Turowski shot 35 and Alex Turowski shot 36.

Pine-Richland 202, Butler 212 – Matt Lennon carded a 39 and Sam Perry a 40 to lead Pine-Richland to a Section 3-AAA victory at Treesdale GC. Colin Patterson and Wyatt Kos shot 40 for Butler.

South Park 205, Chartiers-Houston 259 – Joey Toth carded a 34 to help South park improve to 7-2 with a Section 4-AA win at South Park GC.

South Side 232, Lincoln Park 290 – Josh Lytle shot a 40 to help South Side go to 8-1 with a Section 6-AA win at Ponderosa GC.

Waynesburg 202, Charleroi 242 – Hayden Church carded a 38 to lead Waynesburg to a Section 8-AA win.

Girls golf

Section 4-AAA — Fox Chapel junior Nina Busch shot 82 to earn medalist honors at the Section 4-AAA girls golf qualifier at Fox Chapel Golf Club. Busch bested Butler’s Paige Scott by one stroke. Fellow Fox Chapel junior Erin Drahnak placed third with an 84. Shaler’s Emilee Miller (88), Shady Side Academy teammates Neely Nicholson (90) and Delaney Mulderig (90)and Butler’s Landis Ruth (93) also qualified for WPIALs.

Greensburg Central Catholic 174, Ligonier Valley 243 – Izzy Aigner shot a 41 to help Greensburg Central Catholic improve to 9-0 with a Section 1-AA win at Champion Lakes. Meghan Zambruno shot a 43 and Ella Zambruno a 44. Haley Boyd led Ligonier Valley with a 54.

Norwin 214, Gateway 257 – Lilli Hope carded a 49 to lead Norwin to a Section 3-AAA win. Lindsey Storey led Gateway with a 56.

Mt. Pleasant 207, Derry 211 — Mt. Pleasant’s Natalie Miller took medalist honors with a 46 in Section 1-AA play. Gianna Copelli led Derry with a 47.

Peters Township 176, Oakland Catholic 183, Mt. Lebanon 185 – Ella McRoberts carded a 38 and Delaney Kern a 39 to lead Peters Township to victory in a Section 2-AAA tri-match at Valleybrook CC. Tara Laughran shot 38 for Oakland Catholic. Mt. Lebanon’s Lindsay Powanda was medalist with a 36.

Girls volleyball

Armstrong 3, Knoch 0 – Mykenzie Werner had seven kills for Knoch (1-3, 1-3) in a Section 5-AAA loss to Armstrong. Brynnae Coe added eight service points and 11 digs for the Knights.

California 3, Jefferson Morgan 0 – Ca’mari Walden had nine kills and Tayla Pascoe added six kills and three aces to lead California to a Section 2-A victory.

Central Valley 3, Blackhawk 1 – Abigail Glumac had 12 kills and six digs to lead Central Valley to a Section 4-3A win. Alyssa Porter added 10 kills. Maggie Brown had five aces and eight digs.

Derry 3, Valley 0 — Sasha Whitfield had six kills to lead Derry to a Section 5-2A win. Lauren Angus added three kills and 10 digs.

Hampton 3, Burrell 0 – The Talbots (4-0, 3-0) swept past the Bucs (1-3, 1-3) in a Section 5-AAA contest. Hampton is No. 10 in this week’s Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association Class AAA rankings.

Laurel 3, New Brighton 0 – Regan Atkins had nine aces and Lily Pancher had six kills to lead Laurel in Section 1-2A. Josey Fortuna added 12 assists and six digs.

Leechburg 3, Trinity Christian 0 — Leechburg improved to 3-0 in Section 4-A play with a 25-13, 25-15, 25-19 sweep of Trinity Christian (2-2).

Penn-Trafford 3, Connellsville 0 — Julia Hauck and Jude Lovre had seven kills each to lead Penn-Trafford to a Section 3-4A win.

Plum 3, Woodland Hills 0 — The Mustangs (4-0) remained undefeated with a Section 1-AAA victory over Woodland Hills (0-4). Plum won with set scores of 25-9, 25-10 and 25-14

Shaler 3, Butler 0 – Mia Schubert had 16 kills and 12 digs to lead Shaler to its third straight win in Section 1-AAA win. Morgan Gralewski added 12 kills. Allison Yarnot had nine.

Springdale 3, St. Joseph 0 — The Dynamos (1-3, 1-1) swept St. Joseph in straight sets 25-13, 25-17, 25-10 to earn their first Section 4-A win of the season.

Cross country

Greensburg Salem 19, Hempfield 36; Franklin Regional 25, Hempfield 36 — Senior Quinton Gatons of Greensburg Salem set a course record with a time of 17 minutes, 37 seconds at Hempfield.

Hempfield 19, Greensburg Salem 44; Hempfield 18, Franklin Regional 41 — Hempfield senior Lily Schmadel set the school and course record with a winning time of 21:22 at Hempfield.

Deer Lakes, Freeport split – In Division II, Section 4, the Lancers took the boys meet 24-31 and the Yellowjackets won the girls meet 17-43. Freeport swept the top four spots in the girls meet led by overall winner Maggie Hollobaugh (22:19). Deer Lakes’ Jacob Elder (17:41) placed first in the boys meet.

Riverview, SSA runners win — Riverview’s Mason Ochs (17:54) was the overall winner in a five-team boys meet with Greensburg Central Catholic, Highlands, Shady Side Academy and Southmoreland at the Oakmont East course. Ochs’ teammate, Parker Steele (18:27), placed second and Shady Side Academy’s Adam Lauer (18:30) was third. In the girls meet, Chelsea Hartman (22:42) of Shady Side Academy placed first, Greensburg Central Catholic’s Corinn Brewer (22:55) was second and Riverview’s Ally Johnson (23:18) finished third.

Girls tennis

Latrobe 5, Penn-Trafford 0 – The doubles teams of Maya Jain and Reese Petrosky and Casey Elder and Chloe Mihalcin won matches without dropping a game to lead Latrobe to a Section 1-AAA win.

Quaker Valley 3, North Hills 2 – Emily Sanders, Mary Pangburn and Maggie McManus won singles matches to lead Quaker Valley to a nonsection win. The doubles teams of Ashley and Maggie Knox and Sydney Kissner and Morgan Nolan won for North Hills.

Valley 5, Kiski Area 0 – The Vikings (7-0) remained unblemished with a nonsection win over Kiski Area. Eden Richey, Rachel Schrock and Elisabeth Ervin won singles matches. Brinley Hegedus and Marisa Barca won first doubles and Brinley O’Sullivan and Adriana Vagnier took second doubles.

