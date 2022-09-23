High school roundup for Sept. 22, 2022: Bethel Park boys knock off Thomas Jefferson

Thursday, September 22, 2022 | 11:59 PM

Adam Thompson, Cody Hendrych-Bohndra and Forrest Shaw scored as Bethel Park (7-3, 6-2) won 3-1 to hand Thomas Jefferson (9-2, 7-1) its first loss in Section 3-3A boys soccer play Thursday. Jake Shoemaker scored for TJ.

Avonworth 2, Riverside 0 – Rowan Carmichael scored both goals to lead Avonworth (7-3, 5-2) to a Section 4-2A win over Riverside (1-7, 1-6).

Belle Vernon 7, Southmoreland 0 – Trevor Kovatch and Dylan Rathway each had two goals, and Brandon Yeschenko, Preston Rathway and Dylan Timko also scored to lead Belle Vernon (8-2, 7-1) to a Section 3-2A win over Southmoreland (0-10, 0-8).

Burrell 1, Trinity Christian 0 – Will Doutt scored the decisive goal and Ryan Croushore recorded the shutout for Burrell (9-2, 5-2) in a Section 3-A win over Trinity Christian (5-2-1, 3-2-1).

Deer Lakes 4, Knoch 0 – Wes Boyle scored twice and Ryan Hanes had a goal and two assists to lead Deer Lakes (10-1, 8-0) past Knoch (5-4, 5-3) in Section 2-2A. Peyton Kushon also scored and Nick Braun recorded the shutout for the Lancers.

Franklin Regional 10, Obama Academy 0 – Colton Hudson scored a pair of goals to lead Franklin Regional (7-3, 7-1) past Obama Academy (1-8, 0-7) in Section 4-3A.

Freedom 2, OLSH 1 – Cal Hickenboth scored the game-winning goal and Troy Pawloski had a goal and an assist for Freedom (7-2, 4-2) in a Section 1-A win over OLSH (4-5, 3-4).

Greensburg Central Catholic 14, Beth-Center 0 – Carlo Denis had six goals and two assists and Kyler Miller added five goals and two assists for Greensburg Central Catholic (8-1, 6-0) in a Section 2-A win over Beth-Center (0-8, 0-6). Tyler Neffield had a goal and three assists and Jackson Vacanti added a goal and two assists for the Centurions.

Leechburg 8, Derry 2 – Ashton Redmond scored four goals and Jake Mull had three goals and two assists to power Leechburg (3-5-1, 3-5) past Derry (1-8, 0-7) in Section 2-2A. Owen McDermott added a goal and two assists for the Blue Devils.

McGuffey 4, Waynesburg 0 – Eddie Goodman, Ayden Rutan, Nate Kler and Seth Kingsland found the net for McGuffey (8-3, 6-2) in a Section 3-2A win over Waynesburg (1-6-2, 1-5-2).

Mt. Lebanon 2, Baldwin 1 – Collin Schieman and Isaac Hrivnak scored to carry Mt. Lebanon (5-6, 5-3) past Baldwin (1-8, 1-7) in Section 2-4A.

Mt. Pleasant 3, Yough 0 – Chase McCloy had two goals, Jarrett Garn also scored, and Aydan Gross had two assists for Mt. Pleasant (6-4-1, 6-1-1) in a Section 3-2A win over Yough (1-8-2, 1-5-2).

North Allegheny 2, Shaler 1 – Nathan Katari scored a pair of goals to lead North Allegheny (7-3-1, 5-3) past Shaler (4-6, 2-6) in Section 1-4A.

North Catholic 7, Armstrong 5 – Dylan Scheel had a hat trick and Marcus Kurtz, Chris Smith, Ryan Shantz and Jack Spirnak also scored as North Catholic (3-4-2, 3-3) beat Armstrong (1-8-1, 0-6) in Section 1-3A.

Norwin 3, Allderdice 1 – Alexander Brown scored two goals and Daniel Maddock had a goal and an assist to lead Norwin (5-4, 5-3) past Allderdice (5-5-1, 3-5) in a Section 2-4A win.

Penn-Trafford 2, Latrobe 0 – Logan Swartz had a goal and an assist, Daniel Carr also scored, and Cooper Sisson recorded the shutout as Penn-Trafford (6-5, 5-3) topped Latrobe (3-6, 3-5) in Section 4-3A.

Peters Township 5, Canon-McMillan 4 – Alex Parise’s second goal of the game was the overtime winner as Peters Township (8-1, 7-1) defeated Canon-McMillan (7-3, 6-2) in a battle for first place in Section 2-4A. Blake Gabelhart, Nick Magee and Mason Lewis also scored for Peters.

Plum 8, McKeesport 0 – TJ Schrecongost had four goals and two assists and Lucas Pittman added two goals and two assists to lead Plum (9-0-1, 8-0) past McKeesport (0-10, 0-7) in Section 4-3A. Nathan Morill and Alex Taylor also scored and Owen Zalewski recorded the shutout.

Quaker Valley 2, Beaver 0 – Nick Allan scored both goals to lead Quaker Valley (8-2, 7-0) to a Section 4-2A win over Beaver (5-3, 5-2).

Seneca Valley 2, Fox Chapel 0 – Gavin Loya and Max Marcotte scored to power Seneca Valley (10-0, 8-0) past Fox Chapel (6-1-2, 5-1-2) in Section 1-4A.

Shady Side Academy 3, Freeport 1 – Drew McKim had two goals and Amir Awais also scored to lead Shady Side Academy (7-1, 7-1) to a Section 2-2A win. Garrett Risch scored for Freeport (4-5, 4-4).

Springdale 8, Riverview 1 – Chris Mitchell had five goals and two assists to pace Springdale (7-3, 5-2) in a Section 3-A win at Riverview (1-8, 1-6). Billy Lawrence added a goal and three assists for the Dynamos.

Upper St. Clair 10, Hempfield 0 – Liam Burlovic scored four goals to help Upper St. Clair (6-3-1, 5-3) to a Section 2-4A win over Hempfield (0-10, 0-8).

West Allegheny 2, Chartiers Valley 0 – Ryan Newton and Justin Manns scored for West Allegheny (3-7, 3-5) in a Section 2-3A win over Chartiers Valley (3-6-1, 2-5-1).

Girls soccer

Knoch 4, Greensburg Salem 1 – Megan Vasas had a pair of goals and Bella Oskin and Kam Burtner also scored for Knoch (6-3) in a nonsection win over Greensburg Salem (3-7).

Monessen 4, Albert Gallatin 1 – Sam Saylor scored a pair of goals and Ava Petruska had a goal and an assist to lead Monessen (4-5) past Albert Gallatin (0-7) in a nonsection match. Aaliyah Rice also scored for the Greyhounds.

Peters Township 10, Hempfield 0 – Brooke Opferman had a hat trick and Milena Gill scored twice to lead Peters Township (6-1-1, 5-1) past Hempfield (0-9, 0-7) in Section 2-4A. Cam Klein, Atleigh Ciprich, Addie Pirosko, Natalie Faingnaert and Abby O’Korn also scored for Peters.

Pine-Richland 2, Butler 1 – Stephanie Cornelius scored the game-winning goal in double overtime for Pine-Richland (3-2-1, 3-2-1) in a Section 1-4A win over Butler (4-4, 3-3). Lily DeJesus also scored for the Rams.

Ringgold 4, Albert Gallatin 0 – Nick Evans had a goal and an assist and David Molisee, Owen Haywood and Juraj Stasko also scored for Ringgold (4-7, 4-4) in a Section 3-3A win over Albert Gallatin (2-8, 1-7).

South Park 2, Belle Vernon 1 – Addison Kerr and Amara Battista each scored a goal to push South Park (8-1) to a nonsection win. Farrah Reader scored for Belle Vernon (3-5-1).

South Side 3, Eden Christian 0 – Maura Heberle had a hat trick to lead South Side (4-5, 2-3) past Eden Christian (1-4, 0-4) in a Section 3-A win.

Waynesburg 4, Serra 1 – Ashley Basinger scored three goals and an assist to lead Waynesburg (8-1, 6-0) past Serra Catholic (5-4, 3-3) in a nonsection win.

Girls volleyball

Albert Gallatin 3, Elizabeth Forward 1 – Laney Wilson had 14 kills and two blocks and Kennedy Felio added eight kills and 15 assists to help Albert Gallatin to a Section 3-3A win.

Brownsville 3, Waynesburg 2 – Ciara Williams had 16 kills and 20 digs and Skye Durst added 29 assists, 16 digs and seven kills for Brownsville in a Section 3-2A win. Kami Franks had 30 digs.

Canon-McMillan 3, Upper St. Clair 0 – Gianna Reamer had 14 kills and 11 digs and Olivia Gross had 16 assists and five digs for Canon McMillan in a Section 2-4A win over Upper St. Clair.

Derry 3, Apollo-Ridge 0 – Isabella DePalma had 12 kills and Katie Dunlap recorded 15 digs to lead Derry to a Section 5-2A win. Regan Repak had 28 assists and six aces for the Trojans.

Hampton 3, Gateway 0 – Emmy Schrom had 12 kills and seven aces, Avery Koontz added 14 digs and Lilly Muczinski contributed 37 assists for Hampton in a Section 1-3A win.

Hempfield 3, Fox Chapel 0 – Gianna Giachetti had 15 assists, Sarah Podkul had 13 digs, and Arin Delattre and Ashley Hosni each had seven kills to lead Hempfield to a Section 3-4A win over Fox Chapel.

Jefferson-Morgan 3, Geibel 0 – Alisa Long had five kills and five blocks and Grace Rohanna added five aces and five kills to lead Jefferson-Morgan to a Section 2-A victory. Ali Ostrich had nine aces and three kills and Mia Baker recorded four kills for the Rockets.

Mapletown 3, West Greene 0 – Krista Wilson had 17 kills, nine digs and four blocks and Bailey Rafferty had 28 assists and three aces to help lead Mapletown past West Greene in a Section 2-A win.

Shaler 3, Norwin 1 – Mackenzie Barr had 16 kills and four blocks and Madison Barr added 12 kills for Shaler in a Section 3-4A win.

Southmoreland 3, McGuffey 1 – Kaylee and Taylor Doppelheuer combined for 20 kills and Riley Puckey had 12 assists for Southmoreland (7-1, 7-0) in a Section 3-2A win over McGuffey (4-5, 3-5).