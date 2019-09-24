High school roundup for Sept. 23, 2019: Sarah Heisinger keeps Peters Township girls soccer unbeaten with OT goal

Monday, September 23, 2019

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Apollo-Ridge’s Emily Bonelli (16) works against Highlands’ Hailey Hiester during their game Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Highlands.

Sarah Heisinger scored her second goal of the game with less than two minutes left in the second overtime to help Peters Township stay undefeated with a 2-1 girls soccer victory over Canon McMillan in a key Section 2-AAAA matchup Monday night.

Jillian Marvin had an assist for Peters Township (9-0-1, 6-0-1). Sarah Tonkavich scored for Canon-McMillan (7-3, 4-3).

Upper St. Clair 2, Mt. Lebanon 0 — Alexis Wehrle and Maddy Huzjak scored to lead Upper St. Clair (6-3, 5-2) past Mt. Lebanon (1-8, 1-6) in Section 2-AAAA.

Moon 7, Brashear 0 — Lizzie Hoff, Skylar Leseck and Alex Mecchia had a goal and an assist to lead Moon (7-0-1, 7-0-0) past Brashear (0-9, 0-7) in Section 2-AAAA.

Allderdice 1, Penn Hills 0 —Peyton Feldman scored the winning goal to help Allderdice (3-6, 1-5) secure its first Section 3-AAAA win of the season with a victory over Penn Hills (3-6, 1-5).

Hempfield 2, Latrobe 1 (OT) — Tori Mauro scored the winning goal to lead Hempfield (3-4, 3-3) past Latrobe (2-7, 1-5) in Section 3-AAAA. Katy Tain also scored for Hempfield.

Mars 4, Hampton 0 — Ellie Coffield scored twice as Mars (7-0-1, 6-0-0) stayed unbeaten with a shutout of Hampton (5-3, 5-2) in a matchup of top Section 1-AAA teams. Aly Cooper and Caroline Wroblewski also scored for Mars.

Franklin Regional 1, Gateway 0 — Sydney Kranick scored the goal and Sydney Caldwell recorded the shutout as Franklin Regional (4-4, 3-4) defeated Gateway (3-5, 2-4) in Section 1-AAA.

Kiski Area 12, Armstrong 0 — Sidney Palla scored four goals to help Kiski Area (5-3, 5-2) roll to a Section 1-AAA win over Armstrong (2-6, 1-6). Reagan Frederick had two goals and three assists for the Cavaliers.

Greensburg Salem 2, Elizabeth Forward 1 (OT) — Kylie Smith netted the winning goal as Greensburg Salem (3-4, 3-3) knocked off Elizabeth Forward (4-3, 4-2) in Section 2-AAA. Riley Stoner also scored for Greensburg Salem.

Belle Vernon 4, Laurel Highlands 0 — Morgan Eindoshofer had two goals and two assists to help Belle Vernon (7-2, 6-0) stay undefeated in Section 2-AAA with a victory over Laurel Highlands (3-6, 3-3). Marissa Grubbs and Farrah Reader also scored. Grace Henderson made four saves to record her fifth shutout of the season.

Oakland Catholic 8, Obama Academy 0 — Hannah Henn scored four goals and Maggie Storti recorded the shutout as Oakland Catholic (7-2, 6-0) beat Obama Academy (5-3-2, 2-3-1) in Section 3-AAA.

Plum 10, Woodland Hills 0 — Gina Proviano and Jamie Seneca had two goals apiece as the Mustangs (8-1, 5-1) cruised to a Section 3-AAA win at Woodland Hills (0-9, 0-6). Kaitlyn Killinger, Marissa Liberto, Laura Pearlman, Cami Collins and Emma Bennethum added a goal each for the Mustangs.

South Fayette 1, Chartiers Valley 0 — Anna Hertzler scored a first-half goal to led South Fayette (5-3, 4-2) past Chartiers Valley (2-6-1, 1-4-1) in Section 4-AAA. Annalisa Mariano had the assist.

Deer Lakes 2, Freeport 1 — Abigail Boulos scored on a free kick with just over a minute remaining to propel Deer Lakes (7-1-1, 5-1) to a Section 2-AA win over Freeport (6-2, 4-2). Madeline Boulos also had a goal for the Lancers, and Gabby Weber made 10 saves. Sidney Shemanski scored for the Yellowjackets.

Burrell 8, Valley 0 — Jordyn Kowalkowski scored two goals, and Megan Malits had four assists for the Bucs as they kept their undefeated season intact with a Section 2-AA victory. Burrell (9-0, 6-0) also received two goals from Allie Vescio. Malits, Kaitlyn Postupak, Mack Lippert and Maddie Schuab scored one goal each.

Highlands 3, Apollo-Ridge 1 — Johnna Grzandziel, Ariana Kovach and Jessica Cekada scored as the Golden Rams (2-6, 2-4) notched a Section 2-AA win. Emily Bonelli scored Apollo-Ridge’s (3-5, 2-4) lone goal.

Bishop Canevin 2, Carlynton 0 — Ainsley and Sienna Smith scored goals and Tori Legleitner recorded the shutout to lead Bishop Canevin (5-1-1, 5-1) past Carlynton (6-3, 3-3) in Section 4-A.

Eden Christian 1, Vincentian 0 — Natalie Merrick scored to lift Eden Christian (5-4, 2-4) past Vincentian (0-5-1, 0-5) in Section 4-A.

Bentworth 9, Beth Center 0 — Jocelyn Timlin scored five goals, including one 7 seconds into the game, to lead Bentworth (10-1, 6-0) to a Section 2-A victory over Beth Center (3-6, 3-3). Paige Marshalek had a hat trick, Caroline Rice scored, and Jasmine Manning recorded the shutout.

Boys soccer

Keystone Oaks 1, South Park 0 (OT) — Nicholas Lykens scored in overtime to carry Keystone Oaks (5-1-, 5-1-1) to a Section 1-AA victory over South Park (7-2, 6-1).

St. Joseph 1, Aquinas Academy 0 — Eli Swierczewski scored the game’s lone goal and Mason Hurlbut recorded a shutout to lead St. Joseph (6-6, 3-4) to a Class A nonsection win.

Field hockey

Peters Township 5, Upper St. Clair 1 — Cassidy King and Gia Grau scored two goals apiece to help Peters Township stay undefeated. Nica Schratz also scored for PT. Madeline Takos had USC’s goal.

Penn-Trafford 7, Woodland Hills 0 — Cece Hach had a hat trick to lead Penn-Trafford (3-0). Allyson Doran had a goal and an assist. Maddy Keenan, Delaney Shusko and Julia Moorhead also scored.

Boys golf

Deer Lakes 235, Eden Christian 236, Vincentian Academy 264 — Will Meyer shot a team-low 43 to help Deer Lakes (7-2) earn a sweep in a Section 3-AA tri-match over Eden Christian (7-2) and Vincentian Academy (2-7) at Pittsburgh National Golf Club. The Lancers pulled into a tie for second place and can clinch a spot in the team playoffs with a win over Northgate on Tuesday.

Greensburg Central Catholic 219, Southmoreland 236 — Ben Ritenour shot a 40 to help Greensburg Central Catholic (7-4) to a Section 2-AA victory. Ben Zimmerman and Max Sokol shot 40 for Southmoreland.

Girls golf

Blackhawk 162, North Allegheny 167 — Sierra Richard shot a 38 to lead Blackhawk to a school record total of 162 in a Section 1-AAA victory. Taylor Hajtol shot 40, Ally Zernick 41 and Kaylee Houy 43.

Norwin 185, Connellsville 221 — Jules Crosby shot a 40 to take medalist honors and lead Norwin to a Section 3-AAA victory. Shelby Soberdash led Connellsville with a 49.

Elizabeth Forward 221, Derry 254 — Sarah Gossman shot a 49 to lead Elizabeth Forward to a Section 1-AA win. Keely McKlveen shot a 51 for Derry (5-3).

Girls volleyball

Belle Vernon 3, Charleroi 2 — Baileigh Horan had 12 kills to lead Belle Vernon (2-6, 1-5) past Charleroi in a nonsection match. Allie Brooks had 18 digs, and Mia Lubrani added 14 service points.

Leechburg 3, Apollo-Ridge 0 — Gracie Reinke had seven digs and four aces to help Leechburg (5-2) top Apollo-Ridge in a nonsection match. McKenna Pierce had 14 assists and three aces for the Blue Devils, and Maddie Ancosky added four kills and three aces.