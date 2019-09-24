High school roundup for Sept. 23, 2019: Sarah Heisinger keeps Peters Township girls soccer unbeaten with OT goal
By:
Monday, September 23, 2019 | 11:07 PM
Sarah Heisinger scored her second goal of the game with less than two minutes left in the second overtime to help Peters Township stay undefeated with a 2-1 girls soccer victory over Canon McMillan in a key Section 2-AAAA matchup Monday night.
Jillian Marvin had an assist for Peters Township (9-0-1, 6-0-1). Sarah Tonkavich scored for Canon-McMillan (7-3, 4-3).
Upper St. Clair 2, Mt. Lebanon 0 — Alexis Wehrle and Maddy Huzjak scored to lead Upper St. Clair (6-3, 5-2) past Mt. Lebanon (1-8, 1-6) in Section 2-AAAA.
Moon 7, Brashear 0 — Lizzie Hoff, Skylar Leseck and Alex Mecchia had a goal and an assist to lead Moon (7-0-1, 7-0-0) past Brashear (0-9, 0-7) in Section 2-AAAA.
Allderdice 1, Penn Hills 0 —Peyton Feldman scored the winning goal to help Allderdice (3-6, 1-5) secure its first Section 3-AAAA win of the season with a victory over Penn Hills (3-6, 1-5).
Hempfield 2, Latrobe 1 (OT) — Tori Mauro scored the winning goal to lead Hempfield (3-4, 3-3) past Latrobe (2-7, 1-5) in Section 3-AAAA. Katy Tain also scored for Hempfield.
Mars 4, Hampton 0 — Ellie Coffield scored twice as Mars (7-0-1, 6-0-0) stayed unbeaten with a shutout of Hampton (5-3, 5-2) in a matchup of top Section 1-AAA teams. Aly Cooper and Caroline Wroblewski also scored for Mars.
Franklin Regional 1, Gateway 0 — Sydney Kranick scored the goal and Sydney Caldwell recorded the shutout as Franklin Regional (4-4, 3-4) defeated Gateway (3-5, 2-4) in Section 1-AAA.
Kiski Area 12, Armstrong 0 — Sidney Palla scored four goals to help Kiski Area (5-3, 5-2) roll to a Section 1-AAA win over Armstrong (2-6, 1-6). Reagan Frederick had two goals and three assists for the Cavaliers.
Greensburg Salem 2, Elizabeth Forward 1 (OT) — Kylie Smith netted the winning goal as Greensburg Salem (3-4, 3-3) knocked off Elizabeth Forward (4-3, 4-2) in Section 2-AAA. Riley Stoner also scored for Greensburg Salem.
Belle Vernon 4, Laurel Highlands 0 — Morgan Eindoshofer had two goals and two assists to help Belle Vernon (7-2, 6-0) stay undefeated in Section 2-AAA with a victory over Laurel Highlands (3-6, 3-3). Marissa Grubbs and Farrah Reader also scored. Grace Henderson made four saves to record her fifth shutout of the season.
Oakland Catholic 8, Obama Academy 0 — Hannah Henn scored four goals and Maggie Storti recorded the shutout as Oakland Catholic (7-2, 6-0) beat Obama Academy (5-3-2, 2-3-1) in Section 3-AAA.
Plum 10, Woodland Hills 0 — Gina Proviano and Jamie Seneca had two goals apiece as the Mustangs (8-1, 5-1) cruised to a Section 3-AAA win at Woodland Hills (0-9, 0-6). Kaitlyn Killinger, Marissa Liberto, Laura Pearlman, Cami Collins and Emma Bennethum added a goal each for the Mustangs.
South Fayette 1, Chartiers Valley 0 — Anna Hertzler scored a first-half goal to led South Fayette (5-3, 4-2) past Chartiers Valley (2-6-1, 1-4-1) in Section 4-AAA. Annalisa Mariano had the assist.
Deer Lakes 2, Freeport 1 — Abigail Boulos scored on a free kick with just over a minute remaining to propel Deer Lakes (7-1-1, 5-1) to a Section 2-AA win over Freeport (6-2, 4-2). Madeline Boulos also had a goal for the Lancers, and Gabby Weber made 10 saves. Sidney Shemanski scored for the Yellowjackets.
Burrell 8, Valley 0 — Jordyn Kowalkowski scored two goals, and Megan Malits had four assists for the Bucs as they kept their undefeated season intact with a Section 2-AA victory. Burrell (9-0, 6-0) also received two goals from Allie Vescio. Malits, Kaitlyn Postupak, Mack Lippert and Maddie Schuab scored one goal each.
Highlands 3, Apollo-Ridge 1 — Johnna Grzandziel, Ariana Kovach and Jessica Cekada scored as the Golden Rams (2-6, 2-4) notched a Section 2-AA win. Emily Bonelli scored Apollo-Ridge’s (3-5, 2-4) lone goal.
Bishop Canevin 2, Carlynton 0 — Ainsley and Sienna Smith scored goals and Tori Legleitner recorded the shutout to lead Bishop Canevin (5-1-1, 5-1) past Carlynton (6-3, 3-3) in Section 4-A.
Eden Christian 1, Vincentian 0 — Natalie Merrick scored to lift Eden Christian (5-4, 2-4) past Vincentian (0-5-1, 0-5) in Section 4-A.
Bentworth 9, Beth Center 0 — Jocelyn Timlin scored five goals, including one 7 seconds into the game, to lead Bentworth (10-1, 6-0) to a Section 2-A victory over Beth Center (3-6, 3-3). Paige Marshalek had a hat trick, Caroline Rice scored, and Jasmine Manning recorded the shutout.
Boys soccer
Keystone Oaks 1, South Park 0 (OT) — Nicholas Lykens scored in overtime to carry Keystone Oaks (5-1-, 5-1-1) to a Section 1-AA victory over South Park (7-2, 6-1).
St. Joseph 1, Aquinas Academy 0 — Eli Swierczewski scored the game’s lone goal and Mason Hurlbut recorded a shutout to lead St. Joseph (6-6, 3-4) to a Class A nonsection win.
Field hockey
Peters Township 5, Upper St. Clair 1 — Cassidy King and Gia Grau scored two goals apiece to help Peters Township stay undefeated. Nica Schratz also scored for PT. Madeline Takos had USC’s goal.
Penn-Trafford 7, Woodland Hills 0 — Cece Hach had a hat trick to lead Penn-Trafford (3-0). Allyson Doran had a goal and an assist. Maddy Keenan, Delaney Shusko and Julia Moorhead also scored.
Boys golf
Deer Lakes 235, Eden Christian 236, Vincentian Academy 264 — Will Meyer shot a team-low 43 to help Deer Lakes (7-2) earn a sweep in a Section 3-AA tri-match over Eden Christian (7-2) and Vincentian Academy (2-7) at Pittsburgh National Golf Club. The Lancers pulled into a tie for second place and can clinch a spot in the team playoffs with a win over Northgate on Tuesday.
Greensburg Central Catholic 219, Southmoreland 236 — Ben Ritenour shot a 40 to help Greensburg Central Catholic (7-4) to a Section 2-AA victory. Ben Zimmerman and Max Sokol shot 40 for Southmoreland.
Girls golf
Blackhawk 162, North Allegheny 167 — Sierra Richard shot a 38 to lead Blackhawk to a school record total of 162 in a Section 1-AAA victory. Taylor Hajtol shot 40, Ally Zernick 41 and Kaylee Houy 43.
Norwin 185, Connellsville 221 — Jules Crosby shot a 40 to take medalist honors and lead Norwin to a Section 3-AAA victory. Shelby Soberdash led Connellsville with a 49.
Elizabeth Forward 221, Derry 254 — Sarah Gossman shot a 49 to lead Elizabeth Forward to a Section 1-AA win. Keely McKlveen shot a 51 for Derry (5-3).
Girls volleyball
Belle Vernon 3, Charleroi 2 — Baileigh Horan had 12 kills to lead Belle Vernon (2-6, 1-5) past Charleroi in a nonsection match. Allie Brooks had 18 digs, and Mia Lubrani added 14 service points.
Leechburg 3, Apollo-Ridge 0 — Gracie Reinke had seven digs and four aces to help Leechburg (5-2) top Apollo-Ridge in a nonsection match. McKenna Pierce had 14 assists and three aces for the Blue Devils, and Maddie Ancosky added four kills and three aces.