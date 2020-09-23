High school roundup for Sept. 23, 2020: Butler girls soccer knocks off North Allegheny

Chloe Weiland, Gabby Boden and Samantha Miller scored to lead undefeated Butler (4-0, 4-0) to a 3-2 victory over No. 2 North Allegheny (3-1, 2-1) in Section 1-4A girls soccer Wednesday night.

Bentworth 2, Chartiers-Houston 1 – Reagan Schreiber scored two goals, both set up by Mallory Schreiber, to lead Bentworth (4-2, 2-2) past Chartiers-Houston (2-4, 2-3) in Section 2-A.

Burrell 4, Deer Lakes 2 — Leah Brockett and Tessa Mathabell scored two goals apiece for Burrell (3-0, 3-0) in a Section 2-AA win over Deer Lakes (3-2, 2-2).

Fox Chapel 3, Hempfield 0 – Emma Wecht, Lauren Marotte and Katie Eisengart all found the back of the net as Fox Chapel (4-0, 4-0) shut out Hempfield (0-4, 0-3) in a Section 3-4A contest. Britta Lagerquist and Mia Fortun recorded assists for the Foxes.

Franklin Regional 1, Knoch 0 – Sydney Lindeman scored the decisive goal and Sydney Caldwell recorded the shutout to lead Franklin Regional (5-0, 5-0) past Knoch (1-4, 1-3) in Section 1-3A.

Freeport 4, Valley 0 — Aleah Parison netted a hat trick to lead Freeport (2-1, 2-1) to a Section 2-AA win at Valley (1-2, 1-2). Crystal Zembrzuski added a goal for the Yellowjackets, and Maddie Zarinchak earned a shutout in goal.

Greensburg Central Catholic 9, Apollo-Ridge 3 – Sara Felder scored five times to lead No. 1 Greensburg Central Catholic (4-0, 4-0) past Apollo-Ridge (1-2, 1-2) in Section 1-A.

Hampton 5, Armstrong 0 – Kate Chapman, Madison Hurst, Ava Lamory, Zofia Lamory and Sophie Kelly scored to carry Hampton (3-1, 3-1) past Armstrong (0-4, 0-4) in Section 1-3A.

Keystone Oaks 3, East Allegheny 0 – Sydney Stahl had two goals, Kiera Hathaway also scored and Maria Fratangelo recorded the shutout as Keystone Oaks (2-2, 2-2) defeated East Allegheny (0-5, 0-4) in Section 4-2A.

Kiski Area 2, Gateway 0 — Emily Schrag and Riley Koziatek scored for Kiski Area (3-2, 3-2) in a Section 1-AAA win.

Latrobe 1, Penn-Trafford 1 (OT) — Maddie Delucio scored from Lauren Davis as Latrobe (0-2-1, 0-2-1) forged a tie in Section 3-4A. Kenzie Powell scored from Malia Kearns for Penn-Trafford (2-1-1, 1-1-1).

Mars 6, Blackhawk 0 – Gracie Dunaway and Ellie Coffield scored two goals each and Courtney Lisman recorded the shutout to lead No. 1 Mars (5-0, 5-0) past Blackhawk (2-3, 1-3) in Section 4-3A. Sami King and Londynn Gonzalas also scored.

Mt. Pleasant 3, Yough 1 — Mackenzie Leeder had two goals, and Carsyn Rivardo also scored to power Mt. Pleasant (3-1, 3-1) to a Section 3-2A win. Hannah Biros scored for Yough (2-2, 2-2).

Serra Catholic 9, Ligonier Valley 0 – Jaime Dermotta had two goals and six assists to carry Serra Catholic (1-1-1, 1-1-1) past Ligonier Valley (0-5, 0-3) in Section 1-A. Bella Meder, Lindsay Schanck and Maya Poziviak scored twice. Callie Cunningham had a goal and two assists.

Seton LaSalle 4, Charleroi 2 – Mikaela Small had a hat trick and Paige Kuisis had a goal and an assist to lead Seton LaSalle (5-0, 5-0) to a Section 2-A win over Charleroi (1-4, 1-3).

Shaler 5, North Hills 3 – Alexis Tylenda had two goals and Emily Moorey, Ashley Venezia and Haley Kostorick also scored to lift Shaler (1-2, 1-2) past North Hills (1-2-1, 0-2-1) in Section 1-4A.

South Fayette 5, Central Valley 3 – Julianna Rossi had a hat trick and Anna Hertzler added two goals and an assist as South Fayette (2-2, 2-1) beat Central Valley (1-3, 1-3) in Section 4-3A. Brooke Symanski had two assists.

Southmoreland 4, Waynesburg 1 — Taylor Klingensmith had a hat trick, and Olivia Cernuto also scored to lead Southmoreland (4-0, 4-0) to a Section 3-2A victory over Waynesburg (1-5, 0-4).

South Park 7, Elizabeth Forward 0 – Seven players scored to lead South Park (4-0, 4-0) past Elizabeth Forward (3-2, 3-1) in Section 4-2A. Goal scorers were Kierra Moelber, Nora Ozimek, Emily Versino, Jaycee Lingren, Cassondra O’Connor, Maddie Raymond and Amara Battista.

South Side 4, Neshannock 1 – Maura Heberle had a hat trick, Emily Bailey also scored and Mairin Turek added two assists as South Side (2-2, 2-2) topped Neshannock (0-3, 0-3) in Section 3-A.

Thomas Jefferson 2, Oakland Catholic 1 – Natalie Lamenza scored a pair of goals and Maddison Sippey stopped a penalty kick in the second half to lead Thomas Jefferson (3-1, 2-1) past No. 4 Oakland Catholic (2-1, 2-1) in Section 3-3A.

Trinity 3, Greensburg Salem 1 — Alyssa Clutter scored two goals to lead Trinity (4-0, 4-0) past Greensburg Salem (0-4, 0-4) in Section 2-3A.

Upper St. Clair 2, Bethel Park 1 – Carson Bogan and Lucy Volpatt scored to lead Upper St. Clair (1-1, 1-1) past Bethel Park (1-3, 1-3) in Section 2-4A.

Girls golf

Section 1-AAA – Lihini Ranaweera of Seneca Valley continued her fine freshman season by taking medalist honors at the section tournament at Black Hawk GC with a 4-over par 76. She finished three strokes ahead of Moon’s Rhianna Firmstone and Hampton’s Arianna Erka. The WPIAL tournament will be held Oct. 8 at Oakmont Country Club.

Section 3-AAA – Penn-Trafford’s Lauren Barber finished four shots better than the field, shooting an 81 at the section tournament at Murrysville GC. Penn Hill’s Lucy Brayton, Franklin Regional’s Brooke Horvath and Laurel Highlands’ Megan Joyce tied for second.

Section 1-AA – Meghan Zambruno shot a 3-over 75 to earn medalist honors and three of her teammates also qualified for WPIALs at Latrobe Elks. Carmichaels’ Remmey Lohr was second with a 78. GCC’s Ella Zambruno, Izabella Aigner and Angelika Dewicki also qualified for the WPIAL tournament Oct. 1 at Allegheny CC.

Section 4-AA – Quaker Valley’s Eva Bulger lapped the field at The Club of Shadow Lakes, shooting a 78 and winning the section tournament by 17 strokes.

Fox Chapel 183, Butler 191, Shaler 229 — Erin Drahnak, Nina Busch and Baylin Bitar shot 42 to help Fox Chapel (11-0, 9-0) win a Section 4-AAA tri-match at Pittsburgh Field Club.

Boys golf

Blackhawk 203, New Castle 216 – Brendan Welsh shot a 39 to lead Blackhawk to a Section 5-AAA win at Blackhawk GC.

Armstrong 190, Indiana 213 – Maddox Rearic shot a 33 to lead Armstrong to a Section 1-AAA win. Alex Holuta led Indiana with a 38.

Bishop Canevin 220, Burgettstown 308 – Mike Smith shot 39 to lead Bishop Canevin to a Section 4-AA win.

Derry 200, Mt. Pleasant 219 — Hunter Jurica shot a 38 and Ashton Beighleya 39 to help Derry improve to 9-1 with a Section 2-AA win. Dylan Pawlak led Mt. Pleasant with a 42.

Norwin 209, Latrobe 220 — Logan Divald was medalist with a 38 to lead Norwin to a Section 1-AAA win at Latrobe CC.

Fox Chapel 188, Kiski Area 235 — Eli Yofan earned medalist honors in the Section 8-AAA match by shooting at 1-under 35 at Willowbrook. Owen Delaney contributed with a 36, and both Aidan Oehrle and Riley Johnson shot 38.

Girls tennis

Oakland Catholic 5, Penn Hills 0 – Madeline Sclichter won at No. 1 singles without dropping a game and Anna Mayberry pulled out a three-set win at No. 2 singles to lead Oakland Catholic to a Section 3-AAA win.

Quaker Valley 3, Montour 2 – Gwen Nace and Amanda Chan won a three-set match at No. 1 doubles to lead Quaker Valley to a Section 5-AA win.

Greensburg Central Catholic 4, Derry 1 – Ellie Losey and the doubles team of Juliette Steffensen and Emma Riley won three-set matches to lead Greensburg Central Catholic to a Section 1-AA win.

Mt. Pleasant 3, Valley 2 — Mary Smithnosky defeated Eden Richey, 7-5, 7-6, in a closely contested battle of WPIAL qualifiers to lead Mt. Pleasant in Section 1-AA.

Norwin 3, Hempfield 2 — The teams of Sadie Cuturilo and Isha Vyas and Jordan Napierkowski and Abigail Campbell swept doubles competition to lead Norwin to a Section 1-AAA win.

Penn-Trafford 5, Armstrong 0 — Lauren Yamrick, Marissa Setzenfand and Lena Yuhas won singles matches to lead Penn-Trafford to a Section 1-AAA victory.

Girls volleyball

Laurel 3, Mohawk 1 – Regan Atkins had 14 aces and 11 digs and Lily Pancher added 12 kills to lead Laurel to a Section 1-2A win.

