High school roundup for Sept. 23, 2021: Canon-Mac knocks off unbeaten Peters Township

By:

Friday, September 24, 2021 | 12:25 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Wil Dunda celebrates his first goal on a penalty kick during a WPIAL section 4-2A game against North Catholic on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Leetsdale. QV won, 3-0.

Mason Le scored the winning goal in overtime to give Canon-McMillan (6-1-1, 4-0-1) a 3-2 victory in Section 2-4A Thursday night, handing Peters Township (7-1, 5-1) its first loss of the season. Alex Grim and Nick Magee scored for Peters Township.

Bentworth 9, Beth-Center 1 — Jerzy Timlin, Julian Hays and Landon Urcho had two goals apiece to lead Bentworth (7-1-1, 4-0-1) past Beth-Center (0-8, 0-5) in Section 4-A.

Bishop Canevin 2, Chartiers-Houston 0 — John Ridilla and Geno DeFrank scored to lift Bishop Canevin (2-5-1, 2-4) past Chartiers-Houston (3-6-1, 2-4) in Section 4-A.

Charleroi 9, Brownsville 1 — Eben McIntyre scored five goals and Dominick Yocolano netted a pair to lead Charleroi (6-1, 6-0) past Brownsville (1-7-1, 1-5) in Section 3-2A.

Eden Christian 6, Carlynton 0 — Malachi Manges and Nathan Lomago scored two goals apiece to power Eden Christian (8-1, 5-1) past Carlynton (4-6, 2-4) in Section 3-A.

Franklin Regional 10, Greensburg Salem 0 — Jake Zimmerman and Lorenzo Aguilera scored two goals apiece to lead Franklin Regional (7-1, 7-0) past Greensburg Salem (1-6, 0-6) in Section 4-3A.

Greensburg Central Catholic 12, Geibel 1 — Kyler Miller had a hat trick and Carlo Denis scored twice to lead Greensburg Central Catholic (6-1, 5-0) past Geibel (0-5, 0-4) in Section 2-A. Travis Scoveri scored his first goal for the Centurions.

Knoch 2, Indiana 1 — Caleb Oskin scored a pair of goals, including the game winner in the final minute, to lead Knoch (5-3-1, 4-3) past Indiana (4-5, 3-4) in Section 1-3A.

Latrobe 3, Hempfield 0 — Devin Webster, Nico Lorenzi and Louis Garbeglio scored and Tanner Popella recorded the shutout for Latrobe (2-6, 2-4) in a Section 3-4A win over Hempfield (0-4, 0-4).

Laurel Highlands 8, Uniontown 0 — Matt Lucas had four goals and an assist and Manny Olivares added a pair of goals to lead Laurel Highlands (7-1, 6-1) past Uniontown (4-6, 0-6) in Section 3-3A. Joey Lemansky added a goal and two assists.

Mt. Lebanon 2, Upper St. Clair 1 — Alejandro Lazo-Pacheco and Nick Hendricks scored to lead Mt. Lebanon (6-2-1, 4-1-1) past rival Upper St. Clair (3-4, 3-2) in Section 2-4A.

Mt. Pleasant 10, Southmoreland 0 — Luke Rivardo and Chase McCloy each recorded four goals and two assists to lead Mt. Pleasant (3-2-1, 3-1-1) past Southmoreland (0-10, 0-6) in Section 3-2A. Braden Heiser added a goal and two assists.

North Allegheny 3, North Hills 0 — Evan Anderson scored twice, Gabriel Gotz added a goal, and Dante Accamando recorded the shutout as North Allegheny (5-3, 3-3) beat North Hills (1-6, 0-6) in Section 1-4A.

Plum 6, Gateway 0 — Lucas Pittman had two goals and an assist and Ethan Rose also scored twice to lead Plum (7-2, 6-1) to a Section 4-3A win over Gateway (6-4, 5-2). Ian Yurek and Tristan Ralph added a goal and an assist. Owen Zalewski and AJ Hereda combined on the shutout.

Quaker Valley 3, North Catholic 0 — Will Dunda netted a pair of goals to lead Quaker Valley past North Catholic (4-3, 4-1) in a battle at the top of the Section 4-2A. Kellen Chamovitz scored and Rowan Kriebel had two assists for the Quakers (7-0, 5-0).

Seneca Valley 2, Butler 1 — Will Bruno scored with two minutes remaining to propel Seneca Valley (9-0, 6-0) to a Section 1-4A win over Butler (6-3, 3-3). Landon Mohney scored for Butler in the second half to tie the game. Connor Oros had a goal for the Raiders.

Serra Catholic 5, St. Joseph 0 — Collin Holmes had two goals and an assist and Luke Jordan had a goal and two assists to help Serra Catholic (3-3-2, 3-2-1) top St. Joseph (0-4-1, 0-3) in Section 2-A. Jaxon Pozivak and Aaron Spisak added one goal each for the Eagles.

Seton LaSalle 1, Brentwood 0 — Jack Billick scored the overtime winner to carry Seton LaSalle (5-1-1, 4-0-1) past Brentwood (3-3, 3-2) in Section 4-A.

Sewickley Academy 3, OLSH 2 — Michael DiSantis scored a pair of goals and Adin Zorn also scored to lead Sewickley Academy (7-0, 5-0) past OLSH (5-2, 4-1) in a matchup of top teams in Section 1-A.

Shady Side Academy 5, Deer Lakes 0 — Joe Anania scored all five goals and Will Badeer and Parker Mendham combined on the shutout as Shady Side Academy (4-0, 4-0) defeated Deer Lakes (4-2-1, 3-1-1) in a rematch of last year’s WPIAL Class 2A championship game.

Shaler 3, Brashear 2 — Tyler Evangelista scored twice for Shaler (3-7) in a nonsection win over Brashear. Josh Jashinski had a goal for the Titans and Matt Keenan added an assist.

Springdale 6, Riverview 0 — Billy Lawrence scored twice for Springdale (7-2, 4-2) in a victory over Section 3-A rival Riverview (0-7, 0-5). John Duku, August Tabacheck, Cooper Perrotte, and Joey Wylly scored one goal each for the Dynamos.

Thomas Jefferson 3, Belle Vernon 0 — AJ Getsy scored twice and Michael Ngugi added a goal to lead Thomas Jefferson (8-1-1, 5-1-1) past Belle Vernon (7-2, 5-1) in a battle of top teams in Section 3-3A.

Girls soccer

Franklin Regional 9, Knoch 1 — Abigail Paterline, Sierra Todero and Morgan Walters scored two goals each as Franklin Regional (5-2, 4-1) defeated Knoch (3-4, 1-4) in a Section 1-3A match.

North Allegheny 1, Butler 1 — Lucia Wells scored for North Allegheny (6-0-1, 2-0-1) and Chloe Weiland scored for Butler (6-0-1, 1-0-1) as the Section 1-4A rivals played to a draw in a rematch of last year’s WPIAL Class 4A championship game.

Serra Catholic 12, Ligonier Valley 1 — Lydia Reith had five goals and two assists, Lilly Carr had two goals and three assists, and Jules Filia added a goal and three assists to lead Serra Catholic (4-4, 4-2) past Ligonier Valley (0-6, 0-2) in Section 1-A.

Southmoreland 4, Waynesburg 1 — Kendall Fabery, Taylor Klingensmith, Gabby Fabery and Tatum Lucero scored for Southmoreland (5-0-2, 3-0-2) in a Section 3-2A win over Waynesburg (2-4, 1-3).

Springdale 10, Riverview 4 — Grace Gent had a hat trick and Carissa Walsh scored twice to help Springdale (8-0, 5-0) earn a Section 1-A win over Riverview (1-4, 1-4). Lola Abraham scored all four goals for Riverview.

West Allegheny 3, South Fayette 1 — Trevor Day, Keegan Amos and Joseph Pustover scored and Logen Mackey had two assists to lead West Allegheny (9-0, 7-0) past South Fayette (3-3-2, 3-3-1) in Section 2-3A.

Field hockey

Penn-Trafford 1, Peters Township 0 — Ava Hershbeger scored the decisive goal to lead Penn-Trafford to a nonsection win.

Girls tennis

WPIAL — Defending champion Mia Gorman of Bethel Park will take on third-seeded Kat Wang of Peters Township in the finals of the Class 3A girls tennis singles tournament Friday at North Allegheny. Latrobe’s Jenna Bell and Upper St. Clair’s Maggie Stief will meet in the consolation final.

In Class 2A, Knoch’s Ally Bauer will compete for the championship while teammate Emily Greb will play in the consolation finals. Bauer and Greb squared off in the semifinals, with Bauer coming away with a 6-2, 6-1 victory. She will meet Sewickley Academy’s Ashley Close in the finals. Greb will take on top seed Nicole Kempton of South Park in the third-place match.

Penn-Trafford 5, Armstrong 0 — Lauren Burkley, Kaia Conte, and Lena Yuhas won singles matches to help Penn-Trafford improve to 5-1 in Section 1-4A play with a victory over Armstrong. Gianna Purpura and Katie McKenzie won first doubles and Nicole Poulos and Haylee Zorich took second doubles.

Football

Allderdice 27, University Prep 15 — Allderdice (1-3, 1-1) scored three defensive touchdowns in a City League win over University Prep (2-3, 1-1). Terrell James and Noah Johnston scored on 9-yard interception returns and Robert Brown Jr. scored on a 30-yard fumble return.

Girls golf

Section 2-2A — Quaker Valley’s Eva Bulger shot 76 and won by six shots over winning by six shots over Mya Mrkonja of Central Valley at the sectional tournament at Del-Mar Golf Course. Anna Yourish (Deer Lakes), Madilyn Boyer (Knoch) and Lillie Snow (Freeport) each shot 88 to beat the target score of 96 and qualify for the WPIAL tournament.

Section 1-3A — Lihini Ranweera shot a 72 at Suncrest GC, beating the field by five strokes. Moon’s Julia Barthelemywas second with a 77 and will be joined in the WPIAL tournament by teammates Marley Leach and Alizabeth Cross. North Allegheny also sent three players through — Katie Rose Rankin, Lauren Kardos and Megan Manesiotis.

Fox Chapel 165, Shady Side Academy 208 — Nina Busch shot 37 at Fox Chapel GC and Grace Rygelski carded a 40 to lead Fox Chapel (9-2) to a Section 4-3A win. Neely Nicholson led Shady Side Academy with a 42.

Hempfield 173, Connellsville 211 — Raina Jones was medalist with a 39 and Hempfield improved to 9-2 with its lowest team score of the year in a Section 3-3A win. Ava Grew shot 43, Milana Yannascoli 45 and Seneca Wagner 46. Maddy Kinneer led Connellsville with a 45.

Indiana 204, Penn-Trafford 205 — Ally Conrad shot 45 to help Indiana edge Penn-Trafford in a Section 3-3A match at Indiana Country Club. Alexis Dindak shot 47 to lead Penn-Trafford.

Norwin 206, Gateway 259 — Jessica Bushik shot a 47 to lead Norwin to a Section 3-3A win. Sarah Harper led Gateway with a 62.

Boys golf

Belle Vernon 192, Uniontown 202 — Tyler Mocello shot a 33 and Patrick Bush was one stroke behind at 34 to lead Belle Vernon (9-2) to a Section 2-3A win. Adena Rugola led Uniontown with a 35.

Central Catholic 187, Franklin Regional 194 — Rocco Salvitti shot 35 to lead Central Catholic to a Section 4-3A win. Three players — Nolan Shilling (36), Ben Yurko (37) and Zach Abdallah (38) — broke 40 for Franklin Regional.

Fox Chapel 190, Shady Side Academy 197 — Led by Eli Yofan’s 36, five Fox Chapel golfers shot in the 30’s in a Section 8-3A win over Shady Side Academy. Owen Delaney and Max Johnson shot 38 and Zach Paper and Davey Fuhrer shot 39 for the Foxes (10-0, 7-0).

Knoch 222, Highlands 249 — Ethan Hewitt shot a team-best 43, but Highlands fell in a Section 8-3A match against Knoch.

Ligonier Valley 212, Mt. Pleasant 238 — Logan Smith took medalist honors with a 39 to lead Ligonier Valley (6-4) to a Section 2-2A win. Josh Harbert and Gavin McMullen shot 42 and Brody McIntosh carded a 43. Brenton George led Mt. Pleasant (5-5) with a 43.

Penn-Trafford 208, Latrobe 221 — Alex DiBernardo shot 41 for Latrobe in a Section 1-4A loss to Penn-Trafford.

Plum 199, Gateway 258 — Wes Lorish was medalist with a 36 and Jake Pedley shot a 38 to lead Plum (8-4) to a Section 4-3A victory. Jonah Marincic led Gateway with a 46.

Girls volleyball

Shaler 3, North Allegheny 0 — Shaler ended North Allegheny’s 27-match winning streak and 57-match winning streak in Section 1-4A play with a 25-21, 25-15, 27-25 victory.

Albert Gallatin 3, Waynesburg 0 — Elizabeth Murtha had seven digs, five blocks and 14 kills to help Albert Gallatin improve to 6-1 overall with a nonsection win. Emma Eckert had six digs and 18 assists, and Laney Wilson recorded eight digs, five blocks and 10 kills. Kennedy Felio had 15 assists.

Belle Vernon 3, Elizabeth Forward 1 — Lindsay Nagy had eight kills, Gianna Anderson five digs and Ally Sedlak six service points to lead Bell Vernon to a Section 3-3A win.

Franklin Regional 3, Woodland Hills 0 — Ella Evans and Sophia Reitz had six kills and Sydney Breitkreutz added 10 aces to lead Franklin Regional to a Section 1-3A win.

Frazier 3, Carmichaels 0 — Jensyn Hartman had 23 kills to lead Frazier past Carmichaels in Section 3-2A. Gracen Hartman had 30 assists and Molly Yauch contributed 16 digs.

Highlands 3, Springdale 0 — Highlands won its first match 10 years with a nonsection victory over Springdale. The program restarted three years ago after a long hiatus. Jocelyn Bielak had eight service aces for the Golden Rams, while Eve Johnson and Chiara Maioli paced the offensive attack with strong passes from setter Cassidy Davis. The Golden Rams beat the Dynamos 25-18, 25-19, 25-22.

Latrobe 3, Connellsville 0 — Anna Rafferty had a team-beat nine kills to lead Latrobe to a Section 3-4A win. Maya Krehlik, Elle Snyder and Emma Blair added seven kills. Lily Fenton had 34 assists.

Mapletown 3, Avella 0 — Ella Menear contributed 11 kills and 14 digs for Mapletown in a Section 2-A win over Avella. Macee Cree had 29 assists and 6 digs for the Maples and Taylor Dusenberry added eight kills and 16 digs.

Mars 3, Knoch 0 — Nicole Critchlow had 35 digs, Brynnae Coe had 12 assists and 11 digs, and Sierra Mock had 6 kills for Knoch in a Section 5-3A loss to Mars.

Penn-Trafford 3, Hempfield 0 — Liv Fanelli had 14 kills, Jessie Bridge added nine kills and six blocks, and Jude Lovre recorded eight kills and three blocks to help Penn-Trafford improve to 6-2 overall with a Section 3-4A win.

Riverview 3, St. Joseph 0 — Maddie Deem had seven kills, two aces and five digs for Riverview in a Section 4-A sweep of St. Joseph Olivia Kadylak chipped in four kills and two digs and Julia Ciorra had 10 digs.