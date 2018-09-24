High school roundup for Sept. 24, 2018: No. 1 Peters Township girls edge Canon-McMillan

By: Tribune-Review

Monday, September 24, 2018 | 11:12 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review, Freeport's Hannah Thomas battles Deer Lakes' Abigail Boulos for a header during their game Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, at Freeport Area High School.

Goals have been tough to come by for girls soccer teams playing in Section 2-4A.

In one of the strongest sections in the state, every win — and each goal — make a difference.

On Monday night, top-ranked Peters Township wrapped up the first half of the section slate on a positive note, defeating rival Canon-McMillan, 1-0.

Regan LaVigna scored with 8 minutes, 7 seconds remaining on an assist from Cecelia Scott to give the Indians (8-1, 6-1) the win.

Canon-McMillan fell to 5-3-1 overall and 3-3-1 in section play.

Moon 7, Brashear 0 — Maria Swen scored twice to help No. 5 Moon (7-1-1, 5-1-1) to a Section 2-4A win.

North Allegheny 5, North Hills 1 — Ava Ruppersberger and Sarah Schupansky each scored twice to pace No. 3 North Allegheny (6-2, 5-1) in a Section 1-4A win.

Allderdice 2, Penn Hills 1 — Gianna Griffin and Elizabeth Dugan scored for Allderdice (1-6, 1-5) in a Section 3-4A win.

Thomas Jefferson 8, West Mifflin 0 — Mia Maksin scored three goals and had an assist and Dalaney Ranallo had two goals and three assists as Thomas Jefferson (3-6, 3-3) won in Section 3-3A.

South Fayette 3, Chartiers Valley 1 — Sara Meindl scored twice to lead South Fayette (7-2, 4-2) to a Section 4-3A win.

Montour 4, West Allegheny 0 — Stephanie Fotovich, Emily Faith, Jessica Molitoris, Catlyn O’Toole scored for No. 2 Montour (6-2, 5-1) in a Section 4-3A win.

South Park 8, South Allegheny 0 — In Section 3-2A, Haleigh Finale had four goals to lead No. 1 South Park (9-1, 7-0) to victory.

Bentworth 7, Beth-Center 0 — Paige Marshalek, Jocelyn Timlin and Rori Schreiber all scored twice, and Cande Kossel had the shutout for No. 4 Bentworth (8-1, 6-0) in a Section 2-A win.

Chartiers-Houston 4, McGuffey 0 — Ashley Horvath scored two goals, and Casey Scears had the shutout for Chartiers-Houston (6-4, 5-1) in Section 2-A.

Freedom 3, Quigley Catholic 1 — Jayden Sharpless had two goals to guide No. 1 Freedom (7-1, 6-0) to a Section 3-A win.

OLSH 3, Sewickley Academy 1 — Francesca Taylor, Mia Crisci and Megan McCoy scored for OLSH (6-3, 5-2) in a Section 3-A win.

Carlynton 3, Bishop-Canevin 2 (OT) — Lacey Rybacki had two goals, including the game-winner with four minutes left in overtime, as Carlynton (4-4, 3-3) won in Section 4-A.

Vincentian Academy 5, Eden Christian 3 — Liz Gorman had three goals as No. 5 Vincentian Academy (4-0-1, 3-0-1) won in Section 4-A.

Trinity 3, Seton LaSalle 0 — Courtney Dahlquist had two goals as Trinity (7-2) won a nonsection game.

Yough 10, Southmoreland 0 — Justine Appolonia scored five goals, and Jenna Leukhardt added three as No. 3 Yough blanked Southmoreland in a Section 3-2A game.

The Cougars (5-3, 4-3) bounce back from last week’s 4-2 loss to Brownsville.

Southmoreland fell to 1-7 overall and 0-7 in section play.

Franklin Regional 0, Gateway 0 — Franklin Regional and Gateway, both 2-4-1, stayed knotted in fifth place in Section 1-3A after a scoreless tie. The Panthers moved to 3-4-1 overall.

Elizabeth Forward 4, Greensburg Salem 1 — Anna Resnik scored three goals for Elizabeth Forward (2-5, 2-3) in a Section 2-3A victory over Greensburg Salem (4-4, 4-2).

Mt. Pleasant 5, Derry 1 — Megan Liberoni, Mackenzie Leeder, Carsyn RIvardo, Courtney Poulich and Ashton Clark all scored as Mt. Pleasant (6-4, 3-4) won a Section 3-2A game.

Sydney Williams scored for Derry (1-6, 1-5).

Greensburg Central Catholic 11, Jeannette 1 — Sam Nemeth and Tatum Gretz had three goals and Ashley McWilliams scored twice as No. 2 Greensburg Central Catholic (5-0, 5-0) won in Section 1-A.

Sam Felder, Sarah Orndoff and Jesse Nemeth also scored for the Centurions.

Deer Lakes 3, Freeport 2 — Madeline Boulos scored her second goal of the game with seven minutes remaining, and Class AA No. 5 Deer Lakes rallied for a victory in a Section 2-AA game.

Lily Litrun tied the game for Deer Lakes with 14 minutes left. Gabby Weber made eight saves in the win for Deer Lakes (9-1, 6-0).

Emma Check and Abby Bastaja scored one goal each for Freeport (4-4, 3-3).

Highlands 2, Apollo-Ridge 1 — Jaci Bowser scored the go-ahead goal early in the second half off of a Larkin Richards assist to give the Rams a Section 2-AA win over Apollo-Ridge. Haley Hiester opened scoring with a first-half goal for Highlands (3-4, 2-3). Goalkeeper Ariana Kovach had 12 saves for the Rams. Katarina Yurjevich scored for Apollo-Ridge (2-2-1, 1-2-1).

Burrell 11, Valley 0 — Jordyn Kowalkowski scored four goals and had two assists as Burrell cruised to a Section 2-AA win over Valley. Skylar Dale, Maia Ferra and Maddie Schaub had two goals each for Burrell (6-1-1, 4-1-1). Alex Guy made 20 saves for Valley (2-5, 0-5).

Kiski Area 9, Armstrong 0 — Reagan Frederick scored first to ignite an eight-goal scoring barrage in the first half as No. 3 Kiski Area rolled past Section 1-AAA rival Armstrong (2-7, 0-7). Frederick finished with a hat trick and an assist to pace Kiski Area (7-2, 6-1). Chloe Galo scored a pair of goals and Kaylee Elwood, Faith Andree, Christa Palla and Karly Keller all chipped in with one goal apiece. Goalkeeper Emily Orris had three saves for the Cavaliers.

Plum 9, Woodland Hills 0 — Jamie Seneca and Sophie Vargesko both scored a pair of goals as Plum (8-1, 5-1) cruised to a Section 3-AAA win over Woodland Hills. The win marks the Mustangs’ sixth consecutive shutout win. Marissa Liberto, Gina Proviano, Maddie Quarles, Julia Gildea and Brin Emahizer all tallied one goal.

Springdale 4, Mercer 1 — Jaden Domaratz opened the scoring and Lilly Iadicicco added a pair of goals to help lead the Dynamos past nonsection rival Mercer. Miranda Shock added a goal, and Breanne Hurley, Sydni Henley and Dominique Knauer tallied assists for Springdale (2-3).

Knoch 3, Indiana 3 — Lindsie Galbreath recorded a hat trick, but Knoch and Indiana (5-3-2, 3-3-1) pulled even in a Section 1-AAA matchup. Shiann Thomas recorded two assists and Heather Wittmer had one assist for the Knights (1-5-1, 1-4-1). Jewel Robertson recorded five saves for Knoch (1-5-1, 1-4-1).

Boys soccer

Seton LaSalle 2, South Park 1 — Ethan Gardner scored with five seconds on penalty kick as Class A No. 1 Seton LaSalle (7-2) won a nonsection game.

Charleroi 6, California 0 — Nick Laskey and Cullin Woytovic each scored twice, as Charleroi (9-0) won a nonsection game.

Fox Chapel 8, Penn-Trafford 1 — Nate Lazzara recorded a hat trick as Fox Chapel won in nonsection play. Zane Ingram recorded two goals and one assist. Patrick Kiska, Wes Carnebale and Sam Zaltman scored one goal each for Fox Chapel (6-5). Penn-Trafford fell to 5-4-1 with the loss.