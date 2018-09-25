High school roundup for Sept. 25, 2018: No. 1 Seneca Valley boys soccer edges No. 2 North Allegheny

By: Tribune-Review

Tuesday, September 25, 2018 | 11:12 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review, Mt. Pleasant's Sam Napper combats Freeport's Tanner Hoscheld for control of the ball near Freeport's goal during boys' soccer at Mt. Pleasant Area High School on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018.

In a meeting between the top two teams in Class 4A, top-ranked Seneca Valley claimed its seventh straight victory with a 1-0 triumph over No. 2 North Allegheny in a Section 1 boys soccer game Tuesday night in McCandless.

Kyle Majeski scored for the Raiders, who improved to 10-1 overall and 8-1 in Section 1-4A. North Allegheny fell to 7-3 overall and 6-3 in section play.

Butler 2, Central Catholic 1 (OT) — Tate Mohney scored on an assist from Landon Mohney with 10 minutes left to tie the game and then netted the game winner on a free kick with two minutes left in the first overtime to give Butler (6-2-1, 6-2-1) a Section 1-4A win.

Canon-McMillan 6, Brashear 0 — Austin McColpin tallied four goals to lift Canon-McMillan (9-2, 6-2) to a Section 2-4A win.

Mars 6, Highlands 0 — Austin Rockey and Dane Beller scored twice each as No. 4 Mars (9-1-1, 9-0) won a Section 1-3A game.

Thomas Jefferson 8, McKeesport 1 — Preston Lutz had a hat trick to guide Thomas Jefferson (7-2-1, 6-1-1) to a Section 4-3A win.

Elizabeth Forward 3, McGuffey 1 — Zach Snyder scored twice to lead Elizabeth Forward (6-4, 6-2) to a Section 1-2A win.

Charleroi 9, Waynesburg 2 — Nick Laskey had four goals as No. 4 Charleroi (10-0, 8-0) won a Section 3-2A game.

Norwin 2, Plum 1 — Jared Crowley finished off Carter Breen’s corner kick with 15 minutes remaining to give No. 4 Norwin a victory over Plum (5-5, 4-4) in a Section 3-4A game.

Breen also scored for the Knights, who improved to 8-1-1 overall and 6-0-1 in section play.

Penn-Trafford 1, Latrobe 0 — Tyler Pisarek scored the lone goal, and Logan Kreutzberger made five saves to earn the shutout as Penn-Trafford (6-4-1, 6-2-1) won a Section 3-4A game.

Woodland Hills 1, Hempfield 0 — Gavin Moore scored a first-half goal to carry Woodland Hills (2-6, 1-6) past Hempfield (2-8, 2-7) in a Section 3-4A game. The Spartans have dropped six straight games.

A.J. Hill earned the shutout for the Wolverines.

Ringgold 4, Greensburg Salem 0 — Kobe Norfleet had three goals, and Jeremy Mullen notched the shutout as Ringgold (7-5, 6-2) topped Greensburg Salem (6-4, 5-3) in Section 3-3A.

Franklin Regional 0, South Fayette 0 — Franklin Regional (8-0-1, 7-0-1) remained unbeaten and tied atop the Section 4-3A standings after a scoreless tie with South Fayette (5-4-1, 4-2-1).

Mt. Pleasant 1, Freeport 0 — Nathan Kubasky scored the lone goal, and Shane Piper made it stand in net as Mt. Pleasant (5-2, 4-2) won a Section 2-2A game.

Southmoreland 7, Washington 2 — Noah Kinter, Brendan Moore and Brett Glowacki all had two goals and two assists to lead Southmoreland (5-5, 5-3) to a Section 3-2A victory.

Andrew Rodriguez added a goal for the Scotties, who rebounded from back-to-back losses to Charleroi and East Allegheny.

Deer Lakes 3, Shady Side Academy 1 — A.J. Dorman scored two goals to lead No. 3 Deer Lakes past Shady Side Academy in Section 2-AA play. Colton Spence added one goal, and Nick Caro and Alex Rodgers had one assist each for Deer Lakes (10-0-1, 7-0-1). Max Farner scored one goal for Shady Side Academy (4-2-1, 4-2-1).

Kiski Area 6, Armstrong 2 — Campbell Curry had a hat trick and an assist for Kiski Area in a Section 1-AAA win at Armstrong (0-11, 0-9). Tyler Ciuca, Ronnie Coleman and Nicholas Smith all recorded a goal, and Nicholas Paes had a pair of assists.

Fox Chapel 3, Shaler 2 — Zane Ingram scored with five minutes left to give Fox Chapel a Section 1-4A win over Shaler (2-9, 1-8). Fox Chapel (7-5, 5-4) entered the second half ahead 2-0 thanks to goals by Nate Lazzara and Jack Nury. Ingram and Lazzara recorded one assist each. Clayton Humbert recorded 12 saves.

Girls soccer

Franklin Regional 6, Penn Hills 0 — Victoria Rothruff had a hat trick, and Sydney Lindeman had two goals and two assists to lead Franklin Regional (4-4-1) to a nonsection win. The Panthers have shut out three straight opponents.