High school roundup for Sept. 26, 2018: Pine-Richland girls blank No. 4 North Allegheny

By: Tribune-Review

Thursday, September 27, 2018 | 12:00 AM

Pine-Richland has proven to be one of the hottest teams over past two weeks.

On Wednesday, the Rams won their sixth game in a row with a 3-0 victory over No. 4 North Allegheny (6-3, 5-2) in a Section 1-4A girls soccer game in McCandless.

Allie Malobicky scored twice for Pine-Richland (9-2, 5-2) to secure the 300th career victory for coach Jodi Chmielewski.

Peters Township 1, Bethel Park 0 — Hannah Stuck scored on an assist from Rachel Raber as No. 1 Peters Township (9-1, 7-1) won a Section 2-4A game.

Upper St. Clair 3, Canon-McMillan 2 (OT) — Landy Mertz’s corner kick found Nikki Gibbons, who headed the ball into the net in overtime, lifting Upper St. Clair (6-3, 5-3) to a Section 2-4A win.

Thomas Jefferson 7, Woodland Hills 0 — Dalaney Ranllo had four goals to lead THomas Jefferson (4-6, 4-3) to a Section 3-3A victory.

South Fayette 6, Blackhawk 1 — Helina Van Bibber scored three times to help South Fayette (8-2, 5-2) claim a Section 4-3A victory.

Ringgold 8, Albert Gallatin 0 — In Section 2-3A, Moe Rosensteel and Kylee Pry each had two goals to lead Ringgold (4-6, 4-3) to victory.

Hampton 9, Armstrong 1 — Molly Wojic and Maria Dyserd each scored twice as Hampton (6-3, 5-2) won in Section 1-3A.

Seton LaSalle 2, Beth-Center 0 — Vanessa Peretin and Sarah Farnan scored to help Seton LaSalle (4-4-1, 4-1-1) win a Section 4-A game.

Bentworth 15, Geibel 3 — Paige Marshalek and Jocelyn Timlin scored three times each for No. 4 Bentworth (9-1, 7-0) in a Section 2-A win.

Quigley 6, Neshannock 0 — Ashley Mineard tallied two goals and two assists for Quigley Catholic (5-3, 4-3) in a Section 3-A win.

Carlynton 3, Vincentian Academy 2 (OT) — Anya Carassco netted the game-winning goal with 7:47 left in overtime to lift Carlynton (5-4, 4-3) past No. 5 Vincentian (4-1-1, 3-1-1) in Section 4-A.

Freedom 8, OLSH 1 — Jayden Sharpless had four goals and an assist, and Michaela Watkins and Renea Mohrbacher each scored twice for No. 2 Freedom (8-1, 7-0) in a Section 3-A win.

Mt. Pleasant 3, Southmoreland 0 — Megan Liberion’s hat trick helped Mt. Pleasant earn aa Section 3-2A win.

The Vikings (7-4, 4-4) rebounded from back-to-back losses to No. 2 Waynesburg and No. 1 South Park with wins over Elizabeth Forward, Derry and Southmoreland (1-8, 0-8).

Penn-Trafford 4, Allderdice 0 — Jordan Lawrence scored twice, and Mackenzie Powell and Kiley Dugan also scored as Penn-Trafford (7-2, 6-1) won in Section 3-4A.

Sarah Nguyen and McKenzie Septak had two assists each. Megan Giesey had the shutout.

Connellsville 5, Latrobe 0 — Neveah Hamborsky had a hat trick as Connellsville (7-2, 4-2) won its third straight game with a Section 3-4A victory over Latrobe (1-8, 1-5).

Norwin 6, Hempfield 0 — Eva Frankovic and Lacey Bernick scored twice each, and Lexi Gray and Morgan Sigut added a goal each as No. 2 Norwin (8-1, 7-0) blanked Hempfield (2-5, 2-4) in Section 3-4A.

Franklin Regional 1, Indiana 1 — Franklin Regional (4-4-2, 2-4-2) remained in fifth place in Section 1-3A after a tie with Indiana (5-3-3, 3-3-2).

Laurel Highlands 3, Greensburg Salem 2 — Riley Stoner scored twice for Greensburg Salem (4-5, 4-3) in a Section 2-3A loss to Laurel Highlands (5-4, 5-2).

The Golden Lions rallied after falling behind 3-0 in the first half.

Waynesburg 3, Yough 2 — In a battle of two of the top teams in Class 2A, No. 2 Waynesburg (8-2, 6-1) swept the season series with Yough (5-4, 4-4). The Raiders, who have won six straight games, won 2-1 on Sept. 5.

Shady Side Academy 11, Jeannette 1 — Callie Davis and Krystyna Rytel had hat tricks as the No. 3-ranked Indians (3-1, 3-1) won a Section 1-A game over Jeannette (0-6, 0-5).

Chartiers-Houston 8, Monessen 0 — Alyssa Wright had four goals, and Keely Acor and Ashley Horvath scored twice each as Chartiers-Houston (7-4, 6-1) won a Section 2-A game over Monessen (1-6, 1-5).

Freeport 2, Highlands 1 — Abby Bastaja scored in overtime, giving Freeport a victory over Highlands in a Class 2-AA game.

Carlie Giori added the other goal for the Yellowjackets (5-4, 4-3), while Sidney Shemanski assisted on both goals and Maddie Zarichnak made six saves.

Jaci Bowser scored for Highlands (3-5, 2-4), while Sam Gildner stopped 15 shots in goal.

Kiski Area 4, Knoch 1 — Reagan Frederick scored a pair of goals and added an assist to help lift Class AAA No. 4 Kiski Area (8-2, 7-1) past Section 1 rival Knoch (1-8-1, 1-5-1). Christa Palla added a goal and an assist and Faith Andree notched a goal for the Cavaliers. Lindsie Galbreath scored for the Knights.

Deer Lakes 7, Valley 1 — Madeline Boulos scored a pair of goals and added an assist and Lily Litrun scored twice as Class AA No. 4 Deer Lakes cruised by Section 2 rival Valley. Abigail Boulos scored a goal and added an assist, and Nina Lafko and Abby George both notched goals for Deer Lakes (10-1, 7-0). EmmaRuby Ward scored for Valley (2-6, 0-6).

Plum 2, Obama Academy 0 — Hannah Odom and Andrea D’Incau scored goals for Class AAA No. 5 Plum (9-1, 6-1) in a Section 3 win over Obama Academy (5-5, 2-4). Jamie Seneca and Gina Proviano had assists. Aly Bryner and Zoe Nonnenberg made two saves apiece in net for the Mustangs, who registered their seventh consecutive shutout.

Burrell 13, East Allegheny 0 — Danica Johnson recorded a hat trick and Kaitlyn Postupack scored twice for Burrell (7-1-1, 5-1) in a Section 2-AA win at East Allegheny (2-4-1, 1-4-1). Mara Stevenson and Annie Weimer had three assists apiece and Danica Stone recorded two assists.

Boys soccer

St. Joseph 13, Jeannette 1 — The Spartans raced out to a 8-0 halftime and rolled past Sector 2-A rival Jeannette (0-5, 0-5) to extend their win streak to four games. Daniel Fabregás paced the St. Joseph (4-7, 3-4) attack with four goals and Eli Swierczewski added a pair goals. Dom Ferrante, Rylan Zale, Seth Jordan, Ben Zock, Jesse Walter, Mason Hurlbut and Otto Conroy all added one goal apiece for the Spartans.