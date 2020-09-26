High school roundup for Sept. 26, 2020: West Allegheny rewrites record book

Saturday, September 26, 2020 | 11:04 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review West Allegheny quarterback Gavin Miller threw for 394 yards Saturday night.

West Allegheny is a storied program that once boasted Tyler Palko under center. It’s not easy to break a school record for offensive production.

But the Indians didn’t just set a record or two Saturday night. They practically rewrote the record book in a 63-24 victory over Connellsville.

Gavin Miller’s 394 passing yards, Jashon Spencer’s 207 receiving yards and Bre Gerst’s nine extra points were all school records. So were the team’s 63 points and 624 yards of offense.

Connellsville (0-3, 0-1) took a 17-14 lead in the second quarter after a 36-yard TD catch by Jason McBride, a 74-yard scoring run by Ky’ron Craggette and a Gage Gillott field goal.

Nodin Tracy had three touchdown runs in the second quarter to put West Allegheny (2-1, 0-1) ahead for good.

Miller hit on 21 of 29 attempts with three touchdowns. Tommy St. Claire ran 20 times for 105 yards and two scores. Spencer caught nine passes.

Western Beaver 14, Ligonier Valley 3 – Ligonier Valley made a lengthy drive to Western Beaver for a nonconference football matchup Saturday afternoon. Once the game started, it was Western Beaver receiver Dakari Bradford making the long-distance trips. Bradford caught two long touchdown passes in the second half to lead Western Beaver (3-0, 1-0) past the Rams (1-2, 0-1).

Ligonier Valley carried a 3-0 lead into halftime thanks to a 28-yard field goal by George Golden.Bradford, a 6-foot-5, 185-pound big-play threat, caught a 65-yard scoring pass in the third quarter to give Western Beaver the lead and an 83-yarder in the fourth quarter to provide some insurance.

Erie 35, Butler 25 – JJ Woodward took over the game in the second quarter, erasing a Butler lead and leading Erie to a District 10 victory. Butler took a 12-0 lead in the first quarter on a 24-yard pass from Cooper Baxter to Charlie Kreinbucher and a 35-yard Justin Kabay run. Woodward scored on one touchdown run in the second quarter, two in the third and one in the fourth to put Erie ahead for good. Julian Jones and Baxter had TD runs for Butler.

Girls soccer

Apollo-Ridge 7, Ligonier Valley 1 – Emily Bonelli and Gracie Schuffert each had two goals and an assist to carry Apollo-Ridge (2-2, 2-2) past Ligonier Valley (0-6, 0-4) in Section 1-A. Delaney Shaffer also scored for Apollo-Ridge and Adeline Baustert made nine saves.

Belle Vernon 13, Greensburg Salem 0 – Izzy Laurita and Jillian Butchki led the way for Belle Vernon (3-1, 4-1) with three goals each as seven Leopards netted goals against Greensburg Salem (0-5, 0-5) in Section 2-3A. Morgan Einodshofer had two goals and three assists, becoming Belle Vernon’s all-time assist leader with 54. Victoria Rodriguez and Melayna Morgan combined for the shutout.

Bentworth 7, Beth-Center 0 — Mallory Schreiber scored three goals while her sister, Reagan, added two as Bentworth (3-2, 5-2) shut out Beth-Center (1-4, 1-4) in Section 2A. The win was Bentworth’s fifth straight.

Burrell 2, Valley 0 – Jordyn Kowalkowski netted two goals to lead Burrell (4-0, 4-0) past rival Valley (1-3, 1-3) in Section 2-2A on Saturday.

Fox Chapel 3, Allderdice 0 – Britta Lagerquist scored twice to lead Fox Chapel (5-0, 5-0) to the Section 3-AAAA shutout against Allderdice (1-1, 1-1). Kate Friday added a goal while Makayla Mulholland picked up two assists.

Kiski Area 3, Indiana 1 – Kaylee Elwood tallied two goals while Riley Koziatek added one more to secure a Section 1-3A win for Kiski Area (4-2, 4-2) over Indiana (2-4, 2-4).

Latrobe 2, Hempfield 0 – Maddie Delucio had a goal and an assist to lead Latrobe (1-2-1, 1-2-1) over Hempfield (0-5, 0-6) in Section 3-4A. Ella Bulava scored and Regan Reilly recorded an assist.

Norwin 2, Penn-Trafford 2 (OT) – Kenzie Septak scored twice to erase a pair of one-goal deficits in the second half and lead Penn-Trafford (2-1-2, 1-1-2) to a Section 3-4A tie with Norwin (2-2-1, 2-1-1). Maddy Rose and Lacey Bernick scored for the Knights.

Peters Township 1, Canon-McMillan 0 – Casey Brier scored a first-half goal and Emma Sawich posted the shutout as Peters Township (4-0, 4-0) beat Canon-McMillan (1-4, 1-4) in Section 2-AAAA.

Southmoreland 1, Mt. Pleasant 0 – Olivia Cernuto scored the game’s only goal as the Lady Scotties (5-0, 5-0) remained unbeaten after a Section 3-2A victory over Mt. Pleasant (3-2, 3-2).

South Park 2, Keystone Oaks 0 – Maya Wertelet and Maddie Raymond each scored their third goal of the season as South Park (5-0, 5-0) shut out Keystone Oaks (2-3, 2-3) in Section 4-AA. South Park has not allowed a goal this season.

South Side 3, Riverside 2 – Maura Heberle, Emily Bailey and Lydia Persohn scored goals as South Side (3-2, 3-2) defeated Riverside (2-3, 2-3) in Section 3A.

West Mifflin 2, East Allegheny 1 – In Section 4-AA, Ruby Rojas scored the game-winning goal at the 65-minute mark as West Mifflin (1-4, 2-4) defeated East Allegheny (0-5, 0-6).

Boys soccer

Butler 6, Knoch 1 – Landon Mohney and Jack Beneigh scored two goals apiece to lead Butler (4-1-1, 3-1-1) past Knoch (1-4, 1-3) in a nonsection match.

Charleroi 2, Elizabeth Forward 0 – Eben McIntyre scored two goals, both assisted by Don Yocolano, to lead Charleroi (7-0, 5-0) past Elizabeth Forward (4-2, 4-1) in a nonsection match.

Franklin Regional 10, Obama Academy 0 – Eight Franklin Regional players scored en route to a convincing victory over Section 4-3A foe Obama Academy (0-2, 0-2). The Panthers (7-0, 7-0) were led by Zach Johnston and Billy Christafano with two goals apiece. Zach Lorenz had a goal and two assists.

Indiana 4, Kiski Area 4 (OT) – Anders Bordoy and Matt Brink each scored a pair goals for Kiski Area (3-1-1) in a tie with Indiana (3-0-2) in a nonsection matchup.

Leechburg 1, West Shamokin 0 – Ashton Redmond scored the decisive goal and Owen McDermott made seven saves to record the shutout as Leechburg (2-1, 1-1) picked up a nonsection victory.

Shady Side Academy 9, Derry 0 – Three goals from Jack Naughton and two from Max Farner secured a Section 2-2A win for Shady Side Academy (2-0, 2-0) over Derry (0-4, 0-4).

Shaler 9, Highlands 2 – AJ DeLeonibus and Ross Hartley scored two goals apiece as Shaler (1-4, 0-4) won a nonsection match against Highlands (2-4, 1-3).

Southmoreland 5, McGuffey 2 – Andrew Rodriguez had a hat trick and added an assist for Southmoreland (2-3, 2-4) against Section 3-2A rival McGuffey (2-3, 2-4). Jake VanArsdale and Nick Formato each tallied a goal for the Scotties.

Springdale 2, Brentwood 1 – Caleb Simmons scored twice for Springdale (5-0) to secure a nonsection win over Brentwood (2-4).

Peters Township 3, Canon-McMillan 2 (OT) – Blake Gabelhart scored the winning goal in overtime to lead Peters Township (5-0-1, 4-0-1) past Canon-McMillan (1-2, 1-2) in Section 2-4A. Andrew Massucci had a goal and an assist and Aaron Brula also scored for Peters Township.

West Allegheny 2, Blackhawk 0 – Logen Mackey and Will Douglas scored first-half goals as West Allegheny (5-1, 5-1) shut out Blackhawk (1-5, 1-5) in Section 2-AAA. Jared Gola picked up the shutout for West Allegheny, which has outscored its opponents this season, 27-2.

