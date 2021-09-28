High school roundup for Sept. 27, 2021: Salvitti posts low number at WPIAL semifinals

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Rocco Salvitti watches his tee shot on No. 17 during the 2020 WPIAL Class 3A boys golf championship at South Hills Country Club.

Central Catholic golfers were all over the top of the leaderboard at the WPIAL Class 3A semifinals at Willowbrook CC in Apollo on Monday, with Rocco Salvitti taking medalist honors with an even-par 72. He was followed by teammates Aidan Burchianti (73) and Carter Pitcairn (74) and Shady Side Academy’s Wes Warden (74).

The WPIAL finals are set for Oct. 5 at Nemacolin. Fox Chapel’s Max Johnson (83) won a 10-person playoff for the last spot in the WPIAL field. Fox Chapel and Mt. Lebanon led the way with four WPIAL qualifiers apiece.

Boys soccer

Bentworth 4, Brentwood 1 — Ryan Colbert had two goals and an assist to help Bentworth (9-1-1, 5-0-1) top Brentwood (3-4, 3-3) in Section 4-A. John Scott contributed a goal and an assist and Christian Hete added a goal for the Bearcats.

Butler 6, North Hills 0 — Landon Mohney had a hat trick and an assist to lift Butler (7-3, 4-3) past North Hills (1-7, 0-7) in Section 1-4A. Jack Beneigh and Aidan Soley had a goal and an assist each for the Golden Tornado.

Carlynton 2, Aquinas Academy 0 — In a section 3-A match, Ryan Lewis and Max Samangy scored goals to lead Carlynton (4-6, 2-4) over Aquinas (5-4, 3-3). Dom Beglinger earned the shutout for the Cougars.

Charleroi 10, Mt. Pleasant 0 — Eben McIntyre scored four goals to set a school record with 133 for his career as Charleroi (7-1, 7-0) defeated Mt. Pleasant (3-3-1, 3-2-1) in Section 3-2A. Dominick Yocolano had two goals and Jake Caruso, Ty Patterson, Bryce Large and Gage Patterson also scored.

Deer Lakes 1, Burrell 0 — Ryan Hanes had the lone goal of the match to propel Deer Lakes (5-2-1, 4-1-1) to a Section 2-2A win over Burrell (3-5, 2-3). Ruger Beer assisted on Hanes’ goal.

Eden Christian 8, Riverview 0 — Dan Batch scored a hat trick to lead Eden Chrsitian (10-1, 6-1) past Riverview (0-8, 0-6) in Section 3-A.

Elizabeth Forward 6, Steel Valley 1 — Anthony Valerio and Ethan Bowser each scored two goals as Elizabeth Forward (5-2, 4-2) beat Steel Valley (1-6, 0-6) in a Section 1-2A game. Dom Cavalier, Will Sinay and Gino Penascino each netted a goal for the Warriors.

Gateway 4, West Mifflin 0 — Cooper Hayes had two goals and Jack Kweeder had a shutout in net for Gateway (7-4, 6-2) in a Section 4-3A victory over West Mifflin (4-5-1, 3-4).

Jeannette 7, Derry 1 — Jordan Taylor had five goals to lead Jeannette (5-1) past Derry (0-8) in a nonsection game. Stone Markham and Dean Farrah added a goal apiece for the Jayhawks.

Kiski Area 6, Freeport 0 — Owen Barr had a pair of goals to help Kiski Area (9-2, 8-1) top Freeport (2-6, 2-6) in Section 1-3A. Owen Zimmerman, Campbell Curry, Trey Curry and Ethan Krystek added a goal for the Cavaliers and Maddox Anderson earned the shutout in goal.

Laurel Highlands 3, Belle Vernon 1 — Matt Lucas scored twice and Harry Radcliffe added a goal to lead Laurel Highlands (9-1, 7-1) past Belle Vernon (7-3, 5-2) in Section 3-3A. Daniel Sassak scored for Belle Vernon.

Mars 2, Knoch 1 — Breiden Eagon scored twice, including the game winner in double overtime, propelling Mars (7-2-2, 5-2-2) to a Section 1-3A win over rival Knoch (5-4-1, 4-4). Orrin Milcic scored a goal for Knoch.

McGuffey 10, Southmoreland 0 — Larry Goodman had a hat trick to lead McGuffey (5-1-1, 4-1-1) past Southmoreland (0-11, 0-7) in Section 3-2A.

North Allegheny 3, Fox Chapel 2 — Matt Mihm, Gabe Gotz and Evan Anderson scored to lead North Allegheny (6-3, 4-3) past Fox Chapel (8-2, 5-2) in a key Section 1-4A matchup.

Penn-Trafford 3, Hempfield 2 — In a Section 3-4A match, Cooper Sisson, Ben Luchs and Logan Swartz scored a goal each as Penn-Trafford (5-3, 4-3) beat winless Hempfield (0-5, 0-5).

Plum 4, Franklin Regional 1 — Lucas Pittman scored a pair of goals to lead Plum past Franklin Regional in a battle for Section 4-3A supremacy. Tyler Schrecengost and Aldi Flowers also scored for the Mustangs (8-2-1, 7-1), who earned a split in the season series. Colton Hudson scored for the Panthers (8-2, 8-1).

Quaker Valley 6, Freedom 0 — Keller Chamovitz and Rowan Kriebel had two goals each to aid Quaker Valley (8-0, 6-0) in a Section 4-2A win over Freedom (4-4, 3-4). Wil Dunda and Ben Henry scored once for the Quakers and Ryan Edwards had a pair of assists.

Ringgold 2, Albert Gallatin 0 — Zach Alvarez and Tyler Davis did the scoring to lead Ringgold (4-5, 3-5) past Albert Gallatin (4-6, 2-6) in Section 3-3A.

Riverside 2, South Side 0 — Madden Boehm and Jeremiah Dziabiak tallied goals for Riverside (4-5, 3-3) in a Section 1-A win over South Side (4-5, 1-5).

Seneca Valley 6, Shaler 0 — In a Section 1-4A match, Max Marcotte and Cole Kamarec each scored two goals as Seneca Valley (10-0, 7-0) beat Shaler (3-8, 1-6). Nathan Prex and Beaux Lizewski each netted a goal for the Raiders and Ryan Krumenacker and Ben Goldman combined on the shutout.

Seton LaSalle 7, California 0 — Jack Billick had five goals and Zach Reed and Billy Wivagg also scored to help Seton LaSalle (6-1-1, 5-0-1) past California (1-7, 1-5) in Section 4-A.

Sewickley Academy 4, Beaver County Christian 1 — Hudson Colletti netted a hat trick for Sewickley Academy (8-0, 5-0) in a Section 1-A win over Beaver County Christian (3-3, 3-3). Adin Zorn added a goal for the Panthers.

Shady Side Academy 4, Leechburg 0 — Joey Anania scored twice, Amir Awais had the game-winning goal and Owen Martens also found the net for Shady Side Academy (5-0, 5-0) in a Section 2-2A win over Leechburg (3-2-1, 1-1-1).

West Allegheny 6, Blackhawk 0 — Logen Mackey netted two goals and had an assist to lead West Allegheny (10-0, 8-0) over Section 2-3A opponent Blackhawk (1-6-2, 0-6-2) and remain undefeated. Ryan Newton and Amos Keegan each added a goal.

Yough 4, Waynesburg 0 — Joe Obeldobel netted a pair of goals and Cody Metz and Collin Barner also scored to help Yough (4-4, 4-2) past Waynesburg (2-7, 2-4) in Section 3-2A.

Girls soccer

Allderdice 6, Shaler 0 — Anisha Wills scored two goals and Jurnee Finney and Ella Shorkey each added a goal and an assist as Allderdice (3-5, 1-4) beat Shaler (2-2, 0-1) in a nonsection match. Elizabeth Dugan and Gab Haber each had a goal for the Dragons.

Beaver 6, Ambridge 0 — Katy Reap scored twice for Beaver (5-2, 3-2) in a Section 1-2A win over Ambridge (0-6, 0-4). Emerson Conley, Lindsay Sullivan, Elle Ray and Madeline Boser had a goal each for the Bobcats.

Canon-McMillan 3, Montour 0 — In a nonsection match, Jackie Fleissner netted two goals to lead Canon-McMillan (5-4, 2-4) over Montour (7-3, 5-1). Lexi Twaddle added a goal and Butera Conti and Naida McGee combined on the shutout.

Connellsville 4, Mt. Pleasant 3 — Mary Kate Lape’s second goal of the game was the overtime winner for Connellsville (7-1) in a nonsection match. Emma Tikey also scored twice. Rylin Bugosh had two goals and Adi Belanger also scored for Mt. Pleasant (7-2).

Fox Chapel 4, Hempfield 0 — In a Section 3-4A game, Lilygrace Goodworth netted two goals to lead Fox Chapel (5-3-1, 3-1-1) over Hempfield (0-8, 0-3). Bella Urso added a goal and an assist and Lindsay Scheffler had a goal. Molly McNaughton earned the shutout for the Foxes.

Greensburg Salem 12, Uniontown 1 — Kylie Smith netted four goals to pace Greensburg Salem (3-4, 3-2) in a Section 2-3A victory over Uniontown (0-9, 0-6). Kayla Ramer added two goals while Ashley Smith, Maddy Melodia, Olivia Smith, Taylor Carr, Alice Wilkinson and Sabrina Kasic each had a goal.

Monessen 4, Albert Gallatin 3 — Samanatha Saylor had a hat trick and Kinsey Wilson also scored to carry Monessen (3-5) past Albert Gallatin (2-6) in a nonsection match.

Moon 1, Bethel Park 0 — Serayah Leech recorded another shutout to help Moon (7-0, 5-0) remain unbeaten with a victory against Section 2-4A opponent Bethel Park (5-3, 3-3). Skyler Leseck netted the lone goal for the Tigers.

North Catholic 5, Pine-Richland 0 — Jayden Sharpless, Lindsey Pawlawski, Makenzie DeBlassio, Angelina Berkey and Lauren MacDonald each netted a goal for North Catholic (8-0) in a nonsection win over Pine-Richland (2-5). Rylee Kumer recorded six saves in net for North Catholic.

Peters Township 2, Upper St. Clair 0 — Jillian Marvin scored two goals, including the game winner in overtime, to lead Peters Township (6-2-2, 4-1-2) to a victory against Section 2-4A opponent Upper St. Clair (4-4-1, 3-3-1).

South Side 7, Neshannock 0 — Rian Garvey had a hat trick, Savannah Bailey scored twice and Maura Heberle and Kayla Statler also had goals to lead South Side (5-4, 3-2) past Neshannock 1-5, 0-3) in Section 3-A.

Springdale 3, Valley 1 — Briana Ross, Isabella Walsh and Lilli Iadicicco scored to carry Springdale (9-0) past Valley (3-3-1) in a nonsection match.

Yough 9, Charleroi 1 — Nicky Veychek scored four goals and Kendalyn Umbel added three to lead Yough (8-0-1) to a nonsection win over Charleroi (2-6). McKenzie Pritts and Brooke Wieland also scored for the Cougars.

Waynesburg 5, Bentworth 3 — Ashlyn Basinger scored four goals to lead Waynesburg (3-4) past Bentworth (5-5) in a nonsection game. Emily Mahle added a goal for Waynesburg. Tessa Charpentier scored twice for the Bearcats and Taylor Leonetti added a goal.

Field hockey

Hempfield 6, Norwin 0 — Amara Forsyth, Delphine Vandael and Ashlyn Radocaj scored two goals apiece to lead Hempfield to a Class 3A victory.

Girls volleyball

Belle Vernon 3, Charleroi 1 — Lindsay Nagy had eight kills for Belle Vernon in a nonsection victory over Charleroi. Gianna Anderson had four service aces for the Leopards.

Knoch 3, Deer Lakes 1 — Deer Lakes took the opening set 25-22, but Knoch took the next three 25-23, 25-17, 25-18 en route to a nonsection win. Sierra Mock had 15 kills and four blocks, Brynne Smith had 12 service points and 20 digs and Nicole Critchlow had 14 service pits. and 38 digs for Knoch.

Laurel 3, Union 1 — In a nonsection match, Josey Fortuna had 40 assists and Reese Bintrim and Regan Atkins each had 15 kills as Laurel beat Union. Johnna Hill had 5 aces.

Girls tennis

Fox Chapel 4, Allderdice 1 — In a Section 3-3A matchup, Carissa Shepherd won No. 1 singles and Sienna Siegel won No. 2 singles as Fox Chapel beat Allderdice. The teams of Bridget Kilmer and Diya Reddy and Sophie Carvelli and Nicoletta Didomenico swept doubles matches.

Franklin Regional 5, Penn-Trafford 0 — Ellen Liu didn’t drop a game at No. 1 singles to lead Franklin Regional to a Section 1-3A win. Hannah Zheng and Sarah Gardner at singles and the teams of Lucy Zheng and Makinzie Marcus and Chaloe Kruck and Chelsea Williams also won for the Panthers.

Knoch 5, Riverview 0 — Knoch won every game from Riverview in a Section 3-2A victory. Emily Greb, Ally Bauer and Lindsey Greb won singles matches. Ava Santora and Jade Nether won first doubles and Lara Ejzak and Kenzie Gumto took second doubles.

Latrobe 4, Norwin 1 — In a Section 1-3A match, Jenna Bell, Carolina Walters and Avery Massaro swept singles for Latrobe as the Wildcats handed Norwin its first loss of the season. The team of Maya Jain and Emily Pierce won No. 1 doubles for the Wildcats while the team of Olivia Knoechel and Liz Nicholson won No. 2 doubles for the Knights.

Oakland Catholic 4, Plum 1 — Isabella Liu-Lopez won No. 1 singles and Abby Santora won No. 2 singles as Oakland Catholic beat Section 3-3A opponent Plum. The team of Caroline O’Connor and Yolanda Yang won No. 1 doubles and Gia Scaglione and Fran DiVito won No. 2 doubles. Addison Sofran won No. 3 singles for Plum by default.

Valley 5, Jeannette 0 — Eden Richey, Rachel Schrock and Elisabeth Ervin each won singles as Valley clinched a playoff berth with a sweep of Jeannette in a Section 1-2A match. Teams Brinley Hegedus and Brinley O’Sullivan and Adriana Vagnier and Danica Berlin swept doubles for Valley.

Southmoreland 5, Derry 0 — Southmoreland swept Derry in a Section 1-2A match. Alycia Derr, Elle Pawlikowsky and Bea Pawlikowsky swept singles and the teams of Julia Davis and Amelia Miller and Tyson Martin and Maddy Cyphert swept doubles.

Boys golf

Derry 202, Geibel 304 — Hunter Jurica shot an even par 36 to help Derry earn a Section 2-2A win over Geibel. Ashton Beighley and Nick Thomas carded a 39 for the Trojans.

Highlands 254, Penn Hills 266 — Lukas Oddis shot a 46 to lead Highlands to a nonsection win, its first victory of the season.

North Catholic 201, Deer Lakes 213 — Ethan Ellis shot 37 and Teagan McTighe carded a 39 to lead North Catholic past Deer Lakes in a Section 3-2A match. Lucas Tiglio shot 41 for Deer Lakes.

Riverview 148, St. Joseph 189 — Levi Roupas shot 47 and his brother Daniel Roupas shot 48 to lead Riverview to a Section 1-2A win.

Girls golf

Fox Chapel 171, Penn-Trafford 220 — Erin Drahnak and Nina Busch both shot 38 for Fox Chapel (12-2) in a nonsection win at Fox Chapel Golf Club. Alexis Didnak shot 56 for the Warriors.

Norwin 203, Indiana 214 — Jessica Bushik shot 46 to lead Norwin to a Section 3-3A victory at Victory Hill GC. Indiana’s Ally Conrad was medalist with a 44.