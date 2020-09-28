High school roundup for Sept. 28, 2020: Brashear boys soccer stuns Bethel Park

By:

Monday, September 28, 2020 | 10:57 PM

Michael Love | Tribune-Review Springdale junior Lilly Iadicicco, right, controls the ball while Valley junior Emily Deringer closes in during a nonsection girls soccer match Monday, Sept. 28 at Springdale.

Paul Chambers, Kalala Iraqi and Exauce Mugomoka scored to lead Brashear (1-2, 1-2) to a 3-2 victory over Bethel Park (2-3-1, 2-3-1) in Section 2-4A boys soccer Monday. It was Brashear’s first section win in three years.

Belle Vernon 6, Laurel Highlands 4 – Daniel Sassak had a hat trick, Daniel Gordon scored twice and Tyler Kovatch added a goal as No. 2 Belle Vernon (7-0, 6-0) topped Laurel Highlands (3-3, 3-3) in Section 3-3A.

Butler 6, North Hills 1 – Landon Mohney scored twice to lead No. 1 Butler (5-1-1, 4-1-1) past North Hills (0-4, 0-4) in Section 1-4A. Tyler Gillis, Andrew Lucas, Noah Nichols and Luca Fusca also scored for Butler.

Charleroi 2, Mt. Pleasant 1 — Jake Caruso scored a pair of goals to lead Charleroi (8-0, 6-0) past Mt. Pleasant (5-1, 5-1) in a battle of unbeatens in Section 3-AA. Nathan Kubasky scored for Mt. Pleasant.

Elizabeth Forward 4, Steel Valley 0 – Andrew Smith had a goal and an assist and Rob Hrabosky, Donovan Woytsek and Max Salankiewicz also scored to lead Elizabeth Forward (5-2, 5-1) past Steel Valley (2-4, 2-4) in Section 1-2A. Ethan Bowser had two assists. Austin Onofrey and Logan Cherepko combined on the shutout.

Hampton 2, Highlands 0 — Luke Staggers and Liam Nichols scored to lead Hampton (4-1-1, 4-1-1) past Highlands (2-5, 1-4) in Section 1-3A.

Kiski Area 7, Woodland Hills 0 – Aaron Witt and Anders Bordoy scored a pair of goals each for Kiski Area (4-1-1, 4-1) in a Section 4-AAA win over Woodland Hills (1-5, 1-4). Travis Rogal, Nathaniel Coleman and Cole Fluman scored once for the Cavaliers.

Knoch 9, Armstrong 0 – Dan Olean had a hat trick to help Knoch (2-4, 2-3) cruise to a Section 1-AAA win over Armstrong (0-6-1, 0-6). Grant West added a pair of goals for the Knights.

Mars 3, Indiana 0 – Dane Beller scored twice and Tyler Nymberg had a goal and an assist to lead No. 5 Mars (7-0, 6-0) past Indiana (3-1-2, 3-1-1) in Section 1-3A.

Moon 5, Central Valley 0 – Jack Lenosky scored twice to lead Moon (5-1, 5-1) past Central Valley (1-5, 1-5) in Section 2-3A.

North Catholic 12, Ellwood City 0 – Joey Stofko had a hat trick and Dylan Greggs added three assists to lead North Catholic (5-0-1, 5-0-1) to a Section 4-2A win over Ellwood City (0-3, 0-3).

Penn-Trafford 6, Hempfield 0 – Conner Williams had two goals to help Penn-Trafford (3-3, 2-3) blank Hempfield (0-7, 0-5) in Section 3-4A. Nathan Schlessinger, Jake McClintock, Logan Murphy and Noah Brobst also scored.

Quaker Valley 9, Freedom 1 – Rowan Kriebel had four goals and Keller Chamovitz added three goals and an assist to lead No. 3 Quaker Valley (4-0-1, 4-0-1) past Freedom (3-3, 3-3) in Section 4-2A.

Seneca Valley 9, Shaler 0 – Nathan Eastgate and Zack LaValle had two goals apiece to lead No. 2 Seneca Valley (4-1-1, 4-1-1) past Shaler (1-5, 0-5) in Section 1-4A. Beaux Lizewski, Kyle Majeski, Jonathan Pruce and Conor Morrisard also scored.

Serra Catholic 4, St. Joseph 0 – Joey Folino had two goals, Nick Almeter converted a penalty kick and Aaron Spisak also scored to lead Serra Catholic (2-2, 2-2) past St. Joseph (1-4, 1-4) in Section 2-A.

Seton LaSalle 14, California 0 – Zach Cicco and Nick Cherry had hat tricks to lead No. 4 Seton LaSalle (4-1, 4-0) past California (0-7, 0-5) in Section 4-A.

South Fayette 6, Chartiers Valley 2 – Dan Gormley had a hat trick and Chad Eldridge, Adam Thompson and Ethan Sanders also scored to lead South Fayette (4-1-1, 4-1-1) past Chartiers Valley (3-3, 3-3) in Section 2-3A.

Southmoreland 3, McGuffey 1 – Andrew Rodriguez, Brandon Mehall and Tyler Rollison scored to lead Southmoreland (3-4, 3-3) to a Section 3-2A win. Setheiel Kingsland scored for McGuffey (2-5, 2-4).

Trinity 2, Thomas Jefferson 0 – Elijah Cincinnati scored both goals to power Trinity (5-2, 5-2) past Thomas Jefferson (5-3, 4-3) in Section 3-3A.

West Allegheny 3, Blackhawk 1 – Connor Blazer had a goal and an assist to lead West Allegheny (6-1, 6-1) past Blackhawk (1-6, 1-6) in Section 2-3A. Johnny Dragisich and Logen Mackey also scored for West Allegheny. Ian Tweed scored for Blackhawk.

Girls soccer

Belle Vernon 4, Laurel Highlands 1 — Chloe Morgan, Izzy Laurita, Jillian Butchki and Farrah Reader scored to lead No. 3 Belle Vernon (5-1, 4-1) past Laurel Highlands (2-4, 2-4) in Section 2-3A.

Bethel Park 2, Moon 1 (OT) – Macy Mathias scored the overtime winner and Teagan Mehalko netted the tying goal in the second half to lead Bethel Park (2-3, 2-3) past Moon (2-2, 2-2) in Section 2-4A.

Plum 12, Brashear 0 — Gina Proviano registered a hat trick to help Plum (5-0, 5-0) cruise to a Section 3-AAA win over Brashear (0-2). Kaitlyn Killinger scored twice for the Mustangs.

Seneca Valley 4, North Hills 0 – Liv Senff had two goals and Olivia Kamarec and Zoe Simpson also scored as Seneca Valley (2-1, 2-1) beat North Hills (1-4-1, 0-4-1) in Section 1-4A.

Seton LaSalle 5, Beth-Center 2 – Paige Kuisis and Mikaela Small had two goals each and Michele Defide also scored to lead Seton LaSalle (6-1, 6-1) past Beth-Center (1-5, 1-5) in Section 2-A. Megan Lyons had three assists and Natalie Bulseco added a pair of assists.

Upper St. Clair 1, Peters Township 0 (OT) – Emily Rocco scored in the final minute of overtime to lead Upper St. Clair (2-2, 2-2) past No. 2 Peters Township (4-1, 4-1) in Section 2-4A.

Valley 3, Springdale 2 (OT) — Natalie Beckes converted a penalty kick midway through the second overtime to lift the Vikings (2-3) to a nonsection victory over the Dynamos (2-2-1). Jordan Kirkwood scored in the first half and added her second of the game on a penalty kick in the second half to give Valley a 2-0 lead. Julia Parfitt and Alana Rudolf scored late goals, the second with 4 seconds left, to force overtime. Valley goalkeeper Darnae Jackson made 18 saves, and Springdale keeper Caity Stec made four.

West Mifflin 4, Woodland Hills 2 – Ruby Rojas had a hat trick and Allie Vankirk also scored to help West Mifflin (3-4, 1-4) to a nonsection win over Woodland Hills (0-5, 0-3).

Field hockey

Penn-Trafford 6, Hempfield 3 – Six players scored to lead Penn-Trafford to a nonsection win. Goal scorers were Hannah Ondulich, Emma Little, Ava Hershberger, Delaney Shusko, Maddy Keenan and Allyson Doran. Amara Forsyth had a hat trick for Hempfield.

Boys golf

Class AAA semifinals — Fox Chapel led all teams with four qualifiers, and Franklin Regional advanced three players at the Class AAA semifinal tournament at Indiana County Club. The top 18 finishers qualified for the WPIAL Class AAA tournament, which is set for Oct. 6 at South Hills Country Club.

Armstrong’s Noah Oliver was medalist with a 2-over-par 73, one stroke ahead of Franklin Regional’s Chuck Tragesser and Fox Chapel’s Eli Yofan. Franklin Regional’s Michael Wareham and Zach Abdallah also qualified, as did Fox Chapel’s Aidan Oehrle, Owen Delaney and Zach Paper.

The other Class AAA semifinal will be played Tuesday at Hannastown GC.

Burrell 240, Riverview 260 — Logan Schoepf and Reece Kennedy carded a 45s to lead Burrell to a Section 1-AA win at Green Oaks Country Club. Jack Migley shot 44 for Riverview.

Butler 217, Kiski Area 237 — Colin Patterson and Parker Worsley shot 39s for the Golden Tornadoes (8-4) at Willowbrook Golf Club in a nonsection victory over the Cavaliers. Wyatt Kos added a 41 for Butler. Evan Hielman carded a 41 to lead Kiski Area, and Nick Whitesell added a 43.

Freeport 233, Highlands 274 — Jack Mason and Nate Covey shot 40s for Freeport (3-9, 2-9) in a Section 8-AAA win at Saxon Golf Course. Ethan Hewitt shot 46 to lead Highlands.

Indiana 209, Latrobe 230 — Alex Holuta and Zach Eisenhower shot 39s to lead Indiana to a Section 1-AAA win. Dom Atkinson led Latrobe with a 45.

Serra Catholic 221, South Allegheny 289 – Christian Galiardi shot a 41 to lead Serra Catholic to a Section 7-AA win. Lizzy Straud led South Allegheny with a 51.

Girls golf

Butler 178, Mars 185 – Paige Scott shot a 38 to lead Butler to a nonconference win in the regular season finale. Victoria Witouski and Sophie Maestra shot 41 for Mars.

Derry 210, Ligonier Valley 220 — Bethany Dixon shot 45, and Gianna Copelli had a 47 on senior night to lead Derry to a Section 1-AA win.

Girls tennis

Burrell 5, Greensburg Salem 0 — Caroline Dynka, Amber Bigler, and Kate Leiner swept singles matches for Burrell (8-2, 5-1) in a Section 1-AA win over Greensburg Salem.

Derry 4, Southmoreland 1 – Leah Perry and Tara Perry won singles matches to lead Derry to a Section 1-AA win.

Latrobe 5, Norwin 0 — Jenna Bell and Carolina Walters won singles matches without losing a game to lead Latrobe to a Section 1-AAA win.

North Hills 5, Penn Hills 0 – Emma Kim won at No. 1 singles and Sydney Kissner and Anna Tihomirova at No. 1 doubles to lead North Hills to a nonsection win.

Oakland Catholic 5, Plum 0 – The doubles teams of Yolanda Yang and Gia Scaglione and Caroline O’Connor and Anna Mayberry won tight matches for Oakland Catholic in Section 3-AAA.

Quaker Valley 5, Hopewell 0 — Emily Sanders, Mary Pangburn and Maggie McManus won singles matches without dropping a game to lead Quaker Valley to a Section 5-AA victory.

Valley 5, Jeannette 0 — The Vikings (9-1, 5-1) got one step closer to a playoff berth in the WPIAL Class AA team tournament with a sweep of Section 1 foe Jeannette. Valley can clinch a postseason spot with a win over Greensburg Central Catholic on Tuesday. Eden Richey, Rachel Schrock and Elisabeth Ervin won singles matches for the Vikings.

Girls volleyball

California 3, Avella 0 – Ca’mari Walden 10 had kills, four blocks and nine digs to lead California to a Section 2-A win. Tayla Pascoe added five kills, three aces and nine digs.

Derry 3, East Allegheny 0 — Hannah Ruffner had 11 kills to lead Derry to a Section 5-AA victory. Lauren Angus had three kills and six aces, Sydney Williams had 15 digs and Megan Baker added 21 assists.

Knoch 3, Deer Lakes 0 — Quinn Hughes had eight kills, six blocks and 13 service points for Knoch (2-4) in a nonsection win over Deer Lakes. Krystle Ekas and Mykenzie Werner contributed six kills apiece for the Knights.

Mapletown 3, Geibel 0 – Krista Wilson had 15 kills and four aces to lead Mapletown to a Section 2-A win. Riley Pekar had eight aces and seven digs, Macee Cree added 27 assists, and Ella Menear added nine kills and nine digs.

Plum 3, Penn Hills 0 – The Mustangs (6-0) rolled past the Indians (2-4) in a Section 1-AAA match. Plum, No. 7 in this week’s Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association Class AAA rankings, won with set scores of 25-19, 25-8 and 25-13. The Mustangs are slated to face No. 1 Franklin Regional on Tuesday.

Tags: Bethel Park, Brashear