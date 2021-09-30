High school roundup for Sept. 29, 2021: West Allegheny boys soccer stays unbeaten

Wednesday, September 29, 2021 | 11:52 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Knock’s Caleb Oskin fights for the ball with Armstrong’s Nolan Hielman and goalie Caden Smail on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at Armstrong Stadium.

Johnny Dragisich netted a hat trick and Logan Mackey had a goal and an assist to lead West Allegheny to a 4-1 victory over Moon (9-1, 8-1) in a battle for first place in Section 2-3A boys soccer Wednesday. Keegan Amos and Joseph Pustover each tallied an assist for West Allegheny (10-0, 8-0).

Belle Vernon 6, Albert Gallitan 3 — Daniel Sassak had four goals and Trevor Kovatch and Logan Kolodychak also scored to lead Belle Vernon (8-3, 6-2) past Albert Gallatin (4-7, 2-7) in Section 3-3A.

Bentworth 2, California 0 — Jerzy Timlin broke a scoreless tie in the second half to lift Bentowrth (10-1-1, 6-0-1) past California (1-8, 1-6) in Section 4-A.

Bishop Canevin 1, Carlynton 0 — Geno DeFrank scored the lone goal for Bishop Canevin (3-7-1, 2-5) in a Section 3-1A victory over Carlynton (5-7, 3-5).

Burrell 4, Leechburg 3 — Noah Kleckner scored in double overtime to propel Burell (4-5, 3-3) past Leechburg (3-3-1, 1-2-1) in a Section 2-2A match. Ethan Croushore, Jayson Ireland and Tajean DeGore also scored for the Bucs. Ashton Redmond, Braiden Turiak, and Dane Davies had a goal for the Blue Devils.

Butler 2, Fox Chapel 0 — Landon Mohney had a goal and an assist to lead Butler (8-3, 5-3) to a Section 1-4A victory over Fox Chapel (8-3, 5-3). Jonah Doerr had a goal and Noah Wolford and Drew Knight combined on the shutout for the Golden Tornado.

Charleroi 2, McGuffey 1 — Eben McIntyre added two more goals to his impressive career total to lead Charleroi (7-1, 7-0) over Section 3-2A opponent McGuffey (5-1-1, 4-1-1).

Chartiers Valley 3, Beaver 1 — Sam Harris, Josh Barnum and Joseph Krug netted a goal apiece as Chartiers Valley (2-7-1, 2-6) beat Beaver (1-6-1, 1-6-1) in a Section 2-3A match.

Deer Lakes 6, Ligonier Valley 0 — Nick Braun earned the shutout as Deer Lakes (6-2-1, 5-1-1) was victorious over Ligonier Valley (2-7, 1-5) in a Section 2-2A match. Ryan Hanes, Mason Metzler, Ethan Alberta, Michael Butler, Joey Kushon and Kyle Penn were the goal scorers for the Lancers.

Eden Christian 2, Springdale 0 — Jack Jones and Daniel Batch scored for Eden Christian (11-1, 7-1) in a Section 3-A victory over Springdale (7-3, 4-3).

Elizabeth Forward 2, Keystone Oaks 0 — Will Sinay and Ethan Bowser each netted a goal as Elizabeth Forward (7-2, 6-2) beat Section 1-2A foe Keystone Oaks (5-4, 3-4).

Franklin Regional 9, Obama 1 — Anthony DiFalco’s second of three goals was the 100th of his career as Franklin Regional (9-2, 9-1) defeated Obama Academy (1-8, 0-8) in Section 4-3A. Dylan Tomb added two goals and an assist and Billy Christafano netted a goal and an assist. Jake Zimmerman, Nicoli Aguilera and Benjamin Poole each contributed a goal for the Panthers.

Freedom 7, Mohawk 1 — Joe Hartle had a hat trick and Jay Hessler scored a pair of goals to lead Freedom (5-4, 4-4) past Mohawk (1-4, 1-4) in Section 4-2A.

Freeport 2, Highlands 0 — Isaac Wetzel scored a pair of goals to lead Freeport (3-6, 3-6) past Highlands (2-9, 1-8) in a Section 1-3A match. Garrett Risch had an assist for the Yellowjackets and Sebastian Cordier made nine saves for his second shutout of the season.

Gateway 6, Woodland Hills 1 — Brendan Strawser had four goals to lead Gateway (7-4, 6-2) over Woodland Hills (4-5, 4-4) in a Section 4-3A match.

Jeannette 4, St. Joseph 1 — In a Section 2-1A match, Jordan Taylor netted a hat trick to lead Jeannette (6-1, 3-1) over St Joseph (0-5-1, 0-4). Austin Emory added a goal for the Jayhawks.

Knoch 5, Armstrong 0 — Caleb Oskin had a hat trick and Nick Dellarosa scored twice and had an assist to power Knoch (6-4-1, 5-4) past Armstrong (1-9, 0-9) in Section 1-3A. Orrin Milcic, Nathan Glassic and Grant West had assists for the Knights.

Latrobe 4, Connellsville 1 — Ethan Banks, Luke Hamaty, Vinny Oddo and Roman Agostoni did the scoring as Latrobe (3-7, 3-5) defeated Connellsville (1-9, 1-7) in Section 3-4A.

Mt. Pleasant 7, Brownsville 1 — Lukas Rivardo had a hat trick and Logan Rega had two goals and an assist to lead Mt. Pleasant (4-3-1, 4-2-1) past Brownsville (2-8-1, 1-6) in Section 3-2A. Jacob Barnhart scored his first varsity goal, Kerington Zahrobsky also scored, and Chase McCloy had three assists.

North Allegheny 4, Pine-Richland 2 — Evan Anderson recorded a hat trick to lead North Allegheny (7-3, 5-3) past Pine-Richland (4-4-2, 3-4) in a Section 1-4A matchup.

OLSH 4, Riverside 0 — In a Section 1-A match, Collin Cimino scored two goals to lead OLSH (6-2, 5-1) over Riverside (4-5, 3-3). Andrew Griesacker and Billy Fryer scored the other goals for the Chargers.

Penn Hills 1, West Mifflin 0 — Alinur Zhamaldinov scored the winning goal as Penn Hills (5-7, 4-5) defeated West Mifflin (4-6-1, 3-5) in Section 4-3A.

Penn-Trafford 1, Central Catholic 0 — Nathan Schlessinger scored to lift the Warriors (6-3, 5-3) past Central Catholic (5-3, 5-2) in a Section 3-4A match.

Quaker Valley 7, Ellwood City 0 — Rowan Kriebel had four goals and an assist to lead Quaker Valley (9-0, 7-0) past Ellwood City (0-9, 0-8) in Section 4-2A. Keller Chamovitz had a goal and two assists. Andrew Vescio and Jack Karwoski also scored.

Ringgold 2, Washington 0 — Chad Behrendt and Aidan Fausnaught handled the scoring for Ringgold (5-5, 4-5) in a Section 3-3A win over Washington (2-6, 2-6).

Serra Catholic 11, Geibel 0 — Luke Perez netted four goals and had an assist and A.J. Mejalli had a hat trick and two helpers to lead Serra (2-3-2, 2-2-1) over Section 2-A rival Geibel (0-5, 0-4). Noah Coppola added two goals, Aaron Muschar had a goal and Jaxson Muntz added a goal and two assists. Tony Fischer earned the shutout for Serra.

Seton LaSalle 2, Chartiers-Houston 0 — Zach Reed and Jack Billick scored goals to help Seton LaSalle (7-1-1, 6-0-1) to a Section 4-A win over Chartiers-Houston (3-7-1, 2-4).

Shady Side Academy 11, Derry 1 — Joey Anania and Jackson Suski had hat tricks and Amir Awais scored twice to lead Shady Side Academy (6-0, 6-0) past Derry (0-9, 0-5) in Section 2-2A.

Shaler 7, North Hills 0 — Trey Glazer registered a pair of goals for Shaler (4-8, 2-6) in a Section 1-4A win over North Hills (1-8, 0-8). Matt Keenan, Josh Jashinski, Jack Keenan, Colin Bork and Luca Wallander had a goal each for the Titans.

Trinity 4, Uniontown 2 — Alex Tush netted a hat trick for the Hillers and Aidan Belcastro added a goal as Trinity (6-2-2, 5-2-2) beat Uniontown (4-7, 0-7) in a Section 3-3A match.

Yough 9, Southmoreland 1 — Joe Obeldobel, Zander Aird and Phil Guardisoni scored two goals apiece to lead Yough (5-4, 5-2) to a Section 3-2A win. Jordan McDonough, Zach Bender and Aidan Werner also scored. Landon Delara scored for Southmoreland (0-12, 0-8).

Girls soccer

Belle Vernon 6, Hempfield 0 — Morgan Einodshofer had two goals and an assist and Farrah Reader added a goal and two assists to lead Belle Vernon (8-3) to a nonsection win over Hempfield (0-9). Chloe Morgan had a goal and an assist. Victoria Rodriguez made three saves to earn the shutout.

Mt. Lebanon 1, Moon 0 — Melia Peer scored the decisive goal in overtime on an assist by Grace Nellas as Mt. Lebanon (7-2-2, 5-1-2) handed Moon its first loss (8-1, 6-1) in Section 2-4A.

Peters Township 7, Baldwin 0 — Jillian Marvin netted four goals to lead Peters (7-2-2, 5-1-2) to a Section 2-4A victory over Baldwin (0-11, 0-7). Brooke Opferman tallied a goal and two assists and Casey Breier and Camryn Klein each added a goal for Peters.

Southmoreland 7, Brownsville 2 — Taylor Klingensmith had a hat trick and Austin Bartos scored twice to lead Southmoreland (6-1-2, 4-1-1) to a Section 3-2A win over Brownsville (2-7, 0-6).

Upper St. Clair 3, Canon-McMillan 2 — MacKenzie Dupre scored twice, including the game-winner in double overtime, for Upper St. Clair (5-4-1, 4-3-1) in a Section 2-4A victory over Canon-McMillan (5-5, 2-5). Izzy Lewis and Sarah Powell scored a goal for the Big Macs.

Field hockey

Ellis School 2, Peters Township 0 — Abby Fagersten scored a pair of goals to lead Ellis School to a nonsection victory.

Girls tennis

Section 1-3A — Jenna Bell became a four-time section doubles champion Wednesday when she and teammate Carolina Walters stormed to a Section 1-3A championship at Franklin Regional. The Wildcats duo lost a total of three games in four matches. They defeated the Franklin Regional pair of Ellen Liu and Sarah Gardner in the finals. In the semifinals, they won an all-Latrobe matchup with the team of Maya Jain and Emily Pierce. The top four teams advance to the WPIAL championships next Wednesday and Thursday.

Section 2-3A — The top two seeds — Maria Lounder and Amanda Koren of Moon and Emily Wincko and Abbey Swirsding of North Allegheny will meet in the finals. Lounder and Koren defeated Hampton’s Megan King and Grace Stitt to get there. Wincko and Swirsding beat Mars’ Cece Crowley and Lauren Miko.

Section 3-3A — Fox Chapel’s Carissa Shepard and Katie Voit advanced to the section doubles final where they will face Shady Side Academy’s Elana Sobol and Rachel Nath. Shepard and Santora defeated Baldwin’s Emma Overlingis and Gabby Moder in the semifinals. Sobol and Nath beat Oakland Catholic’s Isabella Liu-Lopez and Abby Santora to make the finals.

Section 1-2A — Two weeks after facing off in a section singles championship, Valley’s Eden Richey and Rachel Schrock teamed up to win the section doubles title. Richey and Schrock defeated Burrell’s Caroline Dynka and Jillian Perry 6-1, 6-1 in the finals. Both teams advanced to the WPIAL tournament along with the consolation winner, Southmoreland’s Alycia Derry and Elle Pawlikowksy.

Section 3-2A — Knoch sisters Emily and Linsday Greb swept teammates Ava Santora and Jade Nether 6-0, 6-0 in the final to earn the section doubles title. Both teams advanced to the WPIAL tournament. The Grebs won 6-1, 6-0 over North Catholic’s Riley Pylant and Sophie Stumm in the semifinals, while Santora and Nether defeated Ellis’ Erika Rispoli and Hadley Kalson. Rispoli and Kalson won the consolation match to earn a spot at WPIALs.

Section 4-2A — It’ll be an all-Beaver affair in the section doubles final as the team of Chloe DeSanzo and Fiona Rubino meets the duo of Isabel Rubino and Lily Pruszenski. DeSanzo and Rubino beat Elena Noga and Chloe Maalouf of Neshannock in the semifinals. Rubino and Pruszenski defeated Lauryn Johnsen and Lana Gagne of Central Valley.

Section 5-2A — Kirsten Close and Roshni Thakkar of Sewickley Academy advanced to the section finals without dropping a game, defeating Julia Piatt and Poila Vladeva of Keystone Oaks in the semifinals. Close and Thakkar will face Madilyn Rimbey and Peja Cruise of Montour, who topped Anjali Shah and Rayna Thakkar of Sewickley Academy in the semis.

Boys golf

Central Catholic 184, Fox Chapel 189, Indiana 211 — Rocco Silvetti shot 33 to earn medalist honors for the Vikings in a tri-match. Eli Yofan shot 34 as Fox Chapel placed second at Pittsburgh Field Club.

Greensburg Central Catholic 214, Mt. Pleasant 226 — Angelo Bonesio shot a 40 and Wade Boyle a 41 to lead Greensburg Central Catholic to a Section 2-AA win. Mt. Pleasant’s Brenton George was match medalist with a 39.

Hempfield 216, Greensburg Salem 242 — Conner Iarussi shot a 41 and Caden Biondi a 42 at Hannastown to lead Hempfield to a Section 1-3A win. Mike Kingerski led Greensburg Salem with a 43.

Kiski Area 220, Highlands 280 — Kolin Shaffer shot 42 for Kiski Area in a Section 8-3A win over Highlands at Willowbrook Country Club.

Knoch 221, Freeport 224 — Cory Voltz shot 40 to help Knoch edge Freeport in a Section 8-3A match at Butler Country Club. Jayden Diehl led Freeport by shooting 40.

Ligonier Valley 242, Geibel 294 — Chad Shank earned medalist honors with a 40 and Gavin McMullen carded a 41 to lead Ligonier Valley to a Section 2-2A win. Evan Bower led Geibel with a 43.

Girls golf

Penn-Trafford 198, Gateway 272 — Antolena Damico shot a 46 to lead Penn-Trafford to a Section 3-3A victory over Gateway.

Volleyball

Chartiers-Houston 3, Bentworth 0 — Cate Hansberry had four aces, 20 assists and six digs to lead Chartiers- Houston to a victory over Bentworth in a Section 4-2A win. Emily Harvey had three aces and five digs, Mia Mitrik had four kills and five aces and Jess Scott had 11 kills and 14 digs for Buccaneers.

Ligonier Valley 3, East Allegheny 0 — Saylor Clise had 20 service points, four aces and 13 assists to lead the Rams over East Allegheny in a Section 5-2A match. Taylor Meier added 10 kills for Ligonier Valley.