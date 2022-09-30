High school roundup for Sept. 29, 2022: Shady Side Academy beats Deer Lakes in 1st-place showdown

By:

Thursday, September 29, 2022 | 11:49 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shady Side Academy’s Amir Awais celebrates his go-ahead goal with Paul Benec (16) and Jackson Suski (7) during their game against Deer Lakes on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in West Deer. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shady Side Academy goalkeeper Noah Levitt makes a save against Deer Lakes on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in West Deer. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shady Side Academy’s Campbell Tucker-Hill heads the ball over Deer Lakes’ Peyton Kushon during their game on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in West Deer. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shady Side Academy’s Drew McKim (10) celebrates with Jackson Suski after scoring on a penalty kick during their game against Deer Lakes on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in West Deer. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shady Side Academy’s Mitch David (25) heads the ball away from the goal next to Campbell Tucker-Hill in the final seconds against Deer Lakes on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in West Deer. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shady Side Academy goalkeeper Noah Levitt makes a save late in the game against Deer Lakes on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in West Deer. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shady Side Academy goalkeeper Noah Levitt makes a save next to Deer Lakes’ Ruger Beer during their game on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in West Deer. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shady Side Academy’s Mark Bence eyes the ball next to Deer Lakes’ Jacob Orseno during their game on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in West Deer. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shady Side Academy’s Santiago Maiz battles Deer Lakes’ Ryan Hanes for a header next to Zane Spence during their game on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in West Deer. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shady Side Academy’s Jackson Suski battles Deer Lakes’ Nate Litrun for a header during their game on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in West Deer. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shady Side Academy’s Amir Awais works against Deer Lakes’ Ruger Beer during their game on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in West Deer. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shady Side Academy’s Harran Zureikat works gainst Deer Lakes’ Joey Kushon during their game on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in West Deer. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shady Side Academy’s Amir Awais (2) battles Deer Lakes’ Collin Rodgers in front of the Lancers’ goal during their game on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in West Deer. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Deer Lakes’ Collin Rodgers heads the ball over Shady Side Academy’s Mitch David during their game on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in West Deer. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shady Side Academy’s Paul Benec celebrates after defeating Deer Lakes, 2-1, on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in West Deer. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shady Side Academy’s Amir Awais celebrates his go-ahead goal with Paul Benec (16) and Jackson Suski (7) during their game against Deer Lakes on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in West Deer. Previous Next

Drew McKim and Amir Awais scored to lead Shady Side Academy to a 2-1 victory over Deer Lakes in Section 2-2A boys soccer Thursday night.

The Bulldogs (9-1, 9-1) and Lancers (11-2, 9-1) are now tied for first place in the section. Ryan Hanes scored for Deer Lakes (11-2, 9-1).

Allderdice 8, Hempfield 0 – Milo Larson had two goals and three assists and Luis Jimenez added two goals and an assist as Allderdice (6-6-1, 4-6) defeated Hempfield (0-12, 0-10) in Section 1-4A.

Avonworth 7, Mohawk 0 – Mike Osekowski had a hat trick and Rowan Carmichael had a goal and two assists for Avonworth (8-4, 6-3) in a Section 4-2A win over Mohawk (3-8, 2-6).

Belle Vernon 5, Waynesburg 0 – Nathaniel Kikel scored two goals and Trevor Kovatch, Brandon Yeschencko and Tim Reda also scored to lead Belle Vernon (10-2, 9-1) to a Section 3-2A win over Waynesburg (1-8-2, 1-7-2).

Bethel Park 4, Laurel Highlands 1 – Jackson Friday scored two goals and Henry Gaston and Xavier Jackson each added a goal to lead Bethel Park (9-3, 8-2) over Laurel Highlands (7-6, 4-6) in a Section 3-3A win.

Burrell 4, St. Joseph 0 – Jayson Ireland had a goal and three assists and Ryan Croushore recorded the shutout for Burrell (12-2, 7-2) in a Section 3-A win over St. Joseph (3-9, 1-7). Connor Kariotis, Luke Guerrini and William Kowalkowski also scored for the Bucs.

Butler 1, North Allegheny 0 – Cody Lubinsky scored in double overtime for Butler (8-3-2, 4-3-2) in a Section 1-4A win over North Allegheny (7-5-1, 5-5).

Carlynton 3, Serra Catholic 1 – Ryan Lewis had two goals and Max Samangy also scored to push Carlynton (6-3-2, 4-2-1) past Serra Catholic (5-5, 5-2) in a Section 4-A win.

Charleroi 10, Beth-Center 0 – Arlo McIntyre had a hat trick, and Bryce Large and Landon Barcus each scored two goals for Charleroi (9-1, 6-1) in a Section 2-A win over Beth-Center (0-10, 0-7).

Freeport 3, Leechburg 1 – Garrett Risch had two goals and Isaac Wetzel also scored for Freeport (5-6, 5-5) in Section 2-2A. Jake Mull scored for Leechburg (4-6-1, 4-6).

Gateway 11, McKeesport 1 – Brendan Strawser had six goals and Nick Lococo had a goal and six assists for Gateway (8-4-1, 6-3-1) in a Section 4-3A win over McKeesport (0-12, 0-9).

Greensburg Central Catholic 11, Ligonier Valley 0 – Carlo Denis had a hat trick for Greensburg Central Catholic (11-1, 8-0) in a Section 2-A win over Ligonier Valley (2-9-1, 1-6). Jackson Vacanti and Jake Gretz added two goals each.

Greensburg Salem 2, Derry 1 – Taylor Edwards and Tobyn Anderson scored to help Greensburg Salem (5-7, 3-7) edge Derry (1-10, 0-9) in Section 2-2A. Anderson and Marcus Edwards had an assist. Nate Gray scored for the Trojans.

Indiana 1, Armstrong 0 – Tyler Hunter broke a scoreless tie in overtime to lift Indiana (4-8, 3-6) past Armstrong (1-10-1, 0-8) in Section 1-3A.

Kiski Area 3, Hampton 2 – Anders Bordoy scored in the final minute of regulation to propel Kiski Area (10-2, 8-0) to a Section 1-3A win at Hampton (8-4, 6-3). Ronin Wilczek and Nathaniel Coleman added a goal each for the Cavaliers, who trailed 2-0. Luke Fiscus and Hayden List scored for the Talbots.

Knoch 6, Jeannette 1 – Caleb Oskin had a hat trick and Evan Haas, Will Parisi and Austin Friedline also scored to lead Knoch (7-5, 7-3) past Jeannette (4-7, 2-7) in Section 2-2A.

McGuffey 5, Washington 1 – Larry Goodman scored two goals and Dylan Stewart, Nate Klerr and Eddie Goodman also scored to lead McGuffey (10-3, 8-2) to a Section 3-2A win over Washington (4-7-2, 3-5-2). Derek Erret scored the lone goal for Washington.

North Catholic 3, Mars 2 – Marcus Kurtz scored the winning goal in overtime and Ryan Shantz and Brody Dunn also found the net as North Catholic (4-4-2, 4-3) rallied past Mars (7-6, 6-3) in Section 1-3A.

Norwin 2, Canon-McMillan 0 – Cayden Luther scored twice and Anthony Scalise recorded a shutout as Norwin (8-4, 7-3) defeated Canon-Mcmillan (8-4, 7-3) for its eighth straight win.

Peters Township 3, Baldwin 1 – Adam Cendroski, Matt Milliken and Jake Beisheim scored for Peters Township (10-1, 9-1) in a Section 2-4A victory over Baldwin (1-10, 1-9).

Quaker Valley 8, Riverside 0 – Nick Allen recorded a pair of goals and assists for Quaker Valley (10-2, 9-0) in a Section 4-2A win over Riverside (1-8, 1-7). Cameron Diggins had a goal and three assists for the Quakers.

Ringgold 10, Uniontown 1 – Juraj Stasko and Zach Alvarez each had a hat trick and two assists and Nick Evans had a hat trick to lead Ringgold (6-7, 6-4) past Uniontown (0-9, 0-9) in a Section 3-3A win.

Seton LaSalle 6, Brentwood 0 – Jack Billick had a hat trick for Seton LaSalle (8-3, 7-0) in a Section 4-A win over Brentwood (3-7, 1-6).

Sewickley Academy 3, South Side 1 – Adin Zorn, Michael DiSantis and Hudson Colleti scored for Sewickley Academy (11-0, 8-0) in a Section 1-A win over South Side (0-7-1, 0-5-1).

Shaler 4, North Hills 1 – Josh Jashinski, Luca Wallander, Dylan Paylo and Tyler Evangelista scored for Shaler (6-6, 4-6) in a Section 1-4A win over North Hills (0-10-1, 0-9).

South Park 1, Woodland Hills 0 – Ryan Wesolowski scored the decisive goal as South Park (13-0, 10-0) beat Woodland Hills (5-5, 5-5) in Section 1-2A.

Springdale 5, Aquinas Academy 1 – Billy Lawrence scored three goals and Chris Mitchell had three assists to lead Springdale (8-4, 6-3) past Aquinas Academy (3-5, 2-5) in a Section 3-A win.

Thomas Jefferson 4, Connellsville 0 – Anthony Orlando, Andre Bekavac, Jake Shoemaker and Aidan Stella scored for Thomas Jefferson (11-2, 9-1) in a Section 3-3A win over Connellsville (7-6, 5-5).

Yough 5, Southmoreland 0 – Joe Obeldobel had a hat trick and Phillip Guardasoni and Tyler Woloshun also scored to lead Yough (2-9-2, 2-6-2) past Southmoreland (0-12, 0-10) in Section 3-2A.

Girls soccer

Mt. Pleasant 4, Connellsville 0 – Rylin Bugosh had two goals and an assist and Sophia Gonofsky and Emma McKee also scored for Mt. Pleasant (10-0) in a nonsection win over Connellsville (5-7).

Ringgold 9, Uniontown 0 – Bridget Callihan had a hat trick and Kaitlyn Ferrence and Imani Arnold scored twice for Ringgold (9-5, 6-4) in a Section 2-3A victory over Uniontown (0-9, 0-8).

West Mifflin 6, McKeesport 1 – Emily Beck had a hat trick and Drina Johns added a pair of goals as West Mifflin (4-4-1) beat McKeesport in a nonsection match.

Yough 1, Penn-Trafford 0 – Kendalyn Umbel netted the game-winning goal in double overtime for Yough (6-4) in a nonsection game against Penn-Trafford (4-4-4).

Field hockey

Penn-Trafford 6, Winchester Thurston 0 – Ava Hershberger had four goals and an assist to power Penn-Trafford to a nonsection win. Alyssa Paulone and Emily Bloom also scored for the Warriors. Ella Morocco had an assist.

Pine-Richland 12, Hempfield 0 – Jessica Albertson had a hat trick for Pine-Richland in a Section 3A win over Hempfield.

Girls volleyball

Albert Gallatin 3, Laurel Highlands 1 – Laney Wilson had 17 kills and six blocks and Courtlyn Turner added eight kills and 11 digs for Albert Gallatin in a Section 3-3A win. Kennedy Felio had 25 assists and six aces.

Brownsville 3, McGuffey 0 – CC Williams had 10 kills and 16 digs and Skye Durst added 27 assists and 15 digs to help Brownsville improve to 10-0 in Section 3-2A. Skyler Gates: had 10 kills and seven digs and Caylee Balabon added seven kills and six digs.

Burrell 3, Ligonier Valley 0 – Rory Pallone had a stretch of 12 consecutive service points, helping Burrell sweep Ligonier Valley in Section 5-2A.

Canon-McMillan 3, Butler 0 – Gianna Reamer had 19 kills and Natalie Carr added nine kills and three aces to lead Canon-McMillan to a nonsection win. Olivia Gross had 10 assists and Kaylee Knobel added nine assists and four digs.

Derry 3, Valley 0 – Regan Repak had 23 assists, Katie Dunlap had 15 digs, and Isabella DePalma had seven kills to lead Derry to a Section 5-2A win over Valley.

Hampton 3, West Mifflin 0 – Emmy Schrom had 13 kills, seven aces and six digs to lead Hampton to a Section 1-3A victory. Lilly Muczinski had 25 assists and Avery Koontz 14 digs for the Talbots.

Leechburg 3, Springdale 0 – Karli Mazak had 14 kills, Macy Kubla added nine kills, and Emily Talarico recorded eight kills for Leechburg in a Section 4-A sweep of Springdale.

Mapletown 3, Carmichaels 0 – Krista Wilson had 23 kills, 14 digs, and four aces for Mapletown in a Section 2-A sweep of Carmichaels.

Shaler 3, Fox Chapel 0 – Claudia Clontz had nine kills, one block, eight aces and six digs and Hanna DeJidas had eight digs and two aces for Shaler in a sweep of Fox Chapel in Section 3-4A

Southmoreland 3, Beth-Center 0 – Taylor Doppelheuer had four kills for Southmoreland in a sweep of Beth-Center in Section 3-2A.

Girls tennis

Section 1-3A – It was an all-Franklin Regional final as Ellen Liu and Hannah Zheng defeated Lucy Zheng and Michelle Yan in a three-set battle for the section title. It was the second straight year in the finals for Liu, who finished as runner-up last season. Latrobe’s Avery Massaro and Taylor Shanefelter topped Kiski Area’s Olivia Orowitz and Lexi Colianni in straight sets in the third-place match. In Class 3A, the top four teams advance to the WPIAL tournament Oct. 6-7.

Section 2-3A – North Allegheny’s top-seeded duo of Emily Wincko and Abby Swirsding rolled through the section tournament, losing a total of four games in four matches. They defeated Mars’ Cece Crowley and Reese Hannah in the finals. Lily Hynds and Rachel Smith of Pine-Richland got past Ellie Kim and Anna Tikhomirova of North Hills in three sets in the third-place match.

Section 4-3A – The third-seeded duo of Evie Ellenberger and Claire Loomis of Upper St. Clair won a three-set clash with Bethel Park’s Lily Sierka and Katie Petersen in the semifinals and then topped No. 1-seeded Sophia Cunningham and Sylvie Eriksen of Mt. Lebanon to win the section title. Sierka and Petersen beat Adisyn and Keiran Moorhead of Peters Township for third place.

Section 1-2A – Sasha Hoffman of Greensburg Central Catholic won her second section title of the season, teaming up with Gigi Pediconi to defeat Valley’s Elisabeth Irvin and Marissa Barca in straight sets in the championship match. Hoffman won a section singles crown earlier in the month. Mt. Pleasant’s Sophia Smithnosky and Emily Marne defeated Indiana’s Anna Buterbaugh and Tess Kuzneski in two sets in the third-place match. In Class 2A, the top three teams advance to the WPIAL tournament.

Section 3-2A – After finishing as runner-up to teammate Emily Greb in the section singles tournament, Ally Bauer won a section doubles crown, teaming up with Lindsey Greb to defeat Ava Santora and Jade Nether in two sets in an all-Knoch final. Hampton’s Grace Stitt and Heidi Kroenberg got past North Catholic’s Riley Pylant and Katie Hardy for third place.

Section 4-2A – Beaver’s Chloe DeSanzo repeated as section doubles champ, teaming up with Anna Mrkonja to beat Rayna Thakkar and Gwyn Belt of Sewickley Academy in two closely contested sets in the finals. Central Valley’s Rachel Hardek and Lana Gagne defeated Neshannock’s Elena Noga and Lindsey Urban for third place.

Section 5-2A – Montour’s Peja Cruise and Chloe Sadowski dropped the first set 6-2 but rallied for 6-1 victories in the final two sets to beat Quaker Valley’s Joyce Olawaiye and Loren Barnes for a section title. Keystone Oaks’ Polia Vladeva and Julia Samarin defeated Montour’s Mackenzie Frederick and Samantha Boyle in three sets for third place.