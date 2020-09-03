High school roundup for Sept. 3, 2020: Shady Side Academy golfers win tri-match

Thursday, September 3, 2020 | 10:32 PM

Charles Troutman and Wes Warden shot 35 to lead Shady Side Academy to victory over Fox Chapel and Kiski Area in a Section 8-AAA boys golf tri-match Thursday at Pittsburgh Field Club.

Shady Side shot 193, Fox Chapel 197 and Kiski Area 232. Aidan Oehrle led Fox Chapel with a 37.

Franklin Regional 182, Plum 243 – Michael Wareham shot a 1-under 35, including an eagle on the par-5 first at Meadowink GC, to lead Franklin Regional to a Section 4-AAA win. Luke Kimmich and Jeff Anderchak shot even-par 36s for the Panthers.

Blackhawk 198, New Castle 225 – Brendan Welsh shot a 1-over 37 to help Blackhawk improve to 2-1 with a Section 5-AAA win at Sylvan Heights GC. Luke Price and Connor Richards shot 38.

West Allegheny 210, Beaver 241 – Anthony Maltony shot a 40 as West Allegheny went to 3-1 with a Section 5-AAA win at Seven Oaks.

South Park 210, Bentworth 263 – Joe Toth shot 39 and JP Tusai added a 41 to help South Park move to 3-1 with a Section 4-AA win at South Park GC. Austin Mashalek led Bentworth with a 41.

Bishop Canevin 236, Burgettstown 319 – Brady Zarnick shot a 42 at Ponderosa GC to help Bishop Canevin improve to 2-0 in Section 4-AA.

Moon 218, Central Valley 275 – Justin Scally was medalist with a 39 to help Moon go 3-0 with a Section 5-AAA win.

Pine-Richland 196, North Hills 263 – Mark Terchick shot a 1-over 37 at Treesdale GC to lead Pine-Richland to a Section 3-AAA win. Tyler Manfred led North Hills with a 42.

Carmichaels 201, Charleroi 233 – Remmey Lohr shot 38 in a Section 8-AA victory for Carmichaels. Will Wagner shot 40 for Charleroi.

Freeport 233, Highlands 297 – Jack Mason took medalist honors with a 2-over 38 at Buffalo GC to help Freeport to a Section 8-AAA victory. Ethan Hewitt led Highlands with a 45.

Hampton 204, Knoch 233 – Matthew Ruzomberka led Hampton with a 38 in a Section 8-AAA match at Butler CC. Gabe Cornetti shot 43 to lead Knoch.

Burrell 254, Riverview 292 – Reece Kennedy shot a 46 and Jaxon Logut a 47 to lead Burrell to a Section 1-AA victory at River Forest CC. Dom Bovienzo and Anthony Tominella shot 51 for Riverview.

Girls golf

Moon 181, Pine-Richland 235 – Rhianna Firmstone shot a 39 and Julia Barthelemy a 43 as Moon stayed unbeaten at 3-0 with a Section 1-AAA win at Moon GC. Emerson Dickson led Pine-Richland with a 49.

Ellwood City 200, Ambridge 238, Seton LaSalle 270 – Ellwood City won a tri-match to go 4-0 in Section 2-AA play. Molly McCommons shot a 45.

