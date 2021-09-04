High school roundup for Sept. 3, 2021: Quaker Valley, Mt. Lebanon win at soccer showcase

Saturday, September 4, 2021 | 12:13 AM

Keller Chamovitz had a hat trick to lead Quaker Valley to a 4-0 win over Fleetwood at the East-West Classic, an event that matches up top teams from each half of the state. Cam Diggins also scored for Quaker Valley. Rowan Kriebel had three assists. Isaac Waller made five saves for the shutout.

The West went 2-0 on the day as Mt. Lebanon defeated Exeter Township, 2-1.

Butler 8, DuBois 1 — Landon Mohney had a hat trick to lead Butler to a nonsection win. Evan Lubinsky had a goal and two assists.

Mt. Pleasant 6, Ligonier Valley 2 — Carsyn Rivardo scored a hat trick to power Mt. Pleasant to a nonsection victory. Chase McCloy scored twice and Logan Rega added a goal.

Plum 1, Upper St. Clair 0 — Ethan Rose scored the decisive goal to lead Plum to a nonconference victory.

Girls soccer

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 7, Eden Christian 0 — Daria Charron and Alexia Taylor both had hat-tricks to lead Our Lady of the Sacred Heart to a nonsection win.

Fox Chapel 6, Hampton 0 — Molly McNaugton got a shutout as Fox Chapel got a nonsection win.

Cross country

River Trail Invitational — Quaker Valley swept the boys and girls individual races at the River Trail Invitational. Quaker Valley’s Matt Otto won the boys’ individual race with a time of 16:30 and teammate Anna Cohen won the girls’ race with a time of 19:18. Belle Vernon won the boys’ team title and Luke Henderson finished second with a time of 16:38 in the indvidual race. The girls’ team came in second in the team race, with Viva Kreis finishing second in the individual race with a time of 19:57.

Boys golf

Hempfield 208, Latrobe 214 — Austin Corona and Conner Iarussi both shot 39 to lead Hempfield to a Section 1-3A win.

Shady Side Academy 206, Kiski Area 236 — Dhilan Fye and Wes Warden both shot 39 to lead Shadyside Academy to a Section 8-3A win.

Norwin 201, Greensburg Salem 241 — Alex Graham shot 38 to lead Norwin to a Section 1-3A win. Dom Cerilli and Ryan Edwards both shot 39.

Derry 190, Geibel 285 — Hunter Jurica shot 35 to lead Derry to a Section 2-2A win. Antonio Hauser shot 36.

Girls golf

Mt. Pleasant 201, Derry 201 — Allie Tepper shot 46 to lead Mount Pleasant to a Section 1-2A win. Natalie Miller shot 47.