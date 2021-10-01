High school roundup for Sept. 30, 2021: GCC girls soccer avenges only loss

Friday, October 1, 2021

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Greensburg Central Catholic’s Sara Felder scored a hat trick against Springdale on Thursday.

Sara Felder had a hat trick as Greensburg Central Catholic avenged its only loss of the season with a 4-2 Section 1-A girls soccer victory over Springdale on Thursday.

Antonia Stickle also scored, and Tatum Gretz recorded a pair of assists for the Centurions (6-1, 5-1). Grace Gent and Briana Ross scored for Springdale (9-1, 5-1).

Allderdice 9, Hempfield 0 — Anisha Willis had a hat trick and Sophia Bovier added a goal and an assist to lead Allderdice (6-5, 2-4) past Hempfield (0-10, 0-5) in Section 3-4A.

Belle Vernon 3, Laurel Highlands 0 — Morgan Einodshofer scored twice and Farrah Reader added a goal to lead Belle Vernon (9-3, 6-2) past Laurel Highlands (5-5, 4-5) in Section 2-3A.

Blackhawk 2, West Allegheny 0 — Ella Watterson scored a pair of goals to lead Blackhawk (3-5, 1-5) past West Allegheny (4-5-1,4-4) in Section 4-3A.

Bishop Canevin 5, Winchester Thurston 2 — Ainsley Smith scored two first-half goals to lead Bishop Canevin (7-0-1, 6-0-1) past Winchester Thurston (4-2-1, 3-1-1) in a matchup of top teams in Section 4-A.

Burrell 5, Highlands 0 — Tessa Mathabel, Maggie Nesko, Ali Hughes, Leah Brocket, and Dana Barczykowski scored a goal apiece for Burrell (8-2-1, 4-1-1) in a Section 2-2A win over Highlands (0-10, 0-5).

Chartiers-Houston 9, Charleroi 1 — Ashley Horvath, Ava Capozzoli and Lexi Durkacs scored two goals apiece to lead Chartiers-Houston (8-2, 5-2) to a Section 2-A win. Kayla Brose, Ella Richey and Kayden Buckingham also scored. Bella Carroto scored for Charleroi (2-7-1, 2-4-1).

Deer Lakes 2, Valley 0 — Maddy Boulos scored two goals, Kylie Lollo had two assists, and Aby Cacurak recorded the shutout as Deer Lakes (5-5, 4-2) defeated Valley (3-4-1, 1-3-1) in Section 2-2A.

Connellsville 4, Trinity 3 — Jocelyn Gratchic scored the winning goal in overtime and Mary Kate Lape found the net twice to lead Connellsville (9-1, 8-0) past Trinity (3-5, 3-4) in Section 2-3A. Brooke Lindstrom also scored for the Falcons. Alyssa Clutter had a goal and two assists, Courtney Lowe a goal and an assist, and Brooke Mitchell also scored for the Hillers.

Elizabeth Forward 6, Keystone Oaks 1 — Nat Moffa, Brooklyn Baldensperger, Giovanna Ferraro, Katana Ten, Bri Hartford and Abby Beinlich scored for Elizabeth Forward (8-1-1, 5-0-1) in a Section 4-2A win. Makenna Sansotta scored for Keystone Oaks (3-9, 2-4).

Fox Chapel 3, Penn-Trafford 1 — Makayla Mulholland, Anna Troutman and Kate Friday netted a goal for Fox Chapel (6-3-1, 4-1-1) in a Section 3-4A win. Maya DiPasquale, Alyssa Quakenbush had an assist for the Foxes. Gabby Michael scored for Penn-Trafford (3-7, 2-5).

Franklin Regional 6, Kiski Area 0 — Morgan Walters scored a pair of goals as Franklin Regional (8-2, 7-1) defeated Kiski Area (5-7, 3-4) in Section 1-3A.

Greensburg Salem 12, Uniontown 0 — Kylie Smith scored five goals and Lily Gatons had two goals and an assist to lead Greensburg Salem (5-4, 5-2) to a Section 2-3A win over Uniontown (0-11, 0-8). Olivia Smith added a goal and an assist and Jordyn Anderson and Alice Wilkinson combined on the shutout.

Hampton 3, Indiana 0 — Sophie Kelly had a goal and two assists to lead Hampton (7-2-1, 6-1-1) to a Section 1-3A win over Indiana (3-5, 3-5). Sara Kenst added a goal and an assist and Madison Hurst also scored.

Mars 2, Chartiers Valley 1 — Ainsley Ray and Julia Gagnon scored to lead Mars (7-0-1, 7-0) to a Section 4-3A victory. Madison Crump scored for Chartiers Valley (3-8, 2-5).

Mt. Pleasant 3, Waynesburg 0 — Rylin Bugosh, Riley Gesinski and Emelia Poklembo handled the scoring as Mt. Pleasant (8-2, 5-0) blanked Waynesburg (3-5, 1-4) in Section 3-2A.

North Allegheny 2, Seneca Valley 0 — Sophia Palermo and Jadyn Coy did the scoring for North Allegheny (9-0-1, 5-0-1) in a win over Seneca Valley (6-3-2, 3-2-1) in a matchup of top teams in Section 1-4A.

Oakland Catholic 7, Obama Academy 0 — Gabi Folino had a hat trick as Oakland Catholic (4-2-1, 4-1-1) defeated Obama Academy (0-8, 0-6) in Section 3-3A.

OLSH 7, Neshannock 0 — Evie Minzer and Alexa Taylor scored hat tricks to lead OLSH (4-4, 2-3) past Neshannock (1-6, 0-4) in Section 3-A.

Plum 7, Knoch 0 — Camryn Rogers scored twice to lead Plum (10-0) past Knoch (4-6) in a nonsection game. Kaitlyn Killinger, Annabel Arhin, Julia Gildea, Ava Waleski and Cameron Collins also scored.

Quaker Valley 2, Riverside 0 — Bella Benge and Chase Kriebel did the scoring as Quaker Valley (4-5-1) topped Riverside (7-4) in a nonsection match.

Riverview 7, Ligonier Valley 2 — Lola Abraham had five goals and two assists to lead the Raiders (2-5, 2-5) to a Section 1-A win over Ligonier Valley (1-8,1-4) at the annual night game at Riverside Park. Grace Flanick added a pair of goals for the Raiders.

Serra Catholic 9, Jeannette 0 — Lydia Reith scored four times and had an assist to lead Serra Catholic (5-5, 5-3) past Jeannette (0-6, 0-6) in Section 1-A. Bella Meder added a pair of goals for the Eagles.

Seton LaSalle 5, Monessen 0 — Michelle DeFide scored a pair of goals to lead Seton LaSalle (5-3, 5-1) to a Section 2-A victory over Monessen (3-7, 2-5).

South Side 4, Mohawk 3 — Mairin Turek scored the game-winning goal on a corner kick to lift South Side (6-4, 4-2) past Mohawk (1-6, 0-6) in Section 3-A. Lydia Persohn scored twice for the Rams and Maura Heberle added a goal.

West Mifflin 1, South Allegheny 1 — Drina Johns scored to help West Mifflin (2-9-1, 1-41-) to a Section 4-2A draw with South Allegheny (4-4-2, 3-2-1).

Yough 3, McGuffey 0 — McKenzie Pritts netted a pair of goals and Brook Wieland also scored as Yough (9-1-1, 4-0-1) shut out McGuffey (4-5, 1-4) in Section 3-2A.

Boys soccer

Albert Gallatin 2, Uniontown 0 — Bailey Holbert scored a pair of goals for Albert Gallatin (5-7, 3-7) in a Section 3-3A win over Uniontown (4-8, 0-8).

Canon-McMillan 1, Upper St. Clair 0 — Aiden Blatt scored the decisive goal for Canon-McMillan (8-1-1, 6-0-1) in a Section 2-4A win over Upper St. Clair (3-5-1, 3-3).

Freedom 11, Ellwood City 1 — Luke Snavely scored four times and Joe Castelli netted a pair of goals to help Freedom (6-4, 5-4) cruise to a Section 4-2A win over Ellwood City (0-10, 0-9).

Greensburg Central Catholic 5, Trinity Christian 3 — Ryan Reitler, Carlo Denis, Jackson Vacanti, Ben Duong and Mason Fabean scored for Greensburg Central Catholic (7-1, 6-0) in a Section 2-A win over Trinity Christian (2-5-1, 2-2-1).

Peters Township 3, Brashear 0 — Anthony Schullek, Austin Marmol and Brady Sorrell each scored a goal for Peters Township (9-1, 7-1) in a Section 2-4A win over Brashear (1-10, 0-8). Andrew Massucci had two assists for the Indians.

Quaker Valley 15, Mohawk 0 — Keller Chamovitz scored four times and Tim Smith had a hat trick as Quaker Valley (10-0, 8-0) rolled past Mohawk (1-5, 1-5) in Section 4-2A. Rowan Kriebel and Ryan Edwards had two goals each for the Quakers.

Yough 2, Mt Pleasant 0 — Joe Obeldobel and Zach Bender scored as Yough (6-4, 6-2) defeated Mt. Pleasant (4-4-1, 4-3-1) to maintain its hold on second place in Section 3-2A.

Girls tennis

Section 2-3A — Second-seeded Emily Wincko and Abbey Swirsding of North Allegheny topped No. 1 seed Maria Lounder and Amanda Koren of Moon in a tight, three-set match for the section championship, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (5), 6-1. Megan King and Grace Stitt of Hampton took third.

Section 3-3A — Shady Side Academy’s Elana Sobol and Rachel Nath rolled to a section championship, dropping just one game in a victory over Katie Voigt and Carissa Shepard of Fox Chapel. Oakland Catholic’s Isabella Liu-Lopez and Abby Santora took third.

Section 2-2A — Haley Spitznagel and Layla Gillis, the top seed, won an all-South Park section final, defeating teammates Ava Rongaus and Larissa Mannheimer in straight sets. Ringgold’s Rebecca McIntosh and Julia Corey took third.

Section 4-2A — In a finals matchup between Beaver teammates, Chloe DeSanzo and Fiona Rubino defeated Isabel Rubino and Lily Pruszenski in straight sets. Lauryn Johnsen and Lana Gagne of Central Valley were third.

Section 5-2A — Kirsten Close and Roshni Thakkar of Sewickley Academy took a straight sets victory from Madilyn Rimbey and Peja Cruise of Montour in the section finals. They will be joined in the WPIAL tournament by teammates Anjali Shah and Rayna Thakkar, who took third.

Derry 3, Greensburg Salem 2 — Danielle Dominick at No. 1 singles and the team of Aubre Duffy and Amelia Sobota at No. 2 doubles won three-set matches to lead Derry to a Section 1-2A win. Elizabeth Kott also won for Derry. Angela Kobuck and the team of Juliana Stabile and Jade Mazzoni won for Greensburg Salem.

Field hockey

Penn-Trafford 4, Latrobe 1 — Ava Hershberger had a hat trick, and Delaney Lentz also scored to lead Penn-Trafford to a Class 2A win. Lauren Sapp scored for Latrobe.

Girls volleyball

California 3, West Greene 1 — Alexis Sherman had eight kills and Tayla Pascoe recorded six kills and 27 digs to lead California to a Section 2-A win. Gianna Grillo had 17 digs and 32 assists and Jordyn Cruse added 27 digs. Gianna O’Brien had five kills.

Latrobe 3, Norwin 0 — Elle Snyder, Anna Rafferty and Emma Blair had eight kills apiece, Lily Fenton dished out 39 assists and Baily Watson had 18 digs to lead Latrobe to a Section 3-4A win.

Laurel 3, Ellwood City 0 — Regan Atkins had 13 kills and Reese Bintrim added 11 kills for Laurel in a Section 1-2A sweep of Ellwood City.

Mapletown 3, Geibel 0 — Krista Wilson had 15 kills, eight digs and seven aces to help Mapletown improve to 7-0 in Section 2-A competition. Macee Cree had 23 assists, Ella Menear eight kills and 10 digs and Taylor Dusenberry nine kills.

McKeesport 3, Woodland Hills 0 — Jasona Belyeu contributed eight kills and Deja Newby had seven service aces to help McKeesport sweep Woodland Hills in a Section 1-3A match.

Shaler 3, Mt. Lebanon 0 — Mia Schubert had 18 kills and Tia Bozzo contributed 28 assists to help Shaler sweep Mt. Lebanon in a nonsection match.

Southmoreland 3, Waynesburg 0 — Gracie Spadaro had 14 kills to help Southmoreland (4-5, 4-3) sweep Waynesburg in a Section 3-2A match.