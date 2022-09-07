High school roundup for Sept. 6, 2022: Deer Lakes beats Shady Side Academy on buzzer beater

Tuesday, September 6, 2022 | 11:16 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Deer Lakes’ Collin Rodgers battles Shady Side Academy’s Paul Benec for a header during their game Tuesday. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Deer Lakes’ Nate Litrun (29) celebrates his goal with Collin Rodgers and Ryan Hanes next to goalkeeper Nick Braun after scoring in the final seconds of double overtime against Shady Side Academy on Tuesday. Previous Next

Nate Litrun scored off a corner kick with seven seconds left in double overtime to give Deer Lakes a 1-0 victory over Shady Side Academy in a Section 1 matchup of top teams in WPIAL Class 2A boys soccer. Deer Lakes (4-1, 2-1) is fifth in the latest Trib HSSN rankings. Shady Side Academy (2-1, 2-1) is second.

Ambridge 2, South Fayette 1 – Will Gruca converted a penalty kick and Preston Korol also scored to lead Ambridge (3-1, 2-1) past South Fayette (2-1, 2-1) in Section 2-3A.

Avonworth 2, Mohawk 1 – Rowan Carmichael and Marvin Alvarez scored to help Avonworth (4-1, 2-1) top Mohawk (2-2, 1-2) in Section 4-2A.

Belle Vernon 3, Waynesburg 0 – Trevor Kovatch, Dylan Rathway and Nathaniel Kikel scored in the first half to lead Belle Vernon (4-1, 3-0) past Waynesburg (0-4, 0-3) in Section 3-2A.

Bethel Park 5, Laurel Highlands 0 – Henry Gaston scored two goals and Luke Rubican kept a clean sheet as Bethel Park (1-3, 1-2) defeated Laurel Highlands (3-2, 1-2) in Section 3-3A. Cody Hendrych-Bondra, Carter Kicinski and Xavier Jackson also scored for the Black Hawks.

Burrell 5, St. Joseph 0 – Seth Trisoline scored twice and Jayson Ireland had a goal and two assists to lead Burrell (4-1, 1-1) past St. Joseph (2-3, 0-2) in Section 3-A. Aiden Malits and Connor Kariotis also scored and Billy Kowalkowski had a pair of assists.

Carlynton 5, Chartiers-Houston 2 – Max Samangy and Ryan Lewis each scored twice to lead Carlynton (2-1, 1-0) to a Section 4-A victory against Chartiers-Houston (1-4, 0-1). Mateo Carrasco scored as well for the Cougars.

Charleroi 9, Beth-Center 0 – Arlo McIntyre scored four goals and Bryce Large netted a hat trick as Charleroi (3-0, 2-0) shut out Beth-Center (0-4, 0-2) in Section 2-A. Jake Chambers and Dylan Klinger each added a goal for the Cougars.

Chartiers Valley 10, Blackhawk 1 – John Krug had a hat trick and Joe Krug and Angad Kohli each scored twice to lead Chartiers Valley (3-2, 2-1) past Blackhawk (0-3, 0-3) in Section 2-3A.

Franklin Regional 2, Penn-Trafford 0 – Gary Zhang scored in the first half and Jake Kimmich added a second-half goal as Franklin Regional (2-3, 2-1) beat Penn-Trafford (1-4, 1-2) in Section 4-3A.

Freeport 2, Leechburg 1 – Isaac Wetzel scored on a penalty kick and Garrett Risch scored the overtime winner to boost Freeport (1-3, 1-2) past Leechburg (2-1, 2-1) in Section 2-2A. Ashton Redmond scored for the Blue Devils.

Gateway 8, McKeesport 0 – Colton Corrie and Brendan Strawser each recorded a hat trick to lead Gateway (4-2, 2-1) past McKeesport (0-5, 0-3) in Section 4-3A.

Greensburg Central Catholic 15, Ligonier Valley 2 – Carlo Denis scored five goals and Ben Duong netted four more to lead Greensburg Central (4-0, 3-0) past Ligonier Valley (0-3, 0-2) in Section 2-1A. Kyler Miller, Jake Gratz, and Jackson Vacanti each scored two goals for the Centurions.

Greensburg Salem 5, Derry 1 — Daishaun Alexander had two goals and Marcus Edwards, Jonas Harkcom and Taylor Edwards also scored to boost Greensburg Salem (2-2, 1-2) past Derry (1-4, 0-3) in Section 2-2A.

Indiana 3, Armstrong 2 – Russell Crane scored the winning goal in overtime to lead Indiana (2-3, 1-2) past Armstrong (0-4, 0-2) in Section 1-3A.

Kiski Area 3, Hampton 1 – Nathaniel Coleman, Anders Bordoy and Ethan Krystek scored once each to help Kiski Area (2-1, 1-0) upend defending WPIAL Class 3A champion Hampton (3-1, 2-1) in a Section 1-3A match.

Mars 3, North Catholic 1 – Ethan Santom had two goals and Jack Scanlon also scored to help Mars (2-3, 2-1) past North Catholic (0-2-2, 0-1) in Section 1-3A.

McGuffey 4, Washington 1 – Dylan Stewart led McGuffey (5-0, 3-0) with two goals in a Section 3-2A win over Washington (2-4, 1-2). Larry Goodman and Seth Kingsland each scored a goal for the Highlanders.

Mt. Pleasant 3, Brownsville 2 – Luke Domasky, Jarett Garn and Luke Rivardo scored as Mt. Pleasant (3-1, 3-0) defeated Brownsville (2-3, 1-2) in a Section 3-2A game that was ended with less than four minutes left by lightning.

Peters Township 9, Baldwin 2 – Blake Gabelhart scored twice as Peters Township (3-1, 2-1) defeated Baldwin (0-4, 0-3) in a Section 2-4A blowout. Nick Magee, Steven Suchko, Jacob Beisheim, Connor Hoye, Parker Weiss, Jeven Kelly and Anthony Campos also scored for Peters.

Plum 10, Obama Academy 0 – Tristin Ralph had two goals and an assist to lead Plum (4-0-1, 3-0) past Obama Academy (0-4, 0-3) in Section 4-3A. TJ Schrecongost and Brady French each had a goal and an assist for the Mustangs.

Quaker Valley 11, Riverside 0 – Cameron Diggins netted four goals and Nick Allan and Carter Turk each had two goals apiece as Quaker Valley (4-1, 3-0) beat Riverside (0-3, 0-2) in Section 4-2A. Matteo Castellini had a goal and an assist.

Ringgold 4, Uniontown 0 – David Molisee netted a hat trick and Nick Evans added a goal to lead Ringgold (2-2, 2-1) to a Section 3-3A shutout of Uniontown (0-2, 0-2).

Seneca Valley 1, Central Catholic 0 – Jeremiah Laslavic broke a scoreless tie with four seconds left in regulation to lift Seneca Valley (5-0, 3-0) past Central Catholic (1-3, 1-2) in Section 1-4A. Ryan Krumenacker recorded the shutout.

Serra Catholic 4, Brentwood 0 – Luke Edmondson scored twice and A.J. Mejalli had a goal and two assists to lead Serra Catholic (1-2, 1-0) to a Section 4-A win against Brentwood (1-1, 0-1). Brady Vrcic had a goal and Ethan Coddington had eight saves for the shutout for the Eagles.

Seton LaSalle 3, Bishop Canevin 0 – Jack Billick, Zach Reed and Elliott Brennan each scored a goal to give Seton LaSalle (2-1, 1-0) the Section 4-A win over Bishop Canevin (0-5, 0-1).

Sewickley Academy 7, South Side 0 – Hudson Colletti, Michael DeSantis and Adin Zorn scored two goals apiece and Cooper Wentz had a five-save shutout to lead Sewickley Academy (4-0, 3-0) past South Side (0-4, 0-2) in Section 1-A. Lucas Mendonca also scored.

Shaler 6, North Hills 1 – Josh Jashinski and Austin Shaw each scored twice as Shaler (4-1, 2-1) defeated North Hills (0-3, 0-3) in Section 1-4A. John Lamanna and Luca Wallander each scored a goal for the Titans.

Springdale 4, Aquinas Academy 2 – Nate Dubas scored twice and Bret Overly had a goal and an assist as Springdale (4-1, 3-0) beat Aquinas Academy (1-2, 0-2) in Section 3-A. Billy Lawrence also scored for the Dynamos.

Thomas Jefferson 3, Connellsville 0 – Jake Shoemaker and Robbie Shoemaker scored and Owen Householder netted his first varsity goal as Thomas Jefferson (5-0, 3-0) beat Connellsville (2-2, 2-1) in Section 3-3A. Cody O’Hare recorded the shutout.

Trinity 5, Albert Gallatin 0 – Connor Smith scored a hat trick to lead Trinity (3-1, 2-1) to a Section 3-3A win over Albert Gallatin (1-3, 0-2). Tyler Johnson and Mateo Lesako were the other goal scorers for the Hillers.

Upper St. Clair 5, Mt. Lebanon 0 – Tyler Riemer had two goals and an assist and Drew Popp also scored twice to lead Upper St. Clair (4-0-1, 3-0) to a section 2-4A win over Mt. Lebanon (2-3, 2-1). Phil Markovitz also scored for the Panthers.

West Allegheny 4, Montour 2 – Brayden Lambert recorded a hat trick and Andy Cosnek also scored for West Allegheny (1-4, 1-2) in a Section 2-3A win over Montour (1-1-1, 1-1-1).

West Mifflin 9, South Allegheny 0 – Aiden Marks and Ethan Buchleitner scored a pair of goals and Flynn McCracken recorded the shutout for West Mifflin (3-2, 2-1) in a Section 1-2A win over South Allegheny (2-5, 0-3).

Yough 7, Southmoreland 2 – Joe Obeldobel had a hat trick and Zander Aird, Austin Matthews, Luke Vinoski and Tyler Woloshun also scored to lead Yough (1-2, 1-2) to a Section 3-2A win. Tanner McFadden scored twice for Southmoreland (0-5, 0-3).

Girls soccer

Belle Vernon 9, Obama Academy 1 – Farrah Reader had four goals and an assist to lead Belle Vernon (1-2-1) past Obama Academy (0-4) in a nonsection match. Kataira Rhodes had two goals and an assist and Samantha Mincone and Ava Scalise each had a goal and two assists for the Leopards.

Hampton 6, Knoch 2 – Sara Kenst had a hat trick, Olivia Hoffman added two goals and Madison Hurst had four assists as Hampton (3-1) beat Knoch 0-2) in a nonsection game.

Ligonier Valley 6, Jeannette 0 – Kierston Auman scored four goals and Mikayla Moore scored two more to lead Ligonier Valley (1-2) to a nonsection win over Jeannette (0-4). Olyvia Hartman had three assists for the Rams.

Ringgold 7, Uniontown 0 – Katelyn Ferrence scored a hat trick as Ringgold (5-1, 3-0) shut out Uniontown (0-2, 0-2) in a Section 2-3A match. Imanni Arnold, Abbey Whaley, Rihanna Fordman and Haleigh Jones each added a goal for the Rams.

Field hockey

Peters Township 2, Fox Chapel 0 – Ava Zimmer had a goal and an assist and Ella Leibscher also scored to lead Peters Township to a nonsection win.

Volleyball

Albert Gallatin 3, Laurel Highlands 0 – Kennedy Felio had 10 digs, 10 assists, four aces and two kills to lead Albert Gallatin to a sweep of Laurel Highlands in Section 3-3A. Laney Wilson added five digs, three aces, 10 kills and four blocks while Courtlyn Turner had four digs, nine kills and eight blocks for the Colonials.

Brownsville 3, McGuffey 0 – Ciara Williams and Skyler Gates led Brownsville with eight kills each and Cassidee Settlees had five aces as the Falcons swept their Section 3-2A match with McGuffey. Kenzie Wade had three blocks and Skye Durst had 16 assists.

Burrell 3, Ligonier Valley 0 – Avery Bain recorded seven kills and Gia Honrnack had a run of 12 consecutive service points to lead Burrell to a Section 5-2A victory. Ruby Wallace led the Rams with three kills.

Derry 3, Valley 0 – Sasha Whitfield had nine kills to lead Derry past Valley in Section 5-2A. Katie Dunlap had 12 digs for the Trojans and Regan Repak added 11 assists.

Jefferson-Morgan 3, California 1 – Isabelle Bazzoli recorded 11 kills, Ava Wood had six aces and Kayla Larkin had two kills and three blocks to lead Jefferson-Morgan to a Section 2-A win.

Mapletown 3, Carmichaels 1 – Krista Wilson had 23 kills, 13 digs and five aces to lead Mapletown to a Section 2-A win. Ella Menear had 13 kills and 24 digs and Bailey Rafferty added 18 digs and 35 assists.