High school roundup for Sept. 7, 2019: Hempfield girls shut out Allderdice

By:

Saturday, September 7, 2019 | 10:47 PM

Sydney Patrick scored twice, and Ashleigh VanHorn and Taylor Hall picked up one goal each as Hempfield earned a 4-0 victory over Allderdice (1-3, 0-2) in Section 3-AAAA girls soccer Saturday afternoon.

Keeper Gillian Bierhals got credit for the shutout for Hempfield (1-1, 1-1).

Norwin 7, Connellsville 1 — In Section 3-AAAA, Katelyn Kauffman and Paloma Swankler scored twice each to lead Norwin (2-0, 2-0) to the win against Connellsville (4-1, 2-1). Lacey Bernick added a goal and an assist for Norwin.

Penn-Trafford 4, Penn Hills 0 — Sarah Nguyen scored twice as Penn-Trafford (2-1, 2-0) shut out Penn Hills (1-3, 0-2) in Section 3-AAAA. Mackenzie Powell and Avery Hofmeister scored Penn-Trafford’s other goals, and Megan Giesey picked up the shutout in goal.

Franklin Regional 9, Armstrong 0 — Victoria Rothrauff and Sydney Kranick scored three goals each as Franklin Regional (1-2, 1-1) beat Armstrong (0-2, 0-2) in Section 1-AAA. Keeper Sydney Caldwell recorded the shutout.

Belle Vernon 9, Ringgold 1 — Grace Henderson made 16 saves to help Belle Vernon (3-1, 2-0) win a Section 2-AAA game. Jillian Butchki had four goals.

Greensburg Salem 7, Uniontown 3 — Riley Stoner scored three goals, and Kylie Smith had two as Greensburg Salem (1-2, 1-2) defeated Uniontown (0-4, 0-2) in Section 2-AAA.

Southmoreland 7, South Allegheny 1 — Olivia Cernuto scored four goals to lead Southmoreland (1-1, 1-1) to the Section 2-AA victory against South Allegheny (1-3, 0-2).

Yough 4, Mt. Pleasant 1 — Justine Appolonia scored three goals as Yough (3-0, 2-0) picked up the Section 2-AA win against Mt. Pleasant (2-1, 1-1).

Fox Chapel 1, North Hills 0 — Claudia MeMartino scored and Sammi Dunlap made two saves for Fox Chapel in a victory over North Hills (0-2, 0-2) in a Section 1-AAAA game.

The Foxes improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in section play.

Deer Lakes 7, East Allegheny 2 — Madeline Boulos scored three goals and had two assists, and Lily Litrun added three goals and an assist in Deer Lakes’ Section 2-AA win against East Allegheny (1-2, 0-2). Emma Zawalniki added a goal and an assist for Deer Lakes (3-0, 2-0).

Freeport 6, Apollo-Ridge 0 — Sidney Shemanski and Crystal Zembrzuski scored two goals each as Freeport (2-0, 2-0) beat Apollo-Ridge (1-2, 0-1) in Section 3-AA. Shemanski added two assists, and Zembrzuski had one. Maddy Zarichnak recorded nine saves in the shutout.

Hampton 3, Kiski Area 2 — Logan Nicklas scored twice to lead Hampton (2-1, 2-0) to a Section 1-AAA win over Kiski Area (1-1, 1-1).

Oakland Catholic 3, Plum 0 — Hannah Henn scored two goals to lead Oakland Catholic (2-1, 1-0) to victory over Plum (3-1, 1-0) in Section 3-AAA. Maggie Storti earned the shutout in goal.

Shady Side Academy 6, Springdale 0 — In Section 1-A, Callie Davis scored four goals to lead Shady Side Academy (2-0, 2-0) to the win over Springdale (0-2, 0-2). Shady Side Academy has scored 15 goals in two games without allowing a goal.

Chartiers-Houston 6, Charleroi 1 — Ashley Horvath scored twice to lead Chartiers-Houston (3-2, 2-0) to the Section 2-A win against Charleroi (0-2, 0-1). Bella Skobel scored Charleroi’s goal.

Ellis School 2, Carlynton 1 (2OT) — The Tigers (1-2, 1-1) scored the winning goal with 17 seconds remaining in double overtime to secure Ellis School’s first victory this season over Carlynton (3-1, 1-1) in Section 4-A.

OLSH 5, Quigley Catholic 2 — Ella Capelli scored both Quigley Catholic (1-1-1, 1-1-0) goals, but it was not enough to overcome the OLSH (2-2, 1-1) offensive onslaught in Section 3-A.

Pine-Richland 4, Seneca Valley 1 — Ava Boyd and Megan Donnelly scored twice each for Pine-Richland (2-1, 1-1) as the Rams defeated Seneca Valley (2-1, 1-1) in Section 1-AAAA.

South Park 4, Brownsville 0 — Haleigh Finale scored two goals, and Maya Wertelet and Danielle DeProspo added one goal each as South Park (2-1, 1-0) won a Section 3-AA match against Brownsville (3-1, 1-1). Brownsville had scored 28 goals in its first three games before being shut out.

Trinity 6, Woodland Hills 1 — In Section 3-AAA, Alyssa Clutter notched the hat trick to lead Trinity (2-0, 2-0) to the win over Woodland Hills (0-4, 0-2).

Winchester Thurston 3, Eden Christian 0 — Katie Kunkle, Margee Dever and Tatiana Barelli scored for Winchester Thurston (1-0, 1-0), which shut out section 4-A opponent Eden Christian (1-1, 1-1) in its season opener.

Boys soccer

Burrell 2, Springdale 0 — Dom Ferra recorded five saves as Burrell (3-2) shut out Springdale (1-2) in nonsection play. Jacob Guerrini and Nicholas Kariotis scored Burrell’s goals.

Kiski Area 2, Gateway 0 — Anders Bordoy and Ross Ziemianski scored to lift Kiski Area (2-2) to a nonsection win.

North Hills 2, Deer Lakes 1 — Nate Saul scored the winning goal for North Hills (2-0-1) with .06 seconds remaining after Deer Lakes (2-2-0) tied the score with 1:42 left. Marlon Guevara scored of off a corner kick from Nick Sciullo to give the Indians the first goal.

St. Joseph 3, Leechburg 0 — St. Joseph (2-3) shut out Leechburg (1-3) in a nonsection game.

Belle Vernon 3, Elizabeth Forward 2 — Daniel Sassak scored twice, and Niko Apodiakos added a goal as Belle Vernon (5-0) won a nonsection game.

Norwin 1, Ringgold 0 — Nick Fleming scored off of an assist from Michael Yuricha as Norwin (4-0-1) shut out Ringgold (2-3-0) in nonsection play. Andrew Yanez made six saves for the win.

Jeremy Mullen stopped 11 shots for Ringgold.

South Fayette 2, West Allegheny 1 — Ethan Sanders scored both goals for South Fayette (3-1) in its nonsection win over West Allegheny (3-2).

Trinity 9, McKeesport 0 — Elijah Cincinnati scored three goals and added three assists as Trinity (2-1) downed McKeesport (0-3-0) in nonsection play. Logan Errett added two goals and two assists, and Mason Pendergast and Aiden Belcastro had one goal and one assist each.

Girls volleyball

Southmoreland 2, Albert Gallatin 1 — Southmoreland edged Albert Gallatin, 25-16, 19-25, 15-7, in the finals to win the West Greene tournament title. The Scotties also defeated Mapletown and Chartiers-Houston in the bracket playoffs.