High school roundup for Sept. 7, 2021: Franklin Regional stops Plum in overtime

Tuesday, September 7, 2021 | 11:45 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional's Jake Zimmerman celebrates after scoring the winning goal in overtime next to Plum's Kyle Ryan on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in Murrysville. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional's Anthony DiFalco celebrates his game-tying goal late in the second half against Plum on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in Murrysville. DiFalco scored twice, as Franklin Regional won, 3-2, on an overtime goal by Jake Zimmerman. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional's Jake Zimmerman (5) scores the winning goal in overtime between Plum goalkeeper Austin Hereda and Kyle Ryan on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in Murrysville. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Sewickley Academy's Andrew Carida heads the ball next to Beaver County Christian School's Rocco DeSarbo during their game on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in Chippewa.

Jake Zimmerman scored in overtime to complete a comeback for Franklin Regional in a Section 4-3A boys soccer win over Plum on Tuesday night.

Anthony DiFalco tied the game with less than two minutes remaining in regulation with his second goal of the game for Franklin Regional (1-1, 1-0). It was assisted by Colton Hudson. Luke Kolankowski and Lucas Pittman scored for Plum (1-2, 1-1).

Bentworth 2, Brentwood 1 — Julian Hays had a goal and an assist and Ryan Colbert also scored as Bentworth (2-1, 1-0) defeated Brentwood (0-1, 0-1) in Section 4-A.

Butler 5, North Hills 0 — Landon Mohney had two goals and an assist to lead Butler (3-0, 1-0) in a Section 1-4A win over North Hills (0-1, 0-1). Evan Lubinsky, Cody Lubinsky and Jack Beneigh each added goals and Isaac Boring and Andrew Lucas each had assists.

Charleroi 7, Mt. Pleasant 0 — Eben McIntyre led Charleroi with five goals and Jake Caruso and Landon Barcus each netted one as the Cougars (1-0, 1-0) beat Mt. Pleasant (0-1, 0-1) in a Section 3-2A matchup.

Deer Lakes 1, Burrell 0 — Mason Metzler scored in the second half for Deer Lakes (1-1, 1-0), which topped Burrell (0-1, 0-1) in Section 2-2A action.

Eden Christian Academy 6, Riverview 1 — Jack Jones scored a pair of goals to lead Eden Christian Academy (2-0, 1-0) to a Section 3-A win over Riverview. The Raiders (0-1, 0-1) made their return after opting out of last season due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Gateway 2, West Mifflin 0 — Dietrich Zeisloft and Colton Corrie scored and Jack Kweeder and Cole Plasmon combined on the shutout to lead Gateway (1-2, 1-0) past West Mifflin (1-2, 0-1) in Section 4-3A.

Greensburg Central Catholic 13, Derry 2 — Carlo Denis had a hat trick and Mason Fabean, Kyler Miller and Ryan Reitler scored two goals apiece to lead Greensburg Central Catholic (1-1) to a nonsection win over Derry (0-2).

Kiski Area 7, Freeport 1 — Owen Zimmerman had a pair of goals for the Cavaliers (2-1, 1-0) in a Section 1-3A win over Freeport (0-1, 0-1). Anders Bordoy added a goal and an assist and Campbell Curry, Aaron Witt, Nathaniel Coleman and Trey Curry had a goal each. Isaac Wetzel scored a goal for Freeport that was assisted by Garrett Risch.

Mars 2, Knoch 0 — Gabe Singh and Devin Schupp had a goal apiece to help Mars (1-0-1, 1-0) top Knoch (1-1, 0-1) in a Section 1-3A game. Breiden Eagon had an assist for the Fightin’ Planets.

Montour 2, Beaver 0 — Jac Caputo scored a pair of goals, the first with an assist to Bradin Davis and the second on a penalty kick, to lead Montour (1-0, 1-0) to a Section 2-3A win over Beaver (0-1, 0-1).

Penn-Trafford 7, Hempfield 0 — Conner Williams and J.J. Porter each had two goals as Penn-Trafford (2-0, 1-0) beat Hempfield (0-1, 0-1) in a Section 3-4A matchup. Jacob McClintock, Logan Swartz and Logan Murphy were the other goal scorers for the Warriors.

Peters Township 6, Baldwin 1 — Andrew Massucci scored two goals to help Peters Township (3-0, 1-0) to a Section 2-4A win over Baldwin (0-2-1, 0-1).

Quaker Valley 11, Freedom 0 — Rowan Kriebel scored five goals and Ryan Edwards added a pair as Quaker Valley (3-0, 1-0) defeated Freedom (0-1, 0-1) in Section 4-2A.

Riverside 7, South Side 2 — Evan Burry scored six goals to lead Riverside (2-0, 1-0) over South Side (1-1, 0-1) in a Section 1-A matchup.

Seton LaSalle 6, California 0 — Jack Billick had a hat trick and Seamus McDonough, Bob Bootay and Craig Hunter also scored to lead Seton LaSalle (1-1, 1-0) to a Section 4-A win over California (0-1, 0-1).

Sewickley Academy 4, Beaver County Christian 1 — Adin Zorn scored a pair of goals and Hudson Coletti and Will Vanella each had a goal and an assist to lead Sewickley Academy (1-0, 1-0) past Beaver County Christian (0-1, 0-1) in Section 1-A.

South Fayette 2, Chartiers Valley 1 — Dan Gormley scored the overtime winner to lead South Fayette (1-0, 1-0) to a Section 2-3A win over Chartiers Valley (0-2-1, 0-1).

Springdale 3, Trinity Christian 0 — August Tabacheck, Billy Lawrence and John Duku scored a goal apiece for Springdale (3-0) in a nonsection win over Trinity Christian (0-1). Chris Mitchell had a pair of assists for the Dynamos.

West Allegheny 4, Blackhawk 0 — Johnny Dragisich scored two goals to power West Allegheny (3-0, 1-0) past Blackhawk (1-1, 0-1) in Section 2-3A.

Yough 2, Waynesburg 0 — Cody Metz and Luke Vinoski each netted second-half goals to lead Yough (1-0, 1-0) in a Section 3-2A win over Waynesburg (0-3, 0-1).

Girls soccer

Beaver 9, Sewickley Academy 0 — Caroline Samchuck had a hat trick and Emerson Connelly had a goal and three assists to lead Beaver (1-0) to a nonsection win over Sewickley Academy (0-1). Abby Noah had a goal and two assists.

Bishop Canevin 4, Keystone Oaks 3 — Ashley Lippold scored her second goal of the game in overtime to lead Bishop Canevin (1-0) to a nonsection win over Keystone Oaks (1-3). Annaliese Mertz and Ainsley Smith also scored for the Crusaders.

Elizabeth Forward 3, Charleroi 2 — Abby Beinlich scored the game-winning goal with four seconds left to lift Elizabeth Forward (1-0) to a nonsection win over Charleroi (0-1). Brooklyn Baldensperger and Mia Valerio also scored for Elizabeth Forward.

Seneca Valley 2, McDowell 1 — Emily Ehrman scored the game-winning goal 34 seconds into overtime to lift Seneca Valley (2-0-1) to a nonsection win.

South Side 6, Waynesburg 1 — Maura Heberle and Kayla Statler scored two goals apiece to help South Side (2-0) to a nonsection win over Waynesburg (0-1). Rian Garvey and Emily Bailey also scored for South Side.

Field hockey

Penn-Trafford 7, Norwin 0 — Delaney Shusko and Ava Hershberger had hat tricks and Haley Gasior also scored to lead Penn-Trafford to a nonsection victory.

Girls volleyball

California 3, West Greene 2 — Gianna O’Brien had 10 kills and Alexis Sherman and Tayla Pascoe added nine kills apiece to lead California in Section 2-A win.

Central Valley 3, Beaver 1 — Alyssa Porter had kills and Bella Flinchum added five to lead Central Valley to a Section 4-3A win. Ava Weber had six digs and Macy Laughner added 20 assists.

Charleroi 3, Beth-Center 0 — Chase Kossar had nine kills and Isabella Panasko added eight to lead Charleroi to a Section 3-2A win. Hannah Keranko had 12 assists and Kellie Reed added 18 digs.

Chartiers-Houston 3, Washington 0 — Jess Scott had 10 kills and 13 digs to lead Chartiers-Houston to a Section 4-2A win. Mia Mitrik added six kills. Cate Hansberry had 16 assists. Emily Harvey served eight aces.

Frazier 3, Brownsville 1 — Jensyn Hartman had 25 kills and Molly Yauch added 25 digs to help Frazier to a Section 3-2A victory. Gracen Hartman had 31 assists and Braylin Salisbury added 10 kills.

Freeport 3, Mars 0 — Cassidy Dell had eight kills, 25 assists and a dozen service points to help Freeport (1-0, 1-0) sweep Mars (0-1, 0-1) in a Section 5-3A match. Erica Lampus had six kills and 11 service points for the Yellowjackets and Ava Soilis had 19 digs and seven assists.

Latrobe 3, Norwin 1 — Anna Rafferty had nine kills and Emma Blair added eight to lead Latrobe to a Section 3-4A win. Maya Krehlik registered seven kills for the Wildcats. Lily Fenton had 42 assists and Bailey Watson added 13 digs.

Ligonier Valley 3, East Allegheny 0 — Haley Stormer had nine kills and Saylor Clise had 14 assists to lead Ligonier Valley to a Section 5-2A win. Stormer and Sarah Sheeder had seven aces while Alexa Harding contributed five.

Mapletown 3, Geibel 0 — Ella Menear had seven kills and nine digs to lead Mapletown to a Section Section 2-A win. Krista Wilson added six kills. Macee Cree had 12 assists.

McKeesport 3, Woodland Hills 2 — Jasona Belyeu had 16 kills and Aubrie Mackowiak had the game-winning ace to lead McKeesport to a Section 1-3A win. Marley Kimbrew had five solo blocks.

Shaler 3, Knoch 0 — Mia Schubert had 10 kills and Mackenzie Barr added seven kills and six aces to help Shaler to a nonsection win.

Boys golf

Belle Vernon 194, Connellsville 225 — Tyler Mocello and Rogan Maloney shot 2-over 37s to lead Belle Vernon to a Section 2-3A win at Cedarbrook. Ethan Rice led Connellsville with a 42.

Hampton 225, Kiski Area 246 — Alex Broderick shot 3-over par 39 and was the medalist to lead Hampton (3-4, 3-1) to a Section 8-3A victory over Kiski Area (2-5, 1-4) at Willowbrook Country Club.

Indiana 212, Greensburg Salem 253 — Medalist Harrison Martineau shot a 2-over par 38 to lead Indiana (2-2) over Greensburg Salem (1-4, 0-3) in a Section 1-3A match at Indiana Country Club. Also medalling were Trevor Todd, who shot a 40 and Alex Holuta, who shot a 41.

Ligonier Valley 217, Mt. Pleasant 233 — Logan Smith shot a 37 to help Ligonier Valley to a Section 2-2A win at Norvelt. Colin Hayes led Mt. Pleasant with a 41.

Penn-Trafford 205, Latrobe 219 — Nick Turowski shot a 35 and Chase Crissman a 36 to lead Penn-Trafford to a Section 1-3A win at Latrobe Country Club.

Girls tennis

Burrell 5, Derry 0 — Caroline Dynka, Katie Leiner and Lydia Flanagan won singles matches for Burrell in a Section 1-AA sweep of Derry. Jillian Perry and Abby Siwak won first doubles and Grace Gioradno and Ayssa Logut took second doubles.

Franklin Regional 5, Armstrong 0 — Ellen Liu and Sarah Gardner each won 6-0, 6-0, in No. 1, No. 2 singles respectively and Chloe Kruck won at No. 3 singles, 6-2, 6-0 to lead Franklin Regional to a Section 1-3A win. The Franklin Regional teams of Chelsea Williams and Yashvi Rastogi and Clare Falce and Areej Mohsin swept doubles.

Highlands 4, Riverview 1 — Fatima Shareff and Ava Nitkowski won at No. 1 and No. 2 singles to lead Highlands to a Section 3-2A win. The Highlands teams of Kirstyn Svitek and Gabbi Balog and Helena Vasey and Emma Santelli swept doubles. Eloise Fischer won for Riverview.

Latrobe 5, Gateway 0 — Hailey Conrad won a hard-fought match at No. 3 singles, 6-4, 6-4, to help Latrobe past Gateway in Section 1-3A. Carolina Walters and Avery Massaro at singles and the teams of Maya Jain and Emily Pierce and Josie Marts and Bridget McHugh also won for the Wildcats.

Southmoreland 5, Jeannette 0 — Ally Derr, Elle Pawlikowsky and Beatrix Pawlikowsky won singles matches for Southmoreland in their Section 1-2A sweep of Jeannette. Julia Davis and Amelia Miller won first doubles and Carlie Cameron and Eva Martin won second doubles.

Valley 5, Greensburg Central Catholic 0 — Brinley Hegedus and Marissa Barca won a three-set match at No. 1 doubles to lead Valley to a Section 1-2A win. Eden Richey, Rachel Schrock and Elisabeth Ervin swept singles matches. Brinley O’Sullivan and Adriana Vagnier won at No. 2 doubles.