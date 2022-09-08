High school roundup for Sept. 7, 2022: Dramatic win for North Allegheny girls soccer
By:
Wednesday, September 7, 2022 | 11:52 PM
Anna Bundy scored the game-winning goal in the final two minutes to lead North Allegheny to a 4-3 victory over Butler in Section 1-4A girls soccer Wednesday.
Abby Stager scored twice and Allie Burns also found the net for the Tigers (5-0, 3-0). Samantha Miller had two goals and Maddison Rose also scored for Butler (1-2, 0-2).
Avonworth 6, Central Valley 1 – Fiona Mahan netted a hat trick and had two assists to lead Avonworth (3-1, 2-0) to a Section 1-2A victory over Central Valley (1-4, 0-2). Caroline Sweeney, Emma Luther and Gianna Babusci scored and Minah Syam had two helpers for the Antelopes.
Bentworth 1, South Allegheny 1 – Tessa Charpentier scored for Bentworth (0-3-1, 0-2-1) and Rylee Stetz scored for South Allegheny (1-2-1, 1-0-1) as the Section 2-A teams played to a tie.
Bethel Park 13, Hempfield 0 – Eva Blatz scored a hat trick while Meg Tschler and Grace Ferency each netted two goals to lead Bethel Park (5-0, 3-0) to a Section 2-4A win against Hempfield (0-4, 0-3). Artemis Conaboy, Emma Impellicceiri, Keira Mehalko and Calle DalBon each added a goal for the Black Hawks.
Canon-McMillan 3, Norwin 0 – Alyssa Devitis, Maddy Orr and Lilly Bane scored and Cianna Butera recorded the shutout as Canon-McMillan (1-2-1, 1-2) defeated Norwin (1-2-1, 1-2) in Section 2-4A.
Charleroi 7, Beth-Center 0 – Bella Carroto netted four goals and McKenna DeUnger scored two to lead Charleroi (2-2, 2-1) to a shutout win over Beth-Center (0-3, 0-2) in Section 2-1A. Mylie French also scored for the Cougars.
Chartiers Valley 3, Trinity 1 – Ella Kutchsbach scored a pair of goals and Zoe Fries converted a penalty kick to lead Chartiers Valley (2-1, 1-1) past Trinity (0-3, 0-1) in Section 4-3A.
Connellsville 2, Belle Vernon 0 – Jocelyn Gratchic and Madison Fitzgerald scored to lead Connellsville (1-4, 1-2) past Belle Vernon (1-3-1, 0-3) in Section 2-3A.
Elizabeth Forward 4, Ringgold 0 – Giovanna Ferraro scored twice and Emma Durant and Adysson Davis combined on the shutout as Elizabeth Forward (2-0, 2-0) beat Ringgold (5-2, 3-1) in Section 2-3A. Abby Beinlich and Mia Valerio also scored for EF.
Franklin Regional 1, Gateway 0 – Natalie Ribar scored the game’s lone goal, assisted by Sierra Todero, and Aris Lamanna recorded the shutout as Franklin Regional (3-1, 2-0) beat Gateway (1-4, 1-2) in Section 3-3A.
Greensburg Salem 2, Penn Hills 1 – Olivia Smith scored a pair of goals to power Greensburg Salem (2-3, 1-2) past Penn Hills (1-3, 0-3) in Section 3-3A.
Hampton 2, Kiski Area 0 – Audrey Blanco and Olivia Hoffman each scored a goal as Hampton (4-1, 2-1) beat Kiski (2-2-1, 1-1) in Section 1-3A. Isabella English was in net for the shutout for the Talbots.
Hopewell 1, Ambridge 0 – Mary Adams scored on a corner kick to give Hopewell (1-2, 1-1) the Section 1-2A shutout win against Ambridge (2-2, 0-2).
Indiana 3, Armstrong 1 – Sophie Scardina scored twice and Sophia Garzarelli added another goal as Indiana (3-2, 2-1) defeated Armstrong (1-4, 0-3) in Section 1-3A. Zowie Wills was the lone goal scorer for the River Hawks.
Keystone Oaks 11, Brownsville 0 – Alyssa Simon had a hat trick and Kiera Hathaway added two goals to lead Keystone Oaks (3-1, 1-0) past Brownsville (0-2, 0-1) in Section 4-2A. Anika Loper, Kayla McCullough, Becca Simon, Taylor Fife, Sierra D’Eramo and Maddie Arment also scored for KO.
Knoch 3, Valley 2 – Megan Vasas scored two first-half goals to lead Knoch (1-2, 1-0) to a Section 2-2A win over Valley (2-2, 1-1). Macrina Robb also added a goal for the Knights.
Mars 3, Oakland Catholic 0 – Ainsley Ray, Brooke Hamlett and Ava Lewis scored for Mars (4-0, 3-0) in a Section 1-3A win over Oakland Catholic (1-2-1, 1-1).
Montour 5, Blackhawk 1 – Grace Bannon and Riley Hall each scored two goals as Montour (2-1-1, 1-1) won a Section 4-3A match against Blackhawk (1-2, 0-2). Marlo Cyanovich also scored for the Spartans.
Mt. Pleasant 11, East Allegheny 0 – Morgan Gesinski, Riley Gesinski and Rylin Bugosh scored two goals apiece to lead Mt. Pleasant (2-0, 1-0) to a Section 3-2A win over East Allegheny (0-3, 0-1). Madelynn Barrick, Camden McCormick, Brooklyn Ulery, Jaden Kantorik and Sydney Hale also scored for the Vikings.
North Catholic 5, Quaker Valley 0 – Lauren MacDonald had a hat trick and Kathleen Virostek added a pair of goals to lead North Catholic (2-1, 2-0) past Quaker Valley (1-1, 0-1) in Section 1-2A. Rylee Kumer recorded the shutout.
Obama Academy 3, Brashear 0 – Malerie Branson had two goals and Emma Reints also scored for Obama Academy (1-4) in a nonsection win.
Peters Township 6, Baldwin 0 – Bella Spergel and Brooke Opferman scored two goals apiece and Isabelle Guna added a goal and two assists to lead Peters Township (2-1-1, 2-1) past Baldwin (1-3-1, 0-3) in Section 2-4A. Christina Sefer also scored and Molly Kubistek recorded the shutout.
Riverside 2, Eden Christian 1 – Roslyn Stienbach and Lexi Fluharty scored to power Riverside (2-1, 1-1) past Eden Christian (0-2, 0-2) in Section 3-A.
Serra Catholic 4, Riverview 1 – Lydia Reith had a hat trick and Bella Meder also scored as Serra Catholic (4-0, 3-0) scored three goals in the second half to defeat Riverview (0-2, 0-2) in Section 1-A. Lola Abraham scored for the Raiders.
Shady Side Academy 4, McGuffey 1 – Reese Martin and Ella Van Norman scored two goals apiece to lead Shady Side Academy (2-1, 1-0) past McGuffey (1-2, 0-1) in Section 4-2A.
South Park 2, West Mifflin 0 – Amara Battista and Taylor Vargo scored for South Park (3-1, 1-0) in a Section 4-2A victory over West Mifflin (2-2, 0-1). Gianna Cardillo earned the shutout for the Eagles.
Southmoreland 5, Woodland Hills 0 – Olivia Cernuto scored four goals and Lilly Wasmund added another as Southmoreland (3-0, 1-0) blanked Woodland Hills (1-2, 0-1) in Section 3-2A.
Springdale 3, Seton LaSalle 0 – Grace Gent, Briana Ross and Ashley Ross scored as Springdale (2-1, 2-0) blanked Seton LaSalle (3-1, 2-1) in Section 1-A.
Waynesburg 1, Chartiers-Houston 0 – Ashlyn Basinger scored the decisive goal, assisted by Kaley Rohanna, and Peyton Cowell had a nine-save shutout to lead Waynesburg (4-1, 3-0) past Chartiers-Houston (4-1, 2-1) in Section 2-A.
Yough 12, Ligonier Valley 0 – Mckenzie Pritts had a hat trick and Kendalyn Umbel and Nicky Veychek added two goals apiece for Yough (2-1, 1-0) in a Section 3-2A win over Ligonier Valley (1-3, 0-1). Carly Fitzgibbons recorded the shutout and Madison Hodge, Alexis Wieland, Hannah Wright, Katelyn Slavic and Milan Sudaric also scored for the Cougars.
Field hockey
Pine-Richland 6, Penn-Trafford 1 – Jessica Albertson had a hat trick as Pine-Richland won a nonsection matchup of defending WPIAL champions, the Rams in Class 3A and the Warriors in 2A.
