High school roundup for Sept. 8, 2021: Sharpless powers North Catholic in title game rematch

Wednesday, September 8, 2021

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Catholic’s Jayden Sharpless (left) battles Avonworth’s Minah Syam for possession during their game on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at JC Stone Field in North Park. Sharpless scored twice in the Trojanettes’ 4-0 shutout victory. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Catholic players celebrate a goal by Lily Karsman during their game against Avonworth on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at JC Stone Field in North Park. The Trojanettes won, 4-0. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Catholic’s Lindsey Pawlawski celebrates her goal with Tehya Dave (20) during their game against Avonworth on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at JC Stone Field in North Park. The Trojanettes won, 4-0. Previous Next

Jayden Sharpless scored a pair of goals to lead North Catholic to a 4-0 victory over Section 1-2A rival Avonworth (0-3, 0-1) Wednesday in a rematch of last year’s WPIAL Class 2A girls soccer championship. Lily Karsman and Lindsey Pawlawski had a goal each for the Trojanettes (3-0, 1-0).

Beaver 7, Winchester Thurston 0 — Sydney Chontos had a hat trick and Emerson Connelly scored twice to help Beaver (2-0) beat Winchester Thurston (0-1) in a nonsection match. Abby Noah had a goal and an assist and Kat Eck also scored.

Charleroi 4, Bentworth 2 — McKenna DeUnger scored twice and Bella Carroto and Taylor Ramsdell also had goals to lead Charleroi (1-1, 1-0) to a Section 2-A win. Tessa Charpentier had two goals for Bentworth (1-1, 0-1).

Chartiers-Houston 6, Beth-Center 0 — Ella Richey scored a pair of goals and Grace McAvoy recorded the shutout to lead Chartiers-Houston (2-0, 1-0) past Beth-Center (0-2, 0-1) in Section 2-A.

Connellsville 6, Ringgold 2 — Mary Kate Lape scored four goals and Emma Tikey added two more to lead Connellsville (1-1, 1-0) past Ringgold (0-3, 0-1) in Section 2-3A.

Deer Lakes 3, Seton LaSalle 2 — Ashley McAdams scored two goals and Maddy Boulos added a goal and an assist to lead Deer Lakes (1-1) to a nonsection win over Seton LaSalle (0-2). Emily Shaginaw and Leah Litrun also recorded assists. Aby Cacurak saved a penalty kick in the first half.

Fox Chapel 1, Shady Side Academy 0 — Kate Friday scored the lone goal to propel Fox Chapel (2-1) past Shady Side Academy (0-1) in nonsection action. Molly McNaughton recorded a shutout for the Foxes. Madeline Grimsley had an assist.

Greensburg Salem 2, Albert Gallatin 0 — Kylie Smith and Maddy Melodia scored goals to lift Greensburg Salem (1-1, 1-0) to a Section 2-3A victory over Albert Gallatin (1-1, 0-1).

Mars 6, Central Valley 0 — Aly Cooper and Piper Coffield each scored twice as Mars (1-0-1, 1-0) won its Section 4-3A opener against Central Valley (1-1-1, 0-1). Lily Wolf and Gwen Howell each added a goal.

Mt. Lebanon 6, Baldwin 0 — Leah Kessler scored four goals to lead Mt. Lebanon (2-0-1, 1-0) past Baldwin (0-3, 0-1) in Section 2-4A.

North Allegheny 3, Penn-Trafford 0 — Jadyn Coy and Lucia Wells each had a goal and Allie Burns scored a goal and had an assist as North Allegheny (1-0, 1-0) earned its first win in a nonsection match against Penn-Trafford (0-1, 0-1)

Oakland Catholic 5, Woodland Hills 0 — Emily Cooper scored a hat trick and Deryn Bagley and Nica Folino combined on a shutout to lead Oakland Catholic (1-0, 1-0) past Woodland Hills (0-1, 0-1) in Section 3-3A.

Peters Township 2, Upper St. Clair 2 — Irene Doleno and Bella Spergel scored for Peters Township (1-1-1) and Kate Moore and Sam Prunzik netted goals for Upper St. Clair (1-1-1) in a Section 2-4A draw.

Plum 1, Thomas Jefferson 0 — Ava Weleski scored the game’s lone goal and Megan Marston recorded the shutout as Plum (2-0, 1-0) defeated Thomas Jefferson (1-2, 0-1) in Section 3-3A.

Quaker Valley 1, Ambridge 0 — Tia Pethel had the lone goal as Quaker Valley (1-2, 1-0) earned its first win of the year over Ambridge (0-2, 0-1) in a Section 1-2A matchup.

Riverside 3, Mohawk 1 — Megan Zelch, Marina Barlow and Lexi Fluharty scored to power Riverside (2-1, 1-0) past Mohawk (0-1, 0-1) in Section 3-A.

Serra Catholic 3, Apollo-Ridge 2 (OT) — Jules Fila scored twice, including the game-winner in double overtime, to help Serra Catholic (1-0) get past Apollo-Ridge (0-1) in a Section 1-A game. Callie Cunningham added a goal for the Eagles.

South Fayette 2, West Allegheny 0 — Rachel Black and Natalie Lex scored goals as South Fayette (2-1, 1-0) blanked West Allegheny (0-2, 0-1) in Section 4-3A.

Southmoreland 1, South Park 1 — Olivia Cerntuo scored for Southmoreland (1-0-1) in a nonsection tie. Cassondra O’Connor found the net for South Park (1-0-2).

Springdale 11, Highlands 1 — Grace Gent and Lilly Iadicicco had a pair of goals each for Springdale (2-0) in a nonsection win over Highlands (1-3). Morgan Fitzgerald, Alana Rudolf, Molly Hurley, Birana Ross, Mikayala Dileo, Kay Wiliams and Jocelyn Walters-Vrabel had a goal each for the Dynamos. Jess Cekada scored for Highlands.

Trinity 2, Belle Vernon 1 — Courtney Lowe scored twice for Trinity (1-1, 1-0) in a Section 2-3A win over Belle Vernon (2-1, 0-1). Alyssa Clutter had an assist for the Hillers. Ava Scalise scored for the Leopards on a goal that was assisted by Morgan Einodshofer.

Yough 6, West Mifflin 0 — McKenzie Pritts and Haley Lauffer scored two goals apiece, and Marin Sleith recorded the shutout as Yough (1-0) defeated West Mifflin (0-3) in a nonsection match. Nicole Veychek and Kendalyn Umbel added goals for the Cougars.

Boys soccer

Jeannette 5, Ligonier Valley 0 — Austin Emory scored a pair of goals and Jerry Davis, Jared Vincent and Shane Mickens also found the back of the net to lead Jeannette (2-0) to a nonsection win over Ligonier Valley (0-1).

Field hockey

Peters Township 2, Fox Chapel 0 — Ava Zimmer and Anna Kokoszynski scored to lead Peters Township to a nonsection win.

Volleyball

Belle Vernon 3, Ringgold 2 — Belle Vernon (1-1) rallied to win the final two sets to win a nonsection match over Ringgold (0-2). The Leopards evened the match with a 25-18 in the fourth set and earned a 15-9 win in the fifth set. Ally Sedlak had seven kills and four service aces for the Leopards.

Boys golf

Fox Chapel 190, Shady Side Academy 197 — Eli Yofan shot a 36 and Owen Delaney and Max Johnson each added a 38 as Fox Chapel won a battle of top teams in Section 8-3A at Fox Chapel Golf Club. Wes Warden led Shady Side Academy with a 37. Dhilan Fye and Bobby O’Brien shot 38.

Kiski Area 216, Highlands 260 — Cambell Curry and Matt Drahos each shot 41 to give Kiski the win over Highlands in a Section 8-3A match.

Riverview 269, St. Joseph 362 — Carter Laughren shot 48 to pace Riverview in a Section 2-A win over St. Joseph at River Forest Country Club. Daniel Roupas shot 49 for the Raiders.

Girls golf

Armstrong 211, Kiski Area 246 — Maci Lorigan shot a 44 and Addy Bowers and Eva Shafer each shot a 55 as Armstrong beat Kiski Area in a Section 4-3A match at Kittanning Country Club. Laken Robshaw and Nina Konieczny shot a 51 for Kiski and Brianna Miller shot a 65.

Norwin 215, Indiana 220 — In a tightly contested Section 3-3A match, Lillian Hope shot a 53 to lead the Knights. Jessica Bushik, Abigail Knouse and Mallory Wensel each shot a 54. Ally Conrad led Indiana with a 47 while Jenny Todd and Hope Cook each shot a 54.

Fox Chapel 167, Shady Side Academy 209 — Erin Drahnak shot a match-low 39 to help Fox Chapel (4-2, 3-0) defeat Shady Side Academy in a Section 4-3A match at Pittsburgh Field Club. Nina Busch shot 42 for the Foxes. Neely Nicholson paced the Bulldogs with a 43.