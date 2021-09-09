High school roundup for Sept. 8, 2021: Sharpless powers North Catholic in title game rematch
By:
Wednesday, September 8, 2021 | 10:55 PM
Jayden Sharpless scored a pair of goals to lead North Catholic to a 4-0 victory over Section 1-2A rival Avonworth (0-3, 0-1) Wednesday in a rematch of last year’s WPIAL Class 2A girls soccer championship. Lily Karsman and Lindsey Pawlawski had a goal each for the Trojanettes (3-0, 1-0).
Beaver 7, Winchester Thurston 0 — Sydney Chontos had a hat trick and Emerson Connelly scored twice to help Beaver (2-0) beat Winchester Thurston (0-1) in a nonsection match. Abby Noah had a goal and an assist and Kat Eck also scored.
Charleroi 4, Bentworth 2 — McKenna DeUnger scored twice and Bella Carroto and Taylor Ramsdell also had goals to lead Charleroi (1-1, 1-0) to a Section 2-A win. Tessa Charpentier had two goals for Bentworth (1-1, 0-1).
Chartiers-Houston 6, Beth-Center 0 — Ella Richey scored a pair of goals and Grace McAvoy recorded the shutout to lead Chartiers-Houston (2-0, 1-0) past Beth-Center (0-2, 0-1) in Section 2-A.
Connellsville 6, Ringgold 2 — Mary Kate Lape scored four goals and Emma Tikey added two more to lead Connellsville (1-1, 1-0) past Ringgold (0-3, 0-1) in Section 2-3A.
Deer Lakes 3, Seton LaSalle 2 — Ashley McAdams scored two goals and Maddy Boulos added a goal and an assist to lead Deer Lakes (1-1) to a nonsection win over Seton LaSalle (0-2). Emily Shaginaw and Leah Litrun also recorded assists. Aby Cacurak saved a penalty kick in the first half.
Fox Chapel 1, Shady Side Academy 0 — Kate Friday scored the lone goal to propel Fox Chapel (2-1) past Shady Side Academy (0-1) in nonsection action. Molly McNaughton recorded a shutout for the Foxes. Madeline Grimsley had an assist.
Greensburg Salem 2, Albert Gallatin 0 — Kylie Smith and Maddy Melodia scored goals to lift Greensburg Salem (1-1, 1-0) to a Section 2-3A victory over Albert Gallatin (1-1, 0-1).
Mars 6, Central Valley 0 — Aly Cooper and Piper Coffield each scored twice as Mars (1-0-1, 1-0) won its Section 4-3A opener against Central Valley (1-1-1, 0-1). Lily Wolf and Gwen Howell each added a goal.
Mt. Lebanon 6, Baldwin 0 — Leah Kessler scored four goals to lead Mt. Lebanon (2-0-1, 1-0) past Baldwin (0-3, 0-1) in Section 2-4A.
North Allegheny 3, Penn-Trafford 0 — Jadyn Coy and Lucia Wells each had a goal and Allie Burns scored a goal and had an assist as North Allegheny (1-0, 1-0) earned its first win in a nonsection match against Penn-Trafford (0-1, 0-1)
Oakland Catholic 5, Woodland Hills 0 — Emily Cooper scored a hat trick and Deryn Bagley and Nica Folino combined on a shutout to lead Oakland Catholic (1-0, 1-0) past Woodland Hills (0-1, 0-1) in Section 3-3A.
Peters Township 2, Upper St. Clair 2 — Irene Doleno and Bella Spergel scored for Peters Township (1-1-1) and Kate Moore and Sam Prunzik netted goals for Upper St. Clair (1-1-1) in a Section 2-4A draw.
Plum 1, Thomas Jefferson 0 — Ava Weleski scored the game’s lone goal and Megan Marston recorded the shutout as Plum (2-0, 1-0) defeated Thomas Jefferson (1-2, 0-1) in Section 3-3A.
Quaker Valley 1, Ambridge 0 — Tia Pethel had the lone goal as Quaker Valley (1-2, 1-0) earned its first win of the year over Ambridge (0-2, 0-1) in a Section 1-2A matchup.
Riverside 3, Mohawk 1 — Megan Zelch, Marina Barlow and Lexi Fluharty scored to power Riverside (2-1, 1-0) past Mohawk (0-1, 0-1) in Section 3-A.
Serra Catholic 3, Apollo-Ridge 2 (OT) — Jules Fila scored twice, including the game-winner in double overtime, to help Serra Catholic (1-0) get past Apollo-Ridge (0-1) in a Section 1-A game. Callie Cunningham added a goal for the Eagles.
South Fayette 2, West Allegheny 0 — Rachel Black and Natalie Lex scored goals as South Fayette (2-1, 1-0) blanked West Allegheny (0-2, 0-1) in Section 4-3A.
Southmoreland 1, South Park 1 — Olivia Cerntuo scored for Southmoreland (1-0-1) in a nonsection tie. Cassondra O’Connor found the net for South Park (1-0-2).
Springdale 11, Highlands 1 — Grace Gent and Lilly Iadicicco had a pair of goals each for Springdale (2-0) in a nonsection win over Highlands (1-3). Morgan Fitzgerald, Alana Rudolf, Molly Hurley, Birana Ross, Mikayala Dileo, Kay Wiliams and Jocelyn Walters-Vrabel had a goal each for the Dynamos. Jess Cekada scored for Highlands.
Trinity 2, Belle Vernon 1 — Courtney Lowe scored twice for Trinity (1-1, 1-0) in a Section 2-3A win over Belle Vernon (2-1, 0-1). Alyssa Clutter had an assist for the Hillers. Ava Scalise scored for the Leopards on a goal that was assisted by Morgan Einodshofer.
Yough 6, West Mifflin 0 — McKenzie Pritts and Haley Lauffer scored two goals apiece, and Marin Sleith recorded the shutout as Yough (1-0) defeated West Mifflin (0-3) in a nonsection match. Nicole Veychek and Kendalyn Umbel added goals for the Cougars.
Boys soccer
Jeannette 5, Ligonier Valley 0 — Austin Emory scored a pair of goals and Jerry Davis, Jared Vincent and Shane Mickens also found the back of the net to lead Jeannette (2-0) to a nonsection win over Ligonier Valley (0-1).
Field hockey
Peters Township 2, Fox Chapel 0 — Ava Zimmer and Anna Kokoszynski scored to lead Peters Township to a nonsection win.
Volleyball
Belle Vernon 3, Ringgold 2 — Belle Vernon (1-1) rallied to win the final two sets to win a nonsection match over Ringgold (0-2). The Leopards evened the match with a 25-18 in the fourth set and earned a 15-9 win in the fifth set. Ally Sedlak had seven kills and four service aces for the Leopards.
Boys golf
Fox Chapel 190, Shady Side Academy 197 — Eli Yofan shot a 36 and Owen Delaney and Max Johnson each added a 38 as Fox Chapel won a battle of top teams in Section 8-3A at Fox Chapel Golf Club. Wes Warden led Shady Side Academy with a 37. Dhilan Fye and Bobby O’Brien shot 38.
Kiski Area 216, Highlands 260 — Cambell Curry and Matt Drahos each shot 41 to give Kiski the win over Highlands in a Section 8-3A match.
Riverview 269, St. Joseph 362 — Carter Laughren shot 48 to pace Riverview in a Section 2-A win over St. Joseph at River Forest Country Club. Daniel Roupas shot 49 for the Raiders.
Girls golf
Armstrong 211, Kiski Area 246 — Maci Lorigan shot a 44 and Addy Bowers and Eva Shafer each shot a 55 as Armstrong beat Kiski Area in a Section 4-3A match at Kittanning Country Club. Laken Robshaw and Nina Konieczny shot a 51 for Kiski and Brianna Miller shot a 65.
Norwin 215, Indiana 220 — In a tightly contested Section 3-3A match, Lillian Hope shot a 53 to lead the Knights. Jessica Bushik, Abigail Knouse and Mallory Wensel each shot a 54. Ally Conrad led Indiana with a 47 while Jenny Todd and Hope Cook each shot a 54.
Fox Chapel 167, Shady Side Academy 209 — Erin Drahnak shot a match-low 39 to help Fox Chapel (4-2, 3-0) defeat Shady Side Academy in a Section 4-3A match at Pittsburgh Field Club. Nina Busch shot 42 for the Foxes. Neely Nicholson paced the Bulldogs with a 43.
More High School Soccer Girls• Westmoreland County girls soccer notes: Small Jeannette roster battles on
• What to watch for in WPIAL sports for Sept. 8, 2021: Finals rematch in girls soccer
• Westmoreland Senior Spotlight: Greensburg Salem’s Kylie Smith
• Penn-Trafford girls soccer team looking for a rebound
• New coach means clean slate for powerful Norwin girls soccer program