High school roundup for Sept. 9, 2019: GCC tops SSA in girls soccer showdown

By:

Monday, September 9, 2019 | 11:25 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Greensburg Central Catholic’s Jessie Nemeth collides with Shady Side Academy’s Autumn Casey on a header during their game Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, in Carbon. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shady Side Academy’s Callie Davis works past Greensburg Central Catholic’s Tatum Gretz during their game Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, in Carbon. Previous Next

Greensburg Central Catholic 2, Shady Side Academy 0 — Sam Felder and Bethany Winnor scored goals to lead No. 1 Greensburg Central Catholic (3-0, 2-0) over No. 2 Shady Side Academy (2-1, 2-1) in a Section 1-A matchup of girls soccer powers.

Eden Christian 6, Riverview 0 — With a hat trick from Natalie Merrick and a goal apiece from Haylee Fleishman, Arianna Breindel and Malaika Wankiiri-Hale, Eden Christian (2-1, 1-1) defeated Riverview (0-4, 0-2) in a nonsection Class A match.

Springdale 3, Serra Catholic 2 — Springdale (1-2, 1-2) got its first win of the Marc Bentley era as Miranda Shock tallied two goals and Isabella Walsh added a third to hand Serra Catholic (2-1, 1-1) its first loss of the season.

Penn-Trafford 3, North Allegheny 0 — Malia Kearns and Sarah Nguyen each had a goal and an assist to lead Penn-Trafford (3-1, 2-0) past North Allegheny (3-1, 2-0) in a nonsection Class 4A matchup. Emma Rain also scored. Megan Giesey recorded the shutout.

Norwin 6, Latrobe 0 — Lacey Bernick scored a pair of goals to lead No. 3 Norwin (3-0, 3-0) past Latrobe (1-3, 0-2) in Section 3-4A. Liz Waszkiewicz recorded the shutout.

No. 1 Peters Township 9, Brashear 0 — Hannah Stuck had a hat trick and Casey Breier recorded three assists to lead Peters Township (5-0, 3-0) past Brashear (0-3, 0-3) in Section 2-4A.

Belle Vernon 11, Albert Gallatin 0 — Morgan Einodshofer had four goals an assist to lead No. 3 Belle Vernon (4-1, 3-0) past Albert Gallatin (1-3, 0-2) in Section 2-3A. Jillian Butchki had two goals and three assists and Grace Henderson recorded the shutout. Farrah Reader also scored twice.

Kiski Area 2, Gateway 0 — Sidney Pallo and Kaylee Elwood scored goals for Kiski Area (2-1, 2-1) in a Section 1-3A win over Gateway (0-3, 0-2). Kira Brown made eight saves and posted a shutout, as Kiski blanked a opponent for the second time this season. Reagan Frederick and Faith Andree notched assists for Kiski.

Burrell 5, Deer Lakes 1 — After two losses to Section 2-AA rival No. 4 Deer Lakes last season, Burrell (4-0, 2-0) finally got the monkey off its back with a 5-1 victory over the Lancers (3-1, 2-1) on Monday in a girls soccer match.

“I think we had a couple breaks go our way,” Burrell coach Frank Nesko said of the sectional win. “That was two heavyweights going at each other, and we had a couple bounces go our way.”

The two teams went into halftime tied 1-1 after Deer Lakes captain Lilly Litrun netted a penalty kick and Allie Vescio scored her first of three goals on the night, which is her third hat trick of the season.

When the two teams came out of the break, the Bucs went to work. Along with Vescio, Danika Johnson and Megan Malits scored for the Bucs and Jordyn Kowalkowski chipped in with two assists. Nesko said it was a tightly contested game that saw both teams struggle to do anything offensively.

“It was kind of back and forth for a while,” Nesko said. “It was in our end, then it was in their end. Both teams were playing physical and a really desperate type of soccer. It was difficult for both teams to create opportunities.”

The Bucs capatalized on the opportunities they received and in the end made them count.

“I do think it was a monkey off their back for this particular group of girls,” Nesko said. “They have had a hard time beating that group of girls (Deer Lakes).”

Apollo-Ridge 4, Valley 2 — Emily Bonelli scored two goals, Adeline Baustert and Mayce Anthony also scored, and the Vikings (2-2,1-1) cruised to a Section 2-2A victory over Valley. Jordan Kirkwood and Taylor Heuser both scored goals for Valley (2-2, 1-2).

Highlands 6, East Allegheny 1 — Jess Cekada had a hat trick, spurring Highlands (1-4, 1-2) to its first win of the season in a Section 2-2A game at East Allegheny (1-4, 1-2). Ariana Kovach added a goal and two assists for the Golden Rams. Hailey Hiester scored a goal and played goalie for the first half, making three saves. Mykaela Palermo also scored for Highlands.

South Park 2, Yough 1 — No. 1 South Park (3-1, 2-0) edged No. 5 Yough (3-1, 2-1) in a Section 3-2A matchup.

Boys golf

Derry 226, Mt. Pleasant 241 — Aiden Bushey earned medalist honors with a 38 to help Derry improve to 5-2 in Section 2-AA. Tim Pisula shot a 42 to lead Mt. Pleasant, which fell to 6-2.

Jeannette 267, Leechburg 302 — Alex Vickers shot a 46 to lead Jeannette to a Section 1-AA win. Leechburg’s Cole Villa was medalist with a 37.

Greensburg Salem 203, Norwin 215 — Jeff Menkins shot a 37 and Ben Thomas a 38 to lift Greensburg Salem past Norwin in Section 1-AAA.

Girls golf

Greensburg Central Catholic 172, Norwin 212 — Meghan Zambruno shot a 38 and Ella Zambruno a 39 to lead Greensburg Central Catholic in Section 1-A. Jules Crosby led Norwin with a 47.

Geibel 220, Mt. Pleasant 228 — Claire Konieczny carded a 40 and Caroline Konieczny a 44 to lead Geibel to a Section 1-AA victory. Micaela Gallagher shot a 50 for Mt. Pleasant (2-2).

Girls tennis

Norwin 4, Connellsville 1 — Singles players Trinity Miller and Jenna Beach and the doubles team of Isha Vyas and Jordan Napierkowski didn’t lose a game to help Norwin past Connellsville in Section 1-AAA.

Franklin Regional 5, Armstrong 0 — Hannah Yan and Nandani Rastogi didn’t drop a game in singles wins to lead Franklin Regional (2-3) past Armstrong in Section 1-AAA.

California 4, Jeannette 1 — The doubles teams of Christine Goodwin and Sydney Ruth and Claire Mock and Raquel Rhodes led California to a Section 1-AA victory over Jeannette.

Mt. Pleasant 4, Greensburg Salem 1 — Sophia Smithnosky and Ashley Marne won closely contested singles matches to help Mt. Pleasant to a Section 1-AA victory. Kasey Storkel won at No. 1 singles for Greensburg Salem.

Girls volleyball

Belle Vernon 3, West Mifflin 0 — Sarah Bury had four kills to lead Belle Vernon (2-1) to nonsection Class AAA victory over West Mifflin (0-3), 25-20, 25-17, 25-20. Allie Brooks had eight digs and Baileigh Horan added three aces for Belle Vernon.

Ligonier Valley 3, Penns Manor 0 — Bella Vargulish had eight kills and 10 assists and Morgan Wing added 18 service points and three aces to lead Ligonier Valley (2-1) past Penns Manor (0-3), 25-23, 25-15, 25-21.

Springdale 3, Allderdice 1 — Springdale (2-1) dropped the first set 25-20, but rebounded to win three consecutive sets 25-23, 26-24 and 25-23 to secure a nonsection victory.

Knoch 3, Avonworth 0 — Hannah Rowe had 11 kills and Kennedy Christy added eight kills for Class AAA No. 1 Knoch (3-0) in a nonsection win over Avonworth.