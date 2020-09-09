High school roundup for Sept. 9, 2020: Fox Chapel wins golf showdown

Wednesday, September 9, 2020 | 10:22 PM

Aidan Oehrle and Zach Paper each fired an even-par 35 to lead Fox Chapel to a 183-189 nonsection win over Sewickley Academy in a battle of defending WPIAL boys golf team champions at Allegheny CC on Wednesday. Sewickley Academy’s Tim Fitzgerald was match medalist with a 3-under 32.

Pine-Richland 202, Mars 226 – Andrew Ni and Mark Terchick shot 38s to lead Pine-Richland to a Section 3-AAA win.

Waynesburg 197, Beth-Center 271 – Evan Davis shot a 1-over 34 and Matt Ankrom added a 39 to lead Waynesburg to a Section 8-AA win. JJ Paternoster led Beth-Center with a 43.

Seneca Valley 195, Butler 211 – Nolan Nicklas shot a 1-under 34 at Cranberry Highlands GC to lead Seneca Valley in Section 3-AAA. Tyler Figlioli shot 37 for Butler.

Montour 207, Beaver 254 – Ryder Blyzwick shot a 40 to lead Mohawk to a Section 5-AAA win.

Bishop Canevin 232, Chartiers-Houston 259 – Mark Ingold shot a 43 to lead Bishop Canevin to a Section 4-AA win at Chartiers CC. Caleb Passieu led Chartiers-Houston with a 46.

Gateway 214, Connellsville 218 – Jake Valentine shot a 37 and Cody Beckwith a 39 to lead Gateway to a nonsection win at Murrysville GC. Ethan Rice shot 39 for Connellsville.

Serra Catholic 239, Steel Valley 262 – Joey Gaydos shot a 44 to lead Serra Catholic to a Section 7-AA win. Steel Valley’s Jordan Fisher was medalist with a 42.

Freeport 224, Valley 290 – Jack Mason shot a 37 to help Freeport even its record at 2-2 with a Section 8-AAA win at Buffalo GC. Ben Aftanas shot a 52 for Valley.

Latrobe 225, Greensburg Salem 228 – Jake Pavlik took medalist honors with a 42 and Owen Meile shot a 44 to lead Latrobe to a Section 1-AAA victory at Latrobe CC. Ben Thomas and Colin Kruth shot 44 for Greensburg Salem.

Norwin 198, Derry 238 – Logan Divald shot a 37 as Norwin handed Derry its first loss of the year in a nonsection match at Youghiogheny CC. Sal Cerilli, Trent Kablach and Noah Montana shot 40 for Norwin. Ashton Beighley led Derry with a 45.

Belle Vernon 203, Ringgold 217 – Tyler Mocello shot a 35 to lead Belle Vernon in Section 2-AAA. Seth Callaway led Ringgold with a 35.

Penn-Trafford 187, Indiana 213 – Nick Turowski shot a 2-under 34 and Alex Turowski a 1-under 35 to lead Penn-Trafford to a Section 1-AAA victory.

Girls golf

Indiana 178, Connellsville 213 – Jenny Todd and Ally Conrad both shot career-best rounds to lead Indiana to a Section 3-AAA victory at Pleasant Valley CC. Todd carded a 42 and Conrad a 43 to help Indiana improve to 5-0 and record the lowest team total in school history. Sydney Brice shot a 46 and Hannah Reilly and Sara Kane each shot 47. Maddy Kinneer led Connellsville with a 47.

Moon 164, Blackhawk 183 – Julia Barthelemy shot a career-best even-par 36 to lead Moon to a program-record total in a Section 1-AAA win at Blackhawk GC. Rhianna Firmstone shot a 37. Vanessa Matthews led Blackhawk with a 43.

Fox Chapel 177, Shady Side Academy 208 – Nina Busch shot a 43 and Erin Drahnak and Baylin Bitar added 44s to help Fox Chapel improve to 6-0 with a Section 4-AAA win. Neely Nicholson led Shady Side Academy with a 46.

Armstrong 212, Kiski Area 216 – Maci Lorigan shot a 48 to lead Armstrong in Section 4-AAA action at Kittanning CC. Briannon Miller had a 48 for Kiski Area.

Southmoreland 215, Derry 224 – Kendal Yuhouse shot a 52 to lead Southmoreland in Section 1-AA. Derry’s Gianna Copelli was medalist with a 47.

Franklin Regional 199, Gateway 265 – Brooke Horvath shot a 43 to help Franklin Regional improve to 5-1 in Section 3-AAA. Cam Alexander shot a 49.

Penn-Trafford 188, Norwin 206 – Lauren Barber and Antolena Demico each carded a 44 to lead Penn-Trafford in Section 3-AAA. Jessica Bushik led Norwin with a 44.

Girls tennis

Norwin 5, Kiski Area 0 – Sydney Pesarsick won in straight sets without dropping a game to lead Norwin to a Section 1-AAA victory.

Greensburg Central Catholic 4, Ringgold 1 – Ellie Losey won at No. 3 singles and the doubles teams of Juliette Steffensen and Emma Riley and Taylor Guzik and Laurin Sukay won to lead Greensburg Central Catholic to a nonsection win.

