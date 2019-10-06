High school roundup: McKeesport football shuts out Indiana

By:

Sunday, October 6, 2019 | 12:03 AM

Asaad and Devari Robinson scored two rushing touchdowns each to lead McKeesport to a 50-0 nonconference victory over Indiana on Saturday.

Asaad Robinson, who led McKeesport (5-2) with 64 yards rushing on three carries, started the scoring with a 5-yard touchdown run and added a 42-yard run in the third quarter.

Devari Robinson, who rushed for 63 yards, reached the end zone on 1- and 29-yard runs. Devari Robinson also scored on a 60-yard punt return in the second quarter. McKeesport finished with 292 yards rushing compared to Indiana’s 28 yards.

Indiana dropped to 1-6.

Western Beaver 7, Steel Valley 6 — Dakari Bradford scored on a 2-yard run with 7 seconds remaining in the game to lift Western Beaver (5-2) to a nonconference win over Steel Valley (2-4).

Xander LeFebvre threw for 88 yards and ran for 39 for Western Beaver. Thaddeus Gray led Western Beaver with 58 yards rushing on 21 carries.

Steel Valley was held to 75 yards of offense.

•••

Girls soccer

North Allegheny 3, Seneca Valley 0 — Ava Ruppersberger, Emma Bundy and Sarah Schupansky scored for North Allegheny (11-1-1, 9-0) in a Section 1-AAAA win over Seneca Valley (10-3-1, 7-3). Madison Vukas earned the shutout.

Mars 15, Armstrong 0 — Taylor Hamlett scored three goals to lead Mars (11-0-1, 11-0) to a Section 1-AAA win over Armstrong (3-10, 1-10). Ellie Coffield and Caroline Wrooblewski scored two goals each in the win.

Butler 2, Pine-Richland 1 — Piper Geibel and Gabby Boden each scored to lead Butler (10-3, 6-3) to a Section 1-AAAA win over Pine-Richland (6-6, 4-6).

Peters Township 2, Mt. Lebanon 0 — Sarah Heisinger and Brooke Opferman scored for Peters Township (12-1-1, 9-1-1) in Section 2-AAAA action against Mt. Lebanon (2-12, 2-9).

Upper St. Clair 3, Baldwin 1 — Jen McKenzie, Emily Rocco and Lucy Volpatt scored for Upper St. Clair (9-4, 8-3) in a win over Baldwin (3-8-1, 3-8) in Section 2-AAAA.

West Allegheny 3, South Fayette 1 — In Section 4-AAA, Mackenzie Evers, Delaney Evers and Mackenzie Taranto scored for West Allegheny (11-2, 9-1) in its win at South Fayette (7-5, 5-4). Anna Hertzler scored South Fayette’s only goal.

Fox Chapel 4, Shaler 0 — Blair Echnat scored two goals to lead Fox Chapel (8-5-1, 6-4) over Shaler (0-14, 0-9) in Section 1-AAAA. Britta Lagerquist and Makayla Mulholland scored the other two goals. Molly McNaughton earned the shutout.

Elizabeth Forward 1, Ringgold 0 (2OT) — Anna Resnick scored at the 8:20 mark of double overtime to give Elizabeth Forward (6-5, 6-3) the win over Ringgold (7-7, 6-4) in Section 2-AAA. Jordan Pinneri recorded the shutout.

Hampton 3, Indiana 0 — Lanie McLaughlin scored twice to lead Hampton (8-4, 8-3) to a Section 1-AAA win over Indiana (5-9, 3-7). Emily Felitsky also scored for Hampton, and Sophie Kelly had the shutout.

Central Valley 4, Chartiers Valley 2 — Nicole Galzerano, Kristina Lacenere, Sara Weigel and Emma Sudak scored for Central Valley (7-5, 4-5) in a Section 4-AAA win over Chartiers Valley (4-8-2, 2-6-2).

Freeport 4, Valley 0 — Sidney Shemanski scored two goals as Freeport (11-2, 7-2) eased past Valley (5-9, 2-8) in Section 2-AA. Akina Boynton and Aleah Parison added goals for Freeport, and Maddy Zarichnak recorded four saves in the shutout. Freeport has outscored opponents 23-1 during its five-game winning streak.

Fox Chapel 4, Shaler 0 — Blair Echnat scored two goals to lead Fox Chapel (8-5-1, 6-4) to a win over Shaler (0-14, 0-9) in Section 1-AAAA. Britta Lagerquist and Makayla Mulholland also scored. Molly McNaughton earned the shutout.

Kiski Area 2, Franklin Regional 1 — Kaylee Elwood and Emerson Johngarlo scored goals to lead Kiski Area (9-3, 9-2) to a Section 1-AAA win over Franklin Regional (7-6, 6-5), which has dropped its past two games.

Apollo-Ridge 5, East Allegheny 2 — Delaney Shaffer netted two goals to lead Apollo-Ridge (6-6, 4-5) to a Section 2-AA win over East Allegheny (2-10-1, 0-10). Mayce Anthony, Emily Bonelli and Adeline Bausert also scored in the win.

Norwin 6, North Hills 0 — Dani Iannuzzo and Megan Dietz scored two goals apiece as Norwin (12-1) defeated North Hills (2-9-1) in a nonsection match.

Penn-Trafford 2, Hempfield 1 — Emma Rain and McKenzie Septak scored as Penn-Trafford (10-4, 8-1) defeated Hempfield (4-6, 4-5) in Section 3-AAAA.

Kiski Area 2, Franklin Regional 1 — Kaylee Elwood and Emerson Johngarlo scored goals to lead Kiski Area (9-3, 9-2) to a Section 1-AAA win over Franklin Regional (7-6, 6-5), who has dropped their last two games.

Greensburg Central Catholic 7, Serra Catholic 3 — Tatum Gretz scored three goals to lead Greensburg Central Catholic (8-3, 7-1) to a Section 1-A win over Serra Catholic (7-5, 4-4). Sam Felder scored two goals for the Centurions.

•••

Boys soccer

Charleroi 2, Seton LaSalle 1 — Cullin Woytovich and Eben McIntyre scored for Charleroi (14-0) in a nonsection win over Seton LaSalle (7-4-2). Ethan Garner scored the first goal of the game for Seton LaSalle.

Bethel Park 2, North Allegheny 1 — Ethan Donovan and Tyker Kvak scored as Bethel Park (4-7-2) defeated North Allegheny (8-6-1) in nonsection play.

Chartiers-Houston 9, Washington 0 — Austin Arnold scored four goals to lead Chartiers-Houston (9-5-2) to a nonsection win against Washington (0-13). Matt Bucha added three goals.

Butler 4, Freeport 1 — Landon Mohney had two goals and one assist to lead Butler (10-4) to a nonsection win against Freeport (9-5-2). Evan Fetter and Remy Pardo added a goal and an assist each, and Dan Lynch scored Freeport’s goal.

Indiana 4, Greensburg Salem 0 — Aaron McKelvy, Jameson Kutz, Josh Glaser and Simon Bianco scored for Indiana (8-6-1) in a nonsection win over Greensburg Salem (4-10).

Sam Fefolt and Ethan Kutz combined for shutout.

Moon 8, Hempfield 1 — Justin Kopay scored two goals to lead Moon (13-2) to a nonsection victory over Hempfield (3-11). Nathaniel Brown, Ian Cueto, Victor Korzilius, Darek Panucci, Ethan Cemer and John Lenosky also scored for the Tigers. Jake Ballantyne scored for the Spartans (3-11).