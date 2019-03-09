High school roundup: Moon boys bounce back for PIAA playoff win

By: HSSN Staff

Friday, March 8, 2019 | 11:19 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review New Castle’s Drew Cox scores against Titusville during PIAA first-round action Friday March 8, 2019 at North Allegheny High School.

The Moon boys basketball team bounced back in a big way Friday night in the opening round of the PIAA Class 5A playoffs.

After falling to Mars in the WPIAL title game last week, the Tigers rebounded with a 77-53 win over District 3’s Northeastern at Peters Township High School.

Donovan Johnson had 22 points, Austin Ryan scored 19, and Connor Ryan added 15 for the Tigers (24-2), who jumped out to a 19-8 lead and held a 43-15 edge at halftime. Connor Ryan also surpassed 1,000 points for his career.

Moon will play Archbishop Ryan in the quarterfinals Tuesday at a time and site to be determined.

Meadville 49, Shaler 44 — District 10 champion Meadville (19-6) held Shaler (16-9) to just 24 second-half points en route to a PIAA Class 5A first-round win at Edinboro.

William Penn 85, Chartiers Valley 73 — District 3’s William Penn (24-4) opened up a 24-11 lead and held off Chartiers Valley (18-7) for a PIAA Class 5A first-round victory at Chambersburg.

Class 4A

Bishop McDevitt 82, Ringgold 37 — Luke Wyvratt had 10 points for Ringgold (14-10) in a PIAA Class 4A first-round loss at Central Dauphin. Antoine Byrd had 17 points for Bishop McDevitt (23-3), the District 3 champion.

Hickory 66, Ambridge 51 — District 10 champion Hickory (25-1) jumped out to a 22-8 lead and won a PIAA Class 4A first-round game at Sharon. Isaiah Thomas had 15 points, and Eric Chambers and Liam Buck each had 13 points for Ambridge (15-10).

Quaker Valley 66, Clearfield 51 — Ryan Stowers poured in 33 points, and Danny Conlan had 22 as WPIAL runner-up Quaker Valley (21-4) rolled to a PIAA Class 4A first-round win at Punxsutawney.

The Quakers outscored District 9 champion Clearfield (13-11), 38-22, in the second half.

Class A

Cornell 56, Shanksville 50 — WPIAL third-place finisher Cornell (20-5) finished on a 19-13 run to win a PIAA Class A first-round game at Pitt-Johnstown.

Nazareth Prep 50, Johnsonburg 46 — At Northgate, Nazareth Prep (20-3) held off a valiant rally by the District 9 fourth-place finisher to win a PIAA Class A first-round game. Austin Green had 29 points for Johnsonburg (16-10).

Shade 67, Union 46 — District 5 champion Shade (22-4) used a 17-10 third quarter run to secure a PIAA Class A first-round win over Union (17-8) at Pitt-Johnstown.

Vincentian 79, St. Joseph’s Academy 65 — The WPIAL runner-up Royals (17-8) used a 39-32 second half edge to secure a PIAA Class A first-round win at Mt. Lebanon.

Girls basketball

Class 6A

Bethel Park 55, State College 46 — Led by Emma Dziezgowski’s 17 points and 15 from Maddie Dziezgowski, Bethel Park (22-3) scored a PIAA Class 6A first-round win at Bald Eagle Area. Lauren Mullen added 12 points for the Blackh Hawks, who made an 18-10 run in the second quarter.

North Allegheny 44, Governor Mifflin 22 — Rachel Martindale scored 14 points, Lizzy Groetsch had 12 and Brynn Serbin had 11 as WPIAL runner-up North Allegheny (24-2) won a PIAA Class 6A first-round game at Sewickley Academy. The Tigers held Governor Mifflin (20-10) to single-digit scoring in each quarter.

Peters Township 54, Harrisburg 34 — Makenna Marisa had 22 points, and Isabella Mills added 12 as WPIAL champion Peters Township (26-0) earned a PIAA Class 6A first-round win at Mt. Lebanon.

The Indians, who led 35-17 at halftime, will play section rival Bethel Park, in the quarterfinals.

Class 3A

Avonworth 49, Fairview 39 — Alexia Heinold had 11 points, and Harris Robinson and Kathryn Goetz each added 10 as Avonworth (18-7) won a PIAA Class 3A first-round game at the Hagerty Events Center.

Beaver 55, Mercyhurst Prep 54 — Beaver closed on a 22-17 run to secure a PIAA Class 3A first-round win at Hagerty Events Center. Emma Pavelek had 13 points, and Kenzie Weiland and Payton List each added 12 points in the win.

Penn Cambria 71, Washington 37 — At Central Cambria, District 6 champion Penn Cambria (21-6) opened a 32-19 halftime lead and rolled to a PIAA Class 3A first-round win over Washington (19-6). Carly Allen had 13 points for the Little Prexies.

Penns Valley 49, South Park 42 — The WPIAL fourth-place finishing Eagles (17-8) had their season come to an end after a loss to District 6’s Penns Valley (20-6) in a PIAA Class 3A first-round game at Bald Eagle Area.

Shady Side Academy 46, Greenville 38 — Catherine Jewart tallied 19 points to carry Shady Side Academy (20-4) to a PIAA Class 3A first-round win at Sewickley Academy. Nylan Rozier had 12 points, and Arianna Goitz added 11 for the WPIAL runners-up.

Class 2A

Bishop Canevin 67, Maplewood 44 — At Edinboro, Gillan Gustine had 18 points and Diajha Allen added 15 as Bishop Canevin (22-3) won a PIAA Class 2A first-round game. The WPIAL third-place Crusaders will play District 5 champion Everett in the quarterfinals.

Brentwood 53, Penns Manor 38 — Brentwood (20-4) used a 15-8 run in the third quarter to pull away in a PIAA Class 2A first-round win at Greensburg Salem.

Everett 51, Serra Catholic 43 — Rayna Andrews had 16 points for Serra Catholic (18-6) in the Eagles’ PIAA Class 2A first-round loss at Pitt-Johnstown. Kaitlyn Maxwell had 23 points for District 5 champion Everett (22-3).

Juniata Valley 43, Laurel 40 — Caroline Gibson had 21 points and became Laurel’s all-time leading scorer, but the Spartans (20-6) fell to the District 6 runners-up in a PIAA Class 2A first-round game at Altoona. Juniata Valley (22-3) made a 19-7 run in the third quarter.

OLSH 63, Blairsville 43 — Ashley Norling had 21 points to guide WPIAL champion OLSH (22-4) to a PIAA Class 2A first-round win at Peters Township. Emily Schuck had 14 points, and Maddie Hoff added 12 for the Chargers, who led 17-6 after the first quarter.

West Middlesex 60, Winchester Thurston 19 — Nya Nicholson had 10 points for Winchester Thurston (11-11) in a PIAA Class 2A first-round loss at Sharon. District 10 champion West Middlesex (23-3) opened a 15-0 lead in the first quarter.