High school roundup: Rochester girls edge Blackhawk in overtime

Sunday, December 15, 2019 | 12:13 AM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Greensburg Salem’s Zach Galdo looks for an opening over Latrobe’s Frankie Newill on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Hempfield Area High School in the Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association Winter Shootout basketball tournament. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Latrobe’s Frankie Newill shoots a layup shot while Greensburg Salem’s Jalen Page defends on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Hempfield Area High School for the Westmoreland County Coaches Association basketball tournament. Previous Next

Alexis Robison scored a game-high 30 points with six 3-pointers as the Rochester girls basketball team downed Blackhawk, 77-74, in overtime Saturday at The Clash at New Castle.

Mackenzie Amalia led Blackhawk (4-1) with 27 points, and Sierra Richard added 17 with three 3s.

Rochester improved to 4-1.

Latrobe 70, Ringgold 41 — Rachel Ridilla recorded a game-high 26 points with seven 3s for Latrobe (2-2) in a nonsection victory over Ringgold (2-3). Ava Vitula added 13 points for the Wildcats. Ringgold’s Nya Adams scored a team-leading 18 points.

Norwin 64, Frederick Douglass (Md.) 17 — Norwin held Frederick Douglass (Md.) to two second-half points in its win at the She Got Game Classic in Springfield (Va.). Olivia Gribble paced Norwin (2-1) with 16 points.

Lincoln Park 55, South East Storm (Australia) 47 — Taylor Smith scored 19 points to lead Lincoln Park (5-0) over South East Storm (Australia) at the Florida Elks Holiday Basketball Classic in Umatilla, Fla. Riley Arrigo added 15 points in the win.

North Catholic 63, North Point (Md.) 56 — In Springfield (Va.), Tess Myers and Sarah Beradelli scored 19 points each as North Catholic (2-0) beat North Point (Md.) in the She Got Game Classic. Natalie Johnson scored 20 points in the loss.

Thomas Jefferson 78, Canon-McMillan 34 — Alyssa DeAngelo scored 22 points to lead Thomas Jefferson (4-1) over Canon-McMillan (1-4) in a nonsection game. Delaney Ranallo and Graci Fairman added 20 and 16 points, respectively. Thomas Jefferson took a 26-4 lead after the first quarter and led 47-19 at the half.

Western Reserve (Ohio) 59, Laurel 52 — Danille Vuletich scored 20 points for Western Reserve (Ohio) (7-1) in a victory at the JBL Hoops Showcase in Struthers, Ohio. Regan Atkins had 23 points for Laurel (3-2).

Boys basketball

Mt. Pleasant 41, Monessen 40 — Jake Johnson scored 15 points as Mt. Pleasant (4-1) held off Monessen (0-5) in the WCCA Showcase. Jonas King added 12 points for Mt. Pleasant, which led by eight heading into the fourth quarter. Marquell Smith led Monessen with 15 points, and Taylon Lowe added 14 points.

Belle Vernon 88, Greensburg Central Catholic 61 — Six players scored in double figures for Belle Vernon (3-2) in a win over Greensburg Central Catholic (3-2) in the Westmoreland County Coaches Association Showcase at Hempfield.

Cam Nusser had 19 points, and Devin Whitlock added 17. The Leopards scored 32 in the third quarter.

Christian McGowan and Brevan Williams had 14 points apiece for GCC.

Jeannette 55, Burrell 46 — Toby Cline led Jeannette (1-4) with 14 points, and Zach Crutchman added 13 points as the Jayhawks earned a nonsection victory over Burrell (1-4) at the WCCA Showcase.

The Buccaneers’ Tajean Degore led all scorers with 15 points.

Latrobe 80, Greensburg Salem 67 — Latrobe (2-3) used a 23-11 third-quarter run to pull away from the Golden Lions (1-4) in the WCCA Showcase. Ryan Sickenberger and Mike Noonan had 16 points apiece, Chase Sickenberger had 15, and Frankie Newell chipped in 13 for the Wildcats.

Greensburg Salem, which rallied with a 29-point fourth quarter, got 20 points from Dante Parsons, and Ryan Thomas had 18 and Zac Galdo had 11 for the Golden Lions.

Norwin 67, Valley 39 — Josh Williams scored 14 points, and Ty Bilinsky added 13 to lead unbeaten Norwin (5-0) past Valley (0-5) in the WCCA Showcase. After Valley pulled even with the Knights at 22-22, Norwin outscored them 45-17 the rest of the way. Elijah Murray scored 15 to lead the Vikings.

Ligonier Valley 69, Juniata Valley 30 — Cooper Mills tallied a game-high 15 points for Ligonier Valley (4-2) against Juniata Valley (0-7) at the Hollidaysburg Classic. The Rams’ leading scorer, Michael Marinchak, was held to three after scoring 28 the night before.

Ringgold 63, West Allegheny 58 — Chris Peccon scored 20 points, and Luke Wyvratt added 18 as Ringgold (3-1) beat West Allegheny (3-2) in nonsection play. Joe Pustover had 15 points to lead West Allegheny.

Penn Hills 84, Highlands 69 — Wes Kropp scored a game-high 26 points, and Deondre Mitchell scored 17 with five 3-pointers as Penn Hills (3-1) beat Highlands at The Clash at New Castle.

Luke Cochran led Highlands (3-1) with 17 points. Jimmy Kunst added 15 points, and Korry Myers had 11 for the Golden Rams.

Struthers (Ohio) 78, Laurel 65 — Laurel (4-1) had the game’s top two leading scorers in Luke Barber with 24 points and Marcus Haswell with 23, but it was not enough at the JBL Hoops Showcase, Struthers, Ohio.