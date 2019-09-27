High school roundup Sept. 26, 2019: West Allegheny boys soccer knocks off Moon

Thursday, September 26, 2019 | 11:30 PM

Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Catherine Petrovich (left) and Carissa Shepard celebrate after winning a point during a section doubles finals match Sept. 26, 2019 at Fox Chapel.

Fletcher Amos scored the tie-breaking goal midway through the second half to help West Allegheny (8-4-1, 6-1-1) to a 2-1 victory over Moon (10-2, 8-1) in a battle of the top two teams in Section 2-AAA. Logen Mackey also scored for West Allegheny.

Mars 9, Indiana 0 — Austin Rocke, Dane Beller and Tyler Nymberg scored two goals apiece as Mars (10-1-1, 9-0-1) defeated Indiana (7-5, 6-4) in Section 1-AAA. Steven Papik, Easton Carter and Gabe Singh also scored. Mitch Shultz recorded the shutout.

Hampton 10, Armstrong 1 — Matt Govi had a hat trick and Zach Panza scored twice to lead Hampton (7-2-1, 7-1-1) past Armstrong (1-11, 0-10) in Section 1-AAA. Christian Waldschmidt had a goal and four assists.

Kiski Area 2, North Hills 0 — Third-string goalkeeper Adam Johnson made eight saves to help Kiski Area (6-4-2, 5-3-2) defeat North Hills (4-6-1, 3-6-1) in a Section 1-AAA match. Evan Long and Nathaniel Coleman scored a goal apiece for the Cavaliers, and Anders Bordoy had an assist.

Highlands 1, Knoch 0 — Shawn Kramer scored in the final minute of regulation to propel Highlands (4-5-2, 3-4-2) to a Section 1-AAA win at Knoch (2-10-1, 2-7-1). Gabe Norris assisted on the goal. The Golden Rams held an 11-3 shot advantage, and Gabe Anthony picked up the win in net.

Ringgold 5, Albert Gallatin 0 — Frank Lowstetter had a goal and three assists to lead Ringgold (7-6, 5-4) past Albert Gallatin (5-4, 2-4) in Section 3-AAA.

Trinity 7, Belle Vernon 0 — Elijah Cincinnati had a hat trick and Logan Errett and Alex Tush scored two goals apiece as Trinity (6-3, 5-2) knocked Belle Vernon (11-1, 8-1) from the ranks of the unbeaten in Section 3-AAA. Colby Thomas recorded the shutout.

Franklin Regional 5, Thomas Jefferson 0 — Anthony DiFalco scored twice as No. 1 Franklin Regional (9-0-1, 8-0-1) shattered a scoreless halftime tie to defeat Section 4-AAA rival Thomas Jefferson (7-2-3, 5-2-2). Blake Cooper, Isaac Gamwo and Luke Kimmich also scored for Franklin Regional.

South Fayette 6, Gateway 1 — Gavin Eldridge had a hat trick to lead South Fayette (9-2, 6-2) past Gateway (2-10, 2-6) in Section 4-AAA.

North Allegheny 6, Central Catholic 0 — Sam Malida, Luke Anderson and Matt Van Kirk scored two goals apiece as North Allegheny (8-4, 6-4) beat Central Catholic (3-9, 2-8) in Section 1-AAAA.

Fox Chapel 2, Allderdice 0 — The Foxes clinched a spot in the WPIAL Class AAAA playoffs with a victory at Cupples Stadium. Zane Ingram and Eli Yofan scored for Fox Chapel (9-2, 8-2) in the Section 1 win over the Dragons (6-6, 4-6).

Butler 3, Pine-Richland 1 — Landon Mohney, Emery Douthett and Tyler Gillis scored to lead Butler (7-3, 6-3) past Pine-Richland (4-8, 3-7) in Section 1-AAAA.

Upper St. Clair 6, Brashear 1 — Matt Smith scored twice to lead Upper St. Clair (7-1-2) past Brashear (0-10-1, 0-8) in Section 2-AAAA.

Plum 3, Woodland Hills 0 — Goals from brothers Luke and Tyler Kolankowski helped the Class AAAA No. 3 Mustangs (11-0-1, 9-0-1) defeat Woodland Hills (7-4, 6-4) in Section 3. Cole Kelly also netted one for the Mustangs, as Luke Gildea and Cannon Kuchinick provided assists. Gabe Kuhn and Gavin Chandler combined for the shutout.

Leechburg 2, Valley 1 — Ashton Redmond and Caleb Steele had goals for Leechburg (3-8-1, 2-7-1) in a Section 1-AA win at Valley (2-9, 0-9). Michael Odrey scored for Valley.

Keystone Oaks 4, McGuffey 0 — Rutger Randall scored twice and Nicholas Lykens and Cullen Lyons had a goal apiece to lead Keystone Oaks (7-1-1, 7-1-1) past McGuffey (2-8, 2-7) in Section 1-AA. Joey Pillage had the shutout.

Burrell 1, Mt Pleasant 0 — Ethan Croushore converted the rebound of a Jake Guerrini shot to lead Burell (7-6, 5-5) in a key Section 2-AA match. Dom Ferra recorded the shutout. John Menefee made seven saves for Mt. Pleasant (5-4-1, 5-4-1).

Deer Lakes 2, Freeport 1 — Deer Lakes scored twice in the first half, led by one at halftime and held on over the final 40 minutes to defeat rival Freeport in Section 2-AA. The Lancers (9-3, 9-1) kept pace with section leader Shady Side Academy (10-0, 10-0). Freeport (8-3-1, 6-3-1) had its five-game winning streak snapped. Ryan Butler scored for Deer Lakes on a penalty kick, and Alex Rodgers added a goal off an assist from Tyler Tofil. Daniel Lynch scored the Yellowjackets’ lone goal with nine minutes left in the first half. Nick Braun (Deer Lakes) and Luke Heider (Freeport) each made several saves.

Charleroi 6, Beth Center 1 — Ben McIntyre recorded a hat trick to lead undefeated Charleroi (11-0, 9-0) past Beth Center (6-5-1, 5-3-1) in Section 3-AA.

Quaker Valley 11, Central Valley 0 — Dom Reiter scored four times to lead Quaker Valley (9-2, 8-0) past Central Valley (3-8, 3-6) in Section 4-AA.

Trinity Christian 2, St. Joseph 1 — Andrew Sullivan scored for St. Joseph, which lost to Trinity Christian (6-4, 5-3) in Section 2-A. Eli Swierczewski had an assist for the Spartans (5-8, 3-6), and Mason Hurlbut made 13 saves.

Springdale 4, Avonworth 1 — Ephrain Duku scored twice in the second half to help Springdale (8-3, 7-2) earn a regular-season split with Class A No. 2 and Section 3 rival Avonworth (10-2, 7-2). Mike Mitchell had a goal for the Dynamos, and Matt Taliani cashed in on a penalty kick. Sammy Rzeszotarski and Liam Dale had assists for Springdale, and Andrew Haus made eight saves.

Vincentian 2, Riverview 1 — After a scoreless first half, the Royals (2-7, 2-7) netted two goals and held on for a Section 3-A victory. Joey Flanick scored unassisted with four minutes left, but the Raiders (6-4, 4-4) were unable to get the equalizer.

Bentworth 2, Brentwood 2 — Brian Hustava and Jaxon Selvoski scored to help Bentworth (7-4-1, 5-3-1) tie Brentwood (6-2-2, 6-1-2) in a matchup of top teams in Section 4-A.

Bishop Canevin 4, California 0 — Connor Jacobs, Brandyn Brock, Nevan Crossey and Jack Jenkins scored to lead Bishop Canevin (8-3-1, 6-2-1) past California (2-10, 0-8) in Section 4-A. Carson Gaitens and Kyle Janas combined for the shutout.

Seton LaSalle 4, Monessen 0 — TJ Cherry and Ethan Gardner had two goals apiece to lead Seton LaSalle (5-3-2, 5-1-2) past Monessen (2-10, 1-8) in Section 4-A.

Girls soccer

Yough 9, Greensburg Salem 1 — Natalie Vilchek and McKenzie Pritts recorded hat tricks to lead Yough (9-1, 6-1) past Greensburg Salem (4-6, 4-3) in a nonsection match.

Allderdice 2, Latrobe 1 — Freshman Ella Shorkey scored twice as Allderdice (7-5, 4-5) defeated Latrobe (4-6, 4-5) in a nonsection match.

Fox Chapel 1, Oakland Catholic 1 — Blair Enchat scored for Fox Chapel (5-5-1), which earned a draw with Class AAA No. 2 Oakland Catholic (7-2-1) in a nonsection game.

Apollo-Ridge 2, Winchester Thurston 1 (OT) — Delaney Shaffer scored twice, including the winner with four minutes left in overtime, to give the Vikings (4-5) a nonsection win over Winchester Thurston (3-6). Gracie Schuffert and Emily Bonelli added assists.

Girls tennis

Section 1-AA — Greensburg Salem senior Kasey Storkel and her sister, freshman Abby Storkel, defeated Elyssa Pemu and Haley Spitznagel of South Park, 6-2, 6-2, in the championship match at Greensburg Racquet Club. In the consolation finals, Amelia Echard and Aly Derr of Southmoreland defeated Mt. Pleasant’s Mary and Sophia Smithnosky, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3. All four teams qualified for the WPIAL doubles championships next Wednesday.

Section 3-AA — Libby Conlon and Ally Bauer brought home Knoch’s second section championship of the season Thursday by capturing the Section 3-AA doubles title at Alpha Tennis and Fitness in Harmarville. The Knights duo topped Burrell’s Isabella Lane and Madyson Radvansky, 6-3, 6-2, in the final to secure the top seed from the section in next week’s WPIAL doubles tournament. Knoch’s Laura Greb defeated teammate Brooke Bauer for the section’s singles crown Sept. 12. The consolation final was an all-Valley affair as Madison and Casey Gatto upended teammates Aimee Johnson and Eden Richey, 6-1, 6-2.

Section 4-AA — Aleena Purewal and Milla Ivanova of Sewickley Academy defeated teammates Elim Chen and Roshni Thakkar, 6-4, 6-2, to claim a section doubles title.

Section 3-AAA — The top-seeded team of Shady Side Academy’s Ella Santora and Rose Long outlasted the second seed, Fox Chapel’s Carissa Shepard and Catherine Petrovich, in the finals at Fox Chapel High School. After dropping a close first set, 7-5, Shepard and Petrovich rallied for a 6-2 win in Set 2. Santora and Long came back and won the deciding set 6-4.

Section 4-AAA — Peters Township’s Kat Wang and Marra Bruce beat Alexandra Renton and Lauren Mastellar of Mt. Lebanon, 6-1, 6-1, to take the section title.

Valley 5, Ambridge 0 — Madison Gatto, Casey Gatto, and Aimee Johnson won singles matches for Valley (10-1) in a nonsection victory over Ambridge. Rylee Gatto and Eden Richey won at No. 1 doubles for the Vikings, and Rachel Schrock and Elisabeth Ervin were victorious at No. 2 doubles.

Girls volleyball

Bishop Canevin 3, Cornell 0 — Senior right side Alexa Malloy became the first player in school history to record 1,000 career kills as the Crusaders (9-2, 7-0) swept Cornell (1-8, 1-6) in three sets to stay undefeated in Section 3-A. Malloy had 11 kills, giving her 1,007 for her career. She is a two-time all-star selection and three-time all-WPIAL performer.

Belle Vernon 3, Ringgold 0 — Mia Lubrani had six kills and Elaina Serrao added seven digs to help Belle Vernon (4-6, 3-5) to a 25-23, 25-16, 25-8 Section 3-AAA victory. Allie Brooks had 12 service points.

Derry 3, Deer Lakes 1 — Kamryn Kelly had 11 kills and 11 digs to lead Derry past Deer Lakes in Section 5-AA. Hannah Wedow added 10 kills and 11 digs. Rylee Ellis had eight kills. Sarah Aukermanhad four aces. Hayley Trice had 35 assists and three aces.

Ligonier Valley 3, Marion Center 1 — Haley Stormer had 10 kills and two blocks to lead Ligonier Valley (5-3) past Marion Center (1-8) in District 6. Jenna Moore had seven kills and four blocks. Grace Maust added 12 service points and three aces. Bella Vargulish and Morgan Wing had eight service points apiece.

Kiski Area 3, Indiana 0 — The Cavaliers (6-2) rallied from down 18-7 in the second set and 24-19 in the third set to score a Section 1-AAA victory over Indiana (4-4). Kiski Area has won five section matches in a row. It won the first two sets by 25-20 scores and took the third set 26-24.

Knoch 3, Blackhawk 0 — Hannah Rowe finished with 13 kills, and Kennedy Christie added nine of her own to go along with 12 service points as the Knights (10-0, 8-0) earned a sweep over Blackhawk (6-4, 3-5). Knoch won 25-16, 25-21 and 25-16.

Burrell 3, East Allegheny 0 — Sara Novak and Avery Bane had eight kills apiece to lead Burrell (4-3, 4-3) to a Section 5-AA win over East Allegheny. Novak also contributed 11 assists.

Leechburg 3, Eden Christian 1 — After dropping the first set, Leechburg (7-2, 6-2) rallied to win three straight to secure a Section 4-A victory over Eden Christian. Brenna Callahan had 11 kills kills, seven aces and six digs for the Blue Devils. Ashley Grine and Maddie Ancosky added seven kills apiece.

Boys golf

Moon 206, Montour 223 — Justin Scally, Jamie Perfett and Nathan Schachner shot 38 to help Moon (12-0) finish Section Section 5-AAA play undefeated. Shane Woodall shot a 36 for Montour.

Girls golf

Greensburg Central Catholic 177, Mt. Pleasant 230 — Meaghan Zambruno shot an even-par 37 as Greensburg Central Catholic (10-0) finished its Section 1-AA schedule undefeated. Angelika Dewicki shot 40 and Ella Zambruno 41 for GCC. Natalie Miller led Mt. Pleasant with a 45.

Kiski Area 211, Norwin 212 — Senior Bella Mercurio led the way for Cavaliers as she finished with a 42 in a nonsection victory on senior day at Apollo Elks. Jules Crosby shot a 50 to lead the Knights.