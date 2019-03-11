High school schedules for March 11, 2019

High Schools

Basketball

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Second round

Class 6A

Wednesday’s schedule

Abington (28-1) vs. Pennridge (23-4) at Bensalem, 7:30 p.m.; Boys Latin (23-5) vs. Methacton (21-7) at Harriton, 7 p.m.; William Allen (18-9) vs. La Salle College (24-3) at Geigle Complex, 6 p.m.; Lower Merion (25-3) vs. Roman Catholic (23-4) at Cardinal O’Hara, 7 p.m.; Harrisburg (20-6) vs. Chester (21-6) at Geigle Complex, 7:30 p.m.; Coatesville (27-2) vs. Butler (21-5) at Chambersburg, 7:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland (22-3) vs. Kennedy Catholic (23-3) at Slippery Rock University, 7:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon (23-3) vs. Allderdice (22-5) at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Tuesday’s schedule

Sun Valley (20-7) vs. Northern (23-5) at Garden Spot, 7:30 p.m.; Abington Heights (24-2) vs. Mastery North (20-6) at Liberty, 6 p.m.; Archbishop Wood (17-8) vs. Penncrest (23-7) at Harriton, 7:30 p.m.; Crestwood (21-7) vs. Pottsville (24-3) at Hazleton, 7:30 p.m.; Lower Dauphin (25-3) vs. Johnstown (20-2) at Bald Eagle Area, 7:30 p.m.; Archbishop Ryan (14-10) vs. Moon (24-2) at Chambersburg, 7:30 p.m.; Mars (25-1) vs. William Penn (24-4) at Hollidaysburg, 6 p.m.; Meadville (19-6) vs. Muhlenberg (19-9) at Bald Eagle Area, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Tuesday’s schedule

Bonner-Prendergast (19-5) vs. Nanticoke (22-7) at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.; Archbishop Carrol (16-10) vs. Lancaster Catholic (17-10) at Geigle Complex, 8 p.m.; Bethlehem Catholic (26-3) vs. Lower Moreland (23-3) at at Souderton, 7:30 p.m.; Wilson (18-9) vs. Scranton Prep (23-3) at Hazleton, 6 p.m.; Imhotep Charter (22-6) vs. Danville (24-3) at Central Dauphin East, 7:30 p.m.; Bishop McDevitt (23-3) vs. Quaker Valley (21-4) at Hollidaysburg, 7:30 p.m.; New Castle (22-4) vs. Grove City (17-9) at Slippery Rock University, 7:30 p.m.; Huntingdon (25-0) vs. Hickory (25-1) at DuBois, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Wednesday’s schedule

Neumann-Goretti (20-7) vs. Wyoming Seminary (26-2) at Freedom, 8 p.m.; Bishop McDevitt (19-7) vs. Loyalsock Township (27-1) at Milton Hershey, 7:30 p.m.; New Hope (16-9) vs. SLA Beeber at Bensalem, 6 p.m.; Holy Redeemer (20-5) vs. Trinity-District 3 (23-3) at Martz Hall, 8 p.m.; Richland (21-6) vs. Seton LaSalle (20-5) at Hempfield, 7 p.m.; Aliqiuppa (17-8) vs. Lincoln Park (23-4) at Moon, 7:30 p.m.; Deer Lakes (17-7) vs. Forest Hills (17-9) at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.; Beaver Falls (11-14) vs. Sharon (22-4) at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Wednesday’s schedule

Constitution (20-9) vs. Northeast Bradford (17-10) at Pocono Mountain West, 7:30 p.m.; Holy Cross (21-5) vs. Delco Christian (17-10) at Freedom, 5 p.m.; Executive Education (18-7) vs. MCS Charter (19-9) at Spring-Ford, 6 p.m.; Millville (25-1) vs. North Star (22-3) at Bald Eagle Area, 6 p.m.; OLSH (23-2) vs. Lakeview (18-9) at New Castle, 6 p.m.; Wilmington (17-8) vs. Ridgway (23-3) at DuBois, 6 p.m.; Farrell (22-3) vs. Serra Catholic (21-4) at Slippery Rock University, 6 p.m.; Coudersport (22-2) vs. Bishop Guilfoyle (24-2) at DuBois, 7 p.m.

Class A

Tuesday’s schedule

Lancaster Country Day (20-4) vs. Faith Christian (15-10) at Governor Mifflin, 6 p.m.; St. John Neumann (20-6) vs. Sankofa Freedom Academy (14-10) at Cumberland Valley, 8 p.m.; Lourdes Regional (22-4) vs. Berlin (20-5) at Cumberland Valley, 6:30 p.m.; Nativity BVM (14-11) vs. Girard College (15-4) at Geigle Complex, 5 p.m.; Nazareth Prep (20-3) vs. Shade (22-4) at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.; Bishop Carroll (20-5) vs. Monessen (16-9) at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.; Elk County Catholic (26-0) vs. Vincentian Academy (17-8) at Slippery Rock University, 6 p.m.; Cornell (20-5) vs. Clarion Limestone (22-3) at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Second round

Class 6A

Tuesday’s schedule

Garnet Valley (26-1) vs. Bethlehem Freedom (23-5) at Souderton, 6 p.m.; Dallastown (25-3) vs. Council Rock North (20-6) at Governor Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.; Cardinal O’Hara (14-11) vs. Spring-Ford (22-4) at Harriton, 6 p.m.; Hazleton (20-5) vs. Neshaminy (23-4) at Liberty, 7:30 p.m.; Cumberland Valley (23-4) vs. Abington (23-4) at Garden Spot, 6 p.m.; North Allegheny (24-2) vs. Upper Dublin (23-4) at Chambersburg, 6 p.m.; Northampton (25-4) vs. Norwin (22-2) at Cumberland Valley, 5 p.m.; Peters Township (26-0) vs. Bethel Park (22-3) at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Wednesday’s schedule

Villa Maria (25-4) vs. Twin Valley (21-6) at Spring-Ford, 7:30 p.m.; Lower Dauphin (20-7) vs. Southern Lehigh (24-3) at Governor Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.; Mechanicsburg (21-6) vs. Archbishop Wood (16-11) at Garden Spot, 8 p.m.; Gettysburg (23-6) vs. Archbishop Carroll (22-5) at Garden Spot, 6:30 p.m.; Palmyra (17-10) vs. Wyoming Valley West (17-10) at Martz Hall, 6:30 p.m.; Mount St. Joseph (14-13) vs. Thomas Jefferson (20-7) at Chambersburg, 6 p.m.; Charteirs Valley (26-0) vs. Slippery Rock (20-5) at Moon, 6 p.m.; Penn Hills (17-7) vs. Oakland Catholic (21-4) at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Wednesday’s schedule

Bonner Prendergast (17-9) vs. Lake-Lehman (20-6) at Freedom, 6:30 p.m.; Lansdale Catholic (16-10) vs. Bishop McDevitt (22-4) at Garden Spot, 5 p.m.; Bethlehem Catholic (24-4) vs. Gwynedd Mercy (16-10) at Governor Mifflin, 6 p.m.; Danville (23-4) vs. ELCO (22-7) at Martz Hall, 5 p.m.; Kennard-Dale (23-4) vs. Mifflinburg (24-4) at Milton Hershey, 6 p.m.; Lancaster Catholic (29-0) vs. Central Valley (23-2) at Hollidaysburg, 6 p.m.; North Catholic (23-3) vs. Blackhawk (20-5) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.; Forest Hills (20-3) vs. Villa Maria (21-3) at Armstrong, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Tuesday’s schedule

Neumann-Goretti (19-8) vs. Warrior Run (19-8) at Hamburg, 6 p.m.; Dunmore (24-0) vs. St. Basil Academy (27-0) at Freedom, 6 p.m.; Trinity-District 3 (25-2) vs. Notre Dame Green Pond (24-3) at Geigle Complex, 6:30 p.m.; Imhotep (18-9) vs. Loyalsock Township (24-3) at Central Dauphin East, 6 p.m.; Delone Catholic (22-4) vs. Penn Cambria (21-6) at Mifflin County, 6 p.m.; Neshannock (24-2) vs. Avonworth (18-7) at Hampton, 7 p.m.; Beaver (18-5) vs. Penns Valley (20-6) at DuBois, 6 p.m.; Central Cambria (18-7) vs. Shady Side Academy (20-4) at Greensburg Salem, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Tuesday’s schedule

Mahanoy Area (24-2) vs. Sacred Heart (16-8) at Easton, 7:30 p.m.; Old Forge (19-6) vs. Linden Hall (19-3) at Easton, 6 p.m.; York Catholic (19-7) vs. Holy Cross (18-8) at Hamburg, 7:30 p.m.; Mt. Carmel (16-10) vs. Bellwood-Antis (23-3) at Mifflin County, 7:30 p.m.; OLSH (22-4) vs. Allegheny-Clarion Valley (20-4) at Armstrong, 6 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (22-3) vs. Everett (22-3) at Hempfield, 6 p.m.; Kane (22-3) vs. Brentwood (20-4) at Punxsutawney, 7:30 p.m.; Juniata Valley (22-3) vs. West Middlesex (23-3) at Punxsutawney, 6 p.m.

Class A

Wednesday’s schedule

Jenkintown (25-1) vs. Sullivan County (19-7) at Pocono Mountain West, 6 p.m.; Greenwood (21-5) vs. Susquehanna Community (20-6) at Bloomsburg University, 6 p.m.; Benton (16-10) vs. Weatherly (17-8) at Bloomsburg University, 7:30 p.m.; Lourdes Regional (20-6) vs. Bishop Carroll (18-7) at Bald Eagle Area, 7:30 p.m.; Rochester (20-6) vs. Shanksville (22-5) at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.; Vincentian Academy (13-12) vs. Tussey Mountain (18-8) at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.; Berlin (21-5) vs. Kennedy Catholic (18-6) at Greensburg Salem, 6 p.m.; St. Joseph’s Academy (16-8) vs. Sewickley Academy (13-8) at Central Cambria, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Penguins Cup playoffs

Semifinals

At RMU Island Sports Center

Class 3A

Thursday’s schedule

Peters Township (15-3-1) vs. Mt. Lebanon (10-8-1), 7 p.m.; North Allegheny (15-4-0) vs. Bethel Park (14-5-0), 9 p.m.

Class 2A

Wednesday’s schedule

Pine-Richland (19-0-1) vs. Latrobe (15-4-1), 7 p.m.; Upper St. Clair (15-3-2) vs. Franklin Regional (12-6-2), 9 p.m.

Class A

Tuesday’s schedule

Montour (19-1-0) vs. Thomas Jefferson (16-3-0), 7 p.m.; South Fayette (18-2-0) vs. West Allegheny (17-3-0), 9 p.m.

Division II playoffs

Monday’s schedule

Burrell (20-1-0) vs. Connellsville (15-3-2), 7:15 p.m.; Neshannock (17-3-1) vs. Ringgold (17-4-0), 9:15 p.m.

