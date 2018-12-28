High school scores, schedules for Dec. 27, 2018

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Apollo-Ridge tournament

Apollo-Ridge 54, Saltsburg 44

Leechburg 72, Riverview 62

Avella tournament

Burgettstown 67, Avonworth 65

Chartiers-Houston 55, Fort Cherry 51

McGuffey 64, Propel Montour 49

Bentworth tournament

Jefferson-Morgan 60, Bentworth 49

Waynesburg 67, South Allegheny 34

Bethel Park tournament

Bethel Park 80, Worthington Kilbourne (Ohio) 60

McDowell 58, St. Francis DeSales (Ohio) 51

Bishop Canevin tournament

Bishop Canevin 52, Imani Christian 38

Cornell 67, Carrick 59

Boswell Jaycees tournament

At North Star

North Star 85, Mt. Pleasant 49

Shanksville-Stonycreek 51, United 42

C.J. Betters tournament

At CCBC

Blue Division

Allderdice 73, Montour 58

Butler 84, Aliquippa 80

Grey Division

Beaver Falls 54, Central Valley 52

Pine-Richland 87, Lincoln Park 78

Carmichaels Lions tournament

Beth-Center 66, Geibel 57

Carmichaels 76, Mapletown 50

Charleroi tournament

Clairton 81, Elizabeth Forward 72

Ringgold 73, Belle Vernon 57

Yough 50, Charleroi 43

Deer Lakes tournament

Deer Lakes 55, Greensburg Central Catholic 50

OLSH 73, East Allegheny 20

Freeport tournament

Freeport 61, Eden Christian 45

Knoch 89, Kiski Area 53

Great Eight Classic

In Jefferson City, Mo.

Mt. Lebanon 69, Helias Catholic (Mo.) 44

Greensburg Salem tournament

Bishop Guilfoyle 72, Connellsville 65

Greensburg Salem 100, Frazier 71

Hempfield 61, Laurel Highlands 44

Hampton tournament

Chartiers Valley 70, North Hills 48

Hampton 52, Grove City 50

Highlands tournament

Blackhawk 81, Valley 68

Highlands 67, Burrell 30

Holiday Hoopfest

At Kennedy Catholic

Hickory 81, Erie First Christian 55

Kennedy Catholic 73, Central Florida Christian (Fla.) 52

Jeannette tournament

Jeannette 57, West Mifflin 46

Serra Catholic 51, Indiana 41

Mercer tournament

Ellwood City 58, Moniteau 46

Fort LeBoeuf 71, Mercer 55

Neshannock tournament

Neshannock 78, Greenville 43

Wilmington 55, Union 48

North Allegheny tournament

North Allegheny 75, Gateway 27

Penn Hills 71, Central Catholic 61

Northgate tournament

Brentwood 59, Perry 56

Carlynton 62, Quigley Catholic 46

Hopewell 46, Northgate 39

Penn-Trafford tournament

McKeesport 73, Norwin 68

Penn-Trafford 87, Plum 71

Peter Sauer Memorial tournament

At Shady Side Academy

Woodland Hills 84, Armstrong 53

Fox Chapel 53, Shady Side Academy 40

Peters Township tournament

Peters Township 63, South Fayette 44

Upper St. Clair 81, Washington 51

Portage tournament

Penns Manor 59, Keystone Oaks 58

Portage 69, Hope for Hyndman 44

Purchase Line tournament

Ligonier Valley 80, Clearfield 78

Richland tournament

Derry 53, Homer-Center 37

Richland 74, Derry 47

Rochester tournament

Mohawk 71, Rochester 50

New Brighton 44, Western Beaver 31

Seneca Valley tournament

Seneca Valley 67, Brashear 37

Shaler 75, Riverside 47

Snowball Classic

In Southern Garrett, Md.

Southern Garrett (Md.) 86, Baldwin 56

Thomas Jefferson 70, Uniontown 67

Trinity tournament

Canon-McMillan 45, Franklin Regional 41

Trinity 76, Albert Gallatin 74

West Shamokin tournament

Clarion-Limestone 57, Propel Braddock Hills 45

Karns City 55, West Shamokin 53

Nonsection

California 73, West Greene 42

New Castle 86, Monessen 59

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Apollo-Ridge tournament

Championship

Leechburg at Apollo-Ridge, 7:45 p.m.

Consolation

Riverview vs. Saltsburg, 4:30 p.m.

Avella tournament

Burgettstown at Avella, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston vs. McGuffey, 5:30 p.m.

Propel Montour vs. Fort Cherry, 3:30 p.m.

Avonworth vs. Brownsville, 1:30 p.m.

Bentworth tournament

Championship

Jefferson-Morgan vs. Waynesburg, 8:15 p.m.

Consolation

South Allegheny at Bentworth, 4:45 p.m.

Bethel Park tournament

Championship

McDowell at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.

Consolation

St. Francis DeSales (Ohio) vs. Worthington Kilbourne (Ohio), 2:30 p.m.

Bishop Canevin tournament

Championship

Cornell at Bishop Canevin, 8 p.m.

Consolation

Carrick vs. Imani Christian, 6 p.m.

Boswell Jaycees tournament

At North Star

Championship

Shanksville-Stonycreek at North Star, 8 p.m.

Consolation

Mt. Pleasant vs. United, 5 p.m.

C.J. Betters tournament

At CCBC

Blue Division

Championship

Allderdice vs. Butler, 8:30 p.m.

Consolation

Montour vs. Aliquippa, 4 p.m.

Grey Division

Championship

Beaver Falls vs. Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.

Consolation

Central Valley vs. Lincoln Park, 5:30 p.m.

Carmichaels Lions tournament

Championship

Beth-Center at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.

Consolation

Geibel vs. Mapletown, 3 p.m.

Charleroi tournament

Championship, 8:30 p.m.

Third-place consolation, 7 p.m.

Fifth-place consolation, 5:30 p.m.

Deer Lakes tournament

East Allegheny at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.; OLSH at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Freeport tournament

Kiski Area at Freeport, 6:30 p.m.; Knoch vs. Eden Christian, 5 p.m.

Great Eight Classic tournament

In Jefferson City, Mo.

Mt. Lebanon vs. TBA, 4 p.m. or 7 p.m.

Greensburg Salem tournament

Connellsville at Greensburg Salem, 8 p.m.; Frazier vs. Laurel Highlands, 5 p.m.; Hempfield vs. Westinghouse, 6:30 p.m.

Hampton tournament

Championship

Chartiers Valley at Hampton, 6:30 p.m.

Consolation

Grove City vs. North Hills, 3:30 p.m.

Harbor Creek tournament

Seneca at Harbor Creek, 9 p.m.; South Park vs. Berea-Midpark (Ohio), 7:30 p.m.

Highlands tournament

Championship

Blackhawk at Highlands, 8 p.m.

Holiday Hoopfest

At Kennedy Catholic

Andrews Osbourne Academy (Ohio) at Kennedy Catholic, 8 p.m.; Central Florida Christian (Fla.) vs. Vincentian Academy, 6:30 p.m.; Erie vs. Youngstown Chaney (Ohio), 5 p.m.

Jeannette tournament

Indiana at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.; Serra Catholic vs. West Mifflin, 6 p.m.

Laurel tournament

Obama Academy at Laurel, 8 p.m.; Shenango vs. Sharpsville, 4:30 p.m.

Mercer tournament

Championship

Ellwood City vs. Fort LeBoeuf, 7:30 p.m.

Consolation

Moniteau at Mercer, 4:30 p.m.

Moon tournament

Beaver at Moon, 6:30 p.m.; Steel Valley vs. Propel Andrew Street, 5 p.m.

Neshannock tournament

Championship

Wilmington at Neshannock, 7 p.m.

Consolation

Greenville vs. Union, 5:30 p.m..

North Allegheny tournament

Gateway vs. Central Catholic, 6 p.m.; Penn Hills at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Northgate tournament

Brentwood vs. Hopewell, 5 p.m.; Carlynton vs. Perry, 3 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at Northgate, 7 p.m.

Penn-Trafford tournament

McKeesport at Penn-Trafford, 5:30 p.m.; Plum vs. Norwin, 2:30 p.m.

Peter Sauer Memorial tournament

At Shady Side Academy

Championship

Woodland Hills vs. Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

Consolation

Armstrong at Shady Side Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Peters Township tournament

South Fayette vs. Upper St. Clair, 6 p.m.; Washington at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

Portage tournament

Championship

Penns Manor at Portage, 7:30 p.m.

Consolation

Hope for Hyndman vs. Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.

Richland tournament

Homer-Center at Richland, 7 p.m.

Rochester tournament

Championship

Mohawk vs. New Brighton, 7 p.m.

Consolation

Western Beaver at Rochester, 3 p.m.

Seneca Valley tournament

Championship

Shaler at Seneca Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Consolation

Brashear vs. Riverside, 1:30 p.m.

Snowball Classic

In Southern Garrett, Md.

Championship

Thomas Jefferson at Southern Garrett (Md.), 8 p.m.

Consolation

Baldwin vs. Uniontown, 6 p.m.

St. Joseph tournament

Aquinas Academy vs. Springdale, 4:45 p.m.; Evangel Heights at St. Joseph, 8:15 p.m.

Trinity tournament

Championship

Canon-McMillan at Trinity, 8 p.m.

Consolation

Albert Gallatin vs. Franklin Regional, 6 p.m.

West Allegheny tournament

Ambridge at West Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.; Sto-Rox vs. Quaker Valley, 3:30 p.m.

West Shamokin tournament

Championship

Clarion-Limestone vs. Karns City, 7:30 p.m.

Consolation

Propel Braddock Hills at West Shamokin, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Avella tournament

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Third-place consolation, 5:30 p.m.

Fifth-place consolation, 3:30 p.m.

Seventh-place consolation, 1:30 p.m.

Great Eight Classic tournament

In Jefferson City, Mo.

Mt. Lebanon vs. TBA, TBD

Laurel tournament

Obama Academy vs. Shenango, 4:30 p.m.; Sharpsville at Laurel, 8 p.m.

Moon tournament

Championship, 6:30 p.m.

Consolation, 5 p.m.

St. Joseph tournament

Championship, 6:30 p.m.

Consolation, 3 p.m.

West Allegheny tournament

Ambridge vs. Sto-Rox, 11:30 a.m.; Quaker Valley at West Allegheny, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday’s schedule

WPIAL

Holiday Hoopfest

At New Castle

Hickory vs. Central Florida Christian (Fla.), 8 p.m.; Seton LaSalle at New Castle, 6:30 p.m.; Youngstown Chaney (Ohio) vs. Winchester Thurston, 3:30 p.m.

Girls

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Apollo-Ridge tournament

Apollo-Ridge 73, Leechburg 16

Saltsburg 63, Highlands 28

Bentworth tournament

Mapletown 37, California 28

Propel Andrew Street 45, Bentworth 41

Bethel Park tournament

Bethel Park 60, Seton LaSalle 31

South Fayette 61, Ambridge 43

Betsy Invitational

At Elizabeth Forward

Gateway 56, South Park 41

Brentwood 55, Elizabeth Forward 49

Butler tournament

Baldwin 55, Butler 35

C.J. Betters tournament

At CCBC

Beaver 48, Quigley Catholic 28

Central Valley 64, Aliquippa 19

Cal (Pa.) tournament

Belle Vernon 71, Frazier 67

Beth-Center 71, Propel Braddock Hills 6

South Side Beaver 53, Charleroi 27

Carmichaels Lions tournament

Carmichaels 25, Jefferson-Morgan 16

Waynesburg 48, Geibel 16

Diamond State Classic

In St. Elizabeth, Del.

Mt. Lebanon 56, Ossinging (N.Y.) 54

East Allegheny tournament

East Allegheny 50, Westinghouse 43

Serra Catholic 62, Steel Valley 28

Hampton tournament

North Hills 42, Hampton 35

West Allegheny 57, Upper St. Clair 46

Keystone Oaks tournament

Keystone Oaks 73, South Allegheny 35

OLSH 56, Montour 48

Latrobe tournament

Latrobe 68, McLean (Va.) 53

Laurel Highlands tournament

Albert Gallatin 50, West Mifflin 43

Laurel Highlands 64, Monessen 30

Lincoln Park 51, Uniontown 31

McGuffey tournament

Carlynton 47, Burgettstown 35

McGuffey 36, Fort Cherry 22

Mt. Pleasant tournament

Derry 52, Mt. Pleasant 40

Greensburg Salem 65, Woodland Hills 59

New Castle tournament

Armstrong 57, Beaver Falls 40

New Castle 69, Union 27

Penn Hills tournament

Forest Hills 55, Pine-Richland 28

North Catholic 65, Trinity 54

Shaler 46, Hollidaysburg 41

Worthington Kilbourne 41, Obama Academy 28

North Allegheny 51, Penn Hills 47

Penn-Trafford tournament

Norwin 67, McKeesport 39

Penn-Trafford 72, Ringgold 33

Peter Sauer Memorial tournament

At Shady Side Academy

Fox Chapel 53, Avonworth 22

Shady Side Academy 48, Knoch 41

Riverside tournament

Hopewell 54, Chartiers-Houston 17

Riverside 76, Cornell 6

Seneca Valley 53, Southmoreland 42

Rochester tournament

Northgate 50, Avella 46

Rochester 68, New Brighton 19

Surf ‘N Slam tournament

In San Diego, Calif.

Bishop Canevin 64, Ballard (Wash.) 58

Valley tournament

Clairton 54, Valley 42

Yough 31, Springdale 14

West Shamokin tournament

Freeport 54, Ligonier Valley 29

Redbank Valley 33, West Shamokin 27

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Apollo-Ridge tournament

Championship

Saltsburg at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.

Consolation

Leechburg vs. Highlands, 3 p.m.

Bentworth tournament

Championship

Mapletown vs. Propel Andrew Street, 6:30 p.m.

Consolation

California at Bentworth, 3 p.m.

Bethel Park tournament

Championship

South Fayette at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Consolation

Seton LaSalle vs. Ambridge, 6 p.m.

Betsy Invitational

At Elizabeth Forward

Championship

Gateway vs. Brentwood, 8 p.m.

Consolation

South Park at Elizabeth Forward, 4:45 p.m.

Butler tournament

Baldwin vs. Mohawk, 6:30 p.m.

C.J. Betters tournament

At CCBC

Championship

Central Valley vs. Beaver, 12:30 p.m.

Consolation

Aliquippa vs. Quigley Catholic, 11 a.m.

Cal (Pa.) tournament

Belle Vernon vs. Charleroi, noon; Beth-Center vs. Frazier, 4 p.m.; South Side Beaver vs. Fort Frye (Ohio), 2 p.m.

Carmichaels Lions tournament

Championship

Waynesburg at Carmichaels, 5:30 p.m.

Consolation

Geibel vs. Jefferson-Morgan, 1 p.m.

Diamond State Classic

In St. Elizabeth, Del.

Howard School of Technology, Del. vs. Moon, 4 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon vs. TBD, TBD

East Allegheny tournament

Serra Catholic at East Allegheny, 1:30 p.m.; Steel Valley vs. Westinghouse, noon

Ellis School tournament

Eden Christian at Ellis School, 6 p.m.; Sto-Rox vs. Propel Braddock Hills, 4:30 p.m.

Farrell tournament

Cleveland Central Catholic (Ohio) at Farrell, 5 p.m.; Neshannock vs. Slippery Rock, 1 p.m.

Hampton tournament

Championship

North Hills vs. West Allegheny, 5 p.m.

Consolation

Upper St. Clair at Hampton, 2 p.m.

Hempfield tournament

Burrell vs. Jeannette, 3 p.m.; Franklin Regional vs. Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Kiski Area at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.; Mars vs. Vincentian Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Keystone Oaks tournament

Championship

OLSH at Keystone Oaks, 3:30 p.m.

Consolation

Montour vs. South Allegheny, 2 p.m.

Latrobe tournament

Connellsville vs. McLean (Va.), 7:30 p.m.

Laurel tournament

Kennedy Catholic at Laurel, 6:30 p.m.; Shenango vs. Ellwood City, 3 p.m.

Laurel Highlands tournament

Albert Gallatin vs. Monessen, 12:15 p.m.; West Mifflin vs. Lincoln Park, 2 p.m.

McGuffey tournament

Burgettstown at McGuffey, 8 p.m.; Carlynton vs. Fort Cherry, 6 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant tournament

Championship

Derry vs. Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m

Consolation

Woodland Hills at Mt. Pleasant, 6 p.m.

New Castle tournament

Championship

Armstrong at New Castle, 3 p.m.

Consolation

Beaver Falls vs. Union, 1:30 p.m.

North Canton-Hoover (Ohio) tournament

Blackhawk at North Canton-Hoover (Ohio), 7:30 p.m.

Oakland Catholic tournament

Chartiers Valley vs. Allderdice, 6 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills tournament

Forest Hills vs. Obama Academy, 5:15 p.m.; Hollidaysburg vs. Pine-Richland, noon; North Catholic at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.; Trinity vs. North Allegheny, 1:45 p.m.; Worthington Kilbourne (Ohio) vs. Shaler, 3:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford tournament

McKeesport at Penn-Trafford, 1 p.m.; Ringgold vs. Norwin, 4 p.m.

Peter Sauer Memorial tournament

At Shady Side Academy

Championship

Fox Chapel at Shady Side Academy, 3 p.m.

Consolation

Avonworth vs. Knoch, 1:30 p.m.

Riverside tournament

Cornell vs. Southmoreland, 5 p.m.; Hopewell at Riverside, 8:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley vs. Chartiers-Houston, 6:45 p.m.

Rochester tournament

Championship

Northgate at Rochester, 5 p.m.

Consolation

Avella vs. New Brighton, 1 p.m.

St. Joseph tournament

Deer Lakes vs. Quaker Valley, 3 p.m.; Riverview at St. Joseph, 6:30 p.m.

Surf ‘N Slam tournament

In San Diego, Calif.

Bishop Canevin vs. TBD, TBD

Upper Merion tournament

Hatboro Horsham vs. Upper Merion, 5 p.m.; Plum vs. Bishop Shanahan, 7 p.m.

Valley tournament

Championship

Clairton vs. Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Consolation

Springdale at Valley, 6 p.m.

Washington tournament

Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Brashear, 5 p.m.; Indiana at Washington, 6:30 p.m.

West Shamokin tournament

Championship

Freeport vs. Redbank Valley, 6 p.m.

Consolation

Ligonier Valley at West Shamokin, 3 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Avella tournament

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Third-place consolation, 5:30 p.m.

Fifth-place consolation, 3:30 p.m.

Seventh-place consolation, 1:30 p.m.

Butler tournament

Mohawk at Butler, 6:30 p.m.

Diamond State Classic

At St. Elizabeth, Del.

Mt. Lebanon vs. TBD, TBD

Ellis School tournament

Championship, 1:30 p.m.

Consolation, noon

Farrell tournament

Cleveland Central Catholic (Ohio) vs. Slippery Rock, 1 p.m.; Neshannock at Farrell, 5 p.m.

Hempfield tournament

Burrell at Hempfield, 5:30 p.m.; Franklin Regional vs. Vincentian Academy, 4 p.m.; Jeannette vs. Kiski Area, 1 p.m.; Mars vs. Peters Township, 2:30 p.m.

Latrobe tournament

Connellsville at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel tournament

Ellwood City at Laurel, 6:30 p.m.; Kennedy Catholic vs. Shenango, 3 p.m.

North Canton-Hoover (Ohio) tournament

Blackhawk vs. Glenoak (Ohio), 1 p.m.; Hillard Davidson (Ohio) at North Canton-Hoover (Ohio), 2:30 p.m.

Oakland Catholic tournament

Oakland Catholic vs. TBD, 1:30 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson vs. Allderdice, noon

St. Joseph tournament

Championship, 8:15 p.m.

Consolation, 4:45 p.m.

Surf ‘N Slam tournament

In San Diego, Calif.

Bishop Canevin vs. TBD, TBD

Upper Merion tournament

Championship, 6 p.m.

Consolation, 4 p.m.

Washington tournament

Championship, 3:30 p.m.

Consolation, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s schedule

WPIAL

Diamond State Classic

In St. Elizabeth, Del.

Mt. Lebanon vs. TBD, TBD

Wrestling

Thursday’s results

Southmoreland Holiday Classic

Day 1 team standings

1. Butler, 100.5; 2. Burgettstown, 82.5; 3. North Star, 79; 4t. Greensburg Salem, 76; 4t. Union City, 76; 6. Mt. Pleasant, 72.5; 7. Upper St. Clair, 63; 8. Tussey Mountain, 61; 9. Ligonier Valley, 60; 10. Bethel Park, 58.5

Steve DeAugustino Holiday Classic

At West Mifflin

Day 1 team standings

1. West Mifflin, 94; 2. Peters Township, 89; 3. Elizabeth Forward, 80.5; 4. Moon, 75; 5. Ambridge, 62; 6t. Laurel, 61; 6t. McKeesport, 61; 8. Montour, 59; 9. Allderdice, 58; 10. Highlands, 57

