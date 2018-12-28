High school scores, schedules for Dec. 27, 2018
By: Tribune-Review
Thursday, December 27, 2018 | 11:39 PM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Apollo-Ridge tournament
Apollo-Ridge 54, Saltsburg 44
Leechburg 72, Riverview 62
Avella tournament
Burgettstown 67, Avonworth 65
Chartiers-Houston 55, Fort Cherry 51
McGuffey 64, Propel Montour 49
Bentworth tournament
Jefferson-Morgan 60, Bentworth 49
Waynesburg 67, South Allegheny 34
Bethel Park tournament
Bethel Park 80, Worthington Kilbourne (Ohio) 60
McDowell 58, St. Francis DeSales (Ohio) 51
Bishop Canevin tournament
Bishop Canevin 52, Imani Christian 38
Cornell 67, Carrick 59
Boswell Jaycees tournament
At North Star
North Star 85, Mt. Pleasant 49
Shanksville-Stonycreek 51, United 42
C.J. Betters tournament
At CCBC
Blue Division
Allderdice 73, Montour 58
Butler 84, Aliquippa 80
Grey Division
Beaver Falls 54, Central Valley 52
Pine-Richland 87, Lincoln Park 78
Carmichaels Lions tournament
Beth-Center 66, Geibel 57
Carmichaels 76, Mapletown 50
Charleroi tournament
Clairton 81, Elizabeth Forward 72
Ringgold 73, Belle Vernon 57
Yough 50, Charleroi 43
Deer Lakes tournament
Deer Lakes 55, Greensburg Central Catholic 50
OLSH 73, East Allegheny 20
Freeport tournament
Freeport 61, Eden Christian 45
Knoch 89, Kiski Area 53
Great Eight Classic
In Jefferson City, Mo.
Mt. Lebanon 69, Helias Catholic (Mo.) 44
Greensburg Salem tournament
Bishop Guilfoyle 72, Connellsville 65
Greensburg Salem 100, Frazier 71
Hempfield 61, Laurel Highlands 44
Hampton tournament
Chartiers Valley 70, North Hills 48
Hampton 52, Grove City 50
Highlands tournament
Blackhawk 81, Valley 68
Highlands 67, Burrell 30
Holiday Hoopfest
At Kennedy Catholic
Hickory 81, Erie First Christian 55
Kennedy Catholic 73, Central Florida Christian (Fla.) 52
Jeannette tournament
Jeannette 57, West Mifflin 46
Serra Catholic 51, Indiana 41
Mercer tournament
Ellwood City 58, Moniteau 46
Fort LeBoeuf 71, Mercer 55
Neshannock tournament
Neshannock 78, Greenville 43
Wilmington 55, Union 48
North Allegheny tournament
North Allegheny 75, Gateway 27
Penn Hills 71, Central Catholic 61
Northgate tournament
Brentwood 59, Perry 56
Carlynton 62, Quigley Catholic 46
Hopewell 46, Northgate 39
Penn-Trafford tournament
McKeesport 73, Norwin 68
Penn-Trafford 87, Plum 71
Peter Sauer Memorial tournament
At Shady Side Academy
Woodland Hills 84, Armstrong 53
Fox Chapel 53, Shady Side Academy 40
Peters Township tournament
Peters Township 63, South Fayette 44
Upper St. Clair 81, Washington 51
Portage tournament
Penns Manor 59, Keystone Oaks 58
Portage 69, Hope for Hyndman 44
Purchase Line tournament
Ligonier Valley 80, Clearfield 78
Richland tournament
Derry 53, Homer-Center 37
Richland 74, Derry 47
Rochester tournament
Mohawk 71, Rochester 50
New Brighton 44, Western Beaver 31
Seneca Valley tournament
Seneca Valley 67, Brashear 37
Shaler 75, Riverside 47
Snowball Classic
In Southern Garrett, Md.
Southern Garrett (Md.) 86, Baldwin 56
Thomas Jefferson 70, Uniontown 67
Trinity tournament
Canon-McMillan 45, Franklin Regional 41
Trinity 76, Albert Gallatin 74
West Shamokin tournament
Clarion-Limestone 57, Propel Braddock Hills 45
Karns City 55, West Shamokin 53
Nonsection
California 73, West Greene 42
New Castle 86, Monessen 59
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Apollo-Ridge tournament
Championship
Leechburg at Apollo-Ridge, 7:45 p.m.
Consolation
Riverview vs. Saltsburg, 4:30 p.m.
Avella tournament
Burgettstown at Avella, 7:30 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston vs. McGuffey, 5:30 p.m.
Propel Montour vs. Fort Cherry, 3:30 p.m.
Avonworth vs. Brownsville, 1:30 p.m.
Bentworth tournament
Championship
Jefferson-Morgan vs. Waynesburg, 8:15 p.m.
Consolation
South Allegheny at Bentworth, 4:45 p.m.
Bethel Park tournament
Championship
McDowell at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.
Consolation
St. Francis DeSales (Ohio) vs. Worthington Kilbourne (Ohio), 2:30 p.m.
Bishop Canevin tournament
Championship
Cornell at Bishop Canevin, 8 p.m.
Consolation
Carrick vs. Imani Christian, 6 p.m.
Boswell Jaycees tournament
At North Star
Championship
Shanksville-Stonycreek at North Star, 8 p.m.
Consolation
Mt. Pleasant vs. United, 5 p.m.
C.J. Betters tournament
At CCBC
Blue Division
Championship
Allderdice vs. Butler, 8:30 p.m.
Consolation
Montour vs. Aliquippa, 4 p.m.
Grey Division
Championship
Beaver Falls vs. Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.
Consolation
Central Valley vs. Lincoln Park, 5:30 p.m.
Carmichaels Lions tournament
Championship
Beth-Center at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation
Geibel vs. Mapletown, 3 p.m.
Charleroi tournament
Championship, 8:30 p.m.
Third-place consolation, 7 p.m.
Fifth-place consolation, 5:30 p.m.
Deer Lakes tournament
East Allegheny at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.; OLSH at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Freeport tournament
Kiski Area at Freeport, 6:30 p.m.; Knoch vs. Eden Christian, 5 p.m.
Great Eight Classic tournament
In Jefferson City, Mo.
Mt. Lebanon vs. TBA, 4 p.m. or 7 p.m.
Greensburg Salem tournament
Connellsville at Greensburg Salem, 8 p.m.; Frazier vs. Laurel Highlands, 5 p.m.; Hempfield vs. Westinghouse, 6:30 p.m.
Hampton tournament
Championship
Chartiers Valley at Hampton, 6:30 p.m.
Consolation
Grove City vs. North Hills, 3:30 p.m.
Harbor Creek tournament
Seneca at Harbor Creek, 9 p.m.; South Park vs. Berea-Midpark (Ohio), 7:30 p.m.
Highlands tournament
Championship
Blackhawk at Highlands, 8 p.m.
Holiday Hoopfest
At Kennedy Catholic
Andrews Osbourne Academy (Ohio) at Kennedy Catholic, 8 p.m.; Central Florida Christian (Fla.) vs. Vincentian Academy, 6:30 p.m.; Erie vs. Youngstown Chaney (Ohio), 5 p.m.
Jeannette tournament
Indiana at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.; Serra Catholic vs. West Mifflin, 6 p.m.
Laurel tournament
Obama Academy at Laurel, 8 p.m.; Shenango vs. Sharpsville, 4:30 p.m.
Mercer tournament
Championship
Ellwood City vs. Fort LeBoeuf, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation
Moniteau at Mercer, 4:30 p.m.
Moon tournament
Beaver at Moon, 6:30 p.m.; Steel Valley vs. Propel Andrew Street, 5 p.m.
Neshannock tournament
Championship
Wilmington at Neshannock, 7 p.m.
Consolation
Greenville vs. Union, 5:30 p.m..
North Allegheny tournament
Gateway vs. Central Catholic, 6 p.m.; Penn Hills at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Northgate tournament
Brentwood vs. Hopewell, 5 p.m.; Carlynton vs. Perry, 3 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at Northgate, 7 p.m.
Penn-Trafford tournament
McKeesport at Penn-Trafford, 5:30 p.m.; Plum vs. Norwin, 2:30 p.m.
Peter Sauer Memorial tournament
At Shady Side Academy
Championship
Woodland Hills vs. Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.
Consolation
Armstrong at Shady Side Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Peters Township tournament
South Fayette vs. Upper St. Clair, 6 p.m.; Washington at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.
Portage tournament
Championship
Penns Manor at Portage, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation
Hope for Hyndman vs. Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.
Richland tournament
Homer-Center at Richland, 7 p.m.
Rochester tournament
Championship
Mohawk vs. New Brighton, 7 p.m.
Consolation
Western Beaver at Rochester, 3 p.m.
Seneca Valley tournament
Championship
Shaler at Seneca Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Consolation
Brashear vs. Riverside, 1:30 p.m.
Snowball Classic
In Southern Garrett, Md.
Championship
Thomas Jefferson at Southern Garrett (Md.), 8 p.m.
Consolation
Baldwin vs. Uniontown, 6 p.m.
St. Joseph tournament
Aquinas Academy vs. Springdale, 4:45 p.m.; Evangel Heights at St. Joseph, 8:15 p.m.
Trinity tournament
Championship
Canon-McMillan at Trinity, 8 p.m.
Consolation
Albert Gallatin vs. Franklin Regional, 6 p.m.
West Allegheny tournament
Ambridge at West Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.; Sto-Rox vs. Quaker Valley, 3:30 p.m.
West Shamokin tournament
Championship
Clarion-Limestone vs. Karns City, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation
Propel Braddock Hills at West Shamokin, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Avella tournament
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
Third-place consolation, 5:30 p.m.
Fifth-place consolation, 3:30 p.m.
Seventh-place consolation, 1:30 p.m.
Great Eight Classic tournament
In Jefferson City, Mo.
Mt. Lebanon vs. TBA, TBD
Laurel tournament
Obama Academy vs. Shenango, 4:30 p.m.; Sharpsville at Laurel, 8 p.m.
Moon tournament
Championship, 6:30 p.m.
Consolation, 5 p.m.
St. Joseph tournament
Championship, 6:30 p.m.
Consolation, 3 p.m.
West Allegheny tournament
Ambridge vs. Sto-Rox, 11:30 a.m.; Quaker Valley at West Allegheny, 2:30 p.m.
Sunday’s schedule
WPIAL
Holiday Hoopfest
At New Castle
Hickory vs. Central Florida Christian (Fla.), 8 p.m.; Seton LaSalle at New Castle, 6:30 p.m.; Youngstown Chaney (Ohio) vs. Winchester Thurston, 3:30 p.m.
Girls
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Apollo-Ridge tournament
Apollo-Ridge 73, Leechburg 16
Saltsburg 63, Highlands 28
Bentworth tournament
Mapletown 37, California 28
Propel Andrew Street 45, Bentworth 41
Bethel Park tournament
Bethel Park 60, Seton LaSalle 31
South Fayette 61, Ambridge 43
Betsy Invitational
At Elizabeth Forward
Gateway 56, South Park 41
Brentwood 55, Elizabeth Forward 49
Butler tournament
Baldwin 55, Butler 35
C.J. Betters tournament
At CCBC
Beaver 48, Quigley Catholic 28
Central Valley 64, Aliquippa 19
Cal (Pa.) tournament
Belle Vernon 71, Frazier 67
Beth-Center 71, Propel Braddock Hills 6
South Side Beaver 53, Charleroi 27
Carmichaels Lions tournament
Carmichaels 25, Jefferson-Morgan 16
Waynesburg 48, Geibel 16
Diamond State Classic
In St. Elizabeth, Del.
Mt. Lebanon 56, Ossinging (N.Y.) 54
East Allegheny tournament
East Allegheny 50, Westinghouse 43
Serra Catholic 62, Steel Valley 28
Hampton tournament
North Hills 42, Hampton 35
West Allegheny 57, Upper St. Clair 46
Keystone Oaks tournament
Keystone Oaks 73, South Allegheny 35
OLSH 56, Montour 48
Latrobe tournament
Latrobe 68, McLean (Va.) 53
Laurel Highlands tournament
Albert Gallatin 50, West Mifflin 43
Laurel Highlands 64, Monessen 30
Lincoln Park 51, Uniontown 31
McGuffey tournament
Carlynton 47, Burgettstown 35
McGuffey 36, Fort Cherry 22
Mt. Pleasant tournament
Derry 52, Mt. Pleasant 40
Greensburg Salem 65, Woodland Hills 59
New Castle tournament
Armstrong 57, Beaver Falls 40
New Castle 69, Union 27
Penn Hills tournament
Forest Hills 55, Pine-Richland 28
North Catholic 65, Trinity 54
Shaler 46, Hollidaysburg 41
Worthington Kilbourne 41, Obama Academy 28
North Allegheny 51, Penn Hills 47
Penn-Trafford tournament
Norwin 67, McKeesport 39
Penn-Trafford 72, Ringgold 33
Peter Sauer Memorial tournament
At Shady Side Academy
Fox Chapel 53, Avonworth 22
Shady Side Academy 48, Knoch 41
Riverside tournament
Hopewell 54, Chartiers-Houston 17
Riverside 76, Cornell 6
Seneca Valley 53, Southmoreland 42
Rochester tournament
Northgate 50, Avella 46
Rochester 68, New Brighton 19
Surf ‘N Slam tournament
In San Diego, Calif.
Bishop Canevin 64, Ballard (Wash.) 58
Valley tournament
Clairton 54, Valley 42
Yough 31, Springdale 14
West Shamokin tournament
Freeport 54, Ligonier Valley 29
Redbank Valley 33, West Shamokin 27
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Apollo-Ridge tournament
Championship
Saltsburg at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.
Consolation
Leechburg vs. Highlands, 3 p.m.
Bentworth tournament
Championship
Mapletown vs. Propel Andrew Street, 6:30 p.m.
Consolation
California at Bentworth, 3 p.m.
Bethel Park tournament
Championship
South Fayette at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation
Seton LaSalle vs. Ambridge, 6 p.m.
Betsy Invitational
At Elizabeth Forward
Championship
Gateway vs. Brentwood, 8 p.m.
Consolation
South Park at Elizabeth Forward, 4:45 p.m.
Butler tournament
Baldwin vs. Mohawk, 6:30 p.m.
C.J. Betters tournament
At CCBC
Championship
Central Valley vs. Beaver, 12:30 p.m.
Consolation
Aliquippa vs. Quigley Catholic, 11 a.m.
Cal (Pa.) tournament
Belle Vernon vs. Charleroi, noon; Beth-Center vs. Frazier, 4 p.m.; South Side Beaver vs. Fort Frye (Ohio), 2 p.m.
Carmichaels Lions tournament
Championship
Waynesburg at Carmichaels, 5:30 p.m.
Consolation
Geibel vs. Jefferson-Morgan, 1 p.m.
Diamond State Classic
In St. Elizabeth, Del.
Howard School of Technology, Del. vs. Moon, 4 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon vs. TBD, TBD
East Allegheny tournament
Serra Catholic at East Allegheny, 1:30 p.m.; Steel Valley vs. Westinghouse, noon
Ellis School tournament
Eden Christian at Ellis School, 6 p.m.; Sto-Rox vs. Propel Braddock Hills, 4:30 p.m.
Farrell tournament
Cleveland Central Catholic (Ohio) at Farrell, 5 p.m.; Neshannock vs. Slippery Rock, 1 p.m.
Hampton tournament
Championship
North Hills vs. West Allegheny, 5 p.m.
Consolation
Upper St. Clair at Hampton, 2 p.m.
Hempfield tournament
Burrell vs. Jeannette, 3 p.m.; Franklin Regional vs. Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Kiski Area at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.; Mars vs. Vincentian Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Keystone Oaks tournament
Championship
OLSH at Keystone Oaks, 3:30 p.m.
Consolation
Montour vs. South Allegheny, 2 p.m.
Latrobe tournament
Connellsville vs. McLean (Va.), 7:30 p.m.
Laurel tournament
Kennedy Catholic at Laurel, 6:30 p.m.; Shenango vs. Ellwood City, 3 p.m.
Laurel Highlands tournament
Albert Gallatin vs. Monessen, 12:15 p.m.; West Mifflin vs. Lincoln Park, 2 p.m.
McGuffey tournament
Burgettstown at McGuffey, 8 p.m.; Carlynton vs. Fort Cherry, 6 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant tournament
Championship
Derry vs. Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m
Consolation
Woodland Hills at Mt. Pleasant, 6 p.m.
New Castle tournament
Championship
Armstrong at New Castle, 3 p.m.
Consolation
Beaver Falls vs. Union, 1:30 p.m.
North Canton-Hoover (Ohio) tournament
Blackhawk at North Canton-Hoover (Ohio), 7:30 p.m.
Oakland Catholic tournament
Chartiers Valley vs. Allderdice, 6 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Penn Hills tournament
Forest Hills vs. Obama Academy, 5:15 p.m.; Hollidaysburg vs. Pine-Richland, noon; North Catholic at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.; Trinity vs. North Allegheny, 1:45 p.m.; Worthington Kilbourne (Ohio) vs. Shaler, 3:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford tournament
McKeesport at Penn-Trafford, 1 p.m.; Ringgold vs. Norwin, 4 p.m.
Peter Sauer Memorial tournament
At Shady Side Academy
Championship
Fox Chapel at Shady Side Academy, 3 p.m.
Consolation
Avonworth vs. Knoch, 1:30 p.m.
Riverside tournament
Cornell vs. Southmoreland, 5 p.m.; Hopewell at Riverside, 8:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley vs. Chartiers-Houston, 6:45 p.m.
Rochester tournament
Championship
Northgate at Rochester, 5 p.m.
Consolation
Avella vs. New Brighton, 1 p.m.
St. Joseph tournament
Deer Lakes vs. Quaker Valley, 3 p.m.; Riverview at St. Joseph, 6:30 p.m.
Surf ‘N Slam tournament
In San Diego, Calif.
Bishop Canevin vs. TBD, TBD
Upper Merion tournament
Hatboro Horsham vs. Upper Merion, 5 p.m.; Plum vs. Bishop Shanahan, 7 p.m.
Valley tournament
Championship
Clairton vs. Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation
Springdale at Valley, 6 p.m.
Washington tournament
Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Brashear, 5 p.m.; Indiana at Washington, 6:30 p.m.
West Shamokin tournament
Championship
Freeport vs. Redbank Valley, 6 p.m.
Consolation
Ligonier Valley at West Shamokin, 3 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Avella tournament
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
Third-place consolation, 5:30 p.m.
Fifth-place consolation, 3:30 p.m.
Seventh-place consolation, 1:30 p.m.
Butler tournament
Mohawk at Butler, 6:30 p.m.
Diamond State Classic
At St. Elizabeth, Del.
Mt. Lebanon vs. TBD, TBD
Ellis School tournament
Championship, 1:30 p.m.
Consolation, noon
Farrell tournament
Cleveland Central Catholic (Ohio) vs. Slippery Rock, 1 p.m.; Neshannock at Farrell, 5 p.m.
Hempfield tournament
Burrell at Hempfield, 5:30 p.m.; Franklin Regional vs. Vincentian Academy, 4 p.m.; Jeannette vs. Kiski Area, 1 p.m.; Mars vs. Peters Township, 2:30 p.m.
Latrobe tournament
Connellsville at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel tournament
Ellwood City at Laurel, 6:30 p.m.; Kennedy Catholic vs. Shenango, 3 p.m.
North Canton-Hoover (Ohio) tournament
Blackhawk vs. Glenoak (Ohio), 1 p.m.; Hillard Davidson (Ohio) at North Canton-Hoover (Ohio), 2:30 p.m.
Oakland Catholic tournament
Oakland Catholic vs. TBD, 1:30 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson vs. Allderdice, noon
St. Joseph tournament
Championship, 8:15 p.m.
Consolation, 4:45 p.m.
Surf ‘N Slam tournament
In San Diego, Calif.
Bishop Canevin vs. TBD, TBD
Upper Merion tournament
Championship, 6 p.m.
Consolation, 4 p.m.
Washington tournament
Championship, 3:30 p.m.
Consolation, 2 p.m.
Sunday’s schedule
WPIAL
Diamond State Classic
In St. Elizabeth, Del.
Mt. Lebanon vs. TBD, TBD
Wrestling
Thursday’s results
Southmoreland Holiday Classic
Day 1 team standings
1. Butler, 100.5; 2. Burgettstown, 82.5; 3. North Star, 79; 4t. Greensburg Salem, 76; 4t. Union City, 76; 6. Mt. Pleasant, 72.5; 7. Upper St. Clair, 63; 8. Tussey Mountain, 61; 9. Ligonier Valley, 60; 10. Bethel Park, 58.5
Steve DeAugustino Holiday Classic
At West Mifflin
Day 1 team standings
1. West Mifflin, 94; 2. Peters Township, 89; 3. Elizabeth Forward, 80.5; 4. Moon, 75; 5. Ambridge, 62; 6t. Laurel, 61; 6t. McKeesport, 61; 8. Montour, 59; 9. Allderdice, 58; 10. Highlands, 57
