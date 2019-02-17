High school scores, schedules for Feb. 16, 2019

By: Tribune-Review

Saturday, February 16, 2019 | 10:21 PM

High Schools

Basketball

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Penn-Trafford (14-8) vs. Peters Township (15-7) at Mt. Lebanon, 8 p.m.; Butler (17-4) vs. Connellsville (8-14) at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.; Canon-McMillan (14-8) vs. North Allegheny (13-8) at West Allegheny, 8 p.m.; Fox Chapel (15-7) vs. Seneca Valley (11-10) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.

Byes: Pine-Richland (20-2), Latrobe (18-2), Mt. Lebanon (19-3), Upper St. Clair (19-3)

Class 5A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Shaler (15-7) vs. McKeesport (11-9) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.; Woodland Hills (17-5) vs. West Allegheny (9-13) at Mt. Lebanon, 8 p.m.; Chartiers Valley (16-5) vs. Albert Gallatin (5-14) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.; Montour (14-8) vs. Hampton (12-9) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.; Franklin Regional (16-6) vs. Thomas Jefferson (11-10) at Norwin, 8 p.m.

Byes: Mars (21-1), Penn Hills (19-3), Moon (21-1)

Class 4A

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Freeport (11-9) vs. Ringgold (13-8) at Gateway, 8 p.m.; Uniontown (18-3) vs. Beaver (6-15) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.; Highlands (15-7) vs. Belle Vernon (8-14) at North Hills, 8 p.m.; Blackhawk (9-13) vs. Derry (12-7) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.; Knoch (17-5) vs. South Park (10-12) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.

Byes: New Castle (18-4), Ambridge (14-8), Quaker Valley (18-3)

Class 3A

First round

Saturday’s results

Aliquippa 72, Avonworth 50

Beaver Falls 55, Steel Valley 41

Deer Lakes 57, Charleroi 47

Lincoln Park 72, Shady Side Academy 38

Neshannock 56, McGuffey 50

North Catholic 77, Valley 60

Seton La Salle 54, Southmoreland 34

Washington 56, Keystone Oaks 46

Class 2A

First round

Saturday’s results

Jeannette 70, Springdale 47

Shenango 56, Summit Academy 51

South Side Beaver 64, Brentwood 59

Sto-Rox 72, California 57

Byes: OLSH (19-2), Serra Catholic (18-3), Sewickley Academy (12-8), Winchester Thurston (16-5)

Class A

Quarterfinals

Times, sites TBD

Leechburg (13-9) vs. Vincentian (14-7); St. Joseph (18-5) vs. Monessen (14-8); Greensburg Central Catholic (17-6) vs. Cornell (18-4); Union (17-6) vs. Nazareth Prep (16-3)

District 6 playoffs

Class 6A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

State College (12-9) vs. Altoona (7-11) at Hollidaysburg, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinal

Tuesday’s schedule

Hollidaysburg (10-9) at Bellefonte (12-7), 7 p.m.

Bye: Greater Johnstown (18-1)

Championship

Feb. 25 schedule

Greater Johnstown vs. Bellefonte/Hollidaysburg-winner at Penn State Altoona, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Juniata (10-12) at Huntingdon (22-0), 7 p.m.; Tyrone (13-8) at Central Martinsburg (16-4), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Preliminary round

Tuesday’s schedule

Central Cambria (7-13) at Mt. Union (10-11), 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Central Cambria/Mt. Union-winner at Ligoner Valley (18-2), 7 p.m.; Bellwood-Antis (14-6) at West Shamokin (16-6), 7 p.m.; Cambria Heights (11-10) at Richland (16-5), 7 p.m.; Penns Valley (11-9) at Forest Hills (14-7), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Preliminary round

Tuesday’s schedule

Claysburg-Kimmel (9-11) at Northern Cambria (9-12), 7 p.m.; Homer-Center (8-12) at United (10-10), 7 p.m.

First round

Thursday’s schedule

Claysburg-Kimmel/Northern Cambria-winner at Bishop Guilfoyle (18-2), 7 p.m.; Penns Manor (13-9) at Glendale (14-8), 7 p.m.; Homer-Center/United-winner at West Branch (15-6), 7 p.m.; Bishop McCort (10-11) at Purchase Line (13-8), 7 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Saltsburg (8-12) at Blacklick Valley (14-6), 7 p.m.; Williamsburg (2-17) at Juniata Valley (14-5), 7 p.m.

Byes: Bishop Carroll (17-3), St. Joseph’s Academy (17-4)

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Saltsburg/Blacklick Valley-winner at Bishop Carroll, 7:30 p.m.; Williamsburg/Juniata Valley-winner at St. Joseph’s Academy, 8 p.m.

District 8

City League playoffs

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Allderdice vs. Obama Academy at Carrick, 7:30 p.m.; Brashear vs. Carrick at Allderdice, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Times, sites TBD

Peters Township (22-0) vs. Fox Chapel (15-7); Bethel Park (20-2) vs. Seneca Valley (15-7); North Allegheny (21-1) vs. Upper St. Clair (11-11); Norwin (20-1) vs. Mt. Lebanon (12-10)

Class 5A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Penn-Trafford (13-9) vs. Trinity (11-11) at Mt. Lebanon, 6:30 p.m.; Franklin Regional (16-6) vs. South Fayette (13-9) at Keystone Oaks, 8 p.m.; Mars (17-5) vs. Woodland Hills (12-10) at Hampton, 8 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson (16-6) vs. Plum (11-1) at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.

Byes: Chartiers Valley (22-0), Penn Hills (15-6), Oakland Catholic (19-3), Gateway (19-3)

Class 4A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Keystone Oaks (13-8) vs. Belle Vernon (14-8) at Peters Township, 6:30 p.m.; Freeport (18-4) vs. Quaker Valley (12-9) at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward (15-7) vs. Knoch (9-13) at Mt. Lebanon, 6:30 p.m.; McKeesport (12-8) vs. Greensburg Salem (12-10) at Fox Chapel, 6:30 p.m.; Southmoreland (17-5) vs. Apollo-Ridge (15-7) at Norwin, 6:30 p.m.

Byes: North Catholic (19-3), Central Valley (20-1), Blackhawk (18-4)

Class 3A

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Washington (18-4) vs. Mohawk (7-15) at North Allehgeny, 6:30 p.m.; Carlynton (18-4) vs. Ellwood City (13-9) at North Hills, 6:30 p.m.; Avonworth (15-6) vs. Beth-Center (12-9) at Gateway, 6:30 p.m.; Deer Laks (16-6) vs. Seton LaSalle (11-10) at Fox Chapel, 6:30 p.m.; Beaver (16-4) vs. East Allegheny (14-7) at Peters Township, 6:30 p.m.

Byes: Neshannock (20-2), South Park (16-6), Shady Side Academy (17-3)

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Times, sites TBD

Bishop Canevin (20-2) vs. Ellis School (16-7); OLSH (18-4) vs. Serra Catholic (18-4); Winchester Thurston (11-9) vs. Brentwood (17-3); South Side Beaver (15-8) vs. Laurel (19-4)

Class A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Sewickley Academy (11-7) vs. California (10-10) at Canon-McMillan, 6:30 p.m.; Vincentian Academy (10-11) vs. Leechburg (7-12) at Hampton, 6:30 p.m.; Avella (16-5) vs. Aquinas Academy (10-8) at Keystone Oaks, 6:30 p.m.; Quigley Catholic (12-10) vs. Mapletown (12-10) at West Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.

Byes: West Greene (20-2), Clairton (16-4), Rochester (16-6), Greensburg Central Catholic (19-3)

District 5/6

Class 4A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Bedford (8-13) at Forest Hills (18-2), 6 p.m.; Juniata (12-10) at Huntingdon (13-6), 6 p.m.

District 6 playoffs

Class 6A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

State College (16-5) vs. Altoona (13-7) at Hollidaysburg, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Preliminary round

Monday’s schedule

Westmont Hilltop (9-11) at United (13-8), 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s schedule

Philipsburg-Osceola (10-11) at Central Martinsburg (9-11), 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Philipsburg-Osceola/Central Martinsburg-winner at Penns Valley (15-5), 7 p.m.; Cambria Heights (13-8) at Central Cambria (15-5), 7 p.m.; Westmont Hilltop/United-winner at Tyrone (16-5), 7 p.m.; Marion Center (14-8) at Penn Cambria (16-5), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Preliminary round

Monday’s schedule

Homer-Center (8-12) at Moshannon Valley (12-7), 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Homer-Center/Moshannon Valley-winner at Penns Manor (19-1), 7 p.m.; Bishop McCort (15-6) at Bellwood-Antis (18-3), 7 p.m.; Bishop Guilfoyle (12-9) at Blairsville (19-3), 7 p.m.; Claysburg-Kimmel (14-4) at Juniata Valley (18-2), 7 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Monday’s schedule

Blacklick Valley (10-11) at Saltsburg (10-11), 7 p.m.; Williamsburg (7-12) at Purchase Line (11-10), 7 p.m.

Byes: Bishop Carroll (12-7), St. Joseph’s Academy (14-7)

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Blacklick Valley/Saltsburg-winner at Bishop Carroll, 6 p.m.; Williamsburg/Purchase Line-winner at St. Joseph’s Academy, 6 p.m.

District 6, 8, 9 playoffs

Class 5A

Preliminary round

Monday’s schedule

Bellefonte (8-13) at DuBois (10-10), 7 p.m.

Semifinals

Thursday’s schedule

Bellefonte/DuBois-winner at Hollidaysburg (11-9), 7 p.m.; Portage (14-7) at Obama Academy (12-7), 7 p.m.

District 8

City League playoffs

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Allderdice vs. Brashear at Carrick, 6 p.m.; Obama Academy vs. Westinghouse at Allderdice, 6 p.m.

Gymnastics

WPIAL individual championships at Moon

Advanced

All-around

1. Natalie Galioto, Thomas Jefferson, 38.525; 2. Reyna Garvey, North Allegheny, 38.358; 3. Natalie Moore, Thomas Jefferson, 38.017

Vault: Moore, Thomas Jefferson, 9.8

Bars: Galioto, Thomas Jefferson, 9.583

Beam: Garvey, North Allegheny, 9.725

Floor: Galioto, Thomas Jefferson, 9.7

Intermediate I

All-around

1. Lauren Hoff, Moon, 35.942; 2. Leah Bookser, Moon, 35.475; 3. Anna Weber, Thomas Jefferson, 35.292

Vault: Jordan Bauer, Moon, 9.4

Bars: Bookser, Moon, 9.3

Beam: Hoff, Moon, 9.4

Floor: Alaina Wodareck, Baldwin, 9.35

Intermediate II

All-around

1. Haili Cordell, Baldwin, 33.933; 2. Maddie Lehn, Ambridge, 33.334; Hanna Kuchnicki, Baldwin, 33.325

Vault: Kuchnicki, Baldwin, 8.95

Bars: Alexa Misselwitz, 8.553

Beam: Cordell, Baldwin, 8.6

Floor: Maria Costa, Thomas Jefferson, 8.75

Wrestling

Saturday’s results

WPIAL Class Championships

at Canon-McMillan

106 pounds

First place: Joey Fischer, South Park d. Luke Geibig, Mt. Pleasant, 7-0

Third place: Kace Sabedra, Derry d. Ambrose Boni, Central Valley, 7-3

Fifth place: Shawn Szymanksi, Burrell m.d. John Hall, Beaver, 12-1

Seventh place: Bryce Rodriguez, Carlynton m.d. Joey Holmes, Beth-Center, 12-0

113 pounds

First place: Ryan Michaels, Elizabeth Forward p. Nick Salerno, Burrell, 5:48

Third place: Nate Yagle, McGuffey d. Justin Richey, Quaker Valley, 7-5

Fifth place: Elias Ward, Carlynton d. Kyle Mccollum, Beth-Center, 4-1

Seventh place: Timmy Cafrelli, Freedom d. Anthony Lancos, Burgettstown, 6-3

120 pounds

First place: Ian Oswalt, Burrell d. Jimmy Gwyer, Beth-Center, 1-0

Third place: Noah Teeters, Mt. Pleasant p. Jake Alberts, Ellwood City, 0:43

Fifth place: Travis Lasko, Valley d. Hunter Guiddy, Burgettstown, 8-4

Seventh place: Timmy Cafrelli, Freedom d. Anthony Lancos, Burgettstown, 6-3

126 pounds

First place: Tyler Cymmerman, Derry d. Jett Pattison, McGuffey, 8-3

Third place: Z.j. Ward, Freedom m.d. Damian George, Mt. Pleasant, 11-3

Fifth place: Eddie Huehn, Carlynton won by inj. def. Ty Mazutis, Chartiers-Houston

Seventh place: Trent Valovchik, Burrell p. Ryan Lynn, Hopewell, 2:51

132 pounds

First place: Conner Redinger, Quaker Valley p. Jason Baker, Derry, 2:24

Third place: Donavin Chambers, Ellwood City d. Bryan Gaul, Burrell, 4-3

Fifth place: Austin Ryan, Burgettstown p. Rocco Ferraro, McGuffey, 2:26

Seventh place: Trevor Pettit, Beth-Center d. Nick Moore, Laurel, 9-5

138 pounds

First place: Jacob Ealy, Hopewell m.d. Aj Corrado, Burrell, 11-0

Third place: Kenny Dushek, Freedom d. Todd Fisher, Beth-Center, 3-0

Fifth place: Blake Clark, Highlands d. Joe Boughton, Avonworth, 5-2

Seventh place: Brady Earhart, Beaver d. Mason Thomas, South Allegheny, 9-3

145 pounds

First place: Johnrocco Kazalas, Quaker Valley m.d. Shane Kemper, Burgettstown, 15-2

Third place: Ajay Cooper, South Side Area p. Jake Garrety, McGuffey, 4:55

Fifth place: Jake Longerman, Hopewell won by inj. def. Noah Hunnell, Elizabeth Forward

Seventh place: Jake Pail, Freedom m.d. Jake Tkach, Fort Cherry, 14-0

152 pounds

First place: Trent Schultheis, Freedom m.d. Ethan Barr, McGuffey, 9-1

Third place: Trey Weinell, Derry p. Anthony Navarra, South Side Area, 5:37

Fifth place: Chris Bruce, Elizabeth Forward d. Aaron Mcintyre, Fort Cherry, 4-0

Seventh place: Noah Linderman, Burrell d. Oleg Melnyk, Carlynton, 3-1

160 pounds

First place: Thayne Lawrence, Frazier m.d. Patrick Cutchember, Quaker Valley, 12-3

Third place: Jacob Housel, Beth-Center p. Owen Petrisek, Bentworth, 4:47

Fifth place: Jake Sever, Yough won by inj. def. Austin Mele, Burrell

Seventh place: Dj Slovick, Burgettstown p. Omar Williams, Keystone Oaks, 3:27

170 pounds

First place: Christian Clutter, McGuffey m.d. Noah Hutcherson, Valley, 11-0

Third place: George Peroni, Beaver d. Jacob Robertshaw, South Park, 3-1 SV

Fifth place: Brendan Moore, Southmoreland won by inj. def. Collin Milko, Carlynton

Seventh place: Shane Barber, Bentworth p. Isaac Johnsen, Central Valley, 3:22

182 pounds

First place: Dayton Pitzer, Mt. Pleasant d. Austin Walley, Ellwood City, 8-4

Third place: Nick Whittington, Keystone Oaks won by inj. def. Bryson Miller, Freedom

Fifth place: Ricky Feroce, Burrell d. Kolin Walker, West Greene, 3-1 SV

Seventh place: Garrett Boone, McGuffey p. Anthony Govern, Southmoreland, 2:46

195 pounds

First place: John Vargo, Bentworth t.f. Geoff Magin, Quaker Valley, 17-2 5:22

Third place: Ethan Cain, Elizabeth Forward d. Robbie West, Fort Cherry, 6-3

Fifth place: Bret Huffman, Southmoreland p. Gavin Hutchinson, Keystone Oaks, 2:36

Seventh place: Zach Rupert, Burrell p. Jonathan Wolfe, Jefferson Morgan, 2:40

220 pounds

First place: Dominic Deluca, Derry m.d. Connor Forrest, Hopewell, 8-0

Third place: Jacob Baker, Beth-Center d. Jake Barbabella, Avonworth, 5-1

Fifth place: Marshall Mounts, McGuffey p. Luke Garda, Keystone Oaks, 3:24

Seventh place: John Blackburn, South Park d. David Locke, South Side Area, 14-12 SV

285 pounds

First place: Riley Kemper, Burgettstown p. David Schuffert, Valley, 2:32

Third place: Mitch Miles, Laurel p. Gerald Comedy, Washington, 4:35

Fifth place: Nate Homa, Elizabeth Forward d. Bradley Fadeley, Quaker Valley, 4-2

Seventh place: Jacob Forrest, Hopewell d. Jacob Bell, Burrell, 3-1

