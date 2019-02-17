High school scores, schedules for Feb. 16, 2019
Basketball
Boys
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Penn-Trafford (14-8) vs. Peters Township (15-7) at Mt. Lebanon, 8 p.m.; Butler (17-4) vs. Connellsville (8-14) at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.; Canon-McMillan (14-8) vs. North Allegheny (13-8) at West Allegheny, 8 p.m.; Fox Chapel (15-7) vs. Seneca Valley (11-10) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.
Byes: Pine-Richland (20-2), Latrobe (18-2), Mt. Lebanon (19-3), Upper St. Clair (19-3)
Class 5A
First round
Monday’s schedule
Shaler (15-7) vs. McKeesport (11-9) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.; Woodland Hills (17-5) vs. West Allegheny (9-13) at Mt. Lebanon, 8 p.m.; Chartiers Valley (16-5) vs. Albert Gallatin (5-14) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.; Montour (14-8) vs. Hampton (12-9) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.; Franklin Regional (16-6) vs. Thomas Jefferson (11-10) at Norwin, 8 p.m.
Byes: Mars (21-1), Penn Hills (19-3), Moon (21-1)
Class 4A
First round
Wednesday’s schedule
Freeport (11-9) vs. Ringgold (13-8) at Gateway, 8 p.m.; Uniontown (18-3) vs. Beaver (6-15) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.; Highlands (15-7) vs. Belle Vernon (8-14) at North Hills, 8 p.m.; Blackhawk (9-13) vs. Derry (12-7) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.; Knoch (17-5) vs. South Park (10-12) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.
Byes: New Castle (18-4), Ambridge (14-8), Quaker Valley (18-3)
Class 3A
First round
Saturday’s results
Aliquippa 72, Avonworth 50
Beaver Falls 55, Steel Valley 41
Deer Lakes 57, Charleroi 47
Lincoln Park 72, Shady Side Academy 38
Neshannock 56, McGuffey 50
North Catholic 77, Valley 60
Seton La Salle 54, Southmoreland 34
Washington 56, Keystone Oaks 46
Class 2A
First round
Saturday’s results
Jeannette 70, Springdale 47
Shenango 56, Summit Academy 51
South Side Beaver 64, Brentwood 59
Sto-Rox 72, California 57
Byes: OLSH (19-2), Serra Catholic (18-3), Sewickley Academy (12-8), Winchester Thurston (16-5)
Class A
Quarterfinals
Times, sites TBD
Leechburg (13-9) vs. Vincentian (14-7); St. Joseph (18-5) vs. Monessen (14-8); Greensburg Central Catholic (17-6) vs. Cornell (18-4); Union (17-6) vs. Nazareth Prep (16-3)
District 6 playoffs
Class 6A
Championship
Wednesday’s schedule
State College (12-9) vs. Altoona (7-11) at Hollidaysburg, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Semifinal
Tuesday’s schedule
Hollidaysburg (10-9) at Bellefonte (12-7), 7 p.m.
Bye: Greater Johnstown (18-1)
Championship
Feb. 25 schedule
Greater Johnstown vs. Bellefonte/Hollidaysburg-winner at Penn State Altoona, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Juniata (10-12) at Huntingdon (22-0), 7 p.m.; Tyrone (13-8) at Central Martinsburg (16-4), 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Preliminary round
Tuesday’s schedule
Central Cambria (7-13) at Mt. Union (10-11), 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Central Cambria/Mt. Union-winner at Ligoner Valley (18-2), 7 p.m.; Bellwood-Antis (14-6) at West Shamokin (16-6), 7 p.m.; Cambria Heights (11-10) at Richland (16-5), 7 p.m.; Penns Valley (11-9) at Forest Hills (14-7), 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Preliminary round
Tuesday’s schedule
Claysburg-Kimmel (9-11) at Northern Cambria (9-12), 7 p.m.; Homer-Center (8-12) at United (10-10), 7 p.m.
First round
Thursday’s schedule
Claysburg-Kimmel/Northern Cambria-winner at Bishop Guilfoyle (18-2), 7 p.m.; Penns Manor (13-9) at Glendale (14-8), 7 p.m.; Homer-Center/United-winner at West Branch (15-6), 7 p.m.; Bishop McCort (10-11) at Purchase Line (13-8), 7 p.m.
Class A
Quarterfinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Saltsburg (8-12) at Blacklick Valley (14-6), 7 p.m.; Williamsburg (2-17) at Juniata Valley (14-5), 7 p.m.
Byes: Bishop Carroll (17-3), St. Joseph’s Academy (17-4)
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Saltsburg/Blacklick Valley-winner at Bishop Carroll, 7:30 p.m.; Williamsburg/Juniata Valley-winner at St. Joseph’s Academy, 8 p.m.
District 8
City League playoffs
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Allderdice vs. Obama Academy at Carrick, 7:30 p.m.; Brashear vs. Carrick at Allderdice, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Times, sites TBD
Peters Township (22-0) vs. Fox Chapel (15-7); Bethel Park (20-2) vs. Seneca Valley (15-7); North Allegheny (21-1) vs. Upper St. Clair (11-11); Norwin (20-1) vs. Mt. Lebanon (12-10)
Class 5A
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Penn-Trafford (13-9) vs. Trinity (11-11) at Mt. Lebanon, 6:30 p.m.; Franklin Regional (16-6) vs. South Fayette (13-9) at Keystone Oaks, 8 p.m.; Mars (17-5) vs. Woodland Hills (12-10) at Hampton, 8 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson (16-6) vs. Plum (11-1) at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.
Byes: Chartiers Valley (22-0), Penn Hills (15-6), Oakland Catholic (19-3), Gateway (19-3)
Class 4A
First round
Monday’s schedule
Keystone Oaks (13-8) vs. Belle Vernon (14-8) at Peters Township, 6:30 p.m.; Freeport (18-4) vs. Quaker Valley (12-9) at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward (15-7) vs. Knoch (9-13) at Mt. Lebanon, 6:30 p.m.; McKeesport (12-8) vs. Greensburg Salem (12-10) at Fox Chapel, 6:30 p.m.; Southmoreland (17-5) vs. Apollo-Ridge (15-7) at Norwin, 6:30 p.m.
Byes: North Catholic (19-3), Central Valley (20-1), Blackhawk (18-4)
Class 3A
First round
Wednesday’s schedule
Washington (18-4) vs. Mohawk (7-15) at North Allehgeny, 6:30 p.m.; Carlynton (18-4) vs. Ellwood City (13-9) at North Hills, 6:30 p.m.; Avonworth (15-6) vs. Beth-Center (12-9) at Gateway, 6:30 p.m.; Deer Laks (16-6) vs. Seton LaSalle (11-10) at Fox Chapel, 6:30 p.m.; Beaver (16-4) vs. East Allegheny (14-7) at Peters Township, 6:30 p.m.
Byes: Neshannock (20-2), South Park (16-6), Shady Side Academy (17-3)
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Times, sites TBD
Bishop Canevin (20-2) vs. Ellis School (16-7); OLSH (18-4) vs. Serra Catholic (18-4); Winchester Thurston (11-9) vs. Brentwood (17-3); South Side Beaver (15-8) vs. Laurel (19-4)
Class A
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Sewickley Academy (11-7) vs. California (10-10) at Canon-McMillan, 6:30 p.m.; Vincentian Academy (10-11) vs. Leechburg (7-12) at Hampton, 6:30 p.m.; Avella (16-5) vs. Aquinas Academy (10-8) at Keystone Oaks, 6:30 p.m.; Quigley Catholic (12-10) vs. Mapletown (12-10) at West Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.
Byes: West Greene (20-2), Clairton (16-4), Rochester (16-6), Greensburg Central Catholic (19-3)
District 5/6
Class 4A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Bedford (8-13) at Forest Hills (18-2), 6 p.m.; Juniata (12-10) at Huntingdon (13-6), 6 p.m.
District 6 playoffs
Class 6A
Championship
Wednesday’s schedule
State College (16-5) vs. Altoona (13-7) at Hollidaysburg, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Preliminary round
Monday’s schedule
Westmont Hilltop (9-11) at United (13-8), 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s schedule
Philipsburg-Osceola (10-11) at Central Martinsburg (9-11), 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
Philipsburg-Osceola/Central Martinsburg-winner at Penns Valley (15-5), 7 p.m.; Cambria Heights (13-8) at Central Cambria (15-5), 7 p.m.; Westmont Hilltop/United-winner at Tyrone (16-5), 7 p.m.; Marion Center (14-8) at Penn Cambria (16-5), 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Preliminary round
Monday’s schedule
Homer-Center (8-12) at Moshannon Valley (12-7), 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Homer-Center/Moshannon Valley-winner at Penns Manor (19-1), 7 p.m.; Bishop McCort (15-6) at Bellwood-Antis (18-3), 7 p.m.; Bishop Guilfoyle (12-9) at Blairsville (19-3), 7 p.m.; Claysburg-Kimmel (14-4) at Juniata Valley (18-2), 7 p.m.
Class A
Quarterfinals
Monday’s schedule
Blacklick Valley (10-11) at Saltsburg (10-11), 7 p.m.; Williamsburg (7-12) at Purchase Line (11-10), 7 p.m.
Byes: Bishop Carroll (12-7), St. Joseph’s Academy (14-7)
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Blacklick Valley/Saltsburg-winner at Bishop Carroll, 6 p.m.; Williamsburg/Purchase Line-winner at St. Joseph’s Academy, 6 p.m.
District 6, 8, 9 playoffs
Class 5A
Preliminary round
Monday’s schedule
Bellefonte (8-13) at DuBois (10-10), 7 p.m.
Semifinals
Thursday’s schedule
Bellefonte/DuBois-winner at Hollidaysburg (11-9), 7 p.m.; Portage (14-7) at Obama Academy (12-7), 7 p.m.
District 8
City League playoffs
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Allderdice vs. Brashear at Carrick, 6 p.m.; Obama Academy vs. Westinghouse at Allderdice, 6 p.m.
Gymnastics
WPIAL individual championships at Moon
Advanced
All-around
1. Natalie Galioto, Thomas Jefferson, 38.525; 2. Reyna Garvey, North Allegheny, 38.358; 3. Natalie Moore, Thomas Jefferson, 38.017
Vault: Moore, Thomas Jefferson, 9.8
Bars: Galioto, Thomas Jefferson, 9.583
Beam: Garvey, North Allegheny, 9.725
Floor: Galioto, Thomas Jefferson, 9.7
Intermediate I
All-around
1. Lauren Hoff, Moon, 35.942; 2. Leah Bookser, Moon, 35.475; 3. Anna Weber, Thomas Jefferson, 35.292
Vault: Jordan Bauer, Moon, 9.4
Bars: Bookser, Moon, 9.3
Beam: Hoff, Moon, 9.4
Floor: Alaina Wodareck, Baldwin, 9.35
Intermediate II
All-around
1. Haili Cordell, Baldwin, 33.933; 2. Maddie Lehn, Ambridge, 33.334; Hanna Kuchnicki, Baldwin, 33.325
Vault: Kuchnicki, Baldwin, 8.95
Bars: Alexa Misselwitz, 8.553
Beam: Cordell, Baldwin, 8.6
Floor: Maria Costa, Thomas Jefferson, 8.75
Wrestling
Saturday’s results
WPIAL Class Championships
at Canon-McMillan
106 pounds
First place: Joey Fischer, South Park d. Luke Geibig, Mt. Pleasant, 7-0
Third place: Kace Sabedra, Derry d. Ambrose Boni, Central Valley, 7-3
Fifth place: Shawn Szymanksi, Burrell m.d. John Hall, Beaver, 12-1
Seventh place: Bryce Rodriguez, Carlynton m.d. Joey Holmes, Beth-Center, 12-0
113 pounds
First place: Ryan Michaels, Elizabeth Forward p. Nick Salerno, Burrell, 5:48
Third place: Nate Yagle, McGuffey d. Justin Richey, Quaker Valley, 7-5
Fifth place: Elias Ward, Carlynton d. Kyle Mccollum, Beth-Center, 4-1
Seventh place: Timmy Cafrelli, Freedom d. Anthony Lancos, Burgettstown, 6-3
120 pounds
First place: Ian Oswalt, Burrell d. Jimmy Gwyer, Beth-Center, 1-0
Third place: Noah Teeters, Mt. Pleasant p. Jake Alberts, Ellwood City, 0:43
Fifth place: Travis Lasko, Valley d. Hunter Guiddy, Burgettstown, 8-4
Seventh place: Timmy Cafrelli, Freedom d. Anthony Lancos, Burgettstown, 6-3
126 pounds
First place: Tyler Cymmerman, Derry d. Jett Pattison, McGuffey, 8-3
Third place: Z.j. Ward, Freedom m.d. Damian George, Mt. Pleasant, 11-3
Fifth place: Eddie Huehn, Carlynton won by inj. def. Ty Mazutis, Chartiers-Houston
Seventh place: Trent Valovchik, Burrell p. Ryan Lynn, Hopewell, 2:51
132 pounds
First place: Conner Redinger, Quaker Valley p. Jason Baker, Derry, 2:24
Third place: Donavin Chambers, Ellwood City d. Bryan Gaul, Burrell, 4-3
Fifth place: Austin Ryan, Burgettstown p. Rocco Ferraro, McGuffey, 2:26
Seventh place: Trevor Pettit, Beth-Center d. Nick Moore, Laurel, 9-5
138 pounds
First place: Jacob Ealy, Hopewell m.d. Aj Corrado, Burrell, 11-0
Third place: Kenny Dushek, Freedom d. Todd Fisher, Beth-Center, 3-0
Fifth place: Blake Clark, Highlands d. Joe Boughton, Avonworth, 5-2
Seventh place: Brady Earhart, Beaver d. Mason Thomas, South Allegheny, 9-3
145 pounds
First place: Johnrocco Kazalas, Quaker Valley m.d. Shane Kemper, Burgettstown, 15-2
Third place: Ajay Cooper, South Side Area p. Jake Garrety, McGuffey, 4:55
Fifth place: Jake Longerman, Hopewell won by inj. def. Noah Hunnell, Elizabeth Forward
Seventh place: Jake Pail, Freedom m.d. Jake Tkach, Fort Cherry, 14-0
152 pounds
First place: Trent Schultheis, Freedom m.d. Ethan Barr, McGuffey, 9-1
Third place: Trey Weinell, Derry p. Anthony Navarra, South Side Area, 5:37
Fifth place: Chris Bruce, Elizabeth Forward d. Aaron Mcintyre, Fort Cherry, 4-0
Seventh place: Noah Linderman, Burrell d. Oleg Melnyk, Carlynton, 3-1
160 pounds
First place: Thayne Lawrence, Frazier m.d. Patrick Cutchember, Quaker Valley, 12-3
Third place: Jacob Housel, Beth-Center p. Owen Petrisek, Bentworth, 4:47
Fifth place: Jake Sever, Yough won by inj. def. Austin Mele, Burrell
Seventh place: Dj Slovick, Burgettstown p. Omar Williams, Keystone Oaks, 3:27
170 pounds
First place: Christian Clutter, McGuffey m.d. Noah Hutcherson, Valley, 11-0
Third place: George Peroni, Beaver d. Jacob Robertshaw, South Park, 3-1 SV
Fifth place: Brendan Moore, Southmoreland won by inj. def. Collin Milko, Carlynton
Seventh place: Shane Barber, Bentworth p. Isaac Johnsen, Central Valley, 3:22
182 pounds
First place: Dayton Pitzer, Mt. Pleasant d. Austin Walley, Ellwood City, 8-4
Third place: Nick Whittington, Keystone Oaks won by inj. def. Bryson Miller, Freedom
Fifth place: Ricky Feroce, Burrell d. Kolin Walker, West Greene, 3-1 SV
Seventh place: Garrett Boone, McGuffey p. Anthony Govern, Southmoreland, 2:46
195 pounds
First place: John Vargo, Bentworth t.f. Geoff Magin, Quaker Valley, 17-2 5:22
Third place: Ethan Cain, Elizabeth Forward d. Robbie West, Fort Cherry, 6-3
Fifth place: Bret Huffman, Southmoreland p. Gavin Hutchinson, Keystone Oaks, 2:36
Seventh place: Zach Rupert, Burrell p. Jonathan Wolfe, Jefferson Morgan, 2:40
220 pounds
First place: Dominic Deluca, Derry m.d. Connor Forrest, Hopewell, 8-0
Third place: Jacob Baker, Beth-Center d. Jake Barbabella, Avonworth, 5-1
Fifth place: Marshall Mounts, McGuffey p. Luke Garda, Keystone Oaks, 3:24
Seventh place: John Blackburn, South Park d. David Locke, South Side Area, 14-12 SV
285 pounds
First place: Riley Kemper, Burgettstown p. David Schuffert, Valley, 2:32
Third place: Mitch Miles, Laurel p. Gerald Comedy, Washington, 4:35
Fifth place: Nate Homa, Elizabeth Forward d. Bradley Fadeley, Quaker Valley, 4-2
Seventh place: Jacob Forrest, Hopewell d. Jacob Bell, Burrell, 3-1
