High school scores, schedules for Feb. 22, 2019

By: Tribune-Review

Friday, February 22, 2019 | 10:22 PM

High Schools

Basketball

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Pine-Richland (20-2) vs. Peters Township (16-7) at North Hills, 3 p.m.; Upper St. Clair (19-3) vs. Butler (18-4) at Canon-McMillan, 1:30 p.m.; Latrobe (18-2) vs. Canon-McMillan (15-8) at Norwin, 3 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon (19-3) vs. Fox Chapel (16-7) at Canon-McMillan, 3 p.m.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

Chartiers Valley 62, Woodland Hills 49

Mars 74, Shaler 52

Moon 64, Franklin Regional 48

Penn Hills 62, Montour 50

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Times, sites TBD

Mars (22-1) vs. Chartiers Valley (18-5); Penn Hills (20-3) vs. Moon (22-1)

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

New Castle (18-4) vs. Ringgold (14-8) at North Allegheny, noon; Uniontown (19-3) vs. Highlands (16-7) at Norwin, noon; Ambridge (14-8) vs. Blackhawk (10-13) at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.; Quaker Valley (18-3) vs. Knoch (18-5) at North Hills, noon

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Lincoln Park (20-4) vs. Seton LaSalle (19-4) at Moon, 8 p.m.; Aliquippa (16-7) vs. North Catholic (20-4) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

OLSH 85, Shenango 54

Serra 71, Sto-Rox 61

Sewickley Academy 47, Jeannette 44

South Side Beaver 52, Winchester Thurston 36

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Times, sites TBD

OLSH (20-2) vs. South Side Beaver (18-6); Serra (19-3) vs. Sewickley Academy (13-8)

Class A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Vincentian Academy (15-7) vs. Monessen (15-8) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.; Cornell (19-4) vs. Nazareth Prep (17-3) at Ambridge, 8 p.m.

District 6 playoffs

Class 5A

Championship

Monday’s schedule

Greater Johnstown (18-1) vs. Bellefonte (13-7) at Penn State Altoona, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Huntingdon (23-0) vs. Central Mountain (17-4) at Hollidaysburg, 2:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Central Cambria (8-13) at Ligoner Valley (20-2), 7 p.m.; Bellwood-Antis (14-6) at West Shamokin (16-7), 7 p.m.; Cambria Heights (11-10) at Richland (16-5), 4 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Friday’s results

Bishop McCort 65, Purchase Line 61

Penns Manor 61, Glendale 55

West Branch 74, United 42

Northern Cambria at Bishop Guilfoyle (n)

Class A

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

Blacklick Valley (15-6) at Bishop Carroll (17-3), 7:30 p.m.; Juniata Valley at St. Joseph’s Academy (17-4), 8 p.m.

District 8

City League playoffs

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Allderdice (19-4) vs. Brashear (9-9) at Petersen Events Center, 2 p.m.

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

Bethel Park 51, Seneca Valley 45

North Allegheny 33, Upper St. Clair 26

Norwin 39, Mt. Lebanon 35

Peters Township 57, Fox Chapel 23

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Times, sited TBD

Peters Township (23-0) vs. Bethel Park (21-2); North Allegheny (22-1) vs. Norwin (21-1)

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Chartiers Valley (22-0) vs. Trinity (12-11) at Canon-McMillan, noon; Penn Hills (15-6) vs. Franklin Regional (17-6) at Norwin, 1:30 p.m.; Oakland Catholic (19-3) vs. Mars (18-5) at North Hills, 1:30 p.m.; Gateway (19-3) vs. Thomas Jefferson (17-6) at Hampton, 2:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

North Catholic (20-3) vs. Elizabeth Forward (17-7) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Central Valley (20-1) vs. Blackhawk (18-4) at Ambridge, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Neshannock (20-2) vs. Washington (19-4) at Sewickley Academy, 2:30 p.m.; Carlynton (19-4) vs. Avonworth (16-6) at Sewickley Academy, 1 p.m.; South Park (16-6) vs. Deer Lakes (17-6) at North Allegheny, 1:30 p.m.; Shady Side Academy (17-3) vs. Beaver (17-4) at Hampton, 1 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Bishop Canevin (21-2) vs. OLSH (19-4) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Brentwood (18-3) vs. Laurel (20-4) at Moon, 6 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

Quigley Catholic 71, Greensburg Central Catholic 55

Rochester 70, Avella 29

Vincentian Academy 53, Clairton 38

West Greene 56, Sewickley Academy 46

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Times, sites TBD

West Greene (21-2) vs. Vincentian Academy (12-11); Rochester (17-6) vs. Quigley Catholic (14-10)

District 5/6

Class 4A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Forest Hills (19-2) vs. Huntingdon (14-6) at Hollidaysburg, 1 p.m.

District 6 playoffs

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

Central Cambria 54, Cambria Heights 38

Penn Cambria 75, Marion Center 44

Penns Valley 45, Central Martinsburg 27

Saturday’s schedule

United (14-8) at Tyrone (16-5), 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Penns Manor (20-1) vs. Bellwood-Antis (19-3) at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.; Blairsville (20-3) vs. Juniata Valley (19-2) at Hollidaysburg, 6 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

Blacklick Valley (11-11) at Bishop Carroll (12-7), 1 p.m.; Purchase Line (12-10) at St. Joseph’s Academy (14-7), 6 p.m.

District 6, 8, 9 playoffs

Class 5A

Semifinals

Friday’s result

Hollidaysburg 49, DuBois 19

Championship

Monday’s schedule

Hollidaysburg/DuBois-winner vs. Obama Academy (13-7) at Penn State Altoona, 6 p.m.

District 8

City League playoffs

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Allderdice (16-7) vs. Obama Academy (15-7) at Petersen Events Center, noon

Diving

Boys

Friday’s results

WPIAL Class AA championships

At South Park

1. Andrew Cestra, Beaver, 522.20*; 2. Kyle Maziarz, North Catholic, 510.5; 3. Gavin Guern, Elizabeth Forward, 434.4; 4. Cole O’Connor, South Park, 375.05; 5. Jaden Beckett, West Allegheny, 371.40; 6. Jonnie McDuffie, Ringgold, 365.9

Girls

Friday’s results

WPIAL Class AA championships

At South Park

1. Anna Vogt, Ringgold, 436.05; 2. Alexa Gonczi, Connellsville, 378.25; 3. Kristen Jerich, Knoch, 340.20; 4. Taylor Weyrich, Seton LaSalle, 325.65; 5. Alison Cowan, Derry, 311.90; 6. Alyssa Bruno, Central Valley, 304.9

*WPIAL record

**Top 6 finishers advance to PIAA championships

Hockey

PIHL

Penguins Cup playoffs

Class 3A

Play-in round

Canon-McMillan (5-12-1) at Butler (5-11-2), 9 p.m.

First round

March 4 schedule

Cathedral Prep (8-10-0) at Mt. Lebanon (9-8-1), 7:10 p.m.; Seneca Valley (6-11-1) at North Allegheny (14-4-0), 5:30 p.m.; Central Catholic (7-9-2) at Bethel Park (13-5-0), 9 p.m.

March 5 schedule

Butler/Canon-McMillan-winner at Peters Township (14-3-1), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Play-in round

Tuesday’s schedule

Quaker Valley (5-13-1) at Hempfield (11-7-1), 7 p.m.; Baldwin (9-9-1) at Moon (10-8-1), 9 p.m.

First round

March 4 schedule

Hempfield/Quaker Valley-winner at Pine-Richland (18-0-1), 7:30 p.m.; Hampton (10-7-2) at Latrobe (14-4-1), 7:15 p.m.; Moon/Baldwin-winner at Upper St. Clair (14-3-2), 6 p.m.; Franklin Regional (11-6-2) at Mars (15-4-0), 9:30 p.m.

Class A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Greensburg Salem (5-13-0) at Montour (17-1-0), 7:15 p.m.; Sewickley Academy (9-9-0) at South Park (11-6-1), 8:30 p.m.; Chartiers Valley (7-10-1) at West Allegheny (15-3-0), 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s schedule

Indiana (12-5-1) at Fox Chapel (8-10-0), 7:40 p.m.

Thursday’s schedule

Freeport (5-13-0) at Thomas Jefferson (15-3-0), 7:40 p.m.; Norwin () at Meadville (15-3-0), 7:30 p.m.; Blackhawk (3-15-0)/Beaver (3-15-0) at South Fayette (16-2-0), 7:10 p.m.; Westmont Hilltop () at North Hills (13-5-0), 7:15 p.m.

Division II playoffs

First round

March 4 schedule

Trinity (5-13-2) /Knoch (5-14-0) at Burrell (19-1-0), 9 p.m.; Morgantown (7-11-2) at Neshannock (16-3-1), 7 p.m.; Central Valley (8-10-2) at Ringgold (16-4-0), 7:15 p.m.

March 5 schedule

Carrick (13-6-0) at Connellsville (14-3-2), 7 p.m.;

Wrestling

PIAA Class AA Southwest Regional

At IUP’s Kovalchick Complex

Quarterfinals

106: Joey Fischer, South Park, m.d. Bryce Beatty, Mt. Union, 15-4; Easton Toth, Forest Hills, p. Ambrose Boni, Central Valley, 4:23; Suds Dubler, Glendale, p. Luke Geibig, Mt. Pleasant, 2:29; KAi Burkett, Chestnut Ridge, m.d. Kace Sabedra, Derry, 12-0

113: Ryan Michaels, Elizabeth Forward, m.d. Hunter Walk, Tyrone, 9-1; Cooper Gilham, Bald Eagle Area, d. Trevor Donaldson, Meyersdale, 7-0; Nate Holderbaum, Chestnut Ridge, p. Nick Salerno, Burrell, 3:11; Jackson Arrington, Forest Hills, p. Nate Yagle, McGuffey, 0:48

120: Ian Oswalt, Burrell, p. Garrett Giedroc, Bald Eagle Area, 5:52; Baylor Shunk, Penns Valley, t.f. Hunter Horton, Tussey Mountain, 20-5 (5:11); Jimmy Gwyer, Beth-Center, d. Eli Brougher, North Star, 4-2; Amonn Ohl, St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy, m.d. Noah Teeters, Mt. Pleasant, 11-0

126: Brock McMillen, Glendale, d. ZJ Ward, Freedom, 7-4; Tyler Denochick, West Branch, d. Conner Polacek, Westmont-Hilltop, 7-0; Chase Proudfit, Penn Cambria, d. Brady Villa, Tussey Mountain, 3-1; Tyler Cymmerman, Derry, p. Byron Daubert, Forest Hills, 3:07

132: Chase Chapman, Philipsburg-OSceola, p. Conner Redinger, Quaker Valley, 4:23; Garret Cornell, Everett, d. Bryan Gaul, Burrell, 10-5; Kaden Cassidy, Bedford, m.d. Jason Baker, Derry, 16-6; Zack Witmer, St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy, m.d. Donavin Chambers, Ellwood City, 12-3

138: Jacob Ealy, Hopewell, m.d. Ethan Kelly, Westmont-Hilltop, 11-2; Malachi Duvall, Penns Valley, p. Clayton Lee, Berlin-Brothersvalley, 1:44; AJ Corrado, Burrell, d. Alex Richner, Moshannon Valley, 5-2; Erik Gibson, Forest Hills, t.f. Kenny Dushek, Freedom, 17-0 (3:10)

145: Caleb Dowling, St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy, t.f. Robert Krug, Forest Hills, 17-2 (3:04); Shane Kemper, Burgettstown, p. Nathan Gabriel, Bedford, 1:01; John Rocco Kazalas, Quaker Valley, p. Tyler Kirkpatrick, Cambria Heights, 1:31; Tristan Pugh, Berlin-Brothersvalley, d. Noah Korenoski, Westmont-Hilltop, 9-2

152: Trent Schultheis, Freedom, p. Jon Dale, Moshannon Valley, 1:25; Keegan Rothrock, St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy, d. Macen Akers, Everett, 4-2; Alec Supanick, North Star, d. Hunter Weitoish, Philipsburg-Osceola, 8-1; Hudson Holbay, Westmont-Hilltop, p. Trey Weinell, Derry, 0:58

160: Thayne Lawrence, Frazier, p. Abraham Allebach, Penns Valley, 3:50; Austin Mele, Burrell, d. Cole Sossong, Portage, 4-3; Jacob Sabol, Richland, d. Seth Link, Cambria Heights, 1-0; Tyler Stoltzfus, St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy, p. Tyler Rios, Somerset, 0:27

170: Jared McGill, Chestnut Ridge, t.f. Myles Baney, Huntingdon, 16-1 (2:28); Noah Hutcherson, Valley, d. Ethan Marcozzi, Bishop McCort, 5-3; Derek Brown, Penn Cambria, m.d. Austin Mowry, Northern Bedford, 13-4; Christian Clutter, McGuffey, d. Zachary Rosenberger, St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy, 3-2

182: Derek Yingling, West Branch, p. Tyler Krause, Somerset, 1:26; Austin Walley, Ellwood City, m.d. JC Smychynsky, Penn Cambria, 14-4; Bryson Miller, Freedom, d. Austin Crouse, Chestnut Ridge, 5-2; Dayton Pitzer, Mt. Pleasant, p. Garrett Henigin, Blairsville, 2:45

195: John Vargo, Bentworth, p. Trentin Whalen, Bellwood-Antis, 3:15; Damon Lemin, Tussey Mountain, d. David Close, Bald Eagle Area, 3-1 SV; Kolby Franklin, St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy, m.d. Geoff Magin, Quaker Valley, 20-8; Hunter Tremain, North Star, m.d. Seth Dudurich, Glendale, 12-2

220: Dom DeLuca, Derry, p. Marshall Mounts, McGuffey, 3:27; John Croft, Central Cambria, d. Shane Clark, Everett, 2-1 UTB; Connor Forrest, Hopewell, d. Cory Johnston, Glendale, 6-5; Duane Knisely, Chestnut Ridge, d. Jacob Baker, Beth-Center, 9-2

285: Jake Ryan, Mt. Union, p. Gerald Comedy, Washington, 1:33; Jalen Stephens, Meyersdale, p. JD Black, Richland, 0:56; Kole Winfield, Southern Huntingdon, d. Riley Kemper, Burgettstown, 7-2; Marvin Beatty, Marion Center, p. Jacob Shaw, West Branch, 3:46

Team standings: 1. St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy, 62.5; 2. Chestnut Ridge, 49.5; 3. Burrell, 38; 4. Forest Hills, 36.5; 5. Derry, 29

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.