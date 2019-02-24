High school scores, schedules for Feb. 24, 2019

By: Tribune-Review

Sunday, February 24, 2019 | 12:21 AM

High Schools

Basketball

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s results

Butler 75, Upper St. Clair 70

Canon-McMillan 83, Latrobe 62

Mt. Lebanon 56, Fox Chapel 40

Pine-Richland 64, Peters Township 62

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Pine-Richland (21-2) vs. Butler (19-4) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.; Canon-McMillan (16-8) vs. Mt. Lebanon (20-3) at Moon, 8 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Mars (22-1) vs. Chartiers Valley (18-5) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.; Penn Hills (20-3) at North Hills, 8 p.m.vs. Moon (22-1)

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s results

Ambridge 60, Blackhawk 49

Highlands 69, Uniontown 61

New Castle 64, Ringgold 52

Quaker Valley 49, Knoch 43

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

New Castle (19-4) vs. Highlands (17-7) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.; Ambridge (15-8) vs. Quaker Valley (19-3) at North Hills, 8 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Lincoln Park (20-4) vs. Seton LaSalle (19-4) at Moon, 8 p.m.; Aliquippa (16-7) vs. North Catholic (20-4) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

OLSH (20-2) vs. South Side Beaver (18-6) at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.; Serra (19-3) vs. Sewickley Academy (13-8) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Vincentian Academy (15-7) vs. Monessen (15-8) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.; Cornell (19-4) vs. Nazareth Prep (17-3) at Ambridge, 8 p.m.

District 6 playoffs

Class 5A

Championship

Monday’s schedule

Greater Johnstown (18-1) vs. Bellefonte (13-7) at Penn State Altoona, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Championship

Saturday’s result

Huntingdon 40 Central Mountain 27

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s results

Ligonier Valley 75, Central Cambria 55

Richland 62, Cambria Heights 45

Bellwood-Antis at West Shamokin (n)

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Bishop Guifoyle (19-2) vs. Penns Manor (14-9) at Central Cambria, 7:30 p.m.; West Branch (16-6) vs. Bishop McCort (11-11) at Hollidaysburg, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Saturday’s results

Bishop Carroll 73, Blacklick Valley 49

Juniata Valley at St. Joseph’s Academy (n)

District 8

City League playoffs

Championship

Saturday’s result

Allderdice 60, Brashear 24

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Peters Township (23-0) vs. Bethel Park (21-2) at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.; North Allegheny (22-1) vs. Norwin (21-1) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s results

Chartiers Valley 32, Trinity 22

Oakland Catholic 67, Mars 45

Penn Hills 55, Franklin Regional 43

Thomas Jefferson 79, Gateway 52

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Chartiers Valley (23-0) vs. Penn Hills (16-6) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.; Oakland Catholic (20-3) vs. Thomas Jefferson (18-6) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.winner

Class 4A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

North Catholic (20-3) vs. Elizabeth Forward (17-7) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Central Valley (20-1) vs. Blackhawk (18-4) at Ambridge, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s results

Avonworth 48, Carlynton 38

Neshannock 67, Washington 27

Shady Side Academy 57, Beaver 49

South Park 46, Deer Lakes 41

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Neshannock (21-2) vs. Avonworth (17-6) at Moon, 6 p.m.; South Park (17-6) vs. Shady Side Academy (18-3) at North Hills, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Bishop Canevin (21-2) vs. OLSH (19-4) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Brentwood (18-3) vs. Laurel (20-4) at Moon, 6 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

West Greene (21-2) vs. Vincentian Academy (12-11) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Rochester (17-6) vs. Quigley Catholic (14-10) at North Hills, 6 p.m.

District 5/6

Class 4A

Championship

Saturday’s result

Forest Hills 64, Huntingdon 44

District 6 playoffs

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s result

Tyrone 63, United 45

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Times, sites TBD

Penns Valley (16-5) vs. Central Cambria (16-5); Tyrone (17-5) vs. Penn Cambria (17-5)

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Penns Manor (20-1) vs. Bellwood-Antis (19-3) at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.; Blairsville (20-3) vs. Juniata Valley (19-2) at Hollidaysburg, 6 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Saturday’s results

Bishop Carroll 49, Blacklick Valley 22

Purchase Line 51, St. Joseph’s Academy 41

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

Bishop Carroll (13-7) vs. Purchase Line (13-10) at Mt. Aloysius, 6 p.m.

District 6, 8, 9 playoffs

Class 5A

Championship

Monday’s schedule

Hollidaysburg (12-9) vs. Obama Academy (13-7) at Penn State Altoona, 6 p.m.

District 8

City League playoffs

Championship

Saturday’s result

Allderdice 67, Obama Academy 58

Diving

Boys

WPIAL championship

Class 3A

Saturday’s results

At North Allegheny

1. Jonah Cagley, Fox Chapel, 588.95; 2. Logan Sherwin, Penn Trafford, 557.65; 3. Owen Johns, Mt. Lebanon, 526.6; 4. David Manelis, Fox Chapel, 494.6; 5. Mason Fishell, Frnaklin Regional, 492.3

Girls

WPIAL championship

Class 3A

Saturday’s results

At North Allegheny

1. Paige Kalik, Penn-Trafford, 493.65; 2. Maya Ennis, North Allegheny, 433.15; 3. Kenzie Clark, Seneca Valley, 414.05; 4. Sadie Coda, Bethel Park, 405.7; 5. Ava Christy, Oakland Catholic, 405.6

*Top 5 finishers advance to PIAA championships

Hockey

PIHL

Penguins Cup playoffs

Class 3A

Play-in round

Canon-McMillan (5-12-1) at Butler (5-11-2), 9 p.m.

First round

March 4 schedule

Cathedral Prep (8-10-0) at Mt. Lebanon (9-8-1), 7:10 p.m.; Seneca Valley (6-11-1) at North Allegheny (14-4-0), 5:30 p.m.; Central Catholic (7-9-2) at Bethel Park (13-5-0), 9 p.m.

March 5 schedule

Butler/Canon-McMillan-winner at Peters Township (14-3-1), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Play-in round

Tuesday’s schedule

Quaker Valley (5-13-1) at Hempfield (11-7-1), 7 p.m.; Baldwin (9-9-1) at Moon (10-8-1), 9 p.m.

First round

March 4 schedule

Hempfield/Quaker Valley-winner at Pine-Richland (18-0-1), 7:30 p.m.; Hampton (10-7-2) at Latrobe (14-4-1), 7:15 p.m.; Moon/Baldwin-winner at Upper St. Clair (14-3-2), 6 p.m.; Franklin Regional (11-6-2) at Mars (15-4-0), 9:30 p.m.

Class A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Greensburg Salem (5-13-0) at Montour (17-1-0), 7:15 p.m.; Sewickley Academy (9-9-0) at South Park (11-6-1), 8:30 p.m.; Chartiers Valley (7-10-1) at West Allegheny (15-3-0), 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s schedule

Indiana (12-5-1) at Fox Chapel (8-10-0), 7:40 p.m.

Thursday’s schedule

Freeport (5-13-0) at Thomas Jefferson (15-3-0), 7:40 p.m.; Norwin () at Meadville (15-3-0), 7:30 p.m.; Blackhawk (3-15-0)/Beaver (3-15-0) at South Fayette (16-2-0), 7:10 p.m.; Westmont Hilltop () at North Hills (13-5-0), 7:15 p.m.

Division II playoffs

First round

March 4 schedule

Trinity (5-13-2) /Knoch (5-14-0) at Burrell (19-1-0), 9 p.m.; Morgantown (7-11-2) at Neshannock (16-3-1), 7 p.m.; Central Valley (8-10-2) at Ringgold (16-4-0), 7:15 p.m.

March 5 schedule

Carrick (13-6-0) at Connellsville (14-3-2), 7 p.m.

Wrestling

PIAA Southwest Regional

Class 2A

At IUP’s Kovalchick Complex

106 pounds

First-place: Joey Fischer (South Park) d. Kai Burkett (Chestnut Ridge), 4-3

Third-place: Suds Dubler (Glendale) d. Easton Toth (Forest Hills), 5-0

Fifth-place: Luke Geibig (Mt. Pleasant) d. Bryce Beatty (Mt. Union), 4-2

113 pounds

First-place: Ryan Michaels (Elizabeth Forward) d. Jackson Arrington (Forest Hills), 6-1

Third-place: Cooper Gilham (Bald Eagle ) d. Hunter Walk (Tyrone), 5-1

Fifth-place: Nathan Holderbaum (Chestnut Ridge) p. Nathan Yagle (McGuffey), 3:49

120 pounds

First-place: Ian Oswalt (Burrell) m.d. Amonn Ohl (St. Joseph’s Academy), 17-3

Third-place: Noah Teeters (Mt. Pleasant) d. James Gwyer (Beth-Center), 3-1

Fifth-place: Baylor Shun (Penns Valley) t.f. Garret Giedroc (Bald Eagle), 16-0 (3:51)

126 pounds

First-place: Brock McMillen (Glendale) d. Tyler Cymmerman (Derry), 6-4

Third-place: Tyler Denochick (West Branch) d. Z.J. Ward (Freedom), 8-2

Fifth-place: Byron Daubert (Forest Hills) d. Chase Proudfit (Penn Cambria), 4-2

132 pounds

First-place: Kaden Cassidy (Bedford) t.f. Chase Chapman (Philipsburg-Osceola), 15-0

Third-place: Zack Witmer (St. Joseph’s Academy) m.d. Donavin Chambers (Ellwood City), 8-0

Fifth-place: Garret Cornell (Everett) p. Conner Redinger (Quaker Valley), 2:44

138 pounds

First-place: Jacob Ealy (Hopewell) d. Erik Gibson (Forest Hills), 11-5

Third-place: Ethan Kelly (Westmont Hilltop) d. Malachi Duvall (Penns Valley), 6-3

Fifth-place: Kenneth Duschek (Freedom ) d. Anthony Corrado (Burrell), 3-2

145 pounds

First-place: Caleb Dowling (St. Joseph’s Academy) m.d. Tristan Pugh (Berlin Brothersvalley), 14-6

Third-place: John Rocco Kazalas (Quaker Valley) d. Shane Kemper (Burgettstown), 4-2

Fifth-place: Jacob Pail (Freedom) d. Bob Krug (Forest Hills), 5-2

152 pounds

First-place: Trent Schultheis (Freedom Area) d. Hudson Holbay (Westmont Hilltop), 5-0

Third-place: Keegan Rothrock (St. Joseph’s Academy) d. Alec Supanick (North Star), 4-3

Fifth-place: Hunter Weitoish (Philipsburg-Osceola) d. Jon Dale (Moshannon Valley), 5-3

160 pounds

First-place: Thayne Lawrence (Frazier) d. Tyler Stoltzfus (St. Joseph’s Academy), 8-2

Third-place: Cole Sossong (Portage) d. Seth Link (Cambria Heights), 8-3

Fifth-place: Jacob Sabol (Richland) def. Austin Mele (Burrell)

170 pounds

First-place: Jared McGill (Chestnut Ridge) d. Christian Clutter (McGuffey), 8-2

Third-place: Derek Brown (Penn Cambria) d. Noah Hutcherson (Valley), 8-1

Fifth-place: Austin Mowry (Northern Bedford), d. Myles Baney (Huntingdon), 8-2

182 pounds

First-place: Dayton Pitzer (Mt. Pleasant) d. Austin Walley (Ellwood City), 9-6

Third-place: Bryson Miller (Freedom) p. Garrett Henigin (Blairsville), 3:38

Fifth-place: Derek Yingling (West Branch) d. Joseph Smychynsky (Penn Cambria), 6-1

195 pounds

First-place: Kolby Franklin (St. Joseph’s Academy) p. Damon Lemin (Tussey Mountain), 2:14

Third-place: Hunter Tremain (North Star) d. Geoff Magin (Quaker Valley), 6-3

Fifth-place: Jonathan Vargo (Bentworth) p. Trentin Whaley (Bellwood Antis), 4:41

220 pounds

First-place: Dominic DeLuca (Derry) d. Duane Knisely (Chestnut Ridge), 3-2

Third-place: Cory Johnston (Glendale) d. Shane Clark (Everett), 6-0

Fifth-place: Jon Croft (Central Cambria), d. Connor Forrest (Hopewell), 3-0

285 pounds

First-place: Jake Ryan (Mt. Union) d. Kole Winfield (Southern Huntingdon), 4-2

Third-place: Jalen Stephens (Meyersdale) d. Gerald Comedy, (Washington), 4-1

Fifth-place: Riley Kemper (Burgettstown) d. Marvin Beatty (Marion Center), 15-8

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1 tournament

At Kiski Area

106 pounds

First-place: Carter Dibert, Franklin Regional m.d. Vince Citrano, Plum, 15-5

Third-place: Briar Priest, Hempfield m.d. Troy Hohman, Penn-Trafford, 14-3

Fifth-place: Antonio Giordano, Kiski Area p. Steve Tucibat, Penn Hills, 4:50

113 pounds

First-place: Finn Solomon, Franklin Regional won by forfeit

Third-place: Marino Angelicchio, Latrobe m.d. Evan Whiteside, Gateway, 11-2

Fifth-place: Ryan Auel, Penn-Trafford p. Luke Passarelli, Norwin, 4:22

120 pounds

First-place: Kurtis Phipps, Norwin p. Ethan Berginc, Hempfield, 0:40

Third-place: Dom Giordano, Kiski Area d. Garrett Thompson, Franklin Regional, 5-1

Fifth-place: Cody Kaufman, Greensburg Salem d. Gabe Golden, Latrobe, 2-0

126 pounds

First-place: Darren Miller, Kiski Area d. Colton Camacho, Franklin Regional, 4-3

Third-place: Nolan Daerr, Hempfield d. Hunter Shields, Penn Hills, 5-4

Fifth-place: Mason Jobe, Greensburg Salem d. Lucas Paszek, Penn-Trafford, 6-4 (SV)

132 pounds

First-place: Gabe Willochell (Greater Latrobe) d. Zach Mccann (Franklin Regional), 6-2

Third-place: John Altieri (Norwin) d. Sammy Starr (Kiski Area), 6-5

Fifth-place: Justin Perkins, Penn Hills d. Jared Brean, Hempfield, 2-1

138 pounds

First-place: Nick Coy (Penn Trafford) d. Ty Linsenbigler (Hempfield), 3-2

Third-place: Mason Spears (Franklin Regional) d. Dajauhn Hertzog (Greensburg Salem), 7-5

Fifth-place: Frankie Gill (Norwin) d. Payton Henrey (Greater Latrobe), 7-0

145 pounds

First-place: Ian Ewing (Greensburg Salem) d. Jack Pletcher (Greater Latrobe), 3-0

Third-place: Enzo Morlacci (Kiski Area) p. Mario Sarnic (Franklin Regional), 3:00

Fifth-place: Colin Stecik (Plum) p. Ryan Bachar (Penn Trafford), 1:25

152 pounds

First-place: Cam Connor (Kiski Area) p. Trevor Verkleeren (Hempfield), 3:19

Third-place: Ricky Armstrong (Greater Latrobe) p. Luke Merkovsky (Norwin), 2:20

Fifth-place: Sage Parsley (Greensburg Salem) p. Christo Marion (Franklin Regional), 4:35

160 pounds

First-place: Jack Blumer (Kiski Area) p. Bryce Long (Norwin), 1:13

Third-place: Tony Zona (Penn Trafford) p. Mitchell Tryon (Greater Latrobe), 2:42

Fifth-place: Cooper Phillips (Greensburg Salem) p. Damon Bracco (Plum), 4:07

170 pounds

First-place: Nick Delp (Kiski Area) d. John Bachar (Penn Trafford), 9-2

Third-place: Julian Chillinski (Hempfield) p. Jon Ireland (Norwin), 1:32

Fifth-place: Blake Hanisak (Gateway) m.d. AJ Rock (Greater Latrobe), 9-0

182 pounds

First-place: Hunter Dilts (Kiski Area) d. Tyler Ross (Greater Latrobe), 4-0

Third-place: Clayton Morris (Norwin) d. Caleb Chismar (Greensburg Salem), 6-3

Fifth-place: John Ciferno (Central Catholic) wbf. Daniel Beck (Hempfield)

195 pounds

First-place: Brayden Roscosky (Kiski Area) p. John Meyers (Greensburg Salem), 3:20

Third-place: Justin Cramer (Hempfield) p. Josh Page (Norwin), 2:34

Fifth-place: Logan Scherff (Greater Latrobe) m.d. A.J. Palumbo (Penn Hills), 11-3

220 pounds

First-place: Dillon Ferretti (Hempfield) p. Ryan Weinzen (Norwin), 1:42

Third-place: Trent Patrick (Greensburg Salem) p. Jack Dilts (Kiski Area), 4:49

Fifth-place: Peyton Kelly (Penn Trafford) DEC Bryce Washington (Gateway), 4-3

285 pounds

First-place: Isaiah Vance (Hempfield) p. Zack Cypher (Norwin), 1:09

Third-place: Clarence Carlos (Central Catholic) d. William Mcchesney (Greensburg Salem), 4-3

Fifth-place: Stone Joseph (Kiski Area) p. Mike Nash (Woodland Hills), 0:44

Section 2 tournament

At Connellsville

106 pounds

First-place: Mason Prinkey, Connellsville p. Tairen Bundy, Ringgold, 1:05

Third-place: Bryson Bench, Bethel Park d. Bryson Kite, Albert Gallatin, 3-2

113 pounds

First-place: Ben Eckenrod, Thomas Jefferson d. Jesse Galioto, West Mifflin, 6-5

Third-place: Bailey Holbert, Albert Gallatin p. Louie Pietragallo, Mt. Lebanon, 4:53

120 pounds

First-place: Logan Seliga, Belle Vernon d. Bryce Wilkes, Peters Township, 1-0

Third-place: Kale Buckiso, Thomas Jefferson p. Chad Ozias, Connellsville, 0:41

Fifth-place: Christian Michaels, West Mifflin p. Grant Lindsey, Albert Gallatin, 3:30

126 pounds

First-place: Jared Keslar, Connellsville d. Michael Zacur, Thomas Jefferson, 6-2

Third-place: Sean McKinney, Mt. Lebanon p. Will Kail, Peters Township, 2:54

Fifth-place: Nyzair Burt, West Mifflin p. Marvelle Cromerdie, McKeesport, 1:00

132 pounds

First-place: Joshua Maruniak, Connellsville d. Tony Salopek, West Mifflin, 6-4 (SV)

Third-place: Ridge Vlha, Thomas Jefferson d. Dan Kyle, Upper St. Clair, 7-0

Fifth-place: Anthony Romasco, Ringgold d. Darvish Kapitonov, Mt. Lebanon, 7-1

138 pounds

First-place: Dylan Ross, Connellsville p. Brady Sherlock, West Mifflin, 0:47

Third-place: Mickey Kail, Mt. Lebanon d. Brian Finnerty, Thomas Jefferson, 2-0 (SV)

Fifth-place: Abdullah Makhoul (Baldwin) def. Parker Loera (Bethel Park)

145 pounds

First-place: Jackson Gray, Mt. Lebanon d. Colin Franks, Connellsville, 7-5

Third-place: Brendan Finnerty, Thomas Jefferson m.d. Aidan Nichols, Upper St. Clair, 10-1

Fifth-place: Bolivar Compusano (McKeesport) DEF Hunter Moody (Belle Vernon)

152 pounds

First-place: Alex Weber, Thomas Jefferson d. Coltin Jezioro, Peters Township, 7-4

Third-place: Sean Martin, Upper St. Clair d. Frank Guzzi, West Mifflin, 3-1 (SV)

Fifth-place: Trent Gerard, Ringgold d. Casper Hinklie, Connellsville, 6-4

160 pounds

First-place: Mac Stout (Mt. Lebanon) d. Hunter Milligan (Albert Gallatin), 8-2

Third-place: Donovan McMillon (Peters Township) D. Dakoda Rodgers (Connellsville), 3-1 TB2

Fifth-place: Gavin Rosso, West Mifflin p. Seth Olinsky, McKeesport, 0:44

170 pounds

First-place: Jeff Markert (Peters Township) p. Grant Walnoha (Upper St. Clair), 2:39

Third-place: Logan Hoffman (Belle Vernon) d. Andy Kalup (Thomas Jefferson), 3-1

Fifth-place: Cole Mccorkandale (West Mifflin) p. Everett Lefever (Mt. Lebanon), 4:00

182 pounds

First-place: Luke Stout (Mt. Lebanon) d. Scott Joll (Belle Vernon), 9-5

Third-place: Brandon Matthews (Peters Township) t.f. Riley O’Mara (Bethel Park), 15-0 1:31

Fifth-place: Connor Sidoruk (Baldwin) d. Trystan Alava (Thomas Jefferson), 7-2

195 pounds

First-place: Max Shaw (Thomas Jefferson) m.d. Luke Montgomery (Bethel Park), 17-4

Third-place: Regis Wintermantel (Mt. Lebanon) dq. Cole Weightman (Belle Vernon), 0:44

Fifth-place: Howie Congdon (West Mifflin) d. Anthony Sayles (McKeesport), 6-4

220 pounds

First-place: Quinn Murray (Upper St. Clair) p. Andy Mellinger (McKeesport), 2:23

Third-place: Jake Dowell (Bethel Park) m.d. Shawn Loring (Albert Gallatin), 14-3

Fifth-place: Noah Bartic (Baldwin) m.d. Denver Haynes (Thomas Jefferson), 12-2

285 pounds

First-place: Jake Slinger (Upper St. Clair) m.d. Nathan Hoaglund (Mt. Lebanon), 8-0

Third-place: Dominic Serapiglia (Thomas Jefferson) d. Colin Lyons (McKeesport), 3-2 UTB

Fifth-place: Grant Nelson (Peters Township) p. Andre Rhone (West Mifflin), 2:11

Section 3 tournament

At Fox Chapel

106 pounds

First-place: Dylan Chappell, Seneca Valley p. Michael Kinzey, Armstrong, 0:58

Third-place: Brook Petras (Indiana) p. Matt Sewatka (North Hills), 2:20

Fifth-place: Nick Schaukowitsch (Butler) p. Jordana Matamoros (Fox Chapel), 0:58

113 pounds

First-place: Brook Petras, Indiana p. Matt Sewatka, North Hills, 2:20

Third-place: Bradley Stipetich (North Allegheny) d. Dustin Lenker (Shaler Area), 6-2

Fifth-place: Ray Worsen (Fox Chapel) d. Isaiah Thompson (Armstrong), 4-2

120 pounds

First-place: Ryan Sullivan (Shaler Area) d. Kelin Laffey (Pine Richland), 2-0

Third-place: Josh Campbell (Hampton) d. Anthony Maiure (Mars), 8-4 SV

Fifth-place: Aaron Robb (Armstrong) p. Clayton Dressler (Butler), 2:48

126 pounds

First-place: Zach Wright (Hampton) d. Freddy Junko (North Allegheny), 5-3 TB2

Third-place: Jeremy MacPherson (North Hills) p. Robert Palmieri (Pine Richland), 2:05

Fifth-place: Ronan O’Shea (Seneca Valley) p. Braeden Trumbull (Armstrong), 2:33

132 pounds

First-place: Sam Hillegas (North Hills) F Jason Geyer (Seneca Valley), 1:52

Third-place: Max Stedeford (North Allegheny) m.d. Nate Mcmaster (Butler), 10-0

Fifth-place: Christian Scheller (Mars) d. Paydon Tyrrell (Armstrong), 7-3

138 pounds

First-place: Nathan Lukez (Pine Richland) d. Drew Vlasnik (Seneca Valley), 4-1 4:00

Third-place: Ian Scarberry (Shaler Area) t.f. Ian Branstetter (North Allegheny), 16-0 3:15

Fifth-place: Noah Cooper (Armstrong) m.d. Andrew Szymczak (North Hills), 12-0

145 pounds

First-place: Antonio Amelio (Seneca Valley) d. Avery Bursick (Fox Chapel), 5-0

Third-place: Derek Grafton (Armstrong) d. Steven Green (Butler), 18-11

Fifth-place: Bradley Petras (Indiana) d. Ethan Mikovitz (North Hills), 7-1

152 pounds

First-place: Nick Montalbano (Seneca Valley) d. Cole Spencer (Pine Richland), 2-1

Third-place: Guy Deleonardis (Knoch) m.d. Josh Miller (Fox Chapel), 9-1

Fifth-place: Liam Helon (Hampton) p. Isaac Robb (Armstrong), 2:24

160 pounds

First-place: Jake Richardson (Mars) p. Dylan Mcanulty (Indiana), 2:27

Third-place: Jack Codispot (Butler) d. Alex Wecht (Fox Chapel), 7-3

Fifth-place: Liam Volk-klos (Seneca Valley) d. Gage Galuska (Hampton), 5-3

170 pounds

First-place: Jon Hoover (North Allegheny) m.d. Aj Ryan (Indiana), 9-1

Third-place: Cooper Baxter (Butler) m.d. Sean Mcelhinny (Mars), 13-2

Fifth-place: Conor Hayes (Seneca Valley) d. Jayden Resch (Hampton), 10-5

182 pounds

First-place: David Mcelravy (Indiana) m.d. Patrick Johnson (Seneca Valley), 8-0

Third-place: Corey Scherer (Hampton) m.d. Jake Pomykata (Butler), 12-0

Fifth-place: Sean Mahon (Fox Chapel) m.d. Earnie Zilka (Knoch), 10-1

195 pounds

First-place: Justin Hart (Hampton) d. Logan Harmon (Armstrong), 3-2

Third-place: Caleb Hartung (Butler) d. Zach Shaver (Pine Richland), 9-6

Fifth-place: James Patterson, Fox Chapel won by forfeit

220 pounds

First-place: Ogden Atwood (Armstrong) p. Ben Grafton (North Allegheny), 4:25

Third-place: Shawndell Zapata (Butler) d. Damon Thompson (North Hills), 3-1 SV

Fifth-place: Ed Farrell (Fox Chapel) d. Nick Funovits (Seneca Valley), 5-1

285 pounds

First-place: Miguel Jackson (Pine Richland) p. Joshua Strobel (Armstrong), 5:37

Third-place: Eli Reese (Knoch) p. Tanner Smith (Indiana), 2:12

Fifth-place: Nate Cornibe (Butler) p. Jordan White (Fox Chapel), 1:20

Section 4 tournament

At Chariers Valley

106 pounds

First-place: Costa Moore, Canon-McMillan p. Tyler Diggins, Moon, 3:58

Third-place: Tyler Holman, Ambridge p. Ashton Sadowski, Chartiers Valley, 2:53

Fifth-place: JT Hollyfield, West Allegheny d. Cohlman Carpenter, South Fayette, 7-1

113 pounds

First-place: Jimmy Baxter, Canon-McMillan p. Khyvon Grace, Moon, 0:48

Third-place: Tony Montgomery, Chartiers Valley p. Logan Shaffer, South Fayette, 0:46

Fifth-place:

120 pounds

First-place: Cole Homet, Waynesburg p. Luke Potts, Chartiers Valley, 0:35

Third-place: Ad Nelson, Trinity p. Charles Trimber, Moon, 1:55

Fifth-place: Dante Mangieri, New Castle p. Brian Kinsey, Canon-McMillan, 3:31

126 pounds

First-place: Kenny Hayman, Canon-McMillan d. Jordan Watters, West Allegheny, 3-0

Third-place: Giani Martini, Trinity p. Colton Stoneking, Waynesburg, 4:13

Fifth-place: Christopher Beatty, Chartiers Valley d. Aaron Deluca, Montour, 3-2

132 pounds

First-place: Zachary Macy, Chartiers Valley p. Danny Boardley, Trinity, 1:07

Third-place: Jonah Miller, New Castle d. Remington Ross, Canon-McMillan, 2-0

Fifth-place: Luke Finestone, South Fayette d. Nick Reconnu, Montour, 5-2

138 pounds

First-place: Daniel Yetsick, Ambridge m.d. Micah Finley, Trinity, 17-4

Third-place: Jake Jones, West Allegheny p. Cody Trout, Chartiers Valley, 2:07

Fifth-place: Danny Phillips, Canon-McMillan m.d. Cameron Boyce, New Castle, 14-0

145 pounds

First-place: Trey Howard, Waynesburg d. Tanner Rohaley, Canon-McMillan, 3-0

Third-place: Navon Locust, Ambridge p. Evan Bell, Trinity, 1:42

Fifth-place: Dalton Hirt, South Fayette d. Henry Orlandini, Montour, 9-2

152 pounds

First-place: Luca Augustine, Waynesburg d. Eli Brinsky, South Fayette, 2-1 (TB2)

Third-place: Jacob Dunlap, Ambridge m.d. Johnny Shanahan, Canon-McMillan, 15-5

Fifth-place: Gavin Joyce, New Castle d. David Ifedigbo, Moon, 5-2

160 pounds

First-place: Ty Mcgeary, West Allegheny d. Colby Morris, Waynesburg, 3-2

Third-place: Drew Cain, Trinity m.d. Aidan Deluca, Montour, 15-2

Fifth-place: Michael Dedi, South Fayette p. Tyler Rohaley, Canon-McMillan, 1:39

170 pounds

First-place: Gerrit Nijenhuis, Canon-McMillan p. Dante Flatti, West Allegheny, 1:09

Third-place: Darnell Johnson, Waynesburg p. Murat Zaynullaev, Chartiers Valley, 0:44

Fifth-place: Brandon Halbedl, Montour m.d. Malique Smith, Moon, 13-5

182 pounds

First-place: Cole Whitmer, Trinity p. Nico Flati, West Allegheny, 1:33

Third-place: Evan Miller, Canon-McMillan d. Noah Tustin, Waynesburg, 4-1

Fifth-place: Donovan O’Malley, Chartiers Valley d. Noah Shields, New Castle, 6-2

195 pounds

First-place: Dante Presutti (Montour) d. Josh Sarasnick (Chartiers Valley), 7-0

Third-place: Regis Seng (Trinity) d. Will Reynolds (West Allegheny), 4-0

220 pounds

First-place: Ryan Howard (Waynesburg) p. Micah Killion (New Castle), 4:16

Third-place: Chet Locy (Trinity) p. Josh Sobeck (Montour), 4:34

Fifth-place: Brandon Shoenberger, West Allegheny p. Andrew Sampson, Moon, 1:22

285 pounds

First-place: Quentin Franklin (South Fayette) d. Giomar Ramos (Canon-McMillan), 2-1 TB2

Third-place: Tyson Brophy (Trinity) d. Sennaca Harney (Moon), 5-4

Fifth-place: Caleb Halaja (Montour) p. Richard Fierros (New Castle), 1:18

