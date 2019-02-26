High school scores, schedules for Feb. 25, 2019

By: Tribune-Review

Monday, February 25, 2019 | 10:02 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Pine-Richland (21-2) vs. Butler (19-4) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.; Canon-McMillan (16-8) vs. Mt. Lebanon (20-3) at Moon, 8 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Mars (22-1) vs. Chartiers Valley (18-5) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.; Penn Hills (20-3) vs. Moon (22-1) at North Hills, 8 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

New Castle (19-4) vs. Highlands (17-7) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.; Ambridge (15-8) vs. Quaker Valley (19-3) at North Hills, 8 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Lincoln Park 75, Seton LaSalle 58

North Catholic 61, Aliquippa 49

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Lincoln Park (21-4) vs. North Catholic (21-4) at Petersen Events Center, 9 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

OLSH (20-2) vs. South Side Beaver (18-6) at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.; Serra Catholic (19-3) vs. Sewickley Academy (13-8) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Nazareth Prep 71, Cornell 57

Vincentian Academy 61, Monessen 49

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Vincentian Academy (16-7) vs. Nazareth Prep (18-3) at Petersen Events Center, 7 p.m.

District 6 playoffs

Class 5A

Championship

Monday’s results

Greater Johnstown 75, Bellefonte 71

Class 3A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Ligonier Valley (19-2) vs. Bellwood-Antis (15-6) at Central Cambria, 7:30 p.m.; Richland (17-5) vs. Forest Hills (15-7) at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Bishop Guilfoyle 84, Penns Manor 46

West Branch 57, Bishop McCort 51

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Bishop Guilfoyle (20-2) vs. West Branch (17-6) at Mt. Aloysius, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

Bishop Carroll (18-3) vs. Juniata Valley (16-5) at Mt. Aloysius, 7:30 p.m.

District 8-10 subregional

Class 6A

Wednesday’s schedule

Allderdice (20-4) vs. Erie (12-12) at Obama Academy, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Wednesday’s schedule

Carrick (13-10) vs. DuBois (14-8) at Clarion, 7:30 p.m.

District 5-8 subregional

Class 4A

Tuesday’s schedule

Westinghouse (7-14) vs. Bedford (11-12) at Pitt-Johnstown, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Peters Township (23-0) vs. Bethel Park (21-2) at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.; North Allegheny (22-1) vs. Norwin (21-1) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Chartiers Valley (23-0) vs. Penn Hills (16-6) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.; Oakland Catholic (20-3) vs. Thomas Jefferson (18-6) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

North Catholic 64, Elizabeth Forward 50

Central Valley 55, Blackhawk 48

Championship

Friday’s schedule

North Catholic (21-3) vs. Central Valley (22-1) at Petersen Events Center, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Neshannock (21-2) vs. Avonworth (17-6) at Moon, 6 p.m.; South Park (17-6) vs. Shady Side Academy (18-3) at North Hills, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Brentwood 50, Laurel 37

OLSH 51, Bishop Canevin 45

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

OLSH (20-4) vs. Brentwood (19-3) at Petersen Events Center, 5 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

West Greene (21-2) vs. Vincentian Academy (12-11) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Rochester (17-6) vs. Quigley Catholic (14-10) at North Hills, 6 p.m.

District 6 playoffs

Class 3A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Penns Valley (16-5) vs. Central Cambria (16-5) at Hollidaysburg, 7:30 p.m.; Tyrone (17-5) vs. Penn Cambria (17-5) at Hollidaysburg, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Bellwood-Antis 63, Penns Manor 45

Juniata Valley 48, Blairsville 31

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Bellwood-Antis (20-3) vs. Juniata Valley (20-2) at Mt. Aloysius, 6 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

Bishop Carroll (13-7) vs. Purchase Line (13-10) at Mt. Aloysius, 6 p.m.

District 6, 8, 9 playoffs

Class 5A

Championship

Monday’s schedule

Hollidaysburg 40, Obama Academy 26

District 8-10 subregional

Class 6A

Wednesday’s schedule

Allderdice (17-7) vs. Erie (11-11) at Carrick, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Tuesday’s schedule

Westinghouse (10-12) vs. Villa Maria (19-3) at Carrick, 7 p.m.

Hockey

Monday’s result

PIHL

Division II

Connellsville 5, Knoch 0

Tuesday’s schedule

PIHL

Class A

Kiski Area at Bishop McCort, 6 p.m.

PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs

Class 3A

Play-in round

Monday’s results

Canon-McMillan 5, Butler 1

First round

March 4 schedule

Cathedral Prep (8-10-0) at Mt. Lebanon (9-8-1), 7:10 p.m.; Seneca Valley (6-11-1) at North Allegheny (14-4-0), 5:30 p.m.; Central Catholic (7-9-2) at Bethel Park (13-5-0), 9 p.m.

March 5 schedule

Butler/Canon-McMillan-winner at Peters Township (14-3-1), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Play-in round

Tuesday’s schedule

Quaker Valley (5-13-1) at Hempfield (11-7-1), 7 p.m.; Baldwin (9-9-1) at Moon (10-8-1), 9 p.m.

First round

March 4 schedule

Hempfield/Quaker Valley-winner at Pine-Richland (18-0-1), 7:30 p.m.; Hampton (10-7-2) at Latrobe (14-4-1), 7:15 p.m.; Moon/Baldwin-winner at Upper St. Clair (14-3-2), 6 p.m.; Franklin Regional (11-6-2) at Mars (15-4-0), 9:30 p.m.

Class A

First round

Monday’s results

Montour 14, Greensburg Salem 1

South Park 7, Sewickley Academy 3

West Allegheny 4, Chartiers Valley 0

Tuesday’s schedule

Indiana (12-5-1) at Fox Chapel (8-10-0), 7:40 p.m.

Thursday’s schedule

Freeport (5-13-0) at Thomas Jefferson (15-3-0), 7:40 p.m.; Norwin (9-9) at Meadville (15-3-0), 7:30 p.m.; Blackhawk (3-15-0)/Beaver (3-15-0) at South Fayette (16-2-0), 7:10 p.m.; Westmont Hilltop (9-7) at North Hills (13-5-0), 7:15 p.m.

Division II playoffs

First round

March 4 schedule

Trinity (5-13-2) at Burrell (19-1-0), 9 p.m.; Morgantown (7-11-2) at Neshannock (16-3-1), 7 p.m.; Central Valley (8-10-2) at Ringgold (16-4-0), 7:15 p.m.

March 5 schedule

Carrick (13-6-0) at Connellsville (14-3-2), 7 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.