High school scores, schedules for Feb. 26, 2019
By: Andy NewsEngin
Tuesday, February 26, 2019 | 9:59 PM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Pine-Richland (21-2) vs. Butler (19-4) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.; Canon-McMillan (16-8) vs. Mt. Lebanon (20-3) at Moon, 8 p.m.
Class 5A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
Mars 53, Chartiers Valley 44
Moon 59, Penn Hills 46
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Mars (23-1) vs. Moon (23-1) at Petersen Events Center, 9 p.m.
Class 4A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s schedule
New Castle (19-4) vs. Highlands (17-7) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.; Ambridge (15-8) vs. Quaker Valley (19-3) at North Hills, 8 p.m.
Class 3A
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Lincoln Park (21-4) vs. North Catholic (21-4) at Petersen Events Center, 9 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
OLSH 70, South Side Beaver 55
Serra 57, Sewickley Academy 49
Championship
Friday’s schedule
OLSH (21-2) vs. Serra Catholic (20-3) at Petersen Events Center, 5 p.m.
Class A
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Vincentian Academy (16-7) vs. Nazareth Prep (18-3) at Petersen Events Center, 7 p.m.
District 6 playoffs
Class 3A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
Ligonier Valley 65, Bellwood-Antis 45
Richland 50, Forest Hills 35
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Ligonier Valley (20-2) vs. Richland (18-5) at Mt. Aloysius, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation
Thursday’s schedule
Time, site TBD
Bellwood-Antis (15-7) vs. Forest Hills (15-8)
Class 2A
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Bishop Guilfoyle (20-2) vs. West Branch (17-6) at Mt. Aloysius, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation
Wednesday’s schedule
Penns Manor (14-10) vs. Bishop McCort (11-12) at Central Cambria, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Championship
Wednesday’s schedule
Bishop Carroll (18-3) vs. Juniata Valley (16-5) at Mt. Aloysius, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation
Tuesday’s result
St. Joseph’s Academy 52, Blacklick Valley 46
District 8-10 subregional
Class 6A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s result
Kennedy Catholic 97, State College 53
Wednesday’s schedule
Allderdice (20-4) vs. Erie (12-12) at Obama Academy, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Wednesday’s schedule
Carrick (13-10) vs. DuBois (14-8) at Clarion, 7:30 p.m.
District 5-8 subregional
Class 4A
Thursday’s schedule
Westinghouse (7-14) vs. Bedford (11-12) at Pitt-Johnstown, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
North Allegheny 37, Norwin 36
Peters Township 36, Bethel Park 28
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Peters Township (24-0) vs. North Allegheny (23-1) at Petersen Events Center, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Chartiers Valley (23-0) vs. Penn Hills (16-6) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.; Oakland Catholic (20-3) vs. Thomas Jefferson (18-6) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Class 4A
Championship
Friday’s schedule
North Catholic (21-3) vs. Central Valley (22-1) at Petersen Events Center, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Neshannock (21-2) vs. Avonworth (17-6) at Moon, 6 p.m.; South Park (17-6) vs. Shady Side Academy (18-3) at North Hills, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
OLSH (20-4) vs. Brentwood (19-3) at Petersen Events Center, 5 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
Rochester 66, Quigley Catholic 55
West Greene 59, Vincentian Academy 55
Championship
Friday’s schedule
West Greene (22-2) vs. Rochester (18-6) at Petersen Events Center, 3 p.m.
District 6 playoffs
Class 3A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
Penn Cambria 61, Tyrone 36
Penns Valley 53, Central Cambria 45
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Penns Valley (17-5) vs. Penn Cambria (18-5) at Mt. Aloysius, 6 p.m.
Consolation
Thursday’s schedule
Time, site TBD
Central Cambria (16-6) vs. Tyrone (17-6)
Class 2A
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Bellwood-Antis (20-3) vs. Juniata Valley (20-2) at Mt. Aloysius, 6 p.m.
Consolation
Wednesday’s schedule
Penns Manor (20-2) vs. Blairsville (20-4) at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.
Class A
Championship
Wednesday’s schedule
Bishop Carroll (13-7) vs. Purchase Line (13-10) at Mt. Aloysius, 6 p.m.
Consolation
Tuesday’s result
St. Joseph’s Academy 55, Blacklick Valley 46
District 8-10 subregional
Class 6A
Wednesday’s schedule
Allderdice (17-7) vs. Erie (11-11) at Carrick, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Tuesday’s results
Villa Maria Academy 51, Westinghouse 24
Hockey
Tuesday’s result
PIHL
Class A
Bishop McCort 10, Kiski Area 4
PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs
Class 3A
First round
March 4 schedule
Cathedral Prep (8-10-0) at Mt. Lebanon (9-8-1), 7:10 p.m.; Seneca Valley (6-11-1) at North Allegheny (14-4-0), 5:30 p.m.; Central Catholic (7-9-2) at Bethel Park (13-5-0), 9 p.m.
March 5 schedule
Canon-McMillan (5-12-1) at Peters Township (14-3-1), 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Play-in round
Tuesday’s results
Hempfield 8, Quaker Valley 5
Baldwin at Moon (n)
First round
March 4 schedule
Hempfield/Quaker Valley-winner at Pine-Richland (18-0-1), 7:30 p.m.; Hampton (10-7-2) at Latrobe (14-4-1), 7:15 p.m.; Moon/Baldwin-winner at Upper St. Clair (14-3-2), 6 p.m.; Franklin Regional (11-6-2) at Mars (15-4-0), 9:30 p.m.
Class A
First round
Tuesday’s result
Indiana 6, Fox Chapel 1
Thursday’s schedule
Freeport (5-13-0) at Thomas Jefferson (15-3-0), 7:40 p.m.; Norwin (9-9) at Meadville (15-3-0), 7:30 p.m.; Blackhawk (4-15-0) at South Fayette (16-2-0), 7:10 p.m.; Westmont Hilltop (9-7) at North Hills (13-5-0), 7:15 p.m.
Division II playoffs
First round
March 4 schedule
Trinity (5-13-2) at Burrell (19-1-0), 9 p.m.; Morgantown (7-11-2) at Neshannock (16-3-1), 7 p.m.; Central Valley (8-10-2) at Ringgold (16-4-0), 7:15 p.m.
March 5 schedule
Carrick (13-6-0) at Connellsville (14-3-2), 7 p.m.
To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.
Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.
- Loading...