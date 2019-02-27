High school scores, schedules for Feb. 26, 2019

Tuesday, February 26, 2019 | 9:59 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Pine-Richland (21-2) vs. Butler (19-4) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.; Canon-McMillan (16-8) vs. Mt. Lebanon (20-3) at Moon, 8 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Mars 53, Chartiers Valley 44

Moon 59, Penn Hills 46

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Mars (23-1) vs. Moon (23-1) at Petersen Events Center, 9 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

New Castle (19-4) vs. Highlands (17-7) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.; Ambridge (15-8) vs. Quaker Valley (19-3) at North Hills, 8 p.m.

Class 3A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Lincoln Park (21-4) vs. North Catholic (21-4) at Petersen Events Center, 9 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

OLSH 70, South Side Beaver 55

Serra 57, Sewickley Academy 49

Championship

Friday’s schedule

OLSH (21-2) vs. Serra Catholic (20-3) at Petersen Events Center, 5 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Vincentian Academy (16-7) vs. Nazareth Prep (18-3) at Petersen Events Center, 7 p.m.

District 6 playoffs

Class 3A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Ligonier Valley 65, Bellwood-Antis 45

Richland 50, Forest Hills 35

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Ligonier Valley (20-2) vs. Richland (18-5) at Mt. Aloysius, 7:30 p.m.

Consolation

Thursday’s schedule

Time, site TBD

Bellwood-Antis (15-7) vs. Forest Hills (15-8)

Class 2A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Bishop Guilfoyle (20-2) vs. West Branch (17-6) at Mt. Aloysius, 7:30 p.m.

Consolation

Wednesday’s schedule

Penns Manor (14-10) vs. Bishop McCort (11-12) at Central Cambria, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

Bishop Carroll (18-3) vs. Juniata Valley (16-5) at Mt. Aloysius, 7:30 p.m.

Consolation

Tuesday’s result

St. Joseph’s Academy 52, Blacklick Valley 46

District 8-10 subregional

Class 6A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s result

Kennedy Catholic 97, State College 53

Wednesday’s schedule

Allderdice (20-4) vs. Erie (12-12) at Obama Academy, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Wednesday’s schedule

Carrick (13-10) vs. DuBois (14-8) at Clarion, 7:30 p.m.

District 5-8 subregional

Class 4A

Thursday’s schedule

Westinghouse (7-14) vs. Bedford (11-12) at Pitt-Johnstown, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

North Allegheny 37, Norwin 36

Peters Township 36, Bethel Park 28

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Peters Township (24-0) vs. North Allegheny (23-1) at Petersen Events Center, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Chartiers Valley (23-0) vs. Penn Hills (16-6) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.; Oakland Catholic (20-3) vs. Thomas Jefferson (18-6) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

North Catholic (21-3) vs. Central Valley (22-1) at Petersen Events Center, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Neshannock (21-2) vs. Avonworth (17-6) at Moon, 6 p.m.; South Park (17-6) vs. Shady Side Academy (18-3) at North Hills, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

OLSH (20-4) vs. Brentwood (19-3) at Petersen Events Center, 5 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Rochester 66, Quigley Catholic 55

West Greene 59, Vincentian Academy 55

Championship

Friday’s schedule

West Greene (22-2) vs. Rochester (18-6) at Petersen Events Center, 3 p.m.

District 6 playoffs

Class 3A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Penn Cambria 61, Tyrone 36

Penns Valley 53, Central Cambria 45

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Penns Valley (17-5) vs. Penn Cambria (18-5) at Mt. Aloysius, 6 p.m.

Consolation

Thursday’s schedule

Time, site TBD

Central Cambria (16-6) vs. Tyrone (17-6)

Class 2A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Bellwood-Antis (20-3) vs. Juniata Valley (20-2) at Mt. Aloysius, 6 p.m.

Consolation

Wednesday’s schedule

Penns Manor (20-2) vs. Blairsville (20-4) at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

Bishop Carroll (13-7) vs. Purchase Line (13-10) at Mt. Aloysius, 6 p.m.

Consolation

Tuesday’s result

St. Joseph’s Academy 55, Blacklick Valley 46

District 8-10 subregional

Class 6A

Wednesday’s schedule

Allderdice (17-7) vs. Erie (11-11) at Carrick, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Tuesday’s results

Villa Maria Academy 51, Westinghouse 24

Hockey

Tuesday’s result

PIHL

Class A

Bishop McCort 10, Kiski Area 4

PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs

Class 3A

First round

March 4 schedule

Cathedral Prep (8-10-0) at Mt. Lebanon (9-8-1), 7:10 p.m.; Seneca Valley (6-11-1) at North Allegheny (14-4-0), 5:30 p.m.; Central Catholic (7-9-2) at Bethel Park (13-5-0), 9 p.m.

March 5 schedule

Canon-McMillan (5-12-1) at Peters Township (14-3-1), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Play-in round

Tuesday’s results

Hempfield 8, Quaker Valley 5

Baldwin at Moon (n)

First round

March 4 schedule

Hempfield/Quaker Valley-winner at Pine-Richland (18-0-1), 7:30 p.m.; Hampton (10-7-2) at Latrobe (14-4-1), 7:15 p.m.; Moon/Baldwin-winner at Upper St. Clair (14-3-2), 6 p.m.; Franklin Regional (11-6-2) at Mars (15-4-0), 9:30 p.m.

Class A

First round

Tuesday’s result

Indiana 6, Fox Chapel 1

Thursday’s schedule

Freeport (5-13-0) at Thomas Jefferson (15-3-0), 7:40 p.m.; Norwin (9-9) at Meadville (15-3-0), 7:30 p.m.; Blackhawk (4-15-0) at South Fayette (16-2-0), 7:10 p.m.; Westmont Hilltop (9-7) at North Hills (13-5-0), 7:15 p.m.

Division II playoffs

First round

March 4 schedule

Trinity (5-13-2) at Burrell (19-1-0), 9 p.m.; Morgantown (7-11-2) at Neshannock (16-3-1), 7 p.m.; Central Valley (8-10-2) at Ringgold (16-4-0), 7:15 p.m.

March 5 schedule

Carrick (13-6-0) at Connellsville (14-3-2), 7 p.m.

