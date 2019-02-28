High school scores, schedules for Feb. 27, 2019
By: HSSN Staff
Wednesday, February 27, 2019 | 10:08 PM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s results
Butler 70, Pine-Richland 68
Mt. Lebanon 58, Canon-McMillan 39
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Butler (20-4) vs. Mt. Lebanon (21-3) at Petersen Events Center, 9 p.m.
Class 5A
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Mars (23-1) vs. Moon (23-1) at Petersen Events Center, 9 p.m.
Class 4A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s results
New Castle 68, Highlands 62
Quaker Valley 69, Ambridge 60
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
New Castle (20-4) vs. Quaker Valley (20-3) at Petersen Events Center, 1 p.m.
Class 3A
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Lincoln Park (21-4) vs. North Catholic (21-4) at Petersen Events Center, 9 p.m.
Class 2A
Championship
Friday’s schedule
OLSH (21-2) vs. Serra (20-3) at Petersen Events Center, 5 p.m.
Class A
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Vincentian Academy (16-7) vs. Nazareth Prep (18-3) at Petersen Events Center, 7 p.m.
District 6 playoffs
Class 3A
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Ligonier Valley (22-2) vs. Richland (19-6) at Mt. Aloysius, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation
Thursday’s schedule
Bellwood-Antis (16-8) vs. Forest Hills (15-8) at Altoona, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Bishop Guilfoyle (20-2) vs. West Branch (17-6) at Mt. Aloysius, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation
Wednesday’s result
Bishop McCort 68, Penns Manor 51
Class A
Championship
Wednesday’s result
Juniata Valley 50, Bishop Carroll 45
District 8-10 subregional
Class 6A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s result
Allderdice 55, Erie 41
Class 5A
Wednesday’s result
DuBois 54, Carrick 45
District 5-8 subregional
Class 4A
Thursday’s schedule
Westinghouse (7-14) vs. Bedford (11-12) at Pitt-Johnstown, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Peters Township (24-0) vs. North Allegheny (23-1) at Petersen Events Center, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s results
Chartiers Valley 45, Penn Hills 37
Thomas Jefferson 68, Oakland Catholic 55
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Chartiers Valley (24-0) vs. Thomas Jefferson (19-6) at Petersen Events Center, 3 p.m.
Class 4A
Championship
Friday’s schedule
North Catholic (21-3) vs. Central Valley (22-1) at Petersen Events Center, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s results
Neshannock 47, Avonworth 37
Shady Side Academy 38, South Park 35
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Neshannock (22-2) vs. Shady Side Academy (19-3) at Petersen Events Center, 11 a.m.
Class 2A
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
OLSH (20-4) vs. Brentwood (19-3) at Petersen Events Center, 5 p.m.
Class A
Championship
Friday’s schedule
West Greene (22-2) vs. Rochester (18-6) at Petersen Events Center, 3 p.m.
District 6 playoffs
Class 3A
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Penns Valley (17-5) vs. Penn Cambria (18-5) at Mt. Aloysius, 6 p.m.
Consolation
Thursday’s schedule
Central Cambria (16-6) vs. Tyrone (17-6) at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Bellwood-Antis (20-3) vs. Juniata Valley (20-2) at Mt. Aloysius, 6 p.m.
Consolation
Wednesday’s result
Penns Manor 60, Blairsville 49
Class A
Championship
Wednesday’s result
Bishop Carroll 66, Purchase Line 23
District 8-10 subregional
Class 6A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s result
Allderdice 52, Erie 40
Bowling
Boys
Wednesday’s results
WPIBL singles championships
At Wildlife Lanes
Qualifying round
1. Alex Smith, Franklin Regional, 631 series; 2. Christopher George, Hopewell, 617; 3. Michael Fekete, Norwin, 609; 4. Ryan Mikush, Ambridge, 607; 5. Adam Scruci, Blackhawk, 605; 6. Jordan Wright, Blackhawk, 603
Stepladder playoffs
Quarterfinals
Jordan Wright, Blackhawk, d. Michael Fekete, Norwin, 196-174; Adam Scruci, Blackhawk, d. Ryan Mikush, Ambridge, 203-161
Semifinals
Wright, Blackhawk, d. Christopher George, Hopewell, 179-159; Scruci, Blackhawk, d. Alex Smith, Franklin Regional, 186-182
Finals
Wright, Blackhawk, d. Scruci, Blackhawk, 202-167
Hockey
PIHL
Penguins Cup playoffs
Class 3A
First round
Monday’s schedule
Cathedral Prep (8-10-0) at Mt. Lebanon (9-8-1), 7:10 p.m.; Seneca Valley (6-11-1) at North Allegheny (14-4-0), 5:30 p.m.; Central Catholic (7-9-2) at Bethel Park (13-5-0), 9 p.m.
Tuesday’s schedule
Canon-McMillan (5-12-1) at Peters Township (14-3-1), 7 p.m.
Class 2A
First round
Monday’s schedule
Hempfield (12-7-1) at Pine-Richland (18-0-1), 7:30 p.m.; Hampton (10-7-2) at Latrobe (14-4-1), 7:15 p.m.; Baldwin (10-9-1) at Upper St. Clair (14-3-2), 6 p.m.; Franklin Regional (11-6-2) at Mars (15-4-0), 9:30 p.m.
Class A
First round
Thursday’s schedule
Freeport (5-13-0) at Thomas Jefferson (15-3-0), 7:40 p.m.; Norwin (9-9) at Meadville (15-3-0), 7:30 p.m.; Blackhawk (4-15-0) at South Fayette (16-2-0), 7:10 p.m.; Westmont Hilltop (9-7) at North Hills (13-5-0), 7:15 p.m.
Division II playoffs
First round
Monday’s schedule
Trinity (5-13-2) at Burrell (19-1-0), 9 p.m.; Morgantown (7-11-2) at Neshannock (16-3-1), 7 p.m.; Central Valley (8-10-2) at Ringgold (16-4-0), 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday’s schedule
Carrick (13-6-0) at Connellsville (14-3-2), 7 p.m.
