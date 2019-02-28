High school scores, schedules for Feb. 27, 2019

By: HSSN Staff

Wednesday, February 27, 2019 | 10:08 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s results

Butler 70, Pine-Richland 68

Mt. Lebanon 58, Canon-McMillan 39

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Butler (20-4) vs. Mt. Lebanon (21-3) at Petersen Events Center, 9 p.m.

Class 5A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Mars (23-1) vs. Moon (23-1) at Petersen Events Center, 9 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s results

New Castle 68, Highlands 62

Quaker Valley 69, Ambridge 60

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

New Castle (20-4) vs. Quaker Valley (20-3) at Petersen Events Center, 1 p.m.

Class 3A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Lincoln Park (21-4) vs. North Catholic (21-4) at Petersen Events Center, 9 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

OLSH (21-2) vs. Serra (20-3) at Petersen Events Center, 5 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Vincentian Academy (16-7) vs. Nazareth Prep (18-3) at Petersen Events Center, 7 p.m.

District 6 playoffs

Class 3A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Ligonier Valley (22-2) vs. Richland (19-6) at Mt. Aloysius, 7:30 p.m.

Consolation

Thursday’s schedule

Bellwood-Antis (16-8) vs. Forest Hills (15-8) at Altoona, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Bishop Guilfoyle (20-2) vs. West Branch (17-6) at Mt. Aloysius, 7:30 p.m.

Consolation

Wednesday’s result

Bishop McCort 68, Penns Manor 51

Class A

Championship

Wednesday’s result

Juniata Valley 50, Bishop Carroll 45

District 8-10 subregional

Class 6A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s result

Allderdice 55, Erie 41

Class 5A

Wednesday’s result

DuBois 54, Carrick 45

District 5-8 subregional

Class 4A

Thursday’s schedule

Westinghouse (7-14) vs. Bedford (11-12) at Pitt-Johnstown, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Peters Township (24-0) vs. North Allegheny (23-1) at Petersen Events Center, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s results

Chartiers Valley 45, Penn Hills 37

Thomas Jefferson 68, Oakland Catholic 55

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Chartiers Valley (24-0) vs. Thomas Jefferson (19-6) at Petersen Events Center, 3 p.m.

Class 4A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

North Catholic (21-3) vs. Central Valley (22-1) at Petersen Events Center, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s results

Neshannock 47, Avonworth 37

Shady Side Academy 38, South Park 35

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Neshannock (22-2) vs. Shady Side Academy (19-3) at Petersen Events Center, 11 a.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

OLSH (20-4) vs. Brentwood (19-3) at Petersen Events Center, 5 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

West Greene (22-2) vs. Rochester (18-6) at Petersen Events Center, 3 p.m.

District 6 playoffs

Class 3A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Penns Valley (17-5) vs. Penn Cambria (18-5) at Mt. Aloysius, 6 p.m.

Consolation

Thursday’s schedule

Central Cambria (16-6) vs. Tyrone (17-6) at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Bellwood-Antis (20-3) vs. Juniata Valley (20-2) at Mt. Aloysius, 6 p.m.

Consolation

Wednesday’s result

Penns Manor 60, Blairsville 49

Class A

Championship

Wednesday’s result

Bishop Carroll 66, Purchase Line 23

District 8-10 subregional

Class 6A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s result

Allderdice 52, Erie 40

Bowling

Boys

Wednesday’s results

WPIBL singles championships

At Wildlife Lanes

Qualifying round

1. Alex Smith, Franklin Regional, 631 series; 2. Christopher George, Hopewell, 617; 3. Michael Fekete, Norwin, 609; 4. Ryan Mikush, Ambridge, 607; 5. Adam Scruci, Blackhawk, 605; 6. Jordan Wright, Blackhawk, 603

Stepladder playoffs

Quarterfinals

Jordan Wright, Blackhawk, d. Michael Fekete, Norwin, 196-174; Adam Scruci, Blackhawk, d. Ryan Mikush, Ambridge, 203-161

Semifinals

Wright, Blackhawk, d. Christopher George, Hopewell, 179-159; Scruci, Blackhawk, d. Alex Smith, Franklin Regional, 186-182

Finals

Wright, Blackhawk, d. Scruci, Blackhawk, 202-167

Hockey

PIHL

Penguins Cup playoffs

Class 3A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Cathedral Prep (8-10-0) at Mt. Lebanon (9-8-1), 7:10 p.m.; Seneca Valley (6-11-1) at North Allegheny (14-4-0), 5:30 p.m.; Central Catholic (7-9-2) at Bethel Park (13-5-0), 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s schedule

Canon-McMillan (5-12-1) at Peters Township (14-3-1), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Hempfield (12-7-1) at Pine-Richland (18-0-1), 7:30 p.m.; Hampton (10-7-2) at Latrobe (14-4-1), 7:15 p.m.; Baldwin (10-9-1) at Upper St. Clair (14-3-2), 6 p.m.; Franklin Regional (11-6-2) at Mars (15-4-0), 9:30 p.m.

Class A

First round

Thursday’s schedule

Freeport (5-13-0) at Thomas Jefferson (15-3-0), 7:40 p.m.; Norwin (9-9) at Meadville (15-3-0), 7:30 p.m.; Blackhawk (4-15-0) at South Fayette (16-2-0), 7:10 p.m.; Westmont Hilltop (9-7) at North Hills (13-5-0), 7:15 p.m.

Division II playoffs

First round

Monday’s schedule

Trinity (5-13-2) at Burrell (19-1-0), 9 p.m.; Morgantown (7-11-2) at Neshannock (16-3-1), 7 p.m.; Central Valley (8-10-2) at Ringgold (16-4-0), 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s schedule

Carrick (13-6-0) at Connellsville (14-3-2), 7 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.