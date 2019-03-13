High school scores, schedules for March 12, 2019
By: HSSN Staff
Tuesday, March 12, 2019 | 11:08 PM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
PIAA playoffs
Second round
Class 6A
Wednesday’s schedule
Abington (28-1) vs. Pennridge (23-4) at Bensalem, 7:30 p.m.; Boys Latin (23-5) vs. Methacton (21-7) at Harriton, 7 p.m.; William Allen (18-9) vs. La Salle College (24-3) at Geigle Complex, 6 p.m.; Lower Merion (25-3) vs. Roman Catholic (23-4) at Cardinal O’Hara, 7 p.m.; Harrisburg (20-6) vs. Chester (21-6) at Geigle Complex, 7:30 p.m.; Coatesville (27-2) vs. Butler (21-5) at Chambersburg, 7:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland (22-3) vs. Kennedy Catholic (23-3) at Slippery Rock University, 7:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon (23-3) vs. Allderdice (22-5) at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Tuesday’s results
Abington Heights 54, Mastery North 52
Archbishop Wood 61, Penncrest 38
Lower Dauphin 51, Johnstown 50
Mars 60, William Penn 57
Meadville 54, Muhlenberg 52
Moon 44, Archbishop Ryan 36
Pottsville 59, Crestwood 46
Sun Valley 61, Northern 53
Class 4A
Tuesday’s results
Archbishop Carroll 74, Lancaster Catholic 62
Bishop McDevitt 79, Quaker Valley 47
Bonner-Prendergast 70, Nanticoke 52
Hickory 80, Huntingdon 65
Imhotep Charter 68, Danville 37
Lower Moreland 69, Bethlehem Catholic 57
New Castle 74, Grove City 67
Scranton Prep 76, Wilson 50
Class 3A
Wednesday’s schedule
Neumann-Goretti (20-7) vs. Wyoming Seminary (26-2) at Freedom, 8 p.m.; Bishop McDevitt (19-7) vs. Loyalsock Township (27-1) at Milton Hershey, 7:30 p.m.; New Hope (16-9) vs. SLA Beeber at Bensalem, 6 p.m.; Holy Redeemer (20-5) vs. Trinity-District 3 (23-3) at Martz Hall, 8 p.m.; Richland (21-6) vs. Seton LaSalle (20-5) at Hempfield, 7 p.m.; Aliqiuppa (17-8) vs. Lincoln Park (23-4) at Moon, 7:30 p.m.; Deer Lakes (17-7) vs. Forest Hills (17-9) at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.; Beaver Falls (11-14) vs. Sharon (22-4) at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Wednesday’s schedule
Constitution (20-9) vs. Northeast Bradford (17-10) at Pocono Mountain West, 7:30 p.m.; Holy Cross (21-5) vs. Delco Christian (17-10) at Freedom, 5 p.m.; Executive Education (18-7) vs. MCS Charter (19-9) at Spring-Ford, 6 p.m.; Millville (25-1) vs. North Star (22-3) at Bald Eagle Area, 6 p.m.; OLSH (23-2) vs. Lakeview (18-9) at New Castle, 6 p.m.; Wilmington (17-8) vs. Ridgway (23-3) at DuBois, 6 p.m.; Farrell (22-3) vs. Serra Catholic (21-4) at Slippery Rock University, 6 p.m.; Coudersport (22-2) vs. Bishop Guilfoyle (24-2) at DuBois, 7 p.m.
Class A
Tuesday’s results
Cornell 59, Clarion Limestone 39
Faith Christian 49, Lancaster Country Day 40
Lourdes Regional 53, Berlin Brothersvalley 50
Monessen 63, Bishop Carroll 62
Nativity BVM 59, Girard College 54
Nazareth Prep 67, Shade 61
Sankofa Freedom Academy 71, St. John Neumann 30
Vincentian Academy 63, Elk County Catholic 57
Girls
PIAA playoffs
Second round
Class 6A
Tuesday’s results
Abington 52, Cumberland Valley 48
Cardinal O’Hara 43, Spring-Ford 37
Council Rock North 40, Dallastown 29
Garnet Valley 62, Bethlehem Freedom 40
Neshaminy 70, Hazleton 40
Norwin 68, Northampton 58
Peters Township 62, Bethel Park 44
Upper Dublin 41, North Allegheny 32
Class 5A
Wednesday’s schedule
Villa Maria (25-4) vs. Twin Valley (21-6) at Spring-Ford, 7:30 p.m.; Lower Dauphin (20-7) vs. Southern Lehigh (24-3) at Governor Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.; Mechanicsburg (21-6) vs. Archbishop Wood (16-11) at Garden Spot, 8 p.m.; Gettysburg (23-6) vs. Archbishop Carroll (22-5) at Garden Spot, 6:30 p.m.; Palmyra (17-10) vs. Wyoming Valley West (17-10) at Martz Hall, 6:30 p.m.; Mount St. Joseph (14-13) vs. Thomas Jefferson (20-7) at Chambersburg, 6 p.m.; Charteirs Valley (26-0) vs. Slippery Rock (20-5) at Moon, 6 p.m.; Penn Hills (17-7) vs. Oakland Catholic (21-4) at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Wednesday’s schedule
Bonner Prendergast (17-9) vs. Lake-Lehman (20-6) at Freedom, 6:30 p.m.; Lansdale Catholic (16-10) vs. Bishop McDevitt (22-4) at Garden Spot, 5 p.m.; Bethlehem Catholic (24-4) vs. Gwynedd Mercy (16-10) at Governor Mifflin, 6 p.m.; Danville (23-4) vs. ELCO (22-7) at Martz Hall, 5 p.m.; Kennard-Dale (23-4) vs. Mifflinburg (24-4) at Milton Hershey, 6 p.m.; Lancaster Catholic (29-0) vs. Central Valley (23-2) at Hollidaysburg, 6 p.m.; North Catholic (23-3) vs. Blackhawk (20-5) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.; Forest Hills (20-3) vs. Villa Maria (21-3) at Armstrong, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Tuesday’s results
Beaver 62, Penns Valley 59
Central Cambria 63, Shady Side Academy 57
Delone Catholic 73, Penn Cambria 64
Dunmore 47, St. Basil Academy 37
Imhotep Charter 49, Loyalsock Township 38
Neshannock 60, Avonworth 37
Neumann-Goretti 69, Warrior Run 16
Trinity-District 3 36, Notre Dame Green Pond 33
Class 2A
Tuesday’s results
Allegheny-Clarion Valley 35, OLSH 33 (OT)
Bellwood-Antis 47, Mt. Carmel 45
Everett 49, Bishop Canevin 42
Kane 52, Brentwood 47
Mahanoy Area 55, Sacred Heart 35
Old Forge 32, Linden Hall 29
West Middlesex 50, Juniata Valley 46
York Catholic 42, Holy Cross 25
Class A
Wednesday’s schedule
Jenkintown (25-1) vs. Sullivan County (19-7) at Pocono Mountain West, 6 p.m.; Greenwood (21-5) vs. Susquehanna Community (20-6) at Bloomsburg University, 6 p.m.; Benton (16-10) vs. Weatherly (17-8) at Bloomsburg University, 7:30 p.m.; Lourdes Regional (20-6) vs. Bishop Carroll (18-7) at Bald Eagle Area, 7:30 p.m.; Rochester (20-6) vs. Shanksville (22-5) at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.; Vincentian Academy (13-12) vs. Tussey Mountain (18-8) at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.; Berlin (21-5) vs. Kennedy Catholic (18-6) at Greensburg Salem, 6 p.m.; St. Joseph’s Academy (16-8) vs. Sewickley Academy (13-8) at Central Cambria, 7:30 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Penguins Cup playoffs
Semifinals
At RMU Island Sports Center
Class 3A
Thursday’s schedule
Peters Township (15-3-1) vs. Mt. Lebanon (10-8-1), 7 p.m.; North Allegheny (15-4-0) vs. Bethel Park (14-5-0), 9 p.m.
Class 2A
Wednesday’s schedule
Pine-Richland (19-0-1) vs. Latrobe (15-4-1), 7 p.m.; Upper St. Clair (15-3-2) vs. Franklin Regional (12-6-2), 9 p.m.
Class A
Tuesday’s results
Montour 6, Thomas Jefferson 5 (OT)
South Fayette 2, West Allegheny 1
Division II
Championship
At UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex
Monday’s schedule
Burrell (21-1-0) vs. Ringgold (18-4-0), 6 p.m.
Tennis
Boys
Tuesday’s result
WPIAL
Nonsection
Norwin 4, Woodland Hills 1
