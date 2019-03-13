High school scores, schedules for March 12, 2019

By: HSSN Staff

Tuesday, March 12, 2019 | 11:08 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Second round

Class 6A

Wednesday’s schedule

Abington (28-1) vs. Pennridge (23-4) at Bensalem, 7:30 p.m.; Boys Latin (23-5) vs. Methacton (21-7) at Harriton, 7 p.m.; William Allen (18-9) vs. La Salle College (24-3) at Geigle Complex, 6 p.m.; Lower Merion (25-3) vs. Roman Catholic (23-4) at Cardinal O’Hara, 7 p.m.; Harrisburg (20-6) vs. Chester (21-6) at Geigle Complex, 7:30 p.m.; Coatesville (27-2) vs. Butler (21-5) at Chambersburg, 7:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland (22-3) vs. Kennedy Catholic (23-3) at Slippery Rock University, 7:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon (23-3) vs. Allderdice (22-5) at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Tuesday’s results

Abington Heights 54, Mastery North 52

Archbishop Wood 61, Penncrest 38

Lower Dauphin 51, Johnstown 50

Mars 60, William Penn 57

Meadville 54, Muhlenberg 52

Moon 44, Archbishop Ryan 36

Pottsville 59, Crestwood 46

Sun Valley 61, Northern 53

Class 4A

Tuesday’s results

Archbishop Carroll 74, Lancaster Catholic 62

Bishop McDevitt 79, Quaker Valley 47

Bonner-Prendergast 70, Nanticoke 52

Hickory 80, Huntingdon 65

Imhotep Charter 68, Danville 37

Lower Moreland 69, Bethlehem Catholic 57

New Castle 74, Grove City 67

Scranton Prep 76, Wilson 50

Class 3A

Wednesday’s schedule

Neumann-Goretti (20-7) vs. Wyoming Seminary (26-2) at Freedom, 8 p.m.; Bishop McDevitt (19-7) vs. Loyalsock Township (27-1) at Milton Hershey, 7:30 p.m.; New Hope (16-9) vs. SLA Beeber at Bensalem, 6 p.m.; Holy Redeemer (20-5) vs. Trinity-District 3 (23-3) at Martz Hall, 8 p.m.; Richland (21-6) vs. Seton LaSalle (20-5) at Hempfield, 7 p.m.; Aliqiuppa (17-8) vs. Lincoln Park (23-4) at Moon, 7:30 p.m.; Deer Lakes (17-7) vs. Forest Hills (17-9) at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.; Beaver Falls (11-14) vs. Sharon (22-4) at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Wednesday’s schedule

Constitution (20-9) vs. Northeast Bradford (17-10) at Pocono Mountain West, 7:30 p.m.; Holy Cross (21-5) vs. Delco Christian (17-10) at Freedom, 5 p.m.; Executive Education (18-7) vs. MCS Charter (19-9) at Spring-Ford, 6 p.m.; Millville (25-1) vs. North Star (22-3) at Bald Eagle Area, 6 p.m.; OLSH (23-2) vs. Lakeview (18-9) at New Castle, 6 p.m.; Wilmington (17-8) vs. Ridgway (23-3) at DuBois, 6 p.m.; Farrell (22-3) vs. Serra Catholic (21-4) at Slippery Rock University, 6 p.m.; Coudersport (22-2) vs. Bishop Guilfoyle (24-2) at DuBois, 7 p.m.

Class A

Tuesday’s results

Cornell 59, Clarion Limestone 39

Faith Christian 49, Lancaster Country Day 40

Lourdes Regional 53, Berlin Brothersvalley 50

Monessen 63, Bishop Carroll 62

Nativity BVM 59, Girard College 54

Nazareth Prep 67, Shade 61

Sankofa Freedom Academy 71, St. John Neumann 30

Vincentian Academy 63, Elk County Catholic 57

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Second round

Class 6A

Tuesday’s results

Abington 52, Cumberland Valley 48

Cardinal O’Hara 43, Spring-Ford 37

Council Rock North 40, Dallastown 29

Garnet Valley 62, Bethlehem Freedom 40

Neshaminy 70, Hazleton 40

Norwin 68, Northampton 58

Peters Township 62, Bethel Park 44

Upper Dublin 41, North Allegheny 32

Class 5A

Wednesday’s schedule

Villa Maria (25-4) vs. Twin Valley (21-6) at Spring-Ford, 7:30 p.m.; Lower Dauphin (20-7) vs. Southern Lehigh (24-3) at Governor Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.; Mechanicsburg (21-6) vs. Archbishop Wood (16-11) at Garden Spot, 8 p.m.; Gettysburg (23-6) vs. Archbishop Carroll (22-5) at Garden Spot, 6:30 p.m.; Palmyra (17-10) vs. Wyoming Valley West (17-10) at Martz Hall, 6:30 p.m.; Mount St. Joseph (14-13) vs. Thomas Jefferson (20-7) at Chambersburg, 6 p.m.; Charteirs Valley (26-0) vs. Slippery Rock (20-5) at Moon, 6 p.m.; Penn Hills (17-7) vs. Oakland Catholic (21-4) at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Wednesday’s schedule

Bonner Prendergast (17-9) vs. Lake-Lehman (20-6) at Freedom, 6:30 p.m.; Lansdale Catholic (16-10) vs. Bishop McDevitt (22-4) at Garden Spot, 5 p.m.; Bethlehem Catholic (24-4) vs. Gwynedd Mercy (16-10) at Governor Mifflin, 6 p.m.; Danville (23-4) vs. ELCO (22-7) at Martz Hall, 5 p.m.; Kennard-Dale (23-4) vs. Mifflinburg (24-4) at Milton Hershey, 6 p.m.; Lancaster Catholic (29-0) vs. Central Valley (23-2) at Hollidaysburg, 6 p.m.; North Catholic (23-3) vs. Blackhawk (20-5) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.; Forest Hills (20-3) vs. Villa Maria (21-3) at Armstrong, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Tuesday’s results

Beaver 62, Penns Valley 59

Central Cambria 63, Shady Side Academy 57

Delone Catholic 73, Penn Cambria 64

Dunmore 47, St. Basil Academy 37

Imhotep Charter 49, Loyalsock Township 38

Neshannock 60, Avonworth 37

Neumann-Goretti 69, Warrior Run 16

Trinity-District 3 36, Notre Dame Green Pond 33

Class 2A

Tuesday’s results

Allegheny-Clarion Valley 35, OLSH 33 (OT)

Bellwood-Antis 47, Mt. Carmel 45

Everett 49, Bishop Canevin 42

Kane 52, Brentwood 47

Mahanoy Area 55, Sacred Heart 35

Old Forge 32, Linden Hall 29

West Middlesex 50, Juniata Valley 46

York Catholic 42, Holy Cross 25

Class A

Wednesday’s schedule

Jenkintown (25-1) vs. Sullivan County (19-7) at Pocono Mountain West, 6 p.m.; Greenwood (21-5) vs. Susquehanna Community (20-6) at Bloomsburg University, 6 p.m.; Benton (16-10) vs. Weatherly (17-8) at Bloomsburg University, 7:30 p.m.; Lourdes Regional (20-6) vs. Bishop Carroll (18-7) at Bald Eagle Area, 7:30 p.m.; Rochester (20-6) vs. Shanksville (22-5) at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.; Vincentian Academy (13-12) vs. Tussey Mountain (18-8) at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.; Berlin (21-5) vs. Kennedy Catholic (18-6) at Greensburg Salem, 6 p.m.; St. Joseph’s Academy (16-8) vs. Sewickley Academy (13-8) at Central Cambria, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Penguins Cup playoffs

Semifinals

At RMU Island Sports Center

Class 3A

Thursday’s schedule

Peters Township (15-3-1) vs. Mt. Lebanon (10-8-1), 7 p.m.; North Allegheny (15-4-0) vs. Bethel Park (14-5-0), 9 p.m.

Class 2A

Wednesday’s schedule

Pine-Richland (19-0-1) vs. Latrobe (15-4-1), 7 p.m.; Upper St. Clair (15-3-2) vs. Franklin Regional (12-6-2), 9 p.m.

Class A

Tuesday’s results

Montour 6, Thomas Jefferson 5 (OT)

South Fayette 2, West Allegheny 1

Division II

Championship

At UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex

Monday’s schedule

Burrell (21-1-0) vs. Ringgold (18-4-0), 6 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

Tuesday’s result

WPIAL

Nonsection

Norwin 4, Woodland Hills 1

