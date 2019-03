High school scores, schedules for March 14, 2019

By: HSSN Staff

Friday, March 15, 2019 | 12:09 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Tyler Putnam battles Bethel Park’s Jacob Lang for the puck during their Penguins Cup Class AAA semifinal Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019, at RMU Island Sports Center. North Allegheny won, 2-1, in double overtime.

High Schools

Basketball

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Quarterfinals

Class 6A

Saturday’s schedule

Pennridge (24-4) vs. Methacton (22-7) at Plymouth Whitemarsh, 1 p.m.; La Salle College (25-3) vs. Roman Catholic (24-4) at Archbishop Ryan, 2 p.m.; Chester (22-6) vs. Coatesville (28-2) at Spring-Ford, 1 p.m.; Kennedy Catholic (24-3) vs. Mt. Lebanon (24-3) at Aliquippa, 1:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Friday’s schedule

Sun Valley (21-7) vs. Abington Heights (25-2) at Bethlehem Freedom, 7:30 p.m.; Archbishop Wood (18-8) vs. Pottsville (25-3) at Geigle Complex in Reading, 8 p.m.; Lower Dauphin (26-3) vs. Moon (25-2) at Altoona, 7:30 p.m.; Mars (26-1) vs. Meadville (20-6) at Sharon, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Friday’s schedule

Bonner Prendergast (20-5) vs. Archbishop Carroll (17-10) at Cardinal O’Hara, 7 p.m.; Lower Moreland (24-3) vs. Scranton Prep (24-3) at Bethlehem Freedom, 6 p.m.; Imhotep Charter (23-6) vs. Bishop McDevitt (24-3) at Geigle Complex in Reading, 6:30 p.m.; New Castle (23-4) vs. Hickory (26-1) at Slippery Rock University, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Saturday’s schedule

Neumann-Goretti (21-7) vs. Bishop McDevitt (20-7) at Cardinal O’Hara, 2:30 p.m.; New Hope-Solebury (17-9) vs. Trinity-District 3 (24-3) at Geigle Complex in Reading, 2:30 p.m.; Richland (22-6) vs. Lincoln Park (24-4) at Hempfield, 3 p.m.; Deer Lakes (18-7) vs. Sharon (23-4) at Slippery Rock University, 1 p.m.

Class 2A

Saturday’s schedule

Constitution (21-9) vs. Holy Cross (22-5) at Martz Hall in Pottsville, 2:30 p.m.; Math, Civics and Sciences Charter (20-9) vs. North Star (23-3) at Cumberland Valley, 1 p.m.; OLSH (24-2) vs. Ridgway (24-3) at Oil City, 2:30 p.m.; Farrell (23-3) vs. Bishop Guilfoyle (25-2) at Kiski Area, 1:30 p.m.

Class A

Friday’s schedule

Faith Christian (16-10) vs. Sankofa Freedom Academy (15-10) at Bensalem, 6 p.m.; Lourdes Regional (23-4) vs. Nativity BVM (15-11) at Hazleton, 7:30 p.m.; Nazareth Prep (21-3) vs. Monessen (17-9) at Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.; Vincentian Academy (18-8) vs. Cornell (21-5) at Northgate, 7 p.m.

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Quarterfinals

Class 6A

Friday’s schedule

Garnet Valley (27-1) vs. Council Rock North (21-6) at Norristown, 7:30 p.m.; Cardinal O’Hara (15-11) vs. Neshaminy (24-4) at Norristown, 6 p.m.; Abington (24-4) vs. Upper Dublin (24-4) at Bensalem, 7:30 p.m.; Norwin (23-2) vs. Peters Township (27-0) at Keystone Oaks, 8 p.m.

Class 5A

Saturday’s schedule

Villa Maria (25-4) vs. Southern Lehigh (25-3) at Geigle Complex in Reading, 4 p.m.; Archbishop Wood (17-11) vs. Archbishop Carroll (23-5) at Cardinal O’Hara, 1 p.m.; Palmyra (18-10) vs. Thomas Jefferson (21-7) at Altoona, 1 p.m.; Chartiers Valley (27-0) vs. Oakland Catholic (22-4) at Peters Township, 1:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Saturday’s schedule

Bonner Prendergast (18-9) vs. Bishop McDevitt (23-4) at Geigle Complex at Reading, 1 p.m.; Bethlehem Catholic (25-4) vs. Danville (24-4) at Hazleton, 2:30 p.m.; Mifflinburg (25-4) vs. Lancaster Catholic (30-0) at Cumberland Valley, 2:30 p.m.; North Catholic (24-3) vs. Villa Maria (22-3) at Oil City, 1 p.m.

Class 3A

Friday’s schedule

Neumann-Goretti (20-8) vs. Dunmore (27-0) at Lehighton Elementary Center, 7 p.m.; Trinity-District 3 (26-2) vs. Imhotep Charter (19-9) at Geigle Complex in Reading, 5 p.m.; Delone Catholic (23-4) vs. Neshannock (25-2) at Altoona, 6 p.m.; Beaver (19-5) vs. Central Cambria (19-7) at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Friday’s schedule

Mahanoy Area (25-2) vs. Old Forge (20-6) at Hazleton, 6 p.m.; York Catholic (20-7) vs. Bellwood Antis (24-3) at Mifflin County, 7 p.m.; Allegheny-Clarion Valley (21-4) vs. Everett (23-3) at Hempfield, 6 p.m.; Kane (23-3) vs. West Middlesex (24-3) at Franklin, 7 p.m.

Class A

Saturday’s schedule

Jenkintown (26-1) vs. Susquehanna Community (21-6) at Hazleton, 1 p.m.; Weatherly (18-8) vs. Lourdes Regional (21-6) at Martz Hall in Pottsville, 1 p.m.; Shanksville (23-5) vs. Vincentian Academy (14-12) at Hempfield, noon; Berlin Brothersvalley (22-5) vs. Sewickley Academy (14-8) at Hempfield, 1:30 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Penguins Cup playoffs

Class 3A

Semifinals

At RMU Island Sports Center

Thursday’s results

Peters Township 3, Mt. Lebanon 2 (2OT)

North Allegheny vs. Bethel Park (n)

Class 2A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

Pine-Richland (20-0-1) vs. Upper St. Clair (16-3-2) at UPMC Lemieux Sports Center, 8:30 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Tuesday’s schedule

Montour (20-1-0) vs. South Fayette (19-2-0) at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 6 p.m.

Division II

Championship

Monday’s schedule

Burrell (21-1-0) vs. Ringgold (18-4-0) at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 6 p.m.

Swimming & Diving

Boys

PIAA championships

At Bucknell University

Thursday’s results

Day 2

Class 2A

Meter diving: 1. Kyle Maziarz, North Catholic, 447.55; 2. Andrew Cestra, Beaver, 444.85; 3. Quinn Rollman, Shamokin, 424.8; 4. Jack Still, Boiling Springs, 419.3; 5. Giovanni Masters, Hickory, 400.85; 6. Jordan Morret, Boiling Springs, 394; 7. Noah Mauro, Saucon Valley, 386.7; 8. Carter Smith, Abington Heights, 377.55

100 freestyle: 1. Ian Shahan, Belle Vernon, 45.39; 2. Josiah Lauver, Bishop McDevitt, 45.5; 3. Conner McBeth, Neshannock, 45.98; 4. Christian Coleman, Lewisburg, 46.3; 5. Christian Coleman, Lewisburg, 46.3; 6. Michael Rahner, Cathedral Prep, 46.64; 7. Brenek Strawn, Bangor, 46.97 (Cardinal O’Hara’s Dan Bieter was disqualified)

500 freestyle: 1. Danny Berlitz, Marian Catholic, 4:24.07*; 2. Luke Mikesell, Clearfield, 4:24.52; 3. Adam Morrison, Deer Lakes, 4:41.95; 4. Andrew Pierre, Mars, 4:43.01; 5. Maron Irwin, Central Columbia, 4:43.82; 6. Noah Loper, Deer Lakes, 4:46.9; 7. Jack Fidanza, Bishop Shanahan, 4:46.90; 8. Leif Hoffman, Clearfield, 4:48.91

100 Backstroke: 1. Ethan Neff, Cathedral Prep, 51.02; 2. Zachary Titus, Titusville, 51.7; 3. Luke Stine, Danville, 51.87; 4. Sam Jordan, Montoursville, 52.38; 5. John Dorobish, Geibel, 52.91; 6. Zach Turnitza, Pottsville, 53.26; 7. Bryant Lacroix, Bloomsburg, 53.53; 8. Justin Pitassi, Susquehanna Township, 54.03

100 breaststroke: 1. Robert Spekis, Belle Vernon, 56.63; 2. Andrew Iannacone, Holy Ghost Prep, 56.98; 3. Zachary Sherk, Cocalico, 57.76; 4. William Crites, Greensburg Salem, 58.43; 5. Teddy Murphey, Fairview, 58.68; 6. John Paul Stark, Cathedral Prep, 59.04; 7. Alex Yoon, Lower Moreland, 59.98; 8. Francesco D’Avella, Notre Dame-Green Pond, 1:00.71

400 freestyle relay: 1. Bishop McDevitt, 3:08.89; 2. Central Columbia, 3:13.17; 3. Lower Moreland, 3:14.19; 4. Clearfield, 3:14.33; 5. Cathedral Prep, 3:15.89; 6. Indiana, 3:16.19; 7. Shady Side Academy, 3:18.22; 8. Springfield Township, 3:20.41

Team results

1. Cathedral Prep, 217; 2. Lower Moreland, 157; 3. Bishop McDevitt, 147.5; 4. Belle Vernon, 126; 5. Clearfield, 124.5; 6. Central Columbia, 111; 7. Indiana, 78.5; 8. Shady Side Academy, 70.

*PIAA record

Girls

PIAA championships

At Bucknell Univeristy

Thursday’s results

Day 2

Class 2A

100 freestyle: 1. Karen Siddoway, Northgate, 50.36; 2. Noel Fresa, Upper Perkiomen, 50.96; 3. Maura Fluehr, Springfield Township, 51.30; 4. Emma Wilson, Grove City, 51.51; 5. Kayla Lichtner, Nazareth Academy, 52.16; 6. Hannah Hurleman, Wyomissing, 52.28; 7. Skylar Roerig, Wyoming Seminary, 52.84; 8. Ellie Kraus, Fairview, 53.59

500 freestyle: 1. Abby Doss, Shamokin, 4:52.01; 2. Meghan French, West York, 4.59.50; 3. Trinity Schmidt, Springfield Township, 5:06.97; 4. Kaelyn McClain, Elizabeth Forward, 5:08.13; 5. Megan Ehrnfeldt, Schuylkill Valley, 5:08.29; 6. Alexa Turco, Villa Maria, 5:08.34; 7. Melissa Leonard, Dallas, 5:08.68; 8. Gwen Elsey, Hickory, 5:14.26

100 backstroke: 1. Kate Luft, Northern York, 54.45; 2. Megan Maholic, Villa Maria, 54.98; 3. Marlee Rickert, Schuylkill Valley, 55.30; 4. Sydney Houtz, Juniata, 57.63; 5. Jordan O’Connor, Jersey Shore, 57.75; 6. Sophia Guyer, York Suburban, 58.5; 7. Bella Agresti, Villa Maria, 58.75; 8. Skylar Roerig, Wyoming Seminary, 59.2

100 breaststroke: 1. Annie O’Dare, Gwynedd Mercy, 1:01.8; 2. Heather Gardner, Mt. Pleasant, 1:02.77; 3. Jessie McMurray, York Catholic, 1:03.29; t4. Margaret Walting, Holy Redeemer, 1:03.67; t4. Julia Strine, Shippensburg, 1:03.67; 6. Mary Claire Stark, Mercyhurst Prep, 1:03.86; 7. Meaghan Harnish, West York, 1:05.08; 8. Jordynn Park, Donegal, 1:05.4

400 freestyle relay: 1. Fairview, 3:30.79; 2. Gwynedd Mercy, 3:32.67; 3. Schuylkill Valley, 3:33.05; 4. Wyoming Seminary, 3:34.71; 5. Northern York, 3:35.44; 6. Villa Maria, 3:35.64; 7. Scranton Prep, 3:36.56; 8. Northgate, 3:37.56

Team results

1. Villa Maria, 178; 2. Schuylkill Valley, 141; 3. Gwynedd Mercy, 129.5; 4. Scranton Prep, 123; 5. Fairview, 122; 6. Wyoming Seminary, 100; 7. Northern York, 96; 8. Grove City, 93.

Tennis

Boys

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Nonsection

Central Catholic 3, Quaker Valley 2

Mt. Pleasant 4, McGuffey 1

Thursday’s summaries

WPIAL

Nonsection

Mt. Pleasant 4, McGuffey 1

Singles: Josiah Newton (MG) d. Ryan Temple, 6-2, 5-7, 7-5; Brad Tait (MP) d. Greg Westfall, 6-0, 6-1; Sam Napper (MP) d. Joel Yurkovich, 6-0, 6-2

Doubles: Nick Yurechko/Caleb Pfeifer (MP) d. Joseph Longstreth/Dwight Logston, 6-0, 6-0; Noah Lawrence/Jack Shirley (MP) d. Noah Cline/Aiden Reems, 6-1, 6-0

