High school scores, schedules for March 16, 2019
By: HSSN Staff
Saturday, March 16, 2019 | 10:00 PM
High Schools
Basketball
Boys
PIAA playoffs
Class 6A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s results
Coatesville 96, Chester 82
Kennedy Catholic 68, Mt. Lebanon 51
La Salle College 55, Roman Catholic 47
Pennridge 50, Methacton 47
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Times, sites TBD
Pennridge (25-4) vs. La Salle College (26-3); Coatesville (29-2) vs. Kennedy Catholic (25-3)
Class 5A
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
Abington Heights (26-2) vs. Archbishop Wood (19-8) at Freedom, Bethlehem, 7:30 p.m.; Moon (26-2) vs. Mars (27-1) at New Castle, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
Bonner Prendergast (21-5) vs. Lower Moreland (25-3) at Plymouth Whitemarsh, 7:30 p.m.; Imhotep Charter (24-6) vs. Hickory (27-1) at Williamsport, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s results
Bishop McDevitt 60, Neumann-Goretti 57
Lincoln Park 66, Richland 57
Trinity-District 3 43, New Hope-Solebury 36
Sharon 68, Deer Lakes 42
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Times, sites TBD
Bishop McDevitt (21-7) vs. Trinity-District 3 (25-3); Lincoln Park (25-4) vs. vs. Sharon (24-4)
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s results
Bishop Guilfoyle 55, Farrell 52
Constitution 68, Holy Cross 56
Math, Civics and Sciences Charter 74, North Star 51
OLSH 68, Ridgway 55
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Times, sites TBD
Constitution (22-9) vs. Math, Civics and Sciences Charter (21-9); OLSH (25-2) vs. Bishop Guilfoyle (26-2)
Class A
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
Sankofa Freedom Academy (16-10) vs. Lourdes Regional (24-4) at Freedom, Bethlehem at 6 p.m.; Monessen (18-9) vs. Vincentian Academy (19-8) at Mt. Lebanon, 7 p.m.
Girls
PIAA playoffs
Class 6A
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
Garnet Valley (28-1) vs. Neshaminy (25-4) at Plymouth Whitemarsh, 6 p.m.; Upper Dublin (25-4) vs. Peters Township (28-0) at Bald Eagle, 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s results
Archbishop Carroll 63, Archbishop Wood 48
Chartiers Valley 46, Oakland Catholic 43
Southern Lehigh 49, Villa Maria 32
Thomas Jefferson 48, Palmyra 39
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Times, sites TBD
Southern Lehigh (26-3) vs. Archbishop Carroll (24-5); Thomas Jefferson (22-7) vs. Chartiers Valley (28-0)
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s results
Bethlehem Catholic 60, Danville 37
Bonner Prendergast 73, Bishop McDevitt 47
Mifflinburg 72, Lancaster Catholic 70 (OT)
North Catholic 61, Villa Maria 41
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Times, sites TBD
Bonner Prendergast (19-9) vs. Bethlehem Catholic (26-4); Mifflinburg (26-4) vs. North Catholic (25-3)
Class 3A
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
Dunmore (28-0) vs. Trinity-District 3 (27-2) at Pottsville, 7 p.m.; Delone Catholic (24-4) vs. Central Cambria (20-7) at Mifflin County, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
Mahanoy Area (26-2) vs. Bellwood-Antis (25-3) at Williamsport, 7:30 p.m.; Everett (24-3) vs. West Middlesex (25-3) at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
Class A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s results
Berlin Brothersvalley 61, Sewickley Academy 23
Jenkintown 47, Susquehanna Community 42
Weatherly vs. Lourdes Regional 52, Weatherly 35
Shanksville-Stonycreek 42, Vincentian Academy 36
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Times, sites TBD
Jenkintown (27-1) vs. Lourdes Regional (22-6); Shanksville (24-5) vs. Berlin Brothersvalley (23-5)
Hockey
PIHL
Penguins Cup playoffs
Championships
At UPMC Lemieux Sports Center
Class 3A
Tuesday’s schedule
Peters Township (16-3-1) vs. North Allegheny (16-4-0), 8:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Monday’s schedule
Pine-Richland (20-0-1) vs. Upper St. Clair (16-3-2), 8:30 p.m.
Class A
Tuesday’s schedule
Montour (20-1-0) vs. South Fayette (19-2-0), 6 p.m.
Division II
Monday’s schedule
Burrell (21-1-0) vs. Ringgold (18-4-0), 6 p.m.
Swimming and diving
Boys
Saturday’s results
PIAA championships
At Bucknell University
Class AAA
Diving: 1. Brendan McCourt, Emmaus, 542.75; 2. David Manelis, Fox Chapel, 487.45; Conor Gesing, Abington, 484.35; 4. Sam Henninger, Abington, 483.25; 5. Jonah Cagley, Fox Chapel, 482.10; 6. Owen Johns, Mt. Lebanon, 466.15; 7. Logan Choma, Parkland, 452.65; Will Seely, La Salle College, 423.50.
100 freestyle: 1. Matt Brownstead, State College, 43.71; 2. Jack Wright, North Allegheny, 43.81; 3. Matthew Jensen, Upper Dublin, 43.89; 4. Kimani Gregory, Penn Hills, 43.98; 5. Michael Fazio, Oxford, 44.73; 6. Chris Guiliano, Daniel Boone, 45.11; 7. Jake Evert, Liberty, 45.69; 8. Charlie Gingrich, Manheim Township, 46.20
500 freestyle: 1. Richard Mihm, North Allegheny, 4:23.48; 2. Matt Bonnell, Abington, 4:23.81; 3. John Ehling, North Allegheny, 4:30.16; 4. Liam Smith, La Salle College, 4:30.58; 5. Donovan Curran, Wilson, 4:30.62; 6. Matt Szekely, La Salle College, 4:33.54; 7. Cameron Speed, Central York, 4:34.06; 8. Robert Perot, Manheim Township, 4:36.80
100 backstroke: 1. Brendan Burns, Conestoga, 46.95; 2. Jack Fitzpatrick, Upper St. Clair, 47.67; 3. Sean Faikish, North Penn, 48.10; 4. Jake DiMartile, Upper Dublin, 49.50; 5. Avery Barley, Chambersburg, 49.70; 6. Logan Holt, Nazareth, 50.06; 7. OWen Blazer, Seneca Valley, 50.36; 8. T.J. Yaglenski, Souderton, 50.80
100 breaststroke: 1. Josh Matheny, Upper St. Clair, 52.52**; 2. David Abrahams, Haverford, 55.15; 3. Alex Boeckx, Ridley, 56.30; 4. Kevin O’Dare, La Salle College, 56.37; 5. Jerry Chen, North Allegheny, 56.54; 6. Evan Parkhill, La Salle College, 56.90; 7. Jacob McCarran, North Allegheny, 57.41; 8. Andre Fissella, Hempfield (District 3), 57.85
400 freestyle relay: 1. North Allegheny (Richard Mihm, Branko Kosanovich, John Ehling, Jack Wright), 2:59.80; 2. North Penn, 3:02.69; 3. Upper Dublin, 3:02.70; 4. Wilson, 3:05.60; 5. La Salle College, 3:05.62; 6. Upper St. Clair, 3:07.21; 7. Conestoga, 3:07.39; Cumberland Valley, DQ
Team standings: 1. North Allegheny, 279; 2. North Penn, 196; 3. La Salle College, 191; 4. Upper Dublin, 147.5; 5. Upper St. Clair, 134
*PIAA record
**NFHS record
Girls
Saturday’s results
PIAA championships
At Bucknell University
Class AAA
100 freestyle: 1. Abbie Amdor, Upper Dublin, 49.32; 2. Carly Zlotnikoff, Wissahickon, 50.42; 3. Trinity Ward, Mt. Lebanon, 50.73; 4. Olivia Livingston, Gateway, 50.87; 5. Caroline Duncan, North Penn, 51.18; 6. Claire Walsh, Penncrest, 51.42; 7. Noelle Diclemente, Garnet Valley, 51.69; 8. Sarah Manthorp, Downingtown West, 51.86
500 freestyle: 1. Anna Kalandadze, Lower Merion, 4:48.96; 2. Elle Braun, Upper Dublin, 4:52.81; 3. Izzy Paoletti, Avon Grove, 4:53.51; 4. Ally Lin, Parkland, 4:57.70; 5. Sydney Bergstrom, Strath Haven, 4:57.70; 6. Shelby Kaun, Wilson, 4:57.76; 7. Abby Henderson, Council Rock North, 4:59.10; 8. Liz Jones, Hershey, 5:07.89
100 backstroke: 1. Meghan DiMartile, Upper Dublin, 53.73; 2. Cameron Gring, Muhlenberg, 54.34; 3. Caroline Famous, Conestoga, 54.41; 4. Victoria Buerger, North Allegheny, 54.70; 5. Sophia Poeta, Conestoga, 55.62; 6. Abigail Duncan, South Fayette, 55.70; 7. Ellie Brandbergh, Council Rock North, 56.33; 8. Sydney Paglia, Avon Grove, 56.43
100 breaststroke: 1. Laura Goettler, Butler, 1:01.13; 2. Zoe Skirboll, Fox Chapel, 1:01.23; 3. Allison Henry, Archbishop Ryan, 1:02.24; 4. Heather MacCausland, Downingtown East, 1:02.48; 5. Leah Baker, Moon, 1:02.81; 6. Rabea Pfaff, Avon Grove, 1:03.02; 7. Tatum Detwiler, Connellsville, 1:03.10; 8. Aly Breslin, Upper Dublin, 1:03. 97
400 freestyle relay: 1. Upper Dublin, 3:22.30; 2. North Penn, 3:24.75; 3. Governor Mifflin, 3:27.16; 4. Wilson, 3:30.00; 5. North Allegheny, 3:30.07; 6. Garnet Valley, 3:30.88; 7. Unionville, 3:31.60; 8. Hershey, 3:32.45
Team standings: 1. North Penn, 243; 2. Upper Dublin, 166; 3. Governor Mifflin, 135; 4. Avon Grove, 127; 5. Mt. Lebanon, 112
To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.
Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.
- Loading...