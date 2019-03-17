High school scores, schedules for March 16, 2019

By: HSSN Staff

Saturday, March 16, 2019 | 10:00 PM

High Schools

Basketball

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s results

Coatesville 96, Chester 82

Kennedy Catholic 68, Mt. Lebanon 51

La Salle College 55, Roman Catholic 47

Pennridge 50, Methacton 47

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Times, sites TBD

Pennridge (25-4) vs. La Salle College (26-3); Coatesville (29-2) vs. Kennedy Catholic (25-3)

Class 5A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Abington Heights (26-2) vs. Archbishop Wood (19-8) at Freedom, Bethlehem, 7:30 p.m.; Moon (26-2) vs. Mars (27-1) at New Castle, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Bonner Prendergast (21-5) vs. Lower Moreland (25-3) at Plymouth Whitemarsh, 7:30 p.m.; Imhotep Charter (24-6) vs. Hickory (27-1) at Williamsport, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s results

Bishop McDevitt 60, Neumann-Goretti 57

Lincoln Park 66, Richland 57

Trinity-District 3 43, New Hope-Solebury 36

Sharon 68, Deer Lakes 42

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Times, sites TBD

Bishop McDevitt (21-7) vs. Trinity-District 3 (25-3); Lincoln Park (25-4) vs. vs. Sharon (24-4)

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s results

Bishop Guilfoyle 55, Farrell 52

Constitution 68, Holy Cross 56

Math, Civics and Sciences Charter 74, North Star 51

OLSH 68, Ridgway 55

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Times, sites TBD

Constitution (22-9) vs. Math, Civics and Sciences Charter (21-9); OLSH (25-2) vs. Bishop Guilfoyle (26-2)

Class A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Sankofa Freedom Academy (16-10) vs. Lourdes Regional (24-4) at Freedom, Bethlehem at 6 p.m.; Monessen (18-9) vs. Vincentian Academy (19-8) at Mt. Lebanon, 7 p.m.

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Garnet Valley (28-1) vs. Neshaminy (25-4) at Plymouth Whitemarsh, 6 p.m.; Upper Dublin (25-4) vs. Peters Township (28-0) at Bald Eagle, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s results

Archbishop Carroll 63, Archbishop Wood 48

Chartiers Valley 46, Oakland Catholic 43

Southern Lehigh 49, Villa Maria 32

Thomas Jefferson 48, Palmyra 39

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Times, sites TBD

Southern Lehigh (26-3) vs. Archbishop Carroll (24-5); Thomas Jefferson (22-7) vs. Chartiers Valley (28-0)

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s results

Bethlehem Catholic 60, Danville 37

Bonner Prendergast 73, Bishop McDevitt 47

Mifflinburg 72, Lancaster Catholic 70 (OT)

North Catholic 61, Villa Maria 41

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Times, sites TBD

Bonner Prendergast (19-9) vs. Bethlehem Catholic (26-4); Mifflinburg (26-4) vs. North Catholic (25-3)

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Dunmore (28-0) vs. Trinity-District 3 (27-2) at Pottsville, 7 p.m.; Delone Catholic (24-4) vs. Central Cambria (20-7) at Mifflin County, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Mahanoy Area (26-2) vs. Bellwood-Antis (25-3) at Williamsport, 7:30 p.m.; Everett (24-3) vs. West Middlesex (25-3) at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s results

Berlin Brothersvalley 61, Sewickley Academy 23

Jenkintown 47, Susquehanna Community 42

Weatherly vs. Lourdes Regional 52, Weatherly 35

Shanksville-Stonycreek 42, Vincentian Academy 36

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Times, sites TBD

Jenkintown (27-1) vs. Lourdes Regional (22-6); Shanksville (24-5) vs. Berlin Brothersvalley (23-5)

Hockey

PIHL

Penguins Cup playoffs

Championships

At UPMC Lemieux Sports Center

Class 3A

Tuesday’s schedule

Peters Township (16-3-1) vs. North Allegheny (16-4-0), 8:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Monday’s schedule

Pine-Richland (20-0-1) vs. Upper St. Clair (16-3-2), 8:30 p.m.

Class A

Tuesday’s schedule

Montour (20-1-0) vs. South Fayette (19-2-0), 6 p.m.

Division II

Monday’s schedule

Burrell (21-1-0) vs. Ringgold (18-4-0), 6 p.m.

Swimming and diving

Boys

Saturday’s results

PIAA championships

At Bucknell University

Class AAA

Diving: 1. Brendan McCourt, Emmaus, 542.75; 2. David Manelis, Fox Chapel, 487.45; Conor Gesing, Abington, 484.35; 4. Sam Henninger, Abington, 483.25; 5. Jonah Cagley, Fox Chapel, 482.10; 6. Owen Johns, Mt. Lebanon, 466.15; 7. Logan Choma, Parkland, 452.65; Will Seely, La Salle College, 423.50.

100 freestyle: 1. Matt Brownstead, State College, 43.71; 2. Jack Wright, North Allegheny, 43.81; 3. Matthew Jensen, Upper Dublin, 43.89; 4. Kimani Gregory, Penn Hills, 43.98; 5. Michael Fazio, Oxford, 44.73; 6. Chris Guiliano, Daniel Boone, 45.11; 7. Jake Evert, Liberty, 45.69; 8. Charlie Gingrich, Manheim Township, 46.20

500 freestyle: 1. Richard Mihm, North Allegheny, 4:23.48; 2. Matt Bonnell, Abington, 4:23.81; 3. John Ehling, North Allegheny, 4:30.16; 4. Liam Smith, La Salle College, 4:30.58; 5. Donovan Curran, Wilson, 4:30.62; 6. Matt Szekely, La Salle College, 4:33.54; 7. Cameron Speed, Central York, 4:34.06; 8. Robert Perot, Manheim Township, 4:36.80

100 backstroke: 1. Brendan Burns, Conestoga, 46.95; 2. Jack Fitzpatrick, Upper St. Clair, 47.67; 3. Sean Faikish, North Penn, 48.10; 4. Jake DiMartile, Upper Dublin, 49.50; 5. Avery Barley, Chambersburg, 49.70; 6. Logan Holt, Nazareth, 50.06; 7. OWen Blazer, Seneca Valley, 50.36; 8. T.J. Yaglenski, Souderton, 50.80

100 breaststroke: 1. Josh Matheny, Upper St. Clair, 52.52**; 2. David Abrahams, Haverford, 55.15; 3. Alex Boeckx, Ridley, 56.30; 4. Kevin O’Dare, La Salle College, 56.37; 5. Jerry Chen, North Allegheny, 56.54; 6. Evan Parkhill, La Salle College, 56.90; 7. Jacob McCarran, North Allegheny, 57.41; 8. Andre Fissella, Hempfield (District 3), 57.85

400 freestyle relay: 1. North Allegheny (Richard Mihm, Branko Kosanovich, John Ehling, Jack Wright), 2:59.80; 2. North Penn, 3:02.69; 3. Upper Dublin, 3:02.70; 4. Wilson, 3:05.60; 5. La Salle College, 3:05.62; 6. Upper St. Clair, 3:07.21; 7. Conestoga, 3:07.39; Cumberland Valley, DQ

Team standings: 1. North Allegheny, 279; 2. North Penn, 196; 3. La Salle College, 191; 4. Upper Dublin, 147.5; 5. Upper St. Clair, 134

*PIAA record

**NFHS record

Girls

Saturday’s results

PIAA championships

At Bucknell University

Class AAA

100 freestyle: 1. Abbie Amdor, Upper Dublin, 49.32; 2. Carly Zlotnikoff, Wissahickon, 50.42; 3. Trinity Ward, Mt. Lebanon, 50.73; 4. Olivia Livingston, Gateway, 50.87; 5. Caroline Duncan, North Penn, 51.18; 6. Claire Walsh, Penncrest, 51.42; 7. Noelle Diclemente, Garnet Valley, 51.69; 8. Sarah Manthorp, Downingtown West, 51.86

500 freestyle: 1. Anna Kalandadze, Lower Merion, 4:48.96; 2. Elle Braun, Upper Dublin, 4:52.81; 3. Izzy Paoletti, Avon Grove, 4:53.51; 4. Ally Lin, Parkland, 4:57.70; 5. Sydney Bergstrom, Strath Haven, 4:57.70; 6. Shelby Kaun, Wilson, 4:57.76; 7. Abby Henderson, Council Rock North, 4:59.10; 8. Liz Jones, Hershey, 5:07.89

100 backstroke: 1. Meghan DiMartile, Upper Dublin, 53.73; 2. Cameron Gring, Muhlenberg, 54.34; 3. Caroline Famous, Conestoga, 54.41; 4. Victoria Buerger, North Allegheny, 54.70; 5. Sophia Poeta, Conestoga, 55.62; 6. Abigail Duncan, South Fayette, 55.70; 7. Ellie Brandbergh, Council Rock North, 56.33; 8. Sydney Paglia, Avon Grove, 56.43

100 breaststroke: 1. Laura Goettler, Butler, 1:01.13; 2. Zoe Skirboll, Fox Chapel, 1:01.23; 3. Allison Henry, Archbishop Ryan, 1:02.24; 4. Heather MacCausland, Downingtown East, 1:02.48; 5. Leah Baker, Moon, 1:02.81; 6. Rabea Pfaff, Avon Grove, 1:03.02; 7. Tatum Detwiler, Connellsville, 1:03.10; 8. Aly Breslin, Upper Dublin, 1:03. 97

400 freestyle relay: 1. Upper Dublin, 3:22.30; 2. North Penn, 3:24.75; 3. Governor Mifflin, 3:27.16; 4. Wilson, 3:30.00; 5. North Allegheny, 3:30.07; 6. Garnet Valley, 3:30.88; 7. Unionville, 3:31.60; 8. Hershey, 3:32.45

Team standings: 1. North Penn, 243; 2. Upper Dublin, 166; 3. Governor Mifflin, 135; 4. Avon Grove, 127; 5. Mt. Lebanon, 112

