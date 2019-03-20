High school scores, schedules for March 19, 2019
By: HSSN Staff
Tuesday, March 19, 2019 | 10:39 PM
High Schools
Basketball
Boys
PIAA playoffs
Class 6A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
Kennedy Catholic 75, Coatesville 69
Pennridge 52, La Salle College 47
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Pennridge (26-4) vs. Kennedy Catholic (26-3) at Giant Center in Hershey, 8 p.m.
Class 5A
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Archbishop Wood (20-8) vs. Moon (27-2) at Giant Center in Hershey, 8 p.m.
Class 4A
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Bonner-Prendergast (22-5) vs. Imhotep Charter (25-6) at Giant Center in Hershey, 8 p.m.
Class 3A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
Lincoln Park 67, Sharon 58
Trinity-District 3 63, Bishop McDevitt 56
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Trinity-District 3 (26-3) vs. Lincoln Park (26-4) at Giant Center in Hershey, 2 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
Bishop Guilfoyle 62, OLSH 61
Math, Civics and Science Charter 73, Constitution 65 (OT)
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Math, Civics and Science Charter (22-9) vs. Bishop Guilfoyle (27-2) at Giant Center in Hershey, 2 p.m.
Class A
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Sankofa Freedom Academy (17-10) vs. Vincentian Academy (20-8) at Giant Center in Hershey, 2 p.m.
Girls
PIAA playoffs
Class 6A
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Garnet Valley (29-1) vs. Peters Township (29-0) at Giant Center in Hershey, 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
Archbishop Carroll 39, Southern Lehigh 32
Chartiers Valley 50, Thomas Jefferson 44
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Archbishop Carroll (25-5) vs. Chartiers Valley (29-0) at Giant Center in Hershey, 6 p.m.
Class 4A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
Bethlehem Catholic 64, Bonner Prendergast 50
North Catholic 58, Mifflinburg 46
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Bethlehem Catholic (27-4) vs. North Catholic (26-3) at Giant Center in Hershey, noon
Class 3A
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Dunmore (29-0) vs. Delone Catholic (25-4) at Giant Center in Hershey, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Bellwood-Antis (26-3) vs. West Middlesex (26-3) at Giant Center in Hershey, noon
Class A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
Berlin Brothersvalley 55, Shanksville 37
Lourdes Regional 32, Jenkintown 25
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Lourdes Regional (23-6) vs. Berlin Brothersvalley (24-5) at Giant Center in Hershey, noon
Hockey
PIHL
Penguins Cup playoffs
Championships
At UPMC Lemieux Sports Center
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
North Allegheny 3, Peters Township 0
Class A
Montour 6, South Fayette 3
Tennis
Boys
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 3
Fox Chapel 4, Allderdice 1
Nonsection
Greensburg Central Catholic 4, Springdale 0
Tuesday’s summaries
WPIAL
Nonsection
Greensburg Central Catholic 4, Springdale 0
Singles: Josh Altmeyer (GCC) d. Stephen Forgenic, 6-0, 6-2; Owen Beer (GCC) d. Issac Charlton, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Joe Tanahandeh/Vincent Komoroski (GCC) d. Matthew Scott/Kyle Varga, 6-0, 6-2; Ben Ritenour/Daniel McMaster (GCC) d. Ryan Pribulsky/Wyatt Skaugen, 6-0, 6-0.
Records: GCC (2-0), SD (0-2)
