High school scores, schedules for March 19, 2019

By: HSSN Staff

Tuesday, March 19, 2019 | 10:39 PM

High Schools

Basketball

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Kennedy Catholic 75, Coatesville 69

Pennridge 52, La Salle College 47

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Pennridge (26-4) vs. Kennedy Catholic (26-3) at Giant Center in Hershey, 8 p.m.

Class 5A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Archbishop Wood (20-8) vs. Moon (27-2) at Giant Center in Hershey, 8 p.m.

Class 4A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Bonner-Prendergast (22-5) vs. Imhotep Charter (25-6) at Giant Center in Hershey, 8 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Lincoln Park 67, Sharon 58

Trinity-District 3 63, Bishop McDevitt 56

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Trinity-District 3 (26-3) vs. Lincoln Park (26-4) at Giant Center in Hershey, 2 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Bishop Guilfoyle 62, OLSH 61

Math, Civics and Science Charter 73, Constitution 65 (OT)

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Math, Civics and Science Charter (22-9) vs. Bishop Guilfoyle (27-2) at Giant Center in Hershey, 2 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Sankofa Freedom Academy (17-10) vs. Vincentian Academy (20-8) at Giant Center in Hershey, 2 p.m.

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Garnet Valley (29-1) vs. Peters Township (29-0) at Giant Center in Hershey, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Archbishop Carroll 39, Southern Lehigh 32

Chartiers Valley 50, Thomas Jefferson 44

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Archbishop Carroll (25-5) vs. Chartiers Valley (29-0) at Giant Center in Hershey, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Bethlehem Catholic 64, Bonner Prendergast 50

North Catholic 58, Mifflinburg 46

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Bethlehem Catholic (27-4) vs. North Catholic (26-3) at Giant Center in Hershey, noon

Class 3A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Dunmore (29-0) vs. Delone Catholic (25-4) at Giant Center in Hershey, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Bellwood-Antis (26-3) vs. West Middlesex (26-3) at Giant Center in Hershey, noon

Class A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Berlin Brothersvalley 55, Shanksville 37

Lourdes Regional 32, Jenkintown 25

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Lourdes Regional (23-6) vs. Berlin Brothersvalley (24-5) at Giant Center in Hershey, noon

Hockey

PIHL

Penguins Cup playoffs

Championships

At UPMC Lemieux Sports Center

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

North Allegheny 3, Peters Township 0

Class A

Montour 6, South Fayette 3

Tennis

Boys

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 3

Fox Chapel 4, Allderdice 1

Nonsection

Greensburg Central Catholic 4, Springdale 0

Tuesday’s summaries

WPIAL

Nonsection

Greensburg Central Catholic 4, Springdale 0

Singles: Josh Altmeyer (GCC) d. Stephen Forgenic, 6-0, 6-2; Owen Beer (GCC) d. Issac Charlton, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Joe Tanahandeh/Vincent Komoroski (GCC) d. Matthew Scott/Kyle Varga, 6-0, 6-2; Ben Ritenour/Daniel McMaster (GCC) d. Ryan Pribulsky/Wyatt Skaugen, 6-0, 6-0.

Records: GCC (2-0), SD (0-2)

