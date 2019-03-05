High school scores, schedules for March 4, 2019

By: HSSN Staff

Monday, March 4, 2019 | 11:58 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

PIAA playoffs

First round

Class 6A

Saturday’s schedule

Abington (27-1) vs. Cumberland Valley (17-9) at Council Rock South, 4 p.m.; Lincoln (10-16) vs. Pennridge (22-4) at Southern, 5 p.m.; Boys Latin (22-5) vs. Norristown (21-6) at Lincoln, 5 p.m.; Hazleton (21-6) vs. Methacton (20-7) at Wilkes University, 6 p.m.; William Allen (17-9) vs. Perkiomen Valley (17-8) at Freedom, 6 p.m.; Reading (20-7) vs. LaSalle College (23-3) at Governor Mifflin, 3:30 p.m.; Lower Merion (24-3) vs. East Stroudsburg South (15-11) at Plymouth Whitemarsh, 4 p.m.; Roman Catholic (22-4) vs. Spring-Ford (19-8) at Cardinal O’Hara, 5 p.m.; Harrisburg (19-6) vs. Downingtown East (16-10) at Cumberland Valley, 3 p.m.; Parkland (16-10) vs. Chester (20-6) at Freedom, 4:30 p.m.; Coatesvile (26-2) vs. Emmaus (21-7) at Pottstown, 4 p.m.; Butler (20-5) vs. Chambersburg (20-7) at Canon-McMillan, 4:30 p.m.; Wilson (22-5) vs. Pine-Richland (21-3) at Milton Hershey, 4:30 p.m.; Kennedy Catholic (22-3) vs. Fox Chapel (16-8) at Farrell, 7 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon (22-3) vs. Manheim Township (20-8) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Canon-McMillan (16-9) vs. Allderdice (21-5) at Mt. Lebanon, 3 p.m.

Class 5A

Friday’s schedule

Sun Valley (19-7) vs. Garden Spot (16-12) at Plymouth Whitemarsh, 7:30 p.m.; Northern (22-5) vs. Southern Lehigh (18-8) at Red Land, 6:30 p.m.; Abington Heights (23-2) vs. Pottsgrove (15-11) at Scranton, 7:30 p.m.; Mastery North (19-6) vs. West Chester Rustin (18-8) at Southern, 7:30 p.m.; Archbishop Wood (16-8) vs. Holy Ghost Prep (18-8) at Archbishop Carroll, 7 p.m.; Penncrest (22-7) vs. Wallenpaupack (18-7) at Plymouth Whitemarsh, 6 p.m.; Crestwood (20-7) vs. Frankford (13-13) at Wilkes University, 6 p.m.; Pottsville (23-3) vs. Lampeter-Strasburg (23-4) at Blue Mountain, 7 p.m.; Lower Dauphin (24-3) vs. Franklin Regional (17-7) at Milton Hershey, 6:30 p.m.; Johnstown (19-2) vs. Elizabethtown (16-12) at Central Cambria, 7:30 p.m.; West Chester East (21-5) vs. Archbishop Ryan (13-10) at Spring-Ford, 7:30 p.m.; Moon (23-2) vs. Northeastern (15-11) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Mars (24-1) vs. Milton Hershey (19-7) at Greensburg Salem, 6 p.m.; William Penn (23-4) vs. Chartiers Valley (18-6) at Chambersburg, 6 p.m.; Meadville (18-6) vs. Shaler (16-8) at Edinboro, 8 p.m.; Muhlenberg (18-9) vs. Penn Hills (20-4) at Milton Hershey, 5 p.m.

Class 4A

Friday’s schedule

Bonner-Prendergast (18-5) vs. Littlestown (24-3) at St. Joseph’s Prep, 7 p.m.; Nanticoke (21-7) vs. Montoursville (19-8) at Wilkes University, 7:30 p.m.; Allentown Central Catholic (17-9) vs. Archbishop Carroll (15-10) at Liberty, 6 p.m.; Lancaster Catholic (16-10) vs. Northwestern Lehigh (13-12) at Conestoga Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Bethlehem Catholic (25-3) vs. Prep Charter (15-7) at Liberty, 7:30 p.m.; Lower Moreland (22-3) vs. John Bartram (11-14) at Council Rock South, 6 p.m.; Shamokin (16-9) vs. Wilson (17-9) at Shikellamy, 6 p.m.; Scranton Prep (22-3) vs. Susquehanna Township (13-13) at Lackawanna College, 7:30 p.m.; Imhotep Charter (21-6) vs. Berks Catholic (22-6) at Lincoln, 7 p.m.; Danville (23-3) vs. Western Wayne (14-11) at Shilkellamy, 7:30 p.m.; Bishop McDevitt (22-3) vs. Ringgold (14-9) at Central Dauphin East, 6:30 p.m.; Clearfield (13-10) vs. Quaker Valley (20-4) at Punxsutawney, 7:30 p.m.; New Castle (21-4) vs. Titusville (18-5) at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Bedford (12-12) vs. Grove City (16-9) at Somerset, 7 p.m.; Huntingdon (24-0) vs. Highlands (17-8) at Hollidaysburg, 8 p.m.; Hickory (24-1) vs. Ambridge (15-8) at Sharon, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Saturday’s schedule

Neumann-Goretti (19-7) vs. Lancaster Mennoninte (14-12) at Father Judge, 5 p.m.; Wyoming Seminary (25-2) vs. String Theory (9-15) at Wilkes University, 4:30 p.m.; Camp Hill (19-6) vs. Bishop McDevitt (18-7) at Cumberland Valley, 4:30 p.m.; Loyalsock Township (26-1) vs. Palmerton (12-12) at Williamsport, 7 p.m.; New Hope (15-9) vs. Murrell Dobbins (11-13) at Upper Dublin, 4 p.m.; SLA Beeber vs. Kutztown (18-8) at Southern, 3:30 p.m.; Wellsboro (23-4) vs. Holy Redeemer (19-5) at Troy, 6:30 p.m.; Trinity-District 3 (22-3) vs. HS of the Future (12-10) at East Pennsboro, 4:30 p.m.; Richland (20-6) vs. Mt. Carmel (20-6) at Johnstown, 5:30 p.m.; Seton LaSalle (19-5) vs. Sharpsville (16-9) at North Hills, 6 p.m.; Fairview (18-7) vs. Aliquippa (16-8) at Edinboro, 6 p.m.; Lincoln Park (22-4) vs. Bellwood-Antis (16-9) at New Castle, 4:30 p.m.; Brookville (16-8) vs. Deer Lakes (16-7) at Clearfield, 6 p.m.; North Catholic (21-5) vs. Forest Hills (16-9) at Northgate, 4:30 p.m.; Ligonier Valley (22-3) vs. Beaver Falls (10-14) at Johnstown, 4 p.m.; Sharon (21-4) vs. Washington (14-9) at Farrell, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Saturday’s schedule

Constitution (19-9) vs. Moravian Academy (21-3) at Father Judge, 3:30 p.m.; Northeast Bradford (16-10) vs. Antietam (17-7) at Troy, 5 p.m.; Holy Cross (20-5) vs. Bloomsburg (14-11) at Marywood, 7:30 p.m.; Delco Christian (16-10) vs. Strawberry Mansion (14-6) at Spring-Ford, 3:30 p.m.; Executive Education (17-7) vs. Church Farm (12-10) at Easton, 3 p.m.; Steel High (10-12) vs. MCS Charter (18-9) at Central Dauphin East, 3 p.m.; Millville (24-1) vs. Northwest (15-10) at Williamsport, 5:30 p.m.; North Star (21-3) vs. Bishop McCort (12-12) at Pitt-Johnstown, 4:30 p.m.; OLSH (22-2) vs. West Middlesex (18-8) at North Hills, 3 p.m.; West Branch (18-7) vs. Lakeview (17-9) at Altoona, 5:30 p.m.; Wilmington (16-8) vs. Keystone (18-6) at Sharon, 4:30 p.m.; Ridgway (22-3) vs. Sewickley Academy (13-9) at Saint Marys, 5:30 p.m.; Farrell (21-3) vs. Shenango (11-13) at Sharon, 6 p.m.; Serra Catholic (20-4) vs. Penns Manor (14-11) at Peters Township, 4:30 p.m.; Coudersport (21-2) vs. South Side (18-7) at Saint Marys, 7 p.m.; Bishop Guilfoyle (23-2) vs. Sto-Rox (14-10) at St. Francis, 5:30 p.m.

Class A

Friday’s schedule

Lancaster Country Day (19-4) vs. Sullivan County (13-12) at Central Dauphin East, 5 p.m.; Notre Dame ES (17-5) vs. Faith Christian (14-10) at Lehighton Elementary, 7 p.m.; St. John Neumann (19-6) vs. Greenwood (17-8) at Williamsport, 8 p.m.; Sankofa Freedom Academy (13-10) vs. Conestoga Christian (19-6) at Southern, 6 p.m.; Lourdes Regional (21-4) vs. Mount Calvary (21-6) at Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.; Halifax (21-4) vs. Berlin (19-5) at Central Dauphin East, 5 p.m.; Nativity BVM (13-11) vs. Galeton (17-8) at Martz Hall, 6 p.m.; Girard College (14-4) vs. Berks Christian (21-6) at Bensalem, 6 p.m.; Nazareth Prep (19-3) vs. Johnsonburg (16-9) at Northgate, 6 p.m.; Shade (21-4) vs. Union (17-7) at Pitt-Johnstown, 8 p.m.; North Clarion (21-3) vs. Bishop Carroll (19-5) at Kane, 7 p.m.; Jamestown (12-11) vs. Monessen (15-9) at Edinboro, 6:30 p.m.; Elk County Catholic (25-0) vs. Leechburg (13-10) at Saint Marys, 7:30 p.m.; Vincentian Academy (16-8) vs. St. Joseph’s Academy (19-5) at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.; Shanksville (21-5) vs. Cornell (19-5) at Pitt-Johnstown, 5 p.m.; Juniata Valley (18-5) vs. Clarion Limestone (21-3) at Altoona, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Friday’s schedule

Garnet Valley (25-1) vs. Cedar Crest (19-8) at Spring-Ford, 6 p.m.; Bethlehem Freedom (22-5) vs. Souderton (22-4) at Easton, 7:30 p.m.; Dallastown (24-3) vs. Downingtown East (18-8) at West York, 7:30 p.m.; Central (8-14) vs. Council Rock North (19-6) at Southern, 4:30 p.m.; Cardinal O’Hara (13-11) vs. Plymouth Whitemarsh (21-6) at Archbishop Carroll, 5:30 p.m.; Nazareth (21-6) vs. Spring-Ford (21-4) at Freedom, 6 p.m.; Hazleton (19-5) vs. Central Bucks West (18-9) at Berwick, 7 p.m.; Neshaminy (22-4) vs. Cedar Cliff (18-7) at Bensalem, 7:30 p.m.; Cumberland Valley (22-4) vs. Fox Chapel (15-8) at Red Land, 5 p.m.; Abington (22-4) vs. Parkland (16-11) at Council Rock South, 7:30 p.m.; North Allegheny (23-2) vs. Governor Mifflin (20-9) at Sewickley Academy, 6 p.m.; Central Dauphin (18-7) vs. Upper Dublin (22-4) at Milton Hershey, 8 p.m.; Northampton (24-4) vs. Methacton (21-6) at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.; Altoona (16-7) vs. Norwin (21-2) at Hollidaysburg, 6:30 p.m.; Peters Township (25-0) vs. Harrisburg (14-10) at Mt. Lebanon, 6 p.m.; State College (17-6) vs. Bethel Park (21-3) at Bald Eagle Area, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Saturday’s schedule

Villa Maria (24-4) vs. Elizabethtown (17-10) at Spring-Ford, 6:30 p.m.; Twin Valley (20-6) vs. Palumbo (13-13) at Governor Mifflin, 5:30 p.m.; Mastery North (15-10) vs. Lower Dauphin (19-7) at Lincoln, 3:30 p.m.; Southern Lehigh (23-3) vs. Radnor (20-6) at Freedom, 3 p.m.; Abington Heights (21-5) vs. Mechanicsburg (20-6) at Marywood, 6 p.m.; Springfield Delco (23-3) vs. Archbishop Wood (15-11) at Spring-Ford, 5 p.m.; Gettysburg (22-6) vs. West Chester Henderson (19-7) at West York, 3 p.m.; Archbishop Carroll (21-5) vs. Spring Grove (20-9) at Jefferson, 5 p.m.; Palmyra (16-10) vs. Pope John Paul II (15-11) at Milton Hershey, 3 p.m.; Wyoming Valley West (16-10) vs. Bangor (17-8) at Pittston Area, 6 p.m.; Mount Saint Joseph (13-13) vs. Solanco (20-7) at Upper Dublin, 5:30 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson (19-7) vs. Trinity (12-12) at Mt. Lebanon, 6 p.m.; Chartiers Valley (25-0) vs. General McLane (18-7) at Peters Township, 3 p.m.; Slippery Rock (19-5) vs. Obama Academy (15-8) at Sharon, 3 p.m.; Hollidaysburg (13-10) vs. Penn Hills (16-7) at Altoona, 4 p.m.; Warren (21-3) vs. Oakland Catholic (20-4) at Edinboro, 3 p.m.

Class 4A

Saturday’s schedule

Bonner Prendie (16-9) vs. Bermudian Springs (18-8) at Cardinal O’Hara, 3:30 p.m.; Lake-Lehman (19-6) vs. Jersey Shore (13-12) at Pittston, 4:30 p.m.; Jim Thorpe (16-1) vs. Lansdale Catholic (15-10) at Martz Hall, 5 p.m.; Bishop McDevitt (21-4) vs. Lower Moreland (18-7) at Central Dauphin East, 4 p.m.; Bethlehem Catholic (23-4) vs. Carver E&S (12-8) at Easton, 4:30 p.m.; Gwynedd Mercy Academy (15-10) vs. Oberbrook (13-9) at Plymouth Whitmarsh, 5:30 p.m.; Danville (22-4) vs. Tamaqua (21-5) at Shikellamy, 4 p.m.; Scranton Prep (24-1) vs. ELCO (21-7) at Marywood, 4:30 p.m.; Audenried (12-8) vs. Kennard-Dale (22-4) at Jefferson, 3:30 p.m.; Mifflinburg (23-4) vs. Nanticoke (19-6) at Shikellamy, 7 p.m.; Lancaster Catholic (28-0) vs. Quaker Valley (13-10) at Warwick, 6:30 p.m.; Central Valley (22-2) vs. Huntingdon (14-9) at Mt. Lebanon, 4:30 p.m.; North Catholic (22-3) vs. McKeesport (13-9) at Northgate, 3 p.m.; Punxsutawney (22-1) vs. Blackhawk (19-5) at Clearfield, 4 p.m.; Forest Hills (19-3) vs. Keystone Oaks (14-9) at St. Francis, 7 p.m.; Villa Maria (20-3) vs. Elizabeth Forward (17-8) at Edinboro, 4:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Friday’s schedule

Neumann-Goretti (18-8) vs. Susquenita (21-4) at Jefferson, 7 p.m.; Warrior Run (18-8) vs. Palmerton (11-13) at Williamsport, 5 p.m.; Dunmore (23-0) vs. Constitution (14-6) at Lackawanna, 6 p.m.; Saint Basil Academy (26-0) vs. West Catholic Prep (15-7) at Wissahickon, 6 p.m.; Trinity-District 3 (24-2) vs. PACS (13-6) at Red Land, 8 p.m.; Notre Dame Green Pond (23-3) vs. Motivation (14-6) at Easton, 6 p.m.; Imhotep (17-9) vs. Lancaster Mennonite (21-6) at Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.; Loyalsock Township (23-3) vs. Holy Redeemer (23-4) at Williamsport, 6:30 p.m.; Delone Catholic (21-4) vs. Lewisburg (16-9) at West York, 6 p.m.; Penn Cambria (20-6) vs. Washington (19-5) at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.; Neshannock (23-2) vs. Tyrone (18-7) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Fairview (18-6) vs. Avonworth (17-7) at Hagerty Events Center, 6 p.m.; Mercyhurst Prep (20-5) vs. Beaver (17-5) at Hagerty Events Center, 7:30 p.m.; Penns Valley (19-6) vs. South Park (17-7) at Bald Eagle Area, 7:30 p.m.; Brookville (19-5) vs. Central Cambria (17-7) at Punxsutawney, 6 p.m.; Shady Side Academy (19-4) vs. Greenville (20-5) at Sewickley Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Friday’s schedule

Mahanoy (23-2) vs. Southern Columbia (19-6) at Martz Hall, 7:30 p.m.; Sacred Heart (15-8) vs. Paul Robeson (14-6) at Wissahickon, 7:30 p.m.; GAMP (6-16) vs. Old Forge (18-6) at St. Joseph’s Prep, 5:30 p.m.; Linden Hall (18-3) vs. Sayre (20-7) at Conestoga Valley, 6 p.m.; Bishop McDevitt (8-14) vs. York Catholic (18-7) at Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.; Holy Cross (17-8) vs. Marian Catholic (20-4) at Scranton, 6 p.m.; Mt. Carmel (15-10) vs. Clarion (17-8) at Shamokin, 6 p.m.; Bellwood-Antis (22-3) vs. Windber (21-4) at Hollidaysburg, 5 p.m.; OLSH (21-4) vs. Blairsville (20-6) at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.; Allegany-Clarion Valley (19-4) vs. Cambridge Springs (20-5) at Keystone, 7 p.m.; Maplewood (17-9) vs. Bishop Canevin (21-3) at Edinboro, 5 p.m.; Everett (21-3) vs. Serra Catholic (18-5) at Pitt-Johnstown, 6:30 p.m.; Kane (21-3) vs. Saegertown (13-13) at Saint Marys, 6 p.m.; Brentwood (19-4) vs. Penns Manor (22-2) at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.; Juniata Valley (21-3) vs. Laurel (20-5) at Altoona, 6 p.m.; West Middlesex (22-3) vs. Winchester Thurston (11-10) at Sharon, 6 p.m.

Class A

Saturday’s schedule

Jenkintown (24-1) vs. Harrisburg Christian (21-6) at Council Rock South, 5:30 p.m.; Sullivan County (18-7) vs. Covenant Christian (18-6) at Williamsport, 4 p.m.; Greenwood (20-5) vs. Chester Charter (18-4) at East Pennsboro, 3 p.m.; Susquehanna Comm (19-6) vs. Millville (16-9) at Dunmore, 7 p.m.; Lancaster Country Day (19-5) vs. Benton (15-10) at Warwick, 5 p.m.; The Christian Academy (19-5) vs. Weatherly (16-8) at Pottstown, 5:30 p.m.; Lourdes Regional (19-6) vs. Faith Chrisian (14-12) at Shikellamy, 5:30 p.m.; Bishop Carroll (17-7) vs. Veritas Academy (16-9) at Central Cambria, 5:30 p.m.; Rochester (19-6) vs. Otto-Eldred (15-10) at New Castle, 3 p.m.; Shanksville (21-5) vs. Coudersport (19-5) at Pitt-Johnstown, 3 p.m.; Johnsonburg (19-5) vs. Vincentian Academy (12-12) at Saint Marys, 4 p.m.; Purchase Line (14-11) vs. Tussey Mountain (17-8) at Central Cambria, 4 p.m.; Berlin (20-5) vs. Avella (17-6) at Pitt-Johnstown, 6 p.m.; West Greene (22-3) vs. Kennedy Catholic (17-6) at Canon-McMillan, 3 p.m.; Quigley Catholic (14-11) vs. St. Joseph’s Academy (15-8) at North Hills, 4:30 p.m.; North Clarion (19-5) vs. Sewickley Academy (12-8) at Moniteau, 3 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Penguins Cup playoffs

Class 3A

First round

Monday’s results

Bethel Park 6, Central Catholic 3

Mt. Lebanon 7, Cathedral Prep 3

North Allegheny 3, Seneca Valley 2

Tuesday’s schedule

Canon-McMillan (5-12-1) at Peters Township (14-3-1), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Monday’s results

Franklin Regional 2, Mars 1

Latrobe 4, Hampton 1

Pine-Richland 8, Hempfield 4

Upper St. Clair 6, Baldwin 2

Class A

Quarterfinals

Monday’s results

Montour 6, South Park 3

Thomas Jefferson 4, Meadville 1

West Allegheny 7, Indiana 2

Tuesday’s schedule

South Fayette vs. North Hills at Printscape Arena, 9 p.m.

Division II playoffs

First round

Monday’s results

Burrell 10, Trinity 2

Neshannock 8, Morgantown 4

Ringgold 6, Central Valley 1

Tuesday’s schedule

Carrick (13-6-0) at Connellsville (14-3-2), 7 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.