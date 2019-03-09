High school scores, schedules for March 8, 2019
By: HSSN Staff
Friday, March 8, 2019 | 11:29 PM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
PIAA playoffs
First round
Class 6A
Saturday’s schedule
Abington (27-1) vs. Cumberland Valley (17-9) at Council Rock South, 4 p.m.; Lincoln (10-16) vs. Pennridge (22-4) at Southern, 5 p.m.; Boys Latin (22-5) vs. Norristown (21-6) at Lincoln, 5 p.m.; Hazleton (21-6) vs. Methacton (20-7) at Wilkes University, 6 p.m.; William Allen (17-9) vs. Perkiomen Valley (17-8) at Freedom (Bethlehem), 6 p.m.; Reading (20-7) vs. LaSalle College (23-3) at Governor Mifflin, 3:30 p.m.; Lower Merion (24-3) vs. East Stroudsburg South (15-11) at Plymouth Whitemarsh, 4 p.m.; Roman Catholic (22-4) vs. Spring-Ford (19-8) at Cardinal O’Hara, 5 p.m.; Harrisburg (19-6) vs. Downingtown East (16-10) at Cumberland Valley, 3 p.m.; Parkland (16-10) vs. Chester (20-6) at Freedom (Bethlehem), 4:30 p.m.; Coatesvile (26-2) vs. Emmaus (21-7) at Pottstown, 4 p.m.; Butler (20-5) vs. Chambersburg (20-7) at Canon-McMillan, 5 p.m.; Wilson (22-5) vs. Pine-Richland (21-3) at Milton Hershey, 4:30 p.m.; Kennedy Catholic (22-3) vs. Fox Chapel (16-8) at Farrell, 7 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon (22-3) vs. Manheim Township (20-8) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Canon-McMillan (16-9) vs. Allderdice (21-5) at Mt. Lebanon, 3 p.m.
Class 5A
Friday’s results
Abington Heights 72, Pottsgrove 48
Archbishop Ryan 63, West Chester East 54
Archbishop Wood 52, Holy Ghost Prep 41
Crestwood 65, Frankford 35
Johnstown 56, Elizabethtown 52 (OT)
Lower Dauphin 53, Franklin Regional 46
Mars 74, Milton Hershey 65
Mastery North 86, West Chester Rustin 80
Meadville 49, Shaler 44
Moon 77, Northeastern 53
Muhlenberg 63, Penn Hills 60
Northern 65, Southern Lehigh 52
Penncrest 53, Wallenpaupack 42
Pottsville 56, Lampeter-Strasburg 51
Sun Valley 65, Garden Spot 54
William Penn 85, Chartiers Valley 73
Class 4A
Friday’s results
Archbishop Carroll 64, Allentown Central Catholic 57
Bethlehem Catholic 89, Prep Charter 61
Bishop McDevitt 82, Ringgold 37
Bonner-Prendergast 64, Littlestown 38
Danville 54, Western Wayne 33
Grove City 67, Bedford 52
Hickory 66, Ambridge 51
Huntingdon 69, Highlands 55
Imhotep Charter 53, Berks Catholic 31
Lancaster Catholic 63, Northwestern Lehigh 46
Lower Moreland 75, John Bartram 61
Nanticoke 57, Montoursville 35
New Castle 72, Titusville 61
Quaker Valley 66, Clearfield 51
Scranton Prep 71, Susquehanna Township 50
Wilson 67, Shamokin 56
Class 3A
Saturday’s schedule
Neumann-Goretti (19-7) vs. Lancaster Mennoninte (14-12) at Father Judge, 5 p.m.; Wyoming Seminary (25-2) vs. String Theory (9-15) at Wilkes University, 4:30 p.m.; Camp Hill (19-6) vs. Bishop McDevitt (18-7) at Cumberland Valley, 4:30 p.m.; Loyalsock Township (26-1) vs. Palmerton (12-12) at Williamsport, 7 p.m.; New Hope (15-9) vs. Murrell Dobbins (11-13) at Upper Dublin, 4 p.m.; Science Leadership-Beeber vs. Kutztown (18-8) at Southern, 3:30 p.m.; Wellsboro (23-4) vs. Holy Redeemer (19-5) at Troy, 6:30 p.m.; Trinity-District 3 (22-3) vs. HS of the Future (12-10) at East Pennsboro, 4:30 p.m.; Richland (20-6) vs. Mt. Carmel (20-6) at Johnstown, 5:30 p.m.; Seton LaSalle (19-5) vs. Sharpsville (16-9) at North Hills, 6 p.m.; Fairview (18-7) vs. Aliquippa (16-8) at Edinboro University, 6 p.m.; Lincoln Park (22-4) vs. Bellwood-Antis (16-9) at New Castle, 4:30 p.m.; Brookville (16-8) vs. Deer Lakes (16-7) at Clearfield, 6 p.m.; North Catholic (21-5) vs. Forest Hills (16-9) at Northgate, 4:30 p.m.; Ligonier Valley (22-3) vs. Beaver Falls (10-14) at Johnstown, 4 p.m.; Sharon (21-4) vs. Washington (14-9) at Farrell, 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Saturday’s schedule
Constitution (19-9) vs. Moravian Academy (21-3) at Father Judge, 3:30 p.m.; Northeast Bradford (16-10) vs. Antietam (17-7) at Troy, 5 p.m.; Holy Cross (20-5) vs. Bloomsburg (14-11) at Marywood, 7:30 p.m.; Delco Christian (16-10) vs. Strawberry Mansion (14-6) at Spring-Ford, 3:30 p.m.; Executive Education (17-7) vs. Church Farm (12-10) at Easton, 3 p.m.; Steel High (10-12) vs. MCS Charter (18-9) at Central Dauphin East, 3 p.m.; Millville (24-1) vs. Northwest (15-10) at Williamsport, 5:30 p.m.; North Star (21-3) vs. Bishop McCort (12-12) at Pitt-Johnstown, 4:30 p.m.; OLSH (22-2) vs. West Middlesex (18-8) at North Hills, 3 p.m.; West Branch (18-7) vs. Lakeview (17-9) at Altoona, 5:30 p.m.; Wilmington (16-8) vs. Keystone (18-6) at Sharon, 4:30 p.m.; Ridgway (22-3) vs. Sewickley Academy (13-9) at St. Mary’s, 5:30 p.m.; Farrell (21-3) vs. Shenango (11-13) at Sharon, 6 p.m.; Serra Catholic (20-4) vs. Penns Manor (14-11) at Peters Township, 4:30 p.m.; Coudersport (21-2) vs. South Side (18-7) at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.; Bishop Guilfoyle (23-2) vs. Sto-Rox (14-10) at St. Francis (Pa.) University, 5:30 p.m.
Class A
Friday’s results
Berlin-Brothersvalley 56, Halifax 43
Bishop Carroll 68, North Clarion 58
Clarion-Limestone 62, Juniata Valley 51
Cornell 56, Shanksville 50
Elk County Catholic 65, Leechburg 41
Faith Christian 62, Notre Dame East Stroudsburg 58 (OT)
Girard College 74, Berks Christian 43
Lancaster Country Day 55, Sullivan County 35
Lourdes Regional 68, Mount Calvary Christian 41
Monessen 75, Jamestown 54
Nativity BVM 61, Galeton 48
Nazareth Prep 50, Johnsonburg 46
Sankofa Freedom Academy 99, Conestoga Christian 44
Shade 67, Union 46
St. John Neumann 52, Greenwood 43
Vincentian Academy 79, St. Joseph’s Academy 65
Girls
PIAA playoffs
First round
Class 6A
Friday’s results
Abington 56, Parkland 34
Bethel Park 55, State College 46
Bethlehem Freedom 50, Souderton 45
Cardinal O’Hara 41, Plymouth Whitemarsh 39
Council Rock North 84, Central 15
Cumberland Valley 35, Fox Chapel 27
Dallastown 43, Downingtown East 39
Garnet Valley 52, Cedar Crest 34
Hazleton 40, Central Bucks West 38
Neshaminy 48, Cedar Cliff 38
Northampton 55, Methacton 48
North Allegheny 44, Governor Mifflin 22
Norwin 62, Altoona 45
Peters Township 54, Harrisburg 34
Spring-Ford 48, Nazareth 44
Upper Dublin 47, Central Dauphin 36
Class 5A
Saturday’s schedule
Villa Maria (24-4) vs. Elizabethtown (17-10) at Spring-Ford, 6:30 p.m.; Twin Valley (20-6) vs. Palumbo (13-13) at Governor Mifflin, 5:30 p.m.; Mastery North (15-10) vs. Lower Dauphin (19-7) at Lincoln, 3:30 p.m.; Southern Lehigh (23-3) vs. Radnor (20-6) at Freedom, 3 p.m.; Abington Heights (21-5) vs. Mechanicsburg (20-6) at Marywood Univerisity, 6 p.m.; Springfield Delco (23-3) vs. Archbishop Wood (15-11) at Spring-Ford, 5 p.m.; Gettysburg (22-6) vs. West Chester Henderson (19-7) at West York, 3 p.m.; Archbishop Carroll (21-5) vs. Spring Grove (20-9) at Jefferson University, 5 p.m.; Palmyra (16-10) vs. Pope John Paul II (15-11) at Milton Hershey, 3 p.m.; Wyoming Valley West (16-10) vs. Bangor (17-8) at Pittston Area, 6 p.m.; Mount Saint Joseph (13-13) vs. Solanco (20-7) at Upper Dublin, 5:30 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson (19-7) vs. Trinity (12-12) at Mt. Lebanon, 6 p.m.; Chartiers Valley (25-0) vs. General McLane (18-7) at Peters Township, 3 p.m.; Slippery Rock (19-5) vs. Obama Academy (15-8) at Sharon, 3 p.m.; Hollidaysburg (13-10) vs. Penn Hills (16-7) at Altoona, 4 p.m.; Warren (21-3) vs. Oakland Catholic (20-4) at Edinboro University, 3 p.m.
Class 4A
Saturday’s schedule
Bonner Prendie (16-9) vs. Bermudian Springs (18-8) at Cardinal O’Hara, 3:30 p.m.; Lake-Lehman (19-6) vs. Jersey Shore (13-12) at Pittston, 4:30 p.m.; Jim Thorpe (16-1) vs. Lansdale Catholic (15-10) at Martz Hall, 5 p.m.; Bishop McDevitt (21-4) vs. Lower Moreland (18-7) at Central Dauphin East, 4:30 p.m.; Bethlehem Catholic (23-4) vs. Carver E&S (12-8) at Easton, 4:30 p.m.; Gwynedd Mercy Academy (15-10) vs. Oberbrook (13-9) at Plymouth Whitmarsh, 5:30 p.m.; Danville (22-4) vs. Tamaqua (21-5) at Shikellamy, 4 p.m.; Scranton Prep (24-1) vs. ELCO (21-7) at Marywood, 4:30 p.m.; Audenried (12-8) vs. Kennard-Dale (22-4) at Jefferson University, 3:30 p.m.; Mifflinburg (23-4) vs. Nanticoke (19-6) at Shikellamy, 7 p.m.; Lancaster Catholic (28-0) vs. Quaker Valley (13-10) at Warwick, 6:30 p.m.; Central Valley (22-2) vs. Huntingdon (14-9) at Mt. Lebanon, 4:30 p.m.; North Catholic (22-3) vs. McKeesport (13-9) at Northgate, 3 p.m.; Punxsutawney (22-1) vs. Blackhawk (19-5) at Clearfield, 4 p.m.; Forest Hills (19-3) vs. Keystone Oaks (14-9) at St. Francis (Pa.) University, 7 p.m.; Villa Maria (20-3) vs. Elizabeth Forward (17-8) at Edinboro University, 4:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Friday’s results
Avonworth 49, Fairview 39
Beaver 55, Mercyhurst Prep 54
Central Cambria 73, Brookville 44
Delone Catholic 77, Lewisburg 36
Dunmore 62, Constitution 14
Imhotep Charter 66, Lancaster Mennonite 44
Loyalsock Township 57, Holy Redeemer 41
Neshannock 42, Tyrone 38
Neumann-Goretti 81, Susquenita 42
Penn Cambria 70, Washington 37
Penns Valley 49, South Park 42
Shady Side Academy 46, Greenville 38
St. Basil Academy 70, West Catholic Prep 49
Trinity (Camp Hill) 83, Philadelphia Academy Charter 13
Warrior Run 56, Palmerton 41
Notre Dame Green Pond 64, Motivation 25
Class 2A
Friday’s results
Allegheny-Clarion Valley 47, Cambridge Springs 44
Bellwood-Antis 70, Windber 50
Bishop Canevin 67, Maplewood 44
Brentwood 53, Penns Manor 38
Everett 51, Serra Catholic 43
Holy Cross 53, Marian Catholic 39
Juniata Valley 43, Laurel 40
Kane 45, Saegertown 29
Linden Hall 57, Sayre 35
Mahanoy 49, Southern Columbia 34
Mt. Carmel 47, Clarion 34
OLSH 63, Blairsville 43
Old Forge 55, Girard Academic Music Program 20
Sacred Heart 55, Paul Robeson 35
West Middlesex 60, Winchester Thurston 19
York Catholic 46, Bishop McDevitt 27
Class A
Saturday’s schedule
Jenkintown (24-1) vs. Harrisburg Christian (21-6) at Council Rock South, 5:30 p.m.; Sullivan County (18-7) vs. Covenant Christian (18-6) at Williamsport, 4 p.m.; Greenwood (20-5) vs. Chester Charter (18-4) at East Pennsboro, 3 p.m.; Susquehanna Comm (19-6) vs. Millville (16-9) at Dunmore, 7 p.m.; Lancaster Country Day (19-5) vs. Benton (15-10) at Warwick, 5 p.m.; The Christian Academy (19-5) vs. Weatherly (16-8) at Pottstown, 5:30 p.m.; Lourdes Regional (19-6) vs. Faith Chrisian (14-12) at Shikellamy, 5:30 p.m.; Bishop Carroll (17-7) vs. Veritas Academy (16-9) at Central Cambria, 5:30 p.m.; Rochester (19-6) vs. Otto-Eldred (15-10) at New Castle, 3 p.m.; Shanksville (21-5) vs. Coudersport (19-5) at Pitt-Johnstown, 3 p.m.; Johnsonburg (19-5) vs. Vincentian Academy (12-12) at St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.; Purchase Line (14-11) vs. Tussey Mountain (17-8) at Central Cambria, 4 p.m.; Berlin (20-5) vs. Avella (17-6) at Pitt-Johnstown, 6 p.m.; West Greene (22-3) vs. Kennedy Catholic (17-6) at Canon-McMillan, 3 p.m.; Quigley Catholic (14-11) vs. St. Joseph’s Academy (15-8) at North Hills, 4:30 p.m.; North Clarion (19-5) vs. Sewickley Academy (12-8) at Moniteau, 3 p.m.
Bowling
Boys
Friday’s results
Western Regional singles
At North Versailles Bowl
Qualifying round
1. Austen Grecko, Hempfield, 1,132; 2. Nate Kieffer, McKeesport, 1,096; 3. Nick Archocki, Cambridge Springs, 1,088; 4. Jesse Halutick, Armstrong, 1,088; 5. Alex Smith, Franklin Regional, 1,085; 6. CJ Turek, Norwin, 1,073; 7. Connor McCurdy, Yough, 1,045; 8. Christopher George, Hopewell, 1,045; 9. Mike Barvinchek, Penn-Trafford, 1,041; 10. Jacob Benzinger, OLSH, 1,041; 11. Nate Perl, Central Catholic, 1,039; 12. Jordan Reges, Butler, 1,033
Stepladder playoffs
First round
Smith, Franklin Regional, d. McCurdy, Yough, 204-190; Benzinger, OLSH, d. Reges, Butler, 157-160; George, Hopewell, d. Turek, Norwin, 233-219; Barvinchek, Penn-Trafford, d. Perl, Central Catholic, 201-172
Quarterfinals
Archocki, Cambridge Springs, d. Smith, Franklin Regional, 230-212; Halutick, Armstrong, d. George, Hopewell, 212-199
Semifinals
Grecko, Hempfield, d. Archocki, Cambridge Springs, 197-170; Halutick, Armstrong, d. Kieffer, McKeesport, 225-203
Championship
Halutick, Armstrong, d. Grecko, Hempfield, 231-213
Girls
Friday’s results
Western Regional singles
At North Versailles Bowl
Qualifying round
1. Rachel Lundy, Norwin, 1,053; 2. Johanna Rinderle, McDowell, 1,014; 3. Maura McLaughlin, McDowell, 1,007; 4. Brooke Garvey, Conneaut, 1,005; 5. Abbe Bostedo, East Allegheny, 1,000; 6. Shannon Small, Plum, 990; 7. Ashleigh Walker, Hempfield, 978; 8. Ashley Krivansky, Norwin, 973; 9. Jordyn Graham, Butler, 971; 10. Kacie Irwin, McDowell, 960; 11. Lydia Flanagan, Burrell, 957; 12. Olivia Emmonds, Armstrong, 951
Stepladder playoffs
First round
Bostedo, East Allegheny, d. Krivansky, Norwin, 245-167; Emmonds, Armstrong, d. Graham, Butler, 213-169; Small, Plum, d. Walker, Hempfield, 207-179; Irwin, McDowell, d. Flanagan, Burrell, 199-166
Quarterfinals
Garvey, Conneaut, d. Bostedo, East Allegheny, 207-170; Small, Plum, d. McLaughlin, McDowell, 233-157
Semifinals
Garvey, Conneaut, d. Lundy, Norwin, 214-182; Small, Plum, d. Rinderle, McDowell, 277-214
Championship
Small, Plum, d. Garvey, Conneaut, 207-177
Hockey
PIHL
Penguins Cup playoffs
Semifinals
At RMU Island Sports Center
Class 3A
Thursday’s schedule
Peters Township (15-3-1) vs. Mt. Lebanon (10-8-1), 7 p.m.; North Allegheny (15-4-0) vs. Bethel Park (14-5-0), 9 p.m.
Class 2A
Wednesday’s schedule
Pine-Richland (19-0-1) vs. Latrobe (15-4-1), 7 p.m.; Upper St. Clair (15-3-2) vs. Franklin Regional (12-6-2), 9 p.m.
Class A
Tuesday’s schedule
Montour (19-1-0) vs. Thomas Jefferson (16-3-0), 7 p.m.; South Fayette (18-2-0) vs. West Allegheny (17-3-0), 9 p.m.
Division II playoffs
Monday’s schedule
Burrell (20-1-0) vs. Connellsville (15-3-2), 7:15 p.m.; Neshannock (17-3-1) vs. Ringgold (17-4-0), 9:15 p.m.
Wrestling
PIAA individual championships
At Giant Center in Hershey
Friday’s results
(Local finishers only)
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
106: Carter Dibert (Franklin Regional) d. Aiden Lewis (Cedar Cliff), 7-6; Mason Prinkey (Connellsville) p. Braxton Appello (Easton), 6:26; Dylan Chappell (Seneca Valley) p. Julien Maldonado (Boyertown), 4:54
113: Alejandro Herrera (Seneca Valley) d. Andrew Smith (Nazareth), 4-1; Kyle Burkholder (Hempfield) d. Ben Monn (Cumberland Valley), 4-0; Finn Solomon (Franklin Regional) d. Sam Mcmonagle (WC Henderson), 5-1
120: Kurtis Phipps (Norwin) d. Cameron Enriquez (Stroudsburg), 6-5
126: Colton Camacho (Franklin Regional) m.d. Rafael Portilla (Carlisle), 10-1; Kenny Hayman (Canon-McMillan) d. Braden Ricchini (Council Rock South), 5-4; Darren Miller (Kiski Area) m.d. Matt Sarbo (Altoona), 10-0
132: Sam Hillegas (North Hills) d. Tyler Dilley (St. Marys), 6-0; Gabe Willochell (Latrobe) d. Drew Clearie (Nazareth), 5-1
138: Tyler Williams (Souderton) m.d. Ty Linsenbigler (Hempfield), 10-0
152: Cam Connor (Kiski Area) p. Colton Zimmerman (Carlisle), 3:32
160: Clayton Ulrey (Lower Dauphin) d. Jake Richardson (Mars), 5-2; Luca Frinzi (Becahi) d. Jack Blumer (Kiski Area), 7-5
170: Lenny Pinto (Stroudsburg) d. Nick Delp (Kiski Area), 10-4; Gerrit Nijenhuis (Canon-McMillan) m.d. Caden Wright (Emmaus), 10-2
182: Carter Starocci (Erie Cathedral Prep) m.d. Scott Joll (Belle Vernon), 16-3; Luke Stout (Mt. Lebanon) d. Steven Newell (Dallas), 5-0
195: Donovon Ball (Cedar Cliff) d. Max Shaw (Thomas Jefferson), 6-3
220: Andrew Balukas (Easton) p. Ryan Weinzen (Norwin), 0:32
285: Isaiah Vance (Hempfield) d. Kyler Wuestner (Lower Dauphin), 6-4; Jake Slinger (Upper St. Clair) p. John Klewin (Bensalem), 1:06
Consolation
Second round
113: Josh Miller (Central Dauphin) d. Marino Angelicchio (Latrobe), 5-4
120: Cole Homet (Waynesburg) d. Ethan Berginc (Hempfield), 3-1 SV
126: Colton Jordan (Neshaminy) d. Jared Keslar (Connellsville), 8-7
138: Nick Coy (Penn-Trafford) m.d. Brooks Gable (Dallastown), 15-1; Troy-Thomas Elhajj (Lower Dauphin) d. Nathan Lukez (Pine-Richland), 8-5
145: Nathan Stefanik (Nazareth) m.d. Colin Franks (Connellsville), 9-1; Tanner Rohaley (Canon-McMillan) d. Dalton Woodrow (Dubois), 4-2
152: Coltin Jezioro (Peters Township) d. Cole Flanagan (Council Rock South), 7-1; Luca Augustine (Waynesburg) d. Jeremiah Oakes (Scranton), 3-0
160: Connor Quinn (Owen J. Roberts) d. Ty McGeary (West Allegheny), 13-11
170: Luke Nichter (Chambersburg) p. Jeff Markert (Peters Township), 1:39; Jon Hoover (North Allegheny) d. Ricky Mccutchen (Owen J. Roberts), 3-1
182: Brandon Matthews (Peters Township) d. Nyiem Flucas (Hershey), 2-0
195: Justin Hart (Hampton) p. Bruno Stolfi (Souderton), 2:01; John Meyers (Greensburg Salem) d. Jayden Bortz (Northampton), 14-7; Luke Montgomery (Bethel Park) m.d. Logan Green (Pennridge), 10-0
220: Ogden Atwood (Armstrong) d. Stephen Schott (Nazareth), 7-3; Dillon Ferretti (Hempfield) d. T.J. Moore (Cedar Crest), 6-4
285: Nathan Hoaglund (Mt. Lebanon) d. Jaden Freeman (Liberty), 5-1; Quentin Franklin (South Fayette) p. Mark Thompson (Wissahickon), 1:13
Third round
120: Cole Homet (Waynesburg) d. Matt Maloney (Liberty), 9-6 138: Nick Coy (Penn-Trafford) m.d. Kibwe McNair (Methacton), 8-0; Ty Linsenbigler (Hempfield) d. Steven Storm (Pocono Mt. East), 9-4
145: Brandon Connor (Wilson) d. Tanner Rohaley (Canon-McMillan), 10-3
152: Coltin Jezioro (Peters Township) d. Colby Romjue (Susquehannock), 8-3; Tanner Updegraff (Hershey) d. Luca Augustine (Waynesburg), 3-1 SV
160: Jake Richardson (Mars) d. Connor Quinn (Owen J. Roberts), 11-4; Jack Blumer (Kiski Area) d. Colby Morris (Waynesburg), 3-2
170: Nick Delp (Kiski Area) d. Anthony Hinson (Spring Grove), 3-2; Angel Garcia (Mariana Bracetti) d. Jon Hoover (North Allegheny), 5-2
182: Scott Joll (Belle Vernon) d. Mason McCready (Hollidaysburg), 5-2; Brandon Matthews (Peters Township) d. Steven Newell (Dallas), 3-1
195: Cole Urbas (State College) p. Justin Hart (Hampton), 2:48; Max Shaw (Thomas Jefferson) d. John Meyers (Greensburg Salem), 7-2; Luke Montgomery (Bethel Park) p. Brayden Crocker (Cranberry), 2:45
220: Ogden Atwood (Armstrong) d. Ryan Weinzen (Norwin), 2-0; Hunter Catka (Sun Valley) m.d. Dillon Ferretti (Hempfield), 15-3
285: Kyler Wuestner (Lower Dauphin) d. Quentin Franklin (South Fayette), 7-1; Nathan Hoaglund (Mt. Lebanon) d. John Klewin (Bensalem), 7-4
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
106: Joey Fischer (South Park) d. Owen Reinsel (Brookville), 5-3
113: Ryan Michaels (Elizabeth Forward) m.d. Gabe Gramly (Mifflinburg), 13-0
120: Ian Oswalt (Burrell) p. Hunter Thompson (Titusville), 5:39
126: Tyler Cymmerman (Derry) d. Bryce Knauf (Greenville), 6-4 TB2
138: Jacob Ealy (Hopewell) m.d. Jack Coulston (Boiling Springs), 16-4
145: Gabe Miller (Pequea Valley) p. Johnrocco Kazalas (Quaker Valley), 3:19
152: Trent Schultheis (Freedom) d. Mason Karpinski (Greenville), 4-0
160: Thayne Lawrence (Frazier) t.f. Derek Berlitz (Notre Dame-Green Pond), 16-0 (4:25)
170: Noah Hutcherson (Valley) d. Tyler Fisher (Kutztown), 10-4; Christian Clutter (McGuffey) p. David Galasso (Athens), 2:35
182: Austin Walley (Ellwood City) d. Hunter O’Connor (Jersey Shore), 9-6; Bryson Miller (Freedom) d. Derek Yingling (West Branch), 4-0; Dayton Pitzer (Mt. Pleasant) m.d. Tyler Waltman (Southern Columbia), 11-0 195: John Vargo (Bentworth) p. Dane Csencsits (Saucon Valley), 3:52; Geoff Magin (Quaker Valley) p. Austin Kelly (Conneaut), 2:57
220: Dominic DeLuca (Derry) d. Wyatt Owen (Reynolds), 3-0
Semifinals
106: Sheldon Seymour (Troy) d. Joey Fischer (South Park), 3-1
113: Kole Biscoe (Southern Columbia) d. Ryan Michaels (Elizabeth Forward), 4-3
120: Ryan Crookham (Notre Dame-Green Pond) d. Ian Oswalt (Burrell), 3-1 TB2
126: Chase Shields (Bishop McDevitt) d. Tyler Cymmerman (Derry Area), 3-1
138: Jacob Ealy (Hopewell) d. Tyler Martin (Bishop McDevitt), 8-1
152: Trent Schultheis (Freedom) d. Trenton Harder (Bermudian Springs), 9-4
160: Thayne Lawrence (Frazier) d. Cooper Mosier (Towanda), 11-4
170: Jared McGill (Chestnut Ridge) t.f. Noah Hutcherson (Valley), 17-2 (5:42); Christian Clutter (McGuffey) d. Derek Brown (Penn Cambria), 3-2
182: Bryson Miller (Freedom) d. Austin Walley (Ellwood City), 3-2 UTB; Dayton Pitzer (Mt. Pleasant) m.d. Gavin Henry (Union City), 12-2
195: Gaige Garcia (Southern Columbia) d. John Vargo (Bentworth), 3-2; Kolby Franklin (St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy) m.d. Geoff Magin (Quaker Valley), 16-8
220: Dominic DeLuca (Derry) d. Cameron Wood (Montoursville), 5-1
Consolation
Second round
113: Connor Pierce (Harborcreek) d. Nate Yagle (McGuffey), 5-0
120: Baylor Shunk (Penns Valley) m.d. Noah Teeter (Mt. Pleasant), 11-1; Bailey Gimbor (Hamburg) d. Jimmy Gwyer (Beth-Center), 6-3
126: Z.J. Ward (Freedom) d. Seth Hoopes (Octorara), 6-5
132: Joe Hester (Montrose) d. Conner Redinger (Quaker Valley), 4-2; Donavin Chambers (Ellwood City) d. Bob Long (Lake Lehman), 6-5
138: A.J. Corrado (Burrell) d. Mario Barberio (Muncy), 7-3; Rocco Bartolo (Reynolds) d. Kenny Dushek (Freedom), 5-4 SV
145: Kameron Kline (Midd-West) d. Jake Pail (Freedom), 6-2; Shane Kemper (Burgettstown) d. Wes Davenport (Conneaut), 6-4
160: Austin Mele (Burrell) d. Ty Nixon (Muncy), 3-2
220: Connor Forrest (Hopewell) p. Duane Knisely (Chestnut Ridge), 6:20
285: Emmanuel Lawal (Church Farm) d. Riley Kemper (Burgettstown), 7-6; Max Wills (Greenville) p. Gerald Comedy (Washington), 4:14
Third round
126: Brandan Chletsos (Notre Dame-Green Pond) d. Z.J. Ward (Freedom), 7-4
132: Garret Cornell (Everett) p. Donavin Chambers (Ellwood City), 5:40
138: A.J. Corrado (Burrell) d. Avery Bassett (Midd-West), 4-3
145: Johnrocco Kazalas (Quaker Valley) p. Shane Kemper (Burgettstown), 4:11
160: Austin Mele (Burrell) d. Derek Berlitz (Notre Dame-Green Pond), 3-2
220: Connor Forrest (Hopewell) d. Wyatt Owen (Reynolds), 7-2
Fourth round
138: A.J. Corrado (Burrell) d. Thomas Spirk (Saucon Valley), 4-0
145: Johnrocco Kazalas (Quaker Valley) p. Nicholas Rosengrant (Saucon Valley), 1:53
160: Cole Sossong (Portage) p. Austin Mele (Burrell), 4:27
220: Cory Johnston (Glendale) d. Connor Forrest (Hopewell), 1-0
Fifth round
106: Joey Fischer (South Park) d. Gavin Bradley (Athens), 8-1
113: Ryan Michaels (Elizabeth Forward) d. Gable Strickland (Benton), 2-0
120: Nate Smith (Bishop McDevitt) d. Ian Oswalt (Burrell), 4-3
126: Tyler Cymmerman (Derry) d. Brandan Chletsos (Notre Dame-Green Pond), 4-1
138: Erik Gibson (Forest Hills) m.d. A.J. Corrado (Burrell), 12-2
145: Caleb Dowling (St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy) d. Johnrocco Kazalas (Quaker Valley), 6-4
170: David Galasso (Athens) d. Noah Hutcherson (Valley), 7-6
182: Austin Walley (Ellwood City) d. Garrett Mcclintick (Brockway), 5-3
195: Hunter Tremain (North Star) d. John Vargo (Bentworth), 7-2; Colin Fegley (Mahanoy) d. Geoff Magin (Quaker Valley), 6-5
