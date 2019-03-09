High school scores, schedules for March 8, 2019

By: HSSN Staff

Friday, March 8, 2019 | 11:29 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

PIAA playoffs

First round

Class 6A

Saturday’s schedule

Abington (27-1) vs. Cumberland Valley (17-9) at Council Rock South, 4 p.m.; Lincoln (10-16) vs. Pennridge (22-4) at Southern, 5 p.m.; Boys Latin (22-5) vs. Norristown (21-6) at Lincoln, 5 p.m.; Hazleton (21-6) vs. Methacton (20-7) at Wilkes University, 6 p.m.; William Allen (17-9) vs. Perkiomen Valley (17-8) at Freedom (Bethlehem), 6 p.m.; Reading (20-7) vs. LaSalle College (23-3) at Governor Mifflin, 3:30 p.m.; Lower Merion (24-3) vs. East Stroudsburg South (15-11) at Plymouth Whitemarsh, 4 p.m.; Roman Catholic (22-4) vs. Spring-Ford (19-8) at Cardinal O’Hara, 5 p.m.; Harrisburg (19-6) vs. Downingtown East (16-10) at Cumberland Valley, 3 p.m.; Parkland (16-10) vs. Chester (20-6) at Freedom (Bethlehem), 4:30 p.m.; Coatesvile (26-2) vs. Emmaus (21-7) at Pottstown, 4 p.m.; Butler (20-5) vs. Chambersburg (20-7) at Canon-McMillan, 5 p.m.; Wilson (22-5) vs. Pine-Richland (21-3) at Milton Hershey, 4:30 p.m.; Kennedy Catholic (22-3) vs. Fox Chapel (16-8) at Farrell, 7 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon (22-3) vs. Manheim Township (20-8) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Canon-McMillan (16-9) vs. Allderdice (21-5) at Mt. Lebanon, 3 p.m.

Class 5A

Friday’s results

Abington Heights 72, Pottsgrove 48

Archbishop Ryan 63, West Chester East 54

Archbishop Wood 52, Holy Ghost Prep 41

Crestwood 65, Frankford 35

Johnstown 56, Elizabethtown 52 (OT)

Lower Dauphin 53, Franklin Regional 46

Mars 74, Milton Hershey 65

Mastery North 86, West Chester Rustin 80

Meadville 49, Shaler 44

Moon 77, Northeastern 53

Muhlenberg 63, Penn Hills 60

Northern 65, Southern Lehigh 52

Penncrest 53, Wallenpaupack 42

Pottsville 56, Lampeter-Strasburg 51

Sun Valley 65, Garden Spot 54

William Penn 85, Chartiers Valley 73

Class 4A

Friday’s results

Archbishop Carroll 64, Allentown Central Catholic 57

Bethlehem Catholic 89, Prep Charter 61

Bishop McDevitt 82, Ringgold 37

Bonner-Prendergast 64, Littlestown 38

Danville 54, Western Wayne 33

Grove City 67, Bedford 52

Hickory 66, Ambridge 51

Huntingdon 69, Highlands 55

Imhotep Charter 53, Berks Catholic 31

Lancaster Catholic 63, Northwestern Lehigh 46

Lower Moreland 75, John Bartram 61

Nanticoke 57, Montoursville 35

New Castle 72, Titusville 61

Quaker Valley 66, Clearfield 51

Scranton Prep 71, Susquehanna Township 50

Wilson 67, Shamokin 56

Class 3A

Saturday’s schedule

Neumann-Goretti (19-7) vs. Lancaster Mennoninte (14-12) at Father Judge, 5 p.m.; Wyoming Seminary (25-2) vs. String Theory (9-15) at Wilkes University, 4:30 p.m.; Camp Hill (19-6) vs. Bishop McDevitt (18-7) at Cumberland Valley, 4:30 p.m.; Loyalsock Township (26-1) vs. Palmerton (12-12) at Williamsport, 7 p.m.; New Hope (15-9) vs. Murrell Dobbins (11-13) at Upper Dublin, 4 p.m.; Science Leadership-Beeber vs. Kutztown (18-8) at Southern, 3:30 p.m.; Wellsboro (23-4) vs. Holy Redeemer (19-5) at Troy, 6:30 p.m.; Trinity-District 3 (22-3) vs. HS of the Future (12-10) at East Pennsboro, 4:30 p.m.; Richland (20-6) vs. Mt. Carmel (20-6) at Johnstown, 5:30 p.m.; Seton LaSalle (19-5) vs. Sharpsville (16-9) at North Hills, 6 p.m.; Fairview (18-7) vs. Aliquippa (16-8) at Edinboro University, 6 p.m.; Lincoln Park (22-4) vs. Bellwood-Antis (16-9) at New Castle, 4:30 p.m.; Brookville (16-8) vs. Deer Lakes (16-7) at Clearfield, 6 p.m.; North Catholic (21-5) vs. Forest Hills (16-9) at Northgate, 4:30 p.m.; Ligonier Valley (22-3) vs. Beaver Falls (10-14) at Johnstown, 4 p.m.; Sharon (21-4) vs. Washington (14-9) at Farrell, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Saturday’s schedule

Constitution (19-9) vs. Moravian Academy (21-3) at Father Judge, 3:30 p.m.; Northeast Bradford (16-10) vs. Antietam (17-7) at Troy, 5 p.m.; Holy Cross (20-5) vs. Bloomsburg (14-11) at Marywood, 7:30 p.m.; Delco Christian (16-10) vs. Strawberry Mansion (14-6) at Spring-Ford, 3:30 p.m.; Executive Education (17-7) vs. Church Farm (12-10) at Easton, 3 p.m.; Steel High (10-12) vs. MCS Charter (18-9) at Central Dauphin East, 3 p.m.; Millville (24-1) vs. Northwest (15-10) at Williamsport, 5:30 p.m.; North Star (21-3) vs. Bishop McCort (12-12) at Pitt-Johnstown, 4:30 p.m.; OLSH (22-2) vs. West Middlesex (18-8) at North Hills, 3 p.m.; West Branch (18-7) vs. Lakeview (17-9) at Altoona, 5:30 p.m.; Wilmington (16-8) vs. Keystone (18-6) at Sharon, 4:30 p.m.; Ridgway (22-3) vs. Sewickley Academy (13-9) at St. Mary’s, 5:30 p.m.; Farrell (21-3) vs. Shenango (11-13) at Sharon, 6 p.m.; Serra Catholic (20-4) vs. Penns Manor (14-11) at Peters Township, 4:30 p.m.; Coudersport (21-2) vs. South Side (18-7) at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.; Bishop Guilfoyle (23-2) vs. Sto-Rox (14-10) at St. Francis (Pa.) University, 5:30 p.m.

Class A

Friday’s results

Berlin-Brothersvalley 56, Halifax 43

Bishop Carroll 68, North Clarion 58

Clarion-Limestone 62, Juniata Valley 51

Cornell 56, Shanksville 50

Elk County Catholic 65, Leechburg 41

Faith Christian 62, Notre Dame East Stroudsburg 58 (OT)

Girard College 74, Berks Christian 43

Lancaster Country Day 55, Sullivan County 35

Lourdes Regional 68, Mount Calvary Christian 41

Monessen 75, Jamestown 54

Nativity BVM 61, Galeton 48

Nazareth Prep 50, Johnsonburg 46

Sankofa Freedom Academy 99, Conestoga Christian 44

Shade 67, Union 46

St. John Neumann 52, Greenwood 43

Vincentian Academy 79, St. Joseph’s Academy 65

Girls

PIAA playoffs

First round

Class 6A

Friday’s results

Abington 56, Parkland 34

Bethel Park 55, State College 46

Bethlehem Freedom 50, Souderton 45

Cardinal O’Hara 41, Plymouth Whitemarsh 39

Council Rock North 84, Central 15

Cumberland Valley 35, Fox Chapel 27

Dallastown 43, Downingtown East 39

Garnet Valley 52, Cedar Crest 34

Hazleton 40, Central Bucks West 38

Neshaminy 48, Cedar Cliff 38

Northampton 55, Methacton 48

North Allegheny 44, Governor Mifflin 22

Norwin 62, Altoona 45

Peters Township 54, Harrisburg 34

Spring-Ford 48, Nazareth 44

Upper Dublin 47, Central Dauphin 36

Class 5A

Saturday’s schedule

Villa Maria (24-4) vs. Elizabethtown (17-10) at Spring-Ford, 6:30 p.m.; Twin Valley (20-6) vs. Palumbo (13-13) at Governor Mifflin, 5:30 p.m.; Mastery North (15-10) vs. Lower Dauphin (19-7) at Lincoln, 3:30 p.m.; Southern Lehigh (23-3) vs. Radnor (20-6) at Freedom, 3 p.m.; Abington Heights (21-5) vs. Mechanicsburg (20-6) at Marywood Univerisity, 6 p.m.; Springfield Delco (23-3) vs. Archbishop Wood (15-11) at Spring-Ford, 5 p.m.; Gettysburg (22-6) vs. West Chester Henderson (19-7) at West York, 3 p.m.; Archbishop Carroll (21-5) vs. Spring Grove (20-9) at Jefferson University, 5 p.m.; Palmyra (16-10) vs. Pope John Paul II (15-11) at Milton Hershey, 3 p.m.; Wyoming Valley West (16-10) vs. Bangor (17-8) at Pittston Area, 6 p.m.; Mount Saint Joseph (13-13) vs. Solanco (20-7) at Upper Dublin, 5:30 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson (19-7) vs. Trinity (12-12) at Mt. Lebanon, 6 p.m.; Chartiers Valley (25-0) vs. General McLane (18-7) at Peters Township, 3 p.m.; Slippery Rock (19-5) vs. Obama Academy (15-8) at Sharon, 3 p.m.; Hollidaysburg (13-10) vs. Penn Hills (16-7) at Altoona, 4 p.m.; Warren (21-3) vs. Oakland Catholic (20-4) at Edinboro University, 3 p.m.

Class 4A

Saturday’s schedule

Bonner Prendie (16-9) vs. Bermudian Springs (18-8) at Cardinal O’Hara, 3:30 p.m.; Lake-Lehman (19-6) vs. Jersey Shore (13-12) at Pittston, 4:30 p.m.; Jim Thorpe (16-1) vs. Lansdale Catholic (15-10) at Martz Hall, 5 p.m.; Bishop McDevitt (21-4) vs. Lower Moreland (18-7) at Central Dauphin East, 4:30 p.m.; Bethlehem Catholic (23-4) vs. Carver E&S (12-8) at Easton, 4:30 p.m.; Gwynedd Mercy Academy (15-10) vs. Oberbrook (13-9) at Plymouth Whitmarsh, 5:30 p.m.; Danville (22-4) vs. Tamaqua (21-5) at Shikellamy, 4 p.m.; Scranton Prep (24-1) vs. ELCO (21-7) at Marywood, 4:30 p.m.; Audenried (12-8) vs. Kennard-Dale (22-4) at Jefferson University, 3:30 p.m.; Mifflinburg (23-4) vs. Nanticoke (19-6) at Shikellamy, 7 p.m.; Lancaster Catholic (28-0) vs. Quaker Valley (13-10) at Warwick, 6:30 p.m.; Central Valley (22-2) vs. Huntingdon (14-9) at Mt. Lebanon, 4:30 p.m.; North Catholic (22-3) vs. McKeesport (13-9) at Northgate, 3 p.m.; Punxsutawney (22-1) vs. Blackhawk (19-5) at Clearfield, 4 p.m.; Forest Hills (19-3) vs. Keystone Oaks (14-9) at St. Francis (Pa.) University, 7 p.m.; Villa Maria (20-3) vs. Elizabeth Forward (17-8) at Edinboro University, 4:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Friday’s results

Avonworth 49, Fairview 39

Beaver 55, Mercyhurst Prep 54

Central Cambria 73, Brookville 44

Delone Catholic 77, Lewisburg 36

Dunmore 62, Constitution 14

Imhotep Charter 66, Lancaster Mennonite 44

Loyalsock Township 57, Holy Redeemer 41

Neshannock 42, Tyrone 38

Neumann-Goretti 81, Susquenita 42

Penn Cambria 70, Washington 37

Penns Valley 49, South Park 42

Shady Side Academy 46, Greenville 38

St. Basil Academy 70, West Catholic Prep 49

Trinity (Camp Hill) 83, Philadelphia Academy Charter 13

Warrior Run 56, Palmerton 41

Notre Dame Green Pond 64, Motivation 25

Class 2A

Friday’s results

Allegheny-Clarion Valley 47, Cambridge Springs 44

Bellwood-Antis 70, Windber 50

Bishop Canevin 67, Maplewood 44

Brentwood 53, Penns Manor 38

Everett 51, Serra Catholic 43

Holy Cross 53, Marian Catholic 39

Juniata Valley 43, Laurel 40

Kane 45, Saegertown 29

Linden Hall 57, Sayre 35

Mahanoy 49, Southern Columbia 34

Mt. Carmel 47, Clarion 34

OLSH 63, Blairsville 43

Old Forge 55, Girard Academic Music Program 20

Sacred Heart 55, Paul Robeson 35

West Middlesex 60, Winchester Thurston 19

York Catholic 46, Bishop McDevitt 27

Class A

Saturday’s schedule

Jenkintown (24-1) vs. Harrisburg Christian (21-6) at Council Rock South, 5:30 p.m.; Sullivan County (18-7) vs. Covenant Christian (18-6) at Williamsport, 4 p.m.; Greenwood (20-5) vs. Chester Charter (18-4) at East Pennsboro, 3 p.m.; Susquehanna Comm (19-6) vs. Millville (16-9) at Dunmore, 7 p.m.; Lancaster Country Day (19-5) vs. Benton (15-10) at Warwick, 5 p.m.; The Christian Academy (19-5) vs. Weatherly (16-8) at Pottstown, 5:30 p.m.; Lourdes Regional (19-6) vs. Faith Chrisian (14-12) at Shikellamy, 5:30 p.m.; Bishop Carroll (17-7) vs. Veritas Academy (16-9) at Central Cambria, 5:30 p.m.; Rochester (19-6) vs. Otto-Eldred (15-10) at New Castle, 3 p.m.; Shanksville (21-5) vs. Coudersport (19-5) at Pitt-Johnstown, 3 p.m.; Johnsonburg (19-5) vs. Vincentian Academy (12-12) at St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.; Purchase Line (14-11) vs. Tussey Mountain (17-8) at Central Cambria, 4 p.m.; Berlin (20-5) vs. Avella (17-6) at Pitt-Johnstown, 6 p.m.; West Greene (22-3) vs. Kennedy Catholic (17-6) at Canon-McMillan, 3 p.m.; Quigley Catholic (14-11) vs. St. Joseph’s Academy (15-8) at North Hills, 4:30 p.m.; North Clarion (19-5) vs. Sewickley Academy (12-8) at Moniteau, 3 p.m.

Bowling

Boys

Friday’s results

Western Regional singles

At North Versailles Bowl

Qualifying round

1. Austen Grecko, Hempfield, 1,132; 2. Nate Kieffer, McKeesport, 1,096; 3. Nick Archocki, Cambridge Springs, 1,088; 4. Jesse Halutick, Armstrong, 1,088; 5. Alex Smith, Franklin Regional, 1,085; 6. CJ Turek, Norwin, 1,073; 7. Connor McCurdy, Yough, 1,045; 8. Christopher George, Hopewell, 1,045; 9. Mike Barvinchek, Penn-Trafford, 1,041; 10. Jacob Benzinger, OLSH, 1,041; 11. Nate Perl, Central Catholic, 1,039; 12. Jordan Reges, Butler, 1,033

Stepladder playoffs

First round

Smith, Franklin Regional, d. McCurdy, Yough, 204-190; Benzinger, OLSH, d. Reges, Butler, 157-160; George, Hopewell, d. Turek, Norwin, 233-219; Barvinchek, Penn-Trafford, d. Perl, Central Catholic, 201-172

Quarterfinals

Archocki, Cambridge Springs, d. Smith, Franklin Regional, 230-212; Halutick, Armstrong, d. George, Hopewell, 212-199

Semifinals

Grecko, Hempfield, d. Archocki, Cambridge Springs, 197-170; Halutick, Armstrong, d. Kieffer, McKeesport, 225-203

Championship

Halutick, Armstrong, d. Grecko, Hempfield, 231-213

Girls

Friday’s results

Western Regional singles

At North Versailles Bowl

Qualifying round

1. Rachel Lundy, Norwin, 1,053; 2. Johanna Rinderle, McDowell, 1,014; 3. Maura McLaughlin, McDowell, 1,007; 4. Brooke Garvey, Conneaut, 1,005; 5. Abbe Bostedo, East Allegheny, 1,000; 6. Shannon Small, Plum, 990; 7. Ashleigh Walker, Hempfield, 978; 8. Ashley Krivansky, Norwin, 973; 9. Jordyn Graham, Butler, 971; 10. Kacie Irwin, McDowell, 960; 11. Lydia Flanagan, Burrell, 957; 12. Olivia Emmonds, Armstrong, 951

Stepladder playoffs

First round

Bostedo, East Allegheny, d. Krivansky, Norwin, 245-167; Emmonds, Armstrong, d. Graham, Butler, 213-169; Small, Plum, d. Walker, Hempfield, 207-179; Irwin, McDowell, d. Flanagan, Burrell, 199-166

Quarterfinals

Garvey, Conneaut, d. Bostedo, East Allegheny, 207-170; Small, Plum, d. McLaughlin, McDowell, 233-157

Semifinals

Garvey, Conneaut, d. Lundy, Norwin, 214-182; Small, Plum, d. Rinderle, McDowell, 277-214

Championship

Small, Plum, d. Garvey, Conneaut, 207-177

Hockey

PIHL

Penguins Cup playoffs

Semifinals

At RMU Island Sports Center

Class 3A

Thursday’s schedule

Peters Township (15-3-1) vs. Mt. Lebanon (10-8-1), 7 p.m.; North Allegheny (15-4-0) vs. Bethel Park (14-5-0), 9 p.m.

Class 2A

Wednesday’s schedule

Pine-Richland (19-0-1) vs. Latrobe (15-4-1), 7 p.m.; Upper St. Clair (15-3-2) vs. Franklin Regional (12-6-2), 9 p.m.

Class A

Tuesday’s schedule

Montour (19-1-0) vs. Thomas Jefferson (16-3-0), 7 p.m.; South Fayette (18-2-0) vs. West Allegheny (17-3-0), 9 p.m.

Division II playoffs

Monday’s schedule

Burrell (20-1-0) vs. Connellsville (15-3-2), 7:15 p.m.; Neshannock (17-3-1) vs. Ringgold (17-4-0), 9:15 p.m.

Wrestling

PIAA individual championships

At Giant Center in Hershey

Friday’s results

(Local finishers only)

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

106: Carter Dibert (Franklin Regional) d. Aiden Lewis (Cedar Cliff), 7-6; Mason Prinkey (Connellsville) p. Braxton Appello (Easton), 6:26; Dylan Chappell (Seneca Valley) p. Julien Maldonado (Boyertown), 4:54

113: Alejandro Herrera (Seneca Valley) d. Andrew Smith (Nazareth), 4-1; Kyle Burkholder (Hempfield) d. Ben Monn (Cumberland Valley), 4-0; Finn Solomon (Franklin Regional) d. Sam Mcmonagle (WC Henderson), 5-1

120: Kurtis Phipps (Norwin) d. Cameron Enriquez (Stroudsburg), 6-5

126: Colton Camacho (Franklin Regional) m.d. Rafael Portilla (Carlisle), 10-1; Kenny Hayman (Canon-McMillan) d. Braden Ricchini (Council Rock South), 5-4; Darren Miller (Kiski Area) m.d. Matt Sarbo (Altoona), 10-0

132: Sam Hillegas (North Hills) d. Tyler Dilley (St. Marys), 6-0; Gabe Willochell (Latrobe) d. Drew Clearie (Nazareth), 5-1

138: Tyler Williams (Souderton) m.d. Ty Linsenbigler (Hempfield), 10-0

152: Cam Connor (Kiski Area) p. Colton Zimmerman (Carlisle), 3:32

160: Clayton Ulrey (Lower Dauphin) d. Jake Richardson (Mars), 5-2; Luca Frinzi (Becahi) d. Jack Blumer (Kiski Area), 7-5

170: Lenny Pinto (Stroudsburg) d. Nick Delp (Kiski Area), 10-4; Gerrit Nijenhuis (Canon-McMillan) m.d. Caden Wright (Emmaus), 10-2

182: Carter Starocci (Erie Cathedral Prep) m.d. Scott Joll (Belle Vernon), 16-3; Luke Stout (Mt. Lebanon) d. Steven Newell (Dallas), 5-0

195: Donovon Ball (Cedar Cliff) d. Max Shaw (Thomas Jefferson), 6-3

220: Andrew Balukas (Easton) p. Ryan Weinzen (Norwin), 0:32

285: Isaiah Vance (Hempfield) d. Kyler Wuestner (Lower Dauphin), 6-4; Jake Slinger (Upper St. Clair) p. John Klewin (Bensalem), 1:06

Consolation

Second round

113: Josh Miller (Central Dauphin) d. Marino Angelicchio (Latrobe), 5-4

120: Cole Homet (Waynesburg) d. Ethan Berginc (Hempfield), 3-1 SV

126: Colton Jordan (Neshaminy) d. Jared Keslar (Connellsville), 8-7

138: Nick Coy (Penn-Trafford) m.d. Brooks Gable (Dallastown), 15-1; Troy-Thomas Elhajj (Lower Dauphin) d. Nathan Lukez (Pine-Richland), 8-5

145: Nathan Stefanik (Nazareth) m.d. Colin Franks (Connellsville), 9-1; Tanner Rohaley (Canon-McMillan) d. Dalton Woodrow (Dubois), 4-2

152: Coltin Jezioro (Peters Township) d. Cole Flanagan (Council Rock South), 7-1; Luca Augustine (Waynesburg) d. Jeremiah Oakes (Scranton), 3-0

160: Connor Quinn (Owen J. Roberts) d. Ty McGeary (West Allegheny), 13-11

170: Luke Nichter (Chambersburg) p. Jeff Markert (Peters Township), 1:39; Jon Hoover (North Allegheny) d. Ricky Mccutchen (Owen J. Roberts), 3-1

182: Brandon Matthews (Peters Township) d. Nyiem Flucas (Hershey), 2-0

195: Justin Hart (Hampton) p. Bruno Stolfi (Souderton), 2:01; John Meyers (Greensburg Salem) d. Jayden Bortz (Northampton), 14-7; Luke Montgomery (Bethel Park) m.d. Logan Green (Pennridge), 10-0

220: Ogden Atwood (Armstrong) d. Stephen Schott (Nazareth), 7-3; Dillon Ferretti (Hempfield) d. T.J. Moore (Cedar Crest), 6-4

285: Nathan Hoaglund (Mt. Lebanon) d. Jaden Freeman (Liberty), 5-1; Quentin Franklin (South Fayette) p. Mark Thompson (Wissahickon), 1:13

Third round

120: Cole Homet (Waynesburg) d. Matt Maloney (Liberty), 9-6 138: Nick Coy (Penn-Trafford) m.d. Kibwe McNair (Methacton), 8-0; Ty Linsenbigler (Hempfield) d. Steven Storm (Pocono Mt. East), 9-4

145: Brandon Connor (Wilson) d. Tanner Rohaley (Canon-McMillan), 10-3

152: Coltin Jezioro (Peters Township) d. Colby Romjue (Susquehannock), 8-3; Tanner Updegraff (Hershey) d. Luca Augustine (Waynesburg), 3-1 SV

160: Jake Richardson (Mars) d. Connor Quinn (Owen J. Roberts), 11-4; Jack Blumer (Kiski Area) d. Colby Morris (Waynesburg), 3-2

170: Nick Delp (Kiski Area) d. Anthony Hinson (Spring Grove), 3-2; Angel Garcia (Mariana Bracetti) d. Jon Hoover (North Allegheny), 5-2

182: Scott Joll (Belle Vernon) d. Mason McCready (Hollidaysburg), 5-2; Brandon Matthews (Peters Township) d. Steven Newell (Dallas), 3-1

195: Cole Urbas (State College) p. Justin Hart (Hampton), 2:48; Max Shaw (Thomas Jefferson) d. John Meyers (Greensburg Salem), 7-2; Luke Montgomery (Bethel Park) p. Brayden Crocker (Cranberry), 2:45

220: Ogden Atwood (Armstrong) d. Ryan Weinzen (Norwin), 2-0; Hunter Catka (Sun Valley) m.d. Dillon Ferretti (Hempfield), 15-3

285: Kyler Wuestner (Lower Dauphin) d. Quentin Franklin (South Fayette), 7-1; Nathan Hoaglund (Mt. Lebanon) d. John Klewin (Bensalem), 7-4

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

106: Joey Fischer (South Park) d. Owen Reinsel (Brookville), 5-3

113: Ryan Michaels (Elizabeth Forward) m.d. Gabe Gramly (Mifflinburg), 13-0

120: Ian Oswalt (Burrell) p. Hunter Thompson (Titusville), 5:39

126: Tyler Cymmerman (Derry) d. Bryce Knauf (Greenville), 6-4 TB2

138: Jacob Ealy (Hopewell) m.d. Jack Coulston (Boiling Springs), 16-4

145: Gabe Miller (Pequea Valley) p. Johnrocco Kazalas (Quaker Valley), 3:19

152: Trent Schultheis (Freedom) d. Mason Karpinski (Greenville), 4-0

160: Thayne Lawrence (Frazier) t.f. Derek Berlitz (Notre Dame-Green Pond), 16-0 (4:25)

170: Noah Hutcherson (Valley) d. Tyler Fisher (Kutztown), 10-4; Christian Clutter (McGuffey) p. David Galasso (Athens), 2:35

182: Austin Walley (Ellwood City) d. Hunter O’Connor (Jersey Shore), 9-6; Bryson Miller (Freedom) d. Derek Yingling (West Branch), 4-0; Dayton Pitzer (Mt. Pleasant) m.d. Tyler Waltman (Southern Columbia), 11-0 195: John Vargo (Bentworth) p. Dane Csencsits (Saucon Valley), 3:52; Geoff Magin (Quaker Valley) p. Austin Kelly (Conneaut), 2:57

220: Dominic DeLuca (Derry) d. Wyatt Owen (Reynolds), 3-0

Semifinals

106: Sheldon Seymour (Troy) d. Joey Fischer (South Park), 3-1

113: Kole Biscoe (Southern Columbia) d. Ryan Michaels (Elizabeth Forward), 4-3

120: Ryan Crookham (Notre Dame-Green Pond) d. Ian Oswalt (Burrell), 3-1 TB2

126: Chase Shields (Bishop McDevitt) d. Tyler Cymmerman (Derry Area), 3-1

138: Jacob Ealy (Hopewell) d. Tyler Martin (Bishop McDevitt), 8-1

152: Trent Schultheis (Freedom) d. Trenton Harder (Bermudian Springs), 9-4

160: Thayne Lawrence (Frazier) d. Cooper Mosier (Towanda), 11-4

170: Jared McGill (Chestnut Ridge) t.f. Noah Hutcherson (Valley), 17-2 (5:42); Christian Clutter (McGuffey) d. Derek Brown (Penn Cambria), 3-2

182: Bryson Miller (Freedom) d. Austin Walley (Ellwood City), 3-2 UTB; Dayton Pitzer (Mt. Pleasant) m.d. Gavin Henry (Union City), 12-2

195: Gaige Garcia (Southern Columbia) d. John Vargo (Bentworth), 3-2; Kolby Franklin (St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy) m.d. Geoff Magin (Quaker Valley), 16-8

220: Dominic DeLuca (Derry) d. Cameron Wood (Montoursville), 5-1

Consolation

Second round

113: Connor Pierce (Harborcreek) d. Nate Yagle (McGuffey), 5-0

120: Baylor Shunk (Penns Valley) m.d. Noah Teeter (Mt. Pleasant), 11-1; Bailey Gimbor (Hamburg) d. Jimmy Gwyer (Beth-Center), 6-3

126: Z.J. Ward (Freedom) d. Seth Hoopes (Octorara), 6-5

132: Joe Hester (Montrose) d. Conner Redinger (Quaker Valley), 4-2; Donavin Chambers (Ellwood City) d. Bob Long (Lake Lehman), 6-5

138: A.J. Corrado (Burrell) d. Mario Barberio (Muncy), 7-3; Rocco Bartolo (Reynolds) d. Kenny Dushek (Freedom), 5-4 SV

145: Kameron Kline (Midd-West) d. Jake Pail (Freedom), 6-2; Shane Kemper (Burgettstown) d. Wes Davenport (Conneaut), 6-4

160: Austin Mele (Burrell) d. Ty Nixon (Muncy), 3-2

220: Connor Forrest (Hopewell) p. Duane Knisely (Chestnut Ridge), 6:20

285: Emmanuel Lawal (Church Farm) d. Riley Kemper (Burgettstown), 7-6; Max Wills (Greenville) p. Gerald Comedy (Washington), 4:14

Third round

126: Brandan Chletsos (Notre Dame-Green Pond) d. Z.J. Ward (Freedom), 7-4

132: Garret Cornell (Everett) p. Donavin Chambers (Ellwood City), 5:40

138: A.J. Corrado (Burrell) d. Avery Bassett (Midd-West), 4-3

145: Johnrocco Kazalas (Quaker Valley) p. Shane Kemper (Burgettstown), 4:11

160: Austin Mele (Burrell) d. Derek Berlitz (Notre Dame-Green Pond), 3-2

220: Connor Forrest (Hopewell) d. Wyatt Owen (Reynolds), 7-2

Fourth round

138: A.J. Corrado (Burrell) d. Thomas Spirk (Saucon Valley), 4-0

145: Johnrocco Kazalas (Quaker Valley) p. Nicholas Rosengrant (Saucon Valley), 1:53

160: Cole Sossong (Portage) p. Austin Mele (Burrell), 4:27

220: Cory Johnston (Glendale) d. Connor Forrest (Hopewell), 1-0

Fifth round

106: Joey Fischer (South Park) d. Gavin Bradley (Athens), 8-1

113: Ryan Michaels (Elizabeth Forward) d. Gable Strickland (Benton), 2-0

120: Nate Smith (Bishop McDevitt) d. Ian Oswalt (Burrell), 4-3

126: Tyler Cymmerman (Derry) d. Brandan Chletsos (Notre Dame-Green Pond), 4-1

138: Erik Gibson (Forest Hills) m.d. A.J. Corrado (Burrell), 12-2

145: Caleb Dowling (St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy) d. Johnrocco Kazalas (Quaker Valley), 6-4

170: David Galasso (Athens) d. Noah Hutcherson (Valley), 7-6

182: Austin Walley (Ellwood City) d. Garrett Mcclintick (Brockway), 5-3

195: Hunter Tremain (North Star) d. John Vargo (Bentworth), 7-2; Colin Fegley (Mahanoy) d. Geoff Magin (Quaker Valley), 6-5

