High school scores, summaries and schedule for Nov. 12, 2022
By:
Saturday, November 12, 2022 | 8:02 PM
High schools
Field hockey
PIAA playoffs
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s results
Conestoga 2, Manheim Township 1 (OT)
Wilson 1, Downingtown West 0
Emmaus 7, Honesdale 0
Lower Dauphin 2, Great Valley 1 (OT)
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Wilson (20-2-1) vs. Emmaus (25-0); Lower Dauphin (20-3-1) vs. Conestoga (21-2)
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s results
Gwynedd Mercy 3, Northern 1
Mechanicsburg 3, Crestwood 2 (OT)
Palmyra 5, Twin Valley 0
Villa Maria Academy 2, Hershey 1 (OT)
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Villa Maria Academy (18-6) vs. Mechanicsburg (18-4-1); Gwynedd Mercy (18-4-1) vs. Palmyra (19-2-2)
Class A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s results
Boiling Springs 1, Newport 0
Central Columbia 1, New Hope 0 (OT)
Oley Valley 5, Lewisburg 1
Wyoming Area 4, West Perry 1
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Wyoming Area (21-2) vs. Oley Valley (19-2-1); Central Columbia (19-4) vs. Boiling Springs (24-0)
Football
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Championship
Nov. 19 schedule
North Allegheny (10-1) vs. Central Catholic (7-4) at Norwin, 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Semifinals
Championship
Nov. 19 schedule
Upper St. Clair (10-2) vs. Pine-Richland (9-3) at Norwin, noon
Class 4A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Aliquippa (10-0) vs. McKeesport (11-1) at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.; Central Valley (10-1) vs. Thomas Jefferson (8-3) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Belle Vernon (8-2) vs. Freeport (10-1) at Gateway, 7 p.m.; Avonworth (10-1) vs. Shady Side Academy (7-4) at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Steel Valley (10-0) vs. Neshannock (11-1) at Montour, 7 p.m.; Beaver Falls (10-1) vs. Sto-Rox (9-2) at Ambridge, 7 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Bishop Canevin (11-1) vs. South Side (11-1) at Peters Township, 7 p.m.; Union (9-3) vs. Rochester (7-4) at Freedom, 7 p.m.
PIAA playoffs
Class 4A
Districts 8-10 regional championship
Saturday’s result
Meadville 40, University Prep 12
Soccer
Boys
PIAA playoffs
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s results
Conestoga 2, Warwick 0
Lower Merion 2, Pennridge 0
Parkland 2, Father Judge 1
Seneca Valley 3, Spring-Ford 0
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Lower Merion (22-1) vs. Parkland; Seneca Valley (20-1-1) vs. Conestoga (19-4)
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s results
Hershey 3, Ambridge 2
Cathedral Prep 3, Moon 0
Phoenixville 5, Cocalico 1
Springfield Township 3, Selinsgrove 0
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Springfield Township (20-3) vs. Phoenixville (20-2-1); Hershey (20-3) vs. Cathedral Prep (18-1-1)
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s results
Mercyhurst Prep 5, Bedford 0
Northwestern Lehigh 1, Fleetwood 0 (OT)
Lancaster Catholic 4, Harbor Creek 0
Lewisburg 2, Conwell-Egan 1
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Northwestern Lehigh (24-1) vs. Lewisburg (20-1-1); Lancaster Catholic (16-5-2) vs. Mercyhurst Prep (18-3-1)
Class A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s results
McConnellsburg 1, Charleroi 0
Moravian Academy 4, Holy Cross 0
Faith Christian 3, Tulpehocken 0
Winchester Thurston 2, Eden Christian 0
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Faith Christian (19-3) vs. Moravian Academy; McConnellsburg vs. Winchester Thurston (18-2-1)
Girls
PIAA playoffs
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s results
Central Dauphin 2, North Allegheny 1
Neshaminy 2, Conestoga 1 (OT)
Owen J. Roberts 2, Peters Township 1 (OT)
Pennridge 5, CB West 0
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Neshaminy (22-0-2) vs. Pennridge (22-2); Owen J. Roberts (19-6) vs. Central Dauphin (20-2-1)
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s results
Greencastle-Antrim 1, Archbishop Wood 0
Mars 2, Lower Dauphin 0
Upper Perkiomen 6, Valley View 0
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Upper Perkiomen (22-1) vs. Greencastle-Antrim (21-2-1); Mars (19-1) vs. Moon (22-0)
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s results
Central Columbia 6, Trinity (District 3) 0
General McLane 3, Clearfield 0
Mt. Pleasant 1, Fort LeBoeuf 0
Wyomissing 1, Northwestern Lehigh 0
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Wyomissing (21-1) vs. Central Columbia (23-0); Mt. Pleasant (21-2) vs. General McLane (15-5-1)
Class A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s results
Freedom 4, Karns City 3 (OT)
Greensburg C.C. 3, Springdale 1
South Williamsport 2, Moravian Academy 0
Southern Columbia 3, Camp Hill 0
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Southern Columbia (16-6-1) vs. South Williamsport (19-4); Freedom (19-4) vs. Greensburg C.C. (15-4)
Volleyball
Girls
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s results
Garnet Valley 3, Lower Merion 0
North Allegheny 3, Landisville Hempfield 1
Parkland 3, Wilson 0
Pine-Richland 3, Unionville 2
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Garnet Valley (24-1) vs. Parkland (24-0); North Allegheny (20-1) vs. Pine-Richland (18-2)
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s results
Bethlehem Catholic 3, Cardinal O’Hara 0
Thomas Jefferson 3, Conneaut 1
North Catholic 3, Hollidaysburg 1
Pope John Paul II 3, Twin Valley 2
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Bethlehem Catholic (18-5) vs. Pope John Paul II (23-0); North Catholic (18-2) vs. Thomas Jefferson (19-2)
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s results
Freeport 3, Quaker Valley 0
Notre Dame GP 3, North Penn Liberty 1
Phillipsburg-Osceola 3, Shenango 0
York Catholic 3, Tyrone 0
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Notre Dame GP (17-4) vs. York Catholic (22-1); Freeport (21-2) vs. Phillipsburg-Osceola (19-1)
Class A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s results
Maplewood 3, Homer-Center 0
West Branch 3, Mt. Calvary Christian 0
Oswayo Valley 3, Conemaugh Township 0
Sacred Heart Academy 3, Lititz Christian 1
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Sacred Heart Academy (19-7) vs. West Branch (21-0); Oswayo Valley (24-0) vs. Maplewood (21-3)
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
