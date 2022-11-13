TribLIVE Logo
High school scores, summaries and schedule for Nov. 12, 2022

By: HSSN Staff
Saturday, November 12, 2022 | 8:02 PM

High schools

Field hockey

PIAA playoffs

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s results

Conestoga 2, Manheim Township 1 (OT)

Wilson 1, Downingtown West 0

Emmaus 7, Honesdale 0

Lower Dauphin 2, Great Valley 1 (OT)

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Wilson (20-2-1) vs. Emmaus (25-0); Lower Dauphin (20-3-1) vs. Conestoga (21-2)

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s results

Gwynedd Mercy 3, Northern 1

Mechanicsburg 3, Crestwood 2 (OT)

Palmyra 5, Twin Valley 0

Villa Maria Academy 2, Hershey 1 (OT)

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Villa Maria Academy (18-6) vs. Mechanicsburg (18-4-1); Gwynedd Mercy (18-4-1) vs. Palmyra (19-2-2)

Class A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s results

Boiling Springs 1, Newport 0

Central Columbia 1, New Hope 0 (OT)

Oley Valley 5, Lewisburg 1

Wyoming Area 4, West Perry 1

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Wyoming Area (21-2) vs. Oley Valley (19-2-1); Central Columbia (19-4) vs. Boiling Springs (24-0)

Football

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Championship

Nov. 19 schedule

North Allegheny (10-1) vs. Central Catholic (7-4) at Norwin, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Championship

Nov. 19 schedule

Upper St. Clair (10-2) vs. Pine-Richland (9-3) at Norwin, noon

Class 4A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Aliquippa (10-0) vs. McKeesport (11-1) at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.; Central Valley (10-1) vs. Thomas Jefferson (8-3) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Belle Vernon (8-2) vs. Freeport (10-1) at Gateway, 7 p.m.; Avonworth (10-1) vs. Shady Side Academy (7-4) at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Steel Valley (10-0) vs. Neshannock (11-1) at Montour, 7 p.m.; Beaver Falls (10-1) vs. Sto-Rox (9-2) at Ambridge, 7 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Bishop Canevin (11-1) vs. South Side (11-1) at Peters Township, 7 p.m.; Union (9-3) vs. Rochester (7-4) at Freedom, 7 p.m.

PIAA playoffs

Class 4A

Districts 8-10 regional championship

Saturday’s result

Meadville 40, University Prep 12

Soccer

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s results

Conestoga 2, Warwick 0

Lower Merion 2, Pennridge 0

Parkland 2, Father Judge 1

Seneca Valley 3, Spring-Ford 0

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Lower Merion (22-1) vs. Parkland; Seneca Valley (20-1-1) vs. Conestoga (19-4)

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s results

Hershey 3, Ambridge 2

Cathedral Prep 3, Moon 0

Phoenixville 5, Cocalico 1

Springfield Township 3, Selinsgrove 0

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Springfield Township (20-3) vs. Phoenixville (20-2-1); Hershey (20-3) vs. Cathedral Prep (18-1-1)

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s results

Mercyhurst Prep 5, Bedford 0

Northwestern Lehigh 1, Fleetwood 0 (OT)

Lancaster Catholic 4, Harbor Creek 0

Lewisburg 2, Conwell-Egan 1

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Northwestern Lehigh (24-1) vs. Lewisburg (20-1-1); Lancaster Catholic (16-5-2) vs. Mercyhurst Prep (18-3-1)

Class A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s results

McConnellsburg 1, Charleroi 0

Moravian Academy 4, Holy Cross 0

Faith Christian 3, Tulpehocken 0

Winchester Thurston 2, Eden Christian 0

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Faith Christian (19-3) vs. Moravian Academy; McConnellsburg vs. Winchester Thurston (18-2-1)

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s results

Central Dauphin 2, North Allegheny 1

Neshaminy 2, Conestoga 1 (OT)

Owen J. Roberts 2, Peters Township 1 (OT)

Pennridge 5, CB West 0

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Neshaminy (22-0-2) vs. Pennridge (22-2); Owen J. Roberts (19-6) vs. Central Dauphin (20-2-1)

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s results

Greencastle-Antrim 1, Archbishop Wood 0

Mars 2, Lower Dauphin 0

Moon 4, Plum 1

Upper Perkiomen 6, Valley View 0

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Upper Perkiomen (22-1) vs. Greencastle-Antrim (21-2-1); Mars (19-1) vs. Moon (22-0)

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s results

Central Columbia 6, Trinity (District 3) 0

General McLane 3, Clearfield 0

Mt. Pleasant 1, Fort LeBoeuf 0

Wyomissing 1, Northwestern Lehigh 0

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Wyomissing (21-1) vs. Central Columbia (23-0); Mt. Pleasant (21-2) vs. General McLane (15-5-1)

Class A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s results

Freedom 4, Karns City 3 (OT)

Greensburg C.C. 3, Springdale 1

South Williamsport 2, Moravian Academy 0

Southern Columbia 3, Camp Hill 0

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Southern Columbia (16-6-1) vs. South Williamsport (19-4); Freedom (19-4) vs. Greensburg C.C. (15-4)

Volleyball

Girls

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s results

Garnet Valley 3, Lower Merion 0

North Allegheny 3, Landisville Hempfield 1

Parkland 3, Wilson 0

Pine-Richland 3, Unionville 2

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Garnet Valley (24-1) vs. Parkland (24-0); North Allegheny (20-1) vs. Pine-Richland (18-2)

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s results

Bethlehem Catholic 3, Cardinal O’Hara 0

Thomas Jefferson 3, Conneaut 1

North Catholic 3, Hollidaysburg 1

Pope John Paul II 3, Twin Valley 2

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Bethlehem Catholic (18-5) vs. Pope John Paul II (23-0); North Catholic (18-2) vs. Thomas Jefferson (19-2)

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s results

Freeport 3, Quaker Valley 0

Notre Dame GP 3, North Penn Liberty 1

Phillipsburg-Osceola 3, Shenango 0

York Catholic 3, Tyrone 0

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Notre Dame GP (17-4) vs. York Catholic (22-1); Freeport (21-2) vs. Phillipsburg-Osceola (19-1)

Class A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s results

Maplewood 3, Homer-Center 0

West Branch 3, Mt. Calvary Christian 0

Oswayo Valley 3, Conemaugh Township 0

Sacred Heart Academy 3, Lititz Christian 1

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Sacred Heart Academy (19-7) vs. West Branch (21-0); Oswayo Valley (24-0) vs. Maplewood (21-3)

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

