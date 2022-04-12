High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 11, 2022

By:

Monday, April 11, 2022 | 11:22 PM

High schools

Baseball

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Allderdice at North Allegheny, ppd.

Central Catholic at Butler, ppd.

Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, ppd.

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon 6, Norwin 4

Hempfield at Baldwin, ppd.

Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 1

Kiski Area at McKeesport, ppd.

Latrobe at Franklin Regional, ppd.

Penn-Trafford at Gateway, ppd.

Section 2

Mars at Plum, ppd.

Penn Hills at Fox Chapel, ppd.

Woodland Hills at Armstrong, ppd.

Section 3

North Hills at Chartiers Valley, ppd.

Shaler at Moon, ppd.

South Fayette at West Allegheny, ppd.

Section 4

Bethel Park 7, Albert Gallatin 0

Connellsville 5, Trinity 2

Thomas Jefferson at Peters Township, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Indiana 10, Highlands 6

Knoch at Burrell, ppd.

North Catholic at Freeport, ppd.

Section 2

Blackhawk at Ambridge, ppd.

Central Valley at Quaker Valley, ppd.

New Castle at Montour, ppd.

Section 3

Ringgold at Belle Vernon, ppd.

Uniontown at Elizabeth Forward, ppd.

West Mifflin at Greensburg Salem, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City 4, Freedom 3

Hopewell at Beaver Falls, ppd.

New Brighton at Mohawk, ppd.

Section 2

South Allegheny at Keystone Oaks, ppd.

Steel Valley at Avonworth, ppd.

Section 3

Derry 12, Mt. Pleasant 3

Valley at East Allegheny, ppd.

Section 4

Charleroi 10, Waynesburg Central 7

Southmoreland at Brownsville, ppd.

Yough at McGuffey, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

California at Bentworth, ppd.

Frazier at Beth-Center, ppd.

Section 2

Riverside 16, Aliquippa 0

Laurel at South Side, ppd.

Shenango at Summit Academy, ppd.

Section 3

Northgate at Apollo-Ridge, ppd.

Shady Side Academy at Serra Catholic, ppd.

Sto-Rox at Jeannette, ppd.

Section 4

Carlynton at Brentwood, ppd.

Chartiers-Houston at Clairton, ppd.

Fort Cherry at Seton LaSalle, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Avella, ppd.

Rochester at Cornell, ppd.

Union at Western Beaver, ppd.

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic at Jefferson-Morgan, ppd.

West Greene at Bishop Canevin, ppd.

Section 3

Eden Christian 7, Riverview 0

Sewickley Academy at St. Joseph, ppd.

Springdale at Leechburg, ppd.

Nonsection

Mapletown 8, Turkeyfoot Valley 1

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Allderdice at North Allegheny, DH, 4 p.m.

Butler at Central Catholic, DH, 3:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Hempfield, 4:15 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at Latrobe, 7 p.m.

Gateway at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.

McKeesport at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Armstrong at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Penn Hills, DH, 2 p.m.

Plum at Mars, 7:45 p.m.

Section 3

Moon at Shaler, 4 p.m.

North Hills at Chartiers Valley, 4:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at South Fayette, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Albert Gallatin at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.

Peters Township at Thomas Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.

Trinity at Connellsville, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell at Knoch, 5:30 p.m.

Freeport at North Catholic, 4 p.m.

Highlands at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.

New Castle at Montour, 6:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Central Valley, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Ringgold, 4 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Uniontown, 4 p.m.

West Mifflin at Greensburg Salem, DH, 2:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Hopewell, 4 p.m.

Ellwood City at Freedom, 4 p.m.

Mohawk at New Brighton, 4:15 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Derry at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

East Allegheny at Valley, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Brownsville at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

McGuffey at Yough, 4 p.m.

Waynesburg at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Bentworth at California, 4:30 p.m.

Beth-Center at Frazier, 4:30 p.m.

Washington at Carmichaels, 4:30 p.m.

Section 2

Aliquippa at Riverside, 4 p.m.

South Side at Laurel, 4:15 p.m.

Summit Academy at Shenango, DH, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge at Northgate, 4 p.m.

Jeannette at Sto-Rox, 4 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Shady Side Academy, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Brentwood at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Clairton at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Avella at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.

Rochester at Cornell, DH, 3 p.m.

Western Beaver at Union, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Bishop Canevin at West Greene, 4 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Eden Christian at Riverview, 3:15 p.m.

Leechburg at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.

St. Joseph at Sewickley Academy, 4:45 p.m.

Lacrosse

Monday’s results

Boys

Class 3A

Section 1

Peters Township 11, Upper St. Clair 6

Nonsection

Penn-Trafford 15, Knoch 4

Girls

Class 3A

Section 1

Canon-McMillan 16, Hempfield 10

Section 2

Shady Side Academy 18, Peters Township 8

Class 2A

Section 1

Aquinas Academy 16, Greensburg Salem 5

Hampton 21, Greensburg Central Catholic 1

Plum 17, Oakland Catholic 5

Section 2

Quaker Valley 9, South Fayette 1

Seton LaSalle 18, Trinity 5

Nonsection

Butler 14, Fairview 7

Softball

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, ppd.

Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park, ppd.

Section 2

Hempfield 7, Seneca Valley 2

North Allegheny at Butler, ppd.

Norwin at Pine-Richland, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 1

Armstrong at Penn Hills, ppd.

Kiski Area at Indiana, ppd.

Woodland Hills at Franklin Regional, ppd.

Section 2

Albert Gallatin 13, Gateway 3

Latrobe 4, Connellsville 3

Penn-Trafford at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.

Section 3

Shaler 15, Mars 3

Oakland Catholic at North Hills, ppd.

Section 4

Trinity 11, Chartiers Valley 4

West Allegheny at South Fayette, ppd.

Western Beaver at Moon, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport at Burrell, ppd.

Highlands at Greensburg Salem, ppd.

McKeesport at Knoch, ppd.

Section 2

Laurel Highlands 2, Ringgold 1

Uniontown at Belle Vernon, ppd.

West Mifflin at Elizabeth Forward, ppd.

Section 3

Beaver at Ambridge, ppd.

Central Valley at Hopewell, ppd.

New Castle at Blackhawk, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Deer Lakes 16, Derry 1

North Catholic at Shady Side Academy, ppd.

Valley at East Allegheny, ppd.

Section 2

Beaver Falls at Avonworth, ppd.

Quaker Valley at Keystone Oaks, ppd.

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant 11, Brownsville 3

South Allegheny at McGuffey, ppd.

Waynesburg at Southmoreland, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Burgettstown, ppd.

Chartiers-Houston at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, ppd.

Fort Cherry at Carlynton, ppd.

Section 2

Seton LaSalle 16, Jeannette 0

Apollo-Ridge at Brentwood, ppd.

Section 3

Charleroi at California, ppd.

Frazier at Beth-Center, ppd.

Washington at Bentworth, ppd.

Section 4

Riverside 8, Freedom 3

Neshannock at Mohawk, ppd.

New Brighton at Laurel, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Bishop Canevin at Union, ppd.

Cornell at Rochester, ppd.

Sewickley Academy at South Side, ppd.

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan at Avella, ppd.

West Greene at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.

Section 3

Leechburg at Ellis School, ppd.

Northgate at Riverview, ppd.

Springdale at St. Joseph, ppd.

Nonsection

Hampton at Plum, ppd.

Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, ppd.

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 6:30 p.m.

Section 2

Butler at Hempfield, 4 p.m.

Norwin at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Woodland Hills at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.

Section 2

Penn-Trafford at Connellsville, 4 p.m.

Section 3

North Hills at Hampton, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Moon at West Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Knoch at Highlands, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Belle Vernon at Ringgold, 4 p.m.

West Mifflin at Elizabeth Forward, 3:45 p.m.

Yough at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Ambridge at New Castle, 4 p.m.

Montour at Hopewell, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 2

South Park at Ellwood City, 5 p.m.

Section 3

Brownsville at McGuffey, 4 p.m.

Southmoreland at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 3

Charleroi at Carmichaels, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Neshannock at Mohawk, 4:30 p.m.

Class A

Nonsection

Brashear at Ellis School, 3:45 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Brownsville, 4 p.m.

North Allegheny at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.

North Catholic at Oakland Catholic, 3:45 p.m.

Boys tennis

Monday’s results

Class 2A

Section 2

Beaver 5, Ellwood City 0

Boys volleyball

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Nonsection

Upper St. Clair 3, Thomas Jefferson 1

Butler 3, Seton LaSalle 2

Baldwin 3, Keystone Oaks 1

Pine-Richland 3, Mars 1

Derry 3, Armstrong 1

Seneca Valley 3, Norwin 0

South Fayette at North Hills, ppd.

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 1

Canon-McMillan at South Fayette, 6 p.m.

Moon at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Section 2

North Hills at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.

Shaler at Seneca Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Section 3

Central Catholic at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian at Hopewell, 6 p.m.

Montour at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:15 p.m.

Section 2

Mars at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Plum at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Keystone Oaks at Bishop Canevin, 6:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Seton LaSalle, 7:15 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.