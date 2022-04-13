High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 12, 2022
Wednesday, April 13, 2022 | 12:05 AM
High schools
Baseball
Tuesday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny 5, Allderdice 1
Butler at Central Catholic, ppd.
Pine-Richland 10, Seneca Valley 7
Section 2
Hempfield 7, Baldwin 4
Canon-McMillan at Upper St. Clair, ppd.
Mt. Lebanon at Norwin, ppd.
Class 5A
Section 1
Latrobe 4, Franklin Regional 3
Latrobe 5, Franklin Regional 4
Gateway 6, Penn-Trafford 3
McKeesport at Kiski Area, ppd.
Section 2
Armstrong 10, Woodland Hills 0
Armstrong 17, Woodland Hills 2
Fox Chapel 13, Penn Hills 1
Fox Chapel 10, Penn Hills 0
Mars 6, Plum 5
Section 3
Shaler 15, Moon 0
North Hills at Chartiers Valley, ppd.
West Allegheny 5, South Fayette 3
Section 4
Albert Gallatin at Bethel Park, ppd.
Peters Township at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.
Trinity at Connellsville, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell 5, Knoch 4
North Catholic 7, Freeport 0
Highlands at Indiana, ppd.
Section 2
Blackhawk 10, Ambridge 2
Montour 11, New Castle 1
Central Valley 5, Quaker Valley 4
Section 3
Belle Vernon 3, Ringgold 2
Elizabeth Forward 2, Uniontown 1
West Mifflin 8, Greensburg Salem 3
West Mifflin 10, Greensburg Salem 0
Class 3A
Section 1
Hopewell 12, Beaver Falls 0
Ellwood City at Freedom, ppd.
New Brighton 1, Mohawk 0
Section 2
Avonworth 19, Steel Valley 8
Avonworth 3, Steel Valley 0
Keystone Oaks at South Allegheny, ppd.
Section 3
Derry at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.
East Allegheny 3, Valley 1
Section 4
Southmoreland 5, Brownsville 2
McGuffey 3, Yough 1
Waynesburg at Charleroi, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 1
Bentworth at California, ppd.
Beth-Center at Frazier, ppd.
Washington at Carmichaels, ppd.
Section 2
Aliquippa at Riverside, ppd.
Laurel 12, South Side 2
Summit Academy at Shenango, DH, ppd.
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge at Northgate, ppd.
Jeannette 19, Sto-Rox 1
Serra Catholic 5, Shady Side Academy 1
Section 4
Brentwood at Carlynton, ppd.
Clairton at Chartiers-Houston, ppd.
Seton LaSalle at Fort Cherry, ppd.
Class A
Section 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 11, Avella 3
Rochester at Cornell, DH, ppd.
Western Beaver at Union, ppd.
Section 2
West Greene 4, Bishop Canevin 2
Jefferson-Morgan at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.
Section 3
Eden Christian at Riverview, ppd.
Leechburg at Springdale, ppd.
St. Joseph at Sewickley Academy, ppd.
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Hempfield at Baldwin, 4 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Kiski Area at McKeesport, 4 p.m.
Latrobe at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Mars at Plum, 4 p.m.
Section 3
North Hills at Chartiers Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Shaler at Moon, 4:15 p.m.
South Fayette at West Allegheny, 4:30 p.m.
Section 4
Thomas Jefferson at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Trinity at Connellsville, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Knoch at Burrell, 4 p.m.
North Catholic at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.
Highlands at Indiana, 3 p.m.
Section 2
Blackhawk at Ambridge, 4 p.m.
Central Valley at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Montour at New Castle, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Uniontown at Elizabeth Forward, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Ellwood City at Freedom, 4 p.m.
Hopewell at Beaver Falls, 4 p.m.
Section 2
South Allegheny at Keystone Oaks, 1 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Derry at Mt. Pleasant, 4 a.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
California at Bentworth, 4:30 p.m.
Carmichaels at Washington, 4 p.m.
Frazier at Beth-Center, DH, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Laurel at South Side, 4:30 p.m.
Section 3
Shady Side Academy at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Chartiers-Houston at Clairton, 4 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Seton LaSalle, 3:45 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Avella, 4 p.m.
Western Beaver at Union, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.
Mapletown at Monessen, 4 p.m.
West Greene at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Eden Christian at Riverview, 3:15 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Carrick at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.
New Brighton at Rochester, 7 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.
Lacrosse
Tuesday’s results
Boys
Class 2A
Section 1
South Fayette 18, Chartiers Valley 1
Franklin Regional 15, Sewickley Academy 4
Girls
Class 3A
Section 1
Mt. Lebanon 16, Upper St. Clair 6
Softball
Tuesday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, ppd.
Section 2
Butler at Hempfield, ppd.
Pine-Richland 6, Norwin 2
Class 5A
Section 1
Woodland Hills at Armstrong, ppd.
Section 2
Penn-Trafford 10, Connellsville 0
Section 3
North Hills at Hampton, ppd.
Section 4
West Allegheny 14, Moon 10
Class 4A
Section 1
Knoch at Highlands, ppd.
Freeport 4, Greensburg Salem 2
Section 2
Belle Vernon at Ringgold, ppd.
Elizabeth Forward 8, West Mifflin 5
Yough 3, Laurel Highlands 0
Section 3
New Castle 13, Ambridge 0
Montour at Hopewell, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 1
Valley 17, Shady Side Academy 2
Section 2
Ellwood City 15, South Park 5
Avonworth 8, Keystone Oaks 1
Section 3
Brownsville at McGuffey, ppd.
South Allegheny 6, Southmoreland 4
Class 2A
Section 3
Charleroi at Carmichaels, ppd.
Section 4
Neshannock at Mohawk, (n)
Class A
Section 2
Mapletown 13, Jefferson-Morgan 10
Nonsection
Mt. Lebanon 10, North Allegheny 4
Brashear at Ellis School, ppd.
Jefferson-Morgan at Brownsville, ppd.
North Catholic at Oakland Catholic, (n)
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Bethel Park at Baldwin, 6:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, 4:15 p.m.
Section 2
Butler at Seneca Valley, 6 p.m.
Hempfield at Norwin, 4 p.m.
Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Indiana at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.
Penn Hills at Plum, 4 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Albert Gallatin at Connellsville, 4 p.m.
Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Gateway, 5 p.m.
Section 3
Mars at Hampton, 4 p.m.
North Hills at Shaler, 4 p.m.
Section 4
South Fayette at Chartiers Valley, 3:45 p.m.
Trinity at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell at Highlands, 4 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at McKeesport, 3:30 p.m.
Knoch at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.
Section 2
Belle Vernon at Yough, 4 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Ringgold, 4 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Uniontown, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Ambridge at Central Valley, 4 p.m.
Blackhawk at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.
Hopewell at New Castle, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Deer Lakes at North Catholic, 4 p.m.
East Allegheny at Derry, ppd.
Shady Side Academy at Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Section 2
Avonworth at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Ellwood City at Beaver Falls, 4:15 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at South Park, 4:15 p.m.
Section 3
Brownsville at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.
McGuffey at Waynesburg Central, 4 p.m.
Southmoreland at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Burgettstown at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.
Carlynton at Chartiers-Houston, 4:15 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Sto-Rox, ppd.
Section 2
Brentwood at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.
Jeannette at Ligonier Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.
Section 3
Bentworth at Charleroi, 4 p.m.
Beth-Center at Carmichaels, 4 p.m.
California at Frazier, 4:15 p.m.
Section 4
Freedom at New Brighton, 3:45 p.m.
Laurel at Neshannock, 4:15 p.m.
Mohawk at Shenango, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Rochester at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.
South Side at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.
Union at Sewickley Academy, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Avella at West Greene, 4 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Mapletown, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Ellis School at Northgate, 4 p.m.
Riverview at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.
St. Joseph at Leechburg, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Woodland Hills at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.
Tennis
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL championships
Boys singles
First round
Jake Patterson, South Fayette d. Justin Novotney, Hempfield, 10-0. Anthony Lounder, Moon d. Ronan Gibbons, Upper St. Clair, 10-3. Sam Bitzer, Shady Side Academy d. Aaron Allen, Franklin Regional, 10-8. Kyle Broadhurst, Central Catholic d. Dev Patel, Upper St. Clair, 10-4. Andrew Allen, Franklin Regional d. Severin Harmon, Sewickley Academy, 10-2. Manas Kathir, North Allegheny d. David Mnunskin, Shady Side Academy, 10-2. Philip Gorun, Mt. Lebanon d. Josh Havrilla, Latrobe, 10-1. Trey Davidson, North Allegheny d. Braden Yokopenic, Baldwin, 10-0.
Quarterfinals
Patterson, South Fayette d. Lounder, Moon, 10-1. Broadhurst, Central Catholic d. Bitzer, Shady Side Academy, 10-5. Andrew Allen, Franklin Regional d. Kathir, North Allegheny, 10-7. Davidson, North Allegheny d. Gorun, Mt. Lebanon, 10-2.
Semifinals
Patterson, South Fayette d. Broadhurst, Central Catholic, 6-0, 6-1. Davidson, North Allegheny d. Andrew Allen, Franklin Regional, 6-1, 4-6, 6-5.
Class 2A
First round
Nicolas Scheller, North Catholic d. Bryan Nguyen, Ringgold, 10-0. John Rohrkaste, Montour d. Tim Lakotos, South Park, 10-3. Will Sirianni, Quaker Valley d. Alex Duing, South Park, 10-7. Josh Dunham, Mars d. Ethen Oh, Hampton, 10-1. Drew Dimidjian, Thomas Jefferson d. Nicholas Bussard, Valley, 10-2. Jackson Gillespie, Aquinas Academy d. Luke Raymundo, Mars, 10-4. Brody Golla, North Catholic d. Andrew Cavett, Beaver, 10-7. Mike Sirianni, Quaker Valley d. Christian Kosinski, Central Valley, 10-1.
Quarterfinals
Scheller, North Catholic d. Rohrkaste, Montour, 10-1. Dunham, Mars d. W. Sirianni, Quaker Valley, 6-1, retired. Dimidjian, Thomas Jefferson d. Gillespie, Aquinas Academy, 10-3. M. Sirianni, Quaker Valley d. Golla, North Catholic, 10-1.
Semifinals
Scheller, North Catholic d. Dunham, Mars, 6-2, 6-1. M. Sirianni, Quaker Valley d. Dimidjian, Thomas Jefferson, 7-5, 6-0.
Class 3A
Section 1
Norwin 4, Hempfield 1
Class 2A
Section 1
Ringgold 5, Greensburg Salem 0
Section 2
Ellwood City 3, Neshannock 2
Central Valley 5, Riverside 0
Nonsection
Mt. Pleasant 5, Springdale 0
Track and field
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 4
Boys
Kiski Area 103, Freeport 47
Girls
Kiski Area 119.5, Freeport 30.5
Boys volleyball
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Canon-McMillan 3, South Fayette 0
Bethel Park 3, Moon 1
Upper St. Clair 3, Peters Township 1
Section 2
North Hills 3, Pine-Richland 1
Seneca Valley 3, Shaler 1
Section 3
Norwin 3, Central Catholic 0
Latrobe 3, Penn Hills 0
Penn-Trafford 3, Armstrong 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Beaver County Christian at Hopewell, ppd.
Montour 3, Ambridge 2
North Catholic 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 1
Section 2
Mars at Gateway, (n)
Derry 3, Plum 1
Section 3
Keystone Oaks 3, Bishop Canevin 0
Seton LaSalle 3, Thomas Jefferson 1
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 2A
Section 3
Seton LaSalle at Bishop Canevin, 7:15 p.m.
Nonsection
Ambridge at Cochranton, 7:30 p.m.
Butler at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
