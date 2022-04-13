High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 12, 2022

Wednesday, April 13, 2022 | 12:05 AM

High schools

Baseball

Tuesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny 5, Allderdice 1

Butler at Central Catholic, ppd.

Pine-Richland 10, Seneca Valley 7

Section 2

Hempfield 7, Baldwin 4

Canon-McMillan at Upper St. Clair, ppd.

Mt. Lebanon at Norwin, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 1

Latrobe 4, Franklin Regional 3

Latrobe 5, Franklin Regional 4

Gateway 6, Penn-Trafford 3

McKeesport at Kiski Area, ppd.

Section 2

Armstrong 10, Woodland Hills 0

Armstrong 17, Woodland Hills 2

Fox Chapel 13, Penn Hills 1

Fox Chapel 10, Penn Hills 0

Mars 6, Plum 5

Section 3

Shaler 15, Moon 0

North Hills at Chartiers Valley, ppd.

West Allegheny 5, South Fayette 3

Section 4

Albert Gallatin at Bethel Park, ppd.

Peters Township at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.

Trinity at Connellsville, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell 5, Knoch 4

North Catholic 7, Freeport 0

Highlands at Indiana, ppd.

Section 2

Blackhawk 10, Ambridge 2

Montour 11, New Castle 1

Central Valley 5, Quaker Valley 4

Section 3

Belle Vernon 3, Ringgold 2

Elizabeth Forward 2, Uniontown 1

West Mifflin 8, Greensburg Salem 3

West Mifflin 10, Greensburg Salem 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Hopewell 12, Beaver Falls 0

Ellwood City at Freedom, ppd.

New Brighton 1, Mohawk 0

Section 2

Avonworth 19, Steel Valley 8

Avonworth 3, Steel Valley 0

Keystone Oaks at South Allegheny, ppd.

Section 3

Derry at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.

East Allegheny 3, Valley 1

Section 4

Southmoreland 5, Brownsville 2

McGuffey 3, Yough 1

Waynesburg at Charleroi, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Bentworth at California, ppd.

Beth-Center at Frazier, ppd.

Washington at Carmichaels, ppd.

Section 2

Aliquippa at Riverside, ppd.

Laurel 12, South Side 2

Summit Academy at Shenango, DH, ppd.

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge at Northgate, ppd.

Jeannette 19, Sto-Rox 1

Serra Catholic 5, Shady Side Academy 1

Section 4

Brentwood at Carlynton, ppd.

Clairton at Chartiers-Houston, ppd.

Seton LaSalle at Fort Cherry, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 11, Avella 3

Rochester at Cornell, DH, ppd.

Western Beaver at Union, ppd.

Section 2

West Greene 4, Bishop Canevin 2

Jefferson-Morgan at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.

Section 3

Eden Christian at Riverview, ppd.

Leechburg at Springdale, ppd.

St. Joseph at Sewickley Academy, ppd.

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Hempfield at Baldwin, 4 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Kiski Area at McKeesport, 4 p.m.

Latrobe at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Mars at Plum, 4 p.m.

Section 3

North Hills at Chartiers Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Shaler at Moon, 4:15 p.m.

South Fayette at West Allegheny, 4:30 p.m.

Section 4

Thomas Jefferson at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Trinity at Connellsville, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Knoch at Burrell, 4 p.m.

North Catholic at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.

Highlands at Indiana, 3 p.m.

Section 2

Blackhawk at Ambridge, 4 p.m.

Central Valley at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Montour at New Castle, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Uniontown at Elizabeth Forward, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City at Freedom, 4 p.m.

Hopewell at Beaver Falls, 4 p.m.

Section 2

South Allegheny at Keystone Oaks, 1 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Derry at Mt. Pleasant, 4 a.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

California at Bentworth, 4:30 p.m.

Carmichaels at Washington, 4 p.m.

Frazier at Beth-Center, DH, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Laurel at South Side, 4:30 p.m.

Section 3

Shady Side Academy at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Chartiers-Houston at Clairton, 4 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Seton LaSalle, 3:45 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Avella, 4 p.m.

Western Beaver at Union, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.

Mapletown at Monessen, 4 p.m.

West Greene at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Eden Christian at Riverview, 3:15 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Carrick at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.

New Brighton at Rochester, 7 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.

Lacrosse

Tuesday’s results

Boys

Class 2A

Section 1

South Fayette 18, Chartiers Valley 1

Franklin Regional 15, Sewickley Academy 4

Girls

Class 3A

Section 1

Mt. Lebanon 16, Upper St. Clair 6

Softball

Tuesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, ppd.

Section 2

Butler at Hempfield, ppd.

Pine-Richland 6, Norwin 2

Class 5A

Section 1

Woodland Hills at Armstrong, ppd.

Section 2

Penn-Trafford 10, Connellsville 0

Section 3

North Hills at Hampton, ppd.

Section 4

West Allegheny 14, Moon 10

Class 4A

Section 1

Knoch at Highlands, ppd.

Freeport 4, Greensburg Salem 2

Section 2

Belle Vernon at Ringgold, ppd.

Elizabeth Forward 8, West Mifflin 5

Yough 3, Laurel Highlands 0

Section 3

New Castle 13, Ambridge 0

Montour at Hopewell, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Valley 17, Shady Side Academy 2

Section 2

Ellwood City 15, South Park 5

Avonworth 8, Keystone Oaks 1

Section 3

Brownsville at McGuffey, ppd.

South Allegheny 6, Southmoreland 4

Class 2A

Section 3

Charleroi at Carmichaels, ppd.

Section 4

Neshannock at Mohawk, (n)

Class A

Section 2

Mapletown 13, Jefferson-Morgan 10

Nonsection

Mt. Lebanon 10, North Allegheny 4

Brashear at Ellis School, ppd.

Jefferson-Morgan at Brownsville, ppd.

North Catholic at Oakland Catholic, (n)

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Bethel Park at Baldwin, 6:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, 4:15 p.m.

Section 2

Butler at Seneca Valley, 6 p.m.

Hempfield at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Indiana at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.

Penn Hills at Plum, 4 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Albert Gallatin at Connellsville, 4 p.m.

Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Gateway, 5 p.m.

Section 3

Mars at Hampton, 4 p.m.

North Hills at Shaler, 4 p.m.

Section 4

South Fayette at Chartiers Valley, 3:45 p.m.

Trinity at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell at Highlands, 4 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at McKeesport, 3:30 p.m.

Knoch at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.

Section 2

Belle Vernon at Yough, 4 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Ringgold, 4 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Uniontown, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Ambridge at Central Valley, 4 p.m.

Blackhawk at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.

Hopewell at New Castle, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Deer Lakes at North Catholic, 4 p.m.

East Allegheny at Derry, ppd.

Shady Side Academy at Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Ellwood City at Beaver Falls, 4:15 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at South Park, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

Brownsville at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.

McGuffey at Waynesburg Central, 4 p.m.

Southmoreland at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Burgettstown at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.

Carlynton at Chartiers-Houston, 4:15 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Sto-Rox, ppd.

Section 2

Brentwood at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.

Jeannette at Ligonier Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.

Section 3

Bentworth at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

Beth-Center at Carmichaels, 4 p.m.

California at Frazier, 4:15 p.m.

Section 4

Freedom at New Brighton, 3:45 p.m.

Laurel at Neshannock, 4:15 p.m.

Mohawk at Shenango, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Rochester at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.

South Side at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.

Union at Sewickley Academy, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at West Greene, 4 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Mapletown, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Ellis School at Northgate, 4 p.m.

Riverview at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.

St. Joseph at Leechburg, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Woodland Hills at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL championships

Boys singles

First round

Jake Patterson, South Fayette d. Justin Novotney, Hempfield, 10-0. Anthony Lounder, Moon d. Ronan Gibbons, Upper St. Clair, 10-3. Sam Bitzer, Shady Side Academy d. Aaron Allen, Franklin Regional, 10-8. Kyle Broadhurst, Central Catholic d. Dev Patel, Upper St. Clair, 10-4. Andrew Allen, Franklin Regional d. Severin Harmon, Sewickley Academy, 10-2. Manas Kathir, North Allegheny d. David Mnunskin, Shady Side Academy, 10-2. Philip Gorun, Mt. Lebanon d. Josh Havrilla, Latrobe, 10-1. Trey Davidson, North Allegheny d. Braden Yokopenic, Baldwin, 10-0.

Quarterfinals

Patterson, South Fayette d. Lounder, Moon, 10-1. Broadhurst, Central Catholic d. Bitzer, Shady Side Academy, 10-5. Andrew Allen, Franklin Regional d. Kathir, North Allegheny, 10-7. Davidson, North Allegheny d. Gorun, Mt. Lebanon, 10-2.

Semifinals

Patterson, South Fayette d. Broadhurst, Central Catholic, 6-0, 6-1. Davidson, North Allegheny d. Andrew Allen, Franklin Regional, 6-1, 4-6, 6-5.

Class 2A

First round

Nicolas Scheller, North Catholic d. Bryan Nguyen, Ringgold, 10-0. John Rohrkaste, Montour d. Tim Lakotos, South Park, 10-3. Will Sirianni, Quaker Valley d. Alex Duing, South Park, 10-7. Josh Dunham, Mars d. Ethen Oh, Hampton, 10-1. Drew Dimidjian, Thomas Jefferson d. Nicholas Bussard, Valley, 10-2. Jackson Gillespie, Aquinas Academy d. Luke Raymundo, Mars, 10-4. Brody Golla, North Catholic d. Andrew Cavett, Beaver, 10-7. Mike Sirianni, Quaker Valley d. Christian Kosinski, Central Valley, 10-1.

Quarterfinals

Scheller, North Catholic d. Rohrkaste, Montour, 10-1. Dunham, Mars d. W. Sirianni, Quaker Valley, 6-1, retired. Dimidjian, Thomas Jefferson d. Gillespie, Aquinas Academy, 10-3. M. Sirianni, Quaker Valley d. Golla, North Catholic, 10-1.

Semifinals

Scheller, North Catholic d. Dunham, Mars, 6-2, 6-1. M. Sirianni, Quaker Valley d. Dimidjian, Thomas Jefferson, 7-5, 6-0.

Class 3A

Section 1

Norwin 4, Hempfield 1

Class 2A

Section 1

Ringgold 5, Greensburg Salem 0

Section 2

Ellwood City 3, Neshannock 2

Central Valley 5, Riverside 0

Nonsection

Mt. Pleasant 5, Springdale 0

Track and field

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 4

Boys

Kiski Area 103, Freeport 47

Girls

Kiski Area 119.5, Freeport 30.5

Boys volleyball

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Canon-McMillan 3, South Fayette 0

Bethel Park 3, Moon 1

Upper St. Clair 3, Peters Township 1

Section 2

North Hills 3, Pine-Richland 1

Seneca Valley 3, Shaler 1

Section 3

Norwin 3, Central Catholic 0

Latrobe 3, Penn Hills 0

Penn-Trafford 3, Armstrong 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian at Hopewell, ppd.

Montour 3, Ambridge 2

North Catholic 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 1

Section 2

Mars at Gateway, (n)

Derry 3, Plum 1

Section 3

Keystone Oaks 3, Bishop Canevin 0

Seton LaSalle 3, Thomas Jefferson 1

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 2A

Section 3

Seton LaSalle at Bishop Canevin, 7:15 p.m.

Nonsection

Ambridge at Cochranton, 7:30 p.m.

Butler at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

