High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 13, 2022

By:

Thursday, April 14, 2022 | 12:21 AM

High schools

Baseball

Wednesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Central Catholic 4, Butler 3

Pine-Richland 11, Seneca Valley 10

Section 2

Baldwin 5, Hempfield 3

Upper St. Clair 7, Canon-McMillan 0

Mt. Lebanon 10, Norwin 6

Class 5A

Section 1

Kiski Area at McKeesport, ppd.

Penn-Trafford 7, Gateway 2

Section 2

Mars 3, Plum 2

Section 3

Chartiers Valley 2, North Hills 1

Chartiers Valley 4, North Hills 3

Shaler 16, Moon 2

South Fayette at West Allegheny, ppd.

Section 4

Peters Township 14, Thomas Jefferson 2

Connellsville 10, Trinity 7

Class 4A

Section 1

Knoch at Burrell, ppd.

North Catholic 15, Freeport 5

Indiana 6, Highlands 5

Section 2

Blackhawk 11, Ambridge 0

Quaker Valley 6, Central Valley 2

Montour 9, New Castle 2

Section 3

Ringgold 3, Belle Vernon 2

Uniontown 3, Elizabeth Forward 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City 4, Freedom 1

Hopewell 14, Beaver Falls 4

Section 2

Keystone Oaks 5, South Allegheny 0

Keystone Oaks 5, South Allegheny 3

Section 3

East Allegheny 3, Valley 2

Mt. Pleasant 13, Derry 3

Section 4

Southmoreland 12, Brownsville 10

Waynesburg 10, Charleroi 1

Yough 11, McGuffey 1

Class 2A

Section 1

Beth-Center 5, Frazier 4

Beth-Center 12, Frazier 0

Bentworth 10, California 5

Carmichaels 14, Washington 2

Section 2

Shenango 17, Summit Academy 0

Shenango 27, Summit Academy 0

Section 3

Jeanette 17, Sto-Rox 0

Serra Catholic 7, Shady Side Academy 0

Section 4

Brentwood 13, Carlynton 2

Chartiers-Houston 14, Clairton 7

Seton LaSalle 15, Fort Cherry 0

Class A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 11, Avella 0

Rochester 17, Cornell 0

Rochester 15, Cornell 0

Union 20, Western Beaver 1

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 5, Jefferson-Morgan 1

Monessen 12, Mapletown 2

West Greene at Bishop Canevin, ppd.

Section 3

Eden Christian 4, Riverview 1

Leechburg 12, Springdale 2

Leechburg 14, Springdale 3

Sewickley Academy 11, St. Joseph 1

Thursday’s schedule

Class 5A

Section 1

McKeesport at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.

Section 3

South Fayette at West Allegheny, 4:30 p.m.

Section 4

Peters Township at Thomas Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 3

Ligonier Valley at Deer Lakes, DH, 11 a.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Bentworth at Frazier, 4:30 p.m.

Carmichaels at California, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Laurel at South Side, noon

Nonsection

Baldwin at Uniontown, 4 p.m.

Bethel Park at Hempfield, 4:15 p.m.

Butler at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Carmichaels, 4:30 p.m.

Connellsville at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.

East Allegheny at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

Ellwood City at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Cornell, 3:45 p.m.

Freeport at Apollo-Ridge, 3:45 p.m.

Hampton at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

Highlands at Valley, 4 p.m.

Hopewell at Central Valley, 4 p.m.

Kiski Area at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Knoch at North Hills, 4 p.m.

Leechburg at Valley, 4 p.m.

Monessen at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

Moon at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.

New Castle at Union, 4 p.m.

North Allegheny at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.

Norwin at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.

Shaler at South Park, 7 p.m.

Shenango at Mohawk, 1 p.m.

South Allegheny at Sewickley Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at Plum, 4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.

Woodland Hills at McKeesport, 4 p.m.

Lacrosse

Wednesday’s results

Boys

Class 3A

Section 1

Penn-Trafford 9, Baldwin 4

Canon-McMillan 11, Hempfield 9

Girls

Class 3A

Section 2

Sewickley Academy 21, Freeport 8

Class 2A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 10, Winchester Thurston 9

Section 2

South Fayette 16, North Catholic 9

Quaker Valley 10, Seton LaSalle 2

Nonsection

Fairmont 19, Hempfield 3

Hampton 10, Peters Township 8

Softball

Wednesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Bethel Park 15, Baldwin 1

Canon-McMillan 6, Peters Township 2

Section 2

Seneca Valley 17, Butler 0

Hempfield 10, Norwin 7

Pine-Richland 5, North Allegheny 4

Class 5A

Section 1

Armstrong 10, Indiana 0

Penn Hills 18, Plum 8

Franklin Regional18, Woodland Hills 2

Section 2

Connellsville 14, Albert Gallatin 4

Penn-Trafford 8, Latrobe 0

Thomas Jefferson 15, Gateway 0

Section 3

Hampton 12, Mars 2

North Hills 7, Shaler 1

Section 4

Chartiers Valley 12, South Fayette 4

Trinity 17, Upper St. Clair 5

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell 6, Highlands 3

McKeesport 11, Greensburg Salem 4

Freeport 3, Knoch 2

Section 2

Yough 8, Belle Vernon 7

Elizabeth Forward 20, Ringgold 1

Laurel Highlands 8, Uniontown 4

Section 3

Central Valley 17, Ambridge 0

Blackhawk at Beaver, ppd.

New Castle 13, Hopewell 9

Class 3A

Section 1

Deer Lakes 4, North Catholic 1

Section 2

Avonworth 18, Quaker Valley 0

Ellwood City 12, Beaver Falls 2

Keystone Oaks 18, South Park 0

Section 3

South Allegheny 11, Brownsville 1

Waynesburg 11, McGuffey 5

Southmoreland 11, Mt. Pleasant 6

Class 2A

Section 1

Burgettstown 6, Fort Cherry 3

Chartiers-Houston 19, Carlynton 0

Section 2

Seton LaSalle 8, Brentwood 1

Ligonier Valley 19, Jeannette 0

Serra Catholic 7, Steel Valley 1

Section 3

Charleroi 10, Bentworth 0

Carmichaels 15, Beth-Center 5

Frazier 10, California 0

Section 4

Freedom 11, New Brighton 9

Neshannock 6, Laurel 1

Mohawk 11, Shenango 1

Class A

Section 1

Rochester at Bishop Canevin, ppd.

South Side at Cornell, (n)

Union 21, Sewickley Academy 0

Union 15, Sewickley Academy 0

Section 2

West Greene 16, Avella 6

Greensburg Central Catholic 15, Mapletown 0

Section 3

Northgate 16, Ellis School 5

Riverview at Springdale, ppd.

Nonsection

West Mifflin 2, Mt. Lebanon 1

Thursday’s schedule

Class 5A

Section 1

Indiana at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Connellsville at Gateway, 5 p.m.

Section 3

North Hills at Hampton, 4 p.m.

Section 4

West Allegheny at South Fayette, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 2

Ringgold at Yough, 4 p.m.

West Mifflin at Uniontown, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Montour at Central Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 2

Quaker Valley at Beaver Falls, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant at Waynesburg, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 3

Charleroi at California, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Mapletown at West Greene, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Aliquippa at Sewickley Academy, 4 p.m.

Baldwin at Elizabeth Forward, 4:15 p.m.

Beaver at Shenango, 4:30 p.m.

Cathedral Prep at Blackhawk, 6 p.m.

Butler at Moniteau, 4 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at McGuffey, 4 p.m.

Ellwood City at Laurel, 5 p.m.

Hampton at Upper St. Clair, 4 p.m.

Hopewell at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Mapletown at Carmichaels, 4:15 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at South Park, 4:15 p.m.

North Hills at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Plum, 4 p.m.

Southmoreland at Derry, 4 p.m.

Valley at Greensburg Salem, 4:15 p.m.

Waynesburg at West Greene, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL championships

Boys singles

Class 3A

Championship

Jake Patterson, South Fayette d. Trey Davidson, North Allegheny, 6-1, 6-0

Third place

Kyle Broadhurst, Central Catholic d. Andrew Allen, Franklin Regional, 2-6, 7-5, 6-2

Class 2A

Championship

Nicolas Scheller, North Catholic d. Mike Sirianni, Quaker Valley, 6-0, 6-0

Third place

Josh Dunham, Mars d. Drew Dimidjian, Thomas Jefferson, 6-0, 6-0

Class 3A

Section 1

Norwin 5, Connellsville 0

Penn-Trafford 4, Gateway 1

Class 2A

Section 1

Mt. Pleasant 5, Southmoreland 0

Section 2

Blackhawk 4, Riverside 1

Section 4

Carlynton 4, McGuffey 1

Boys volleyball

Wednesday’s results

Class 2A

Section 3

Seton LaSalle 3, Bishop Canevin 0

Nonsection

Cochranton 3, Ambridge 0

Hempfield 3, Butler 0

Thursday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 1

Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Moon, 7:15 p.m.

South Fayette at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Pine-Richland at Shaler, 7:15 p.m.

Section 3

Armstrong at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Ambridge at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Montour, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Deer Lakes at Plum, 7:15 p.m.

Gateway at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Steel Valley at Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

North Hills at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.