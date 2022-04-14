High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 13, 2022
Thursday, April 14, 2022 | 12:21 AM
High schools
Baseball
Wednesday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Central Catholic 4, Butler 3
Pine-Richland 11, Seneca Valley 10
Section 2
Baldwin 5, Hempfield 3
Upper St. Clair 7, Canon-McMillan 0
Mt. Lebanon 10, Norwin 6
Class 5A
Section 1
Kiski Area at McKeesport, ppd.
Penn-Trafford 7, Gateway 2
Section 2
Mars 3, Plum 2
Section 3
Chartiers Valley 2, North Hills 1
Chartiers Valley 4, North Hills 3
Shaler 16, Moon 2
South Fayette at West Allegheny, ppd.
Section 4
Peters Township 14, Thomas Jefferson 2
Connellsville 10, Trinity 7
Class 4A
Section 1
Knoch at Burrell, ppd.
North Catholic 15, Freeport 5
Indiana 6, Highlands 5
Section 2
Blackhawk 11, Ambridge 0
Quaker Valley 6, Central Valley 2
Montour 9, New Castle 2
Section 3
Ringgold 3, Belle Vernon 2
Uniontown 3, Elizabeth Forward 0
Class 3A
Section 1
Ellwood City 4, Freedom 1
Hopewell 14, Beaver Falls 4
Section 2
Keystone Oaks 5, South Allegheny 0
Keystone Oaks 5, South Allegheny 3
Section 3
East Allegheny 3, Valley 2
Mt. Pleasant 13, Derry 3
Section 4
Southmoreland 12, Brownsville 10
Waynesburg 10, Charleroi 1
Yough 11, McGuffey 1
Class 2A
Section 1
Beth-Center 5, Frazier 4
Beth-Center 12, Frazier 0
Bentworth 10, California 5
Carmichaels 14, Washington 2
Section 2
Shenango 17, Summit Academy 0
Shenango 27, Summit Academy 0
Section 3
Jeanette 17, Sto-Rox 0
Serra Catholic 7, Shady Side Academy 0
Section 4
Brentwood 13, Carlynton 2
Chartiers-Houston 14, Clairton 7
Seton LaSalle 15, Fort Cherry 0
Class A
Section 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 11, Avella 0
Rochester 17, Cornell 0
Rochester 15, Cornell 0
Union 20, Western Beaver 1
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic 5, Jefferson-Morgan 1
Monessen 12, Mapletown 2
West Greene at Bishop Canevin, ppd.
Section 3
Eden Christian 4, Riverview 1
Leechburg 12, Springdale 2
Leechburg 14, Springdale 3
Sewickley Academy 11, St. Joseph 1
Thursday’s schedule
Class 5A
Section 1
McKeesport at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.
Section 3
South Fayette at West Allegheny, 4:30 p.m.
Section 4
Peters Township at Thomas Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 3
Ligonier Valley at Deer Lakes, DH, 11 a.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Bentworth at Frazier, 4:30 p.m.
Carmichaels at California, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Laurel at South Side, noon
Nonsection
Baldwin at Uniontown, 4 p.m.
Bethel Park at Hempfield, 4:15 p.m.
Butler at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Carmichaels, 4:30 p.m.
Connellsville at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.
East Allegheny at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.
Ellwood City at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Cornell, 3:45 p.m.
Freeport at Apollo-Ridge, 3:45 p.m.
Hampton at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.
Highlands at Valley, 4 p.m.
Hopewell at Central Valley, 4 p.m.
Kiski Area at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Knoch at North Hills, 4 p.m.
Leechburg at Valley, 4 p.m.
Monessen at Charleroi, 4 p.m.
Moon at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.
New Castle at Union, 4 p.m.
North Allegheny at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.
Norwin at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.
Shaler at South Park, 7 p.m.
Shenango at Mohawk, 1 p.m.
South Allegheny at Sewickley Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at Plum, 4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.
Woodland Hills at McKeesport, 4 p.m.
Lacrosse
Wednesday’s results
Boys
Class 3A
Section 1
Penn-Trafford 9, Baldwin 4
Canon-McMillan 11, Hempfield 9
Girls
Class 3A
Section 2
Sewickley Academy 21, Freeport 8
Class 2A
Section 1
Greensburg Central Catholic 10, Winchester Thurston 9
Section 2
South Fayette 16, North Catholic 9
Quaker Valley 10, Seton LaSalle 2
Nonsection
Fairmont 19, Hempfield 3
Hampton 10, Peters Township 8
Softball
Wednesday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Bethel Park 15, Baldwin 1
Canon-McMillan 6, Peters Township 2
Section 2
Seneca Valley 17, Butler 0
Hempfield 10, Norwin 7
Pine-Richland 5, North Allegheny 4
Class 5A
Section 1
Armstrong 10, Indiana 0
Penn Hills 18, Plum 8
Franklin Regional18, Woodland Hills 2
Section 2
Connellsville 14, Albert Gallatin 4
Penn-Trafford 8, Latrobe 0
Thomas Jefferson 15, Gateway 0
Section 3
Hampton 12, Mars 2
North Hills 7, Shaler 1
Section 4
Chartiers Valley 12, South Fayette 4
Trinity 17, Upper St. Clair 5
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell 6, Highlands 3
McKeesport 11, Greensburg Salem 4
Freeport 3, Knoch 2
Section 2
Yough 8, Belle Vernon 7
Elizabeth Forward 20, Ringgold 1
Laurel Highlands 8, Uniontown 4
Section 3
Central Valley 17, Ambridge 0
Blackhawk at Beaver, ppd.
New Castle 13, Hopewell 9
Class 3A
Section 1
Deer Lakes 4, North Catholic 1
Section 2
Avonworth 18, Quaker Valley 0
Ellwood City 12, Beaver Falls 2
Keystone Oaks 18, South Park 0
Section 3
South Allegheny 11, Brownsville 1
Waynesburg 11, McGuffey 5
Southmoreland 11, Mt. Pleasant 6
Class 2A
Section 1
Burgettstown 6, Fort Cherry 3
Chartiers-Houston 19, Carlynton 0
Section 2
Seton LaSalle 8, Brentwood 1
Ligonier Valley 19, Jeannette 0
Serra Catholic 7, Steel Valley 1
Section 3
Charleroi 10, Bentworth 0
Carmichaels 15, Beth-Center 5
Frazier 10, California 0
Section 4
Freedom 11, New Brighton 9
Neshannock 6, Laurel 1
Mohawk 11, Shenango 1
Class A
Section 1
Rochester at Bishop Canevin, ppd.
South Side at Cornell, (n)
Union 21, Sewickley Academy 0
Union 15, Sewickley Academy 0
Section 2
West Greene 16, Avella 6
Greensburg Central Catholic 15, Mapletown 0
Section 3
Northgate 16, Ellis School 5
Riverview at Springdale, ppd.
Nonsection
West Mifflin 2, Mt. Lebanon 1
Thursday’s schedule
Class 5A
Section 1
Indiana at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Connellsville at Gateway, 5 p.m.
Section 3
North Hills at Hampton, 4 p.m.
Section 4
West Allegheny at South Fayette, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 2
Ringgold at Yough, 4 p.m.
West Mifflin at Uniontown, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Montour at Central Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 2
Quaker Valley at Beaver Falls, 4:15 p.m.
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant at Waynesburg, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 3
Charleroi at California, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
Mapletown at West Greene, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Aliquippa at Sewickley Academy, 4 p.m.
Baldwin at Elizabeth Forward, 4:15 p.m.
Beaver at Shenango, 4:30 p.m.
Cathedral Prep at Blackhawk, 6 p.m.
Butler at Moniteau, 4 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at McGuffey, 4 p.m.
Ellwood City at Laurel, 5 p.m.
Hampton at Upper St. Clair, 4 p.m.
Hopewell at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Mapletown at Carmichaels, 4:15 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at South Park, 4:15 p.m.
North Hills at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Plum, 4 p.m.
Southmoreland at Derry, 4 p.m.
Valley at Greensburg Salem, 4:15 p.m.
Waynesburg at West Greene, 4 p.m.
Tennis
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL championships
Boys singles
Class 3A
Championship
Jake Patterson, South Fayette d. Trey Davidson, North Allegheny, 6-1, 6-0
Third place
Kyle Broadhurst, Central Catholic d. Andrew Allen, Franklin Regional, 2-6, 7-5, 6-2
Class 2A
Championship
Nicolas Scheller, North Catholic d. Mike Sirianni, Quaker Valley, 6-0, 6-0
Third place
Josh Dunham, Mars d. Drew Dimidjian, Thomas Jefferson, 6-0, 6-0
Class 3A
Section 1
Norwin 5, Connellsville 0
Penn-Trafford 4, Gateway 1
Class 2A
Section 1
Mt. Pleasant 5, Southmoreland 0
Section 2
Blackhawk 4, Riverside 1
Section 4
Carlynton 4, McGuffey 1
Boys volleyball
Wednesday’s results
Class 2A
Section 3
Seton LaSalle 3, Bishop Canevin 0
Nonsection
Cochranton 3, Ambridge 0
Hempfield 3, Butler 0
Thursday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 1
Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Moon, 7:15 p.m.
South Fayette at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Pine-Richland at Shaler, 7:15 p.m.
Section 3
Armstrong at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Ambridge at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Montour, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Deer Lakes at Plum, 7:15 p.m.
Gateway at Derry, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Steel Valley at Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
North Hills at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
