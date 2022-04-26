High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 25, 2022

Tuesday, April 26, 2022 | 12:08 AM

High schools

Baseball

Monday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Central Catholic 5, Seneca Valley 3

Pine-Richland 5, Allderdice 4

North Allegheny at Butler, ppd.

Section 2

Hempfield 12, Canon-McMillan 2

Mt. Lebanon 9, Baldwin 7

Norwin 5, Upper St. Clair 2

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 7, Gateway 5

Latrobe 10, Kiski Area 0

McKeesport 4, Penn-Trafford 2

Section 2

Hampton 12, Armstrong 4

Mars 10, Woodland Hills 0

Plum 1, Penn Hills 0

Section 3

Chartiers Valley 6, Moon 2

Shaler 10, West Allegheny 3

South Fayette 5, North Hills 3

Section 4

Albert Gallatin 7, Peters Township 6

Bethel Park 6, Connellsville 2

Thomas Jefferson 10, Trinity 5

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell 4, Freeport 3

Knoch 10, Indiana 9

North Catholic 5, Highlands 3

Section 2

Central Valley 9, New Castle 8

Montour 7, Beaver 2

Quaker Valley 8, Blackhawk 6

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward 2, Ringgold 1

Laurel Highlands 15, Greensburg Salem 3

West Mifflin 9, Uniontown 1

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City 12, Beaver Falls 2

Mohawk 15, Freedom 0

Section 2

South Park 16, South Allegheny 0

Section 3

Deer Lakes 13, Derry 12

East Allegheny 4, Mt. Pleasant 2

Ligonier Valley 8, Valley 7

Section 4

McGuffey 5, Brownsville 4

Southmoreland 2 Charleroi 1

Yough 12, Waynesburg 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Bentworth 11, Beth-Center 1

California 10, Washington 7

Carmichaels 11, Frazier 1

Section 2

Neshannock at Summit Academy, ppd.

Riverside 14, South Side 3

Shenango 12, Laurel 2

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge 8, Jeannette 3

Serra Catholic 20, Sto-Rox 0

Shady Side Academy 10, Northgate 0

Section 4

Burgettstown 18, Clairton 0

Fort Cherry 6, Chartiers-Houston 5

Seton LaSalle 24, Carlynton 2

Class A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 12, Rochester 4

Union 22, Cornell 3

Western Beaver 8, Avella 3

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 14, Mapletown 1

Jefferson-Morgan 4, Bishop Canevin 3

West Greene 13, Monessen 1

Section 3

Eden Christian 15, Leechburg 3

Sewickley Academy 11, Riverview 10

Springdale at St. Joseph, ppd.

Nonsection

Aliquippa 14, Nazareth Prep 11

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Central Catholic at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Allderdice, 3:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.

Hempfield at Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Latrobe at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.

McKeesport at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Armstrong at Hampton, 3:45 p.m.

Mars at Woodland Hills, 5 p.m.

Plum at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Chartiers Valley at Moon, 4:15 p.m.

North Hills at South Fayette, 4 p.m.

West Allegheny at Shaler, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Albert Gallatin at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Bethel Park at Connellsville, 4 p.m.

Trinity at Thomas Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.

Highlands at North Catholic, 4 p.m.

Knoch at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Central Valley at New Castle, 4 p.m.

Montour at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at Ringgold, 4 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.

Uniontown at West Mifflin, 3:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.

Hopewell at New Brighton, 4 p.m.

Mohawk at Freedom, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Keystone Oaks at Avonworth, 4:30 p.m.

South Allegheny at South Park, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Deer Lakes at Derry, 4 p.m.

East Allegheny at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Valley, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Brownsville at McGuffey, 4 p.m.

Southmoreland at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

Waynesburg at Yough, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Bentworth at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

California at Washington, 7 p.m.

Carmichaels at Frazier, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Laurel at Shenango, 4 p.m.

South Side at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Summit Academy at Neshannock, DH, 4:30 p.m.

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge at Jeannette, 4 p.m.

Northgate at Shady Side Academy, 4 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Sto-Rox, 3:30 p.m.

Section 4

Clairton at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Carlynton, 3:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Avella at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.

Cornell at Union, 3:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Rochester, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Bishop Canevin at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.

Mapletown at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

West Greene at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Eden Christian at Leechburg, 4 p.m.

Riverview at Sewickley Academy, 3:45 p.m.

St. Joseph at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.

Lacrosse

Monday’s results

Boys

Nonsection

Fox Chapel 11, Penn-Trafford 6

Girls

Class 3A

Section 1

Upper St. Clair 23, Hempfield 3

Class 2A

Section 1

Plum 18, Greensburg Salem 3

Section 2

Blackhawk 18, Trinity 7

Mars 20, Seton LaSalle 1

South Fayette 16, Knoch 3

Quaker Valley 16, North Catholic 6

Softball

Class 6A

Section 1

Canon-McMillan 10, Baldwin 0

Mt. Lebanon 8, Peters Township 5

Section 2

Hempfield 3, Butler 2

North Allegheny at Norwin, ppd.

Pine-Richland 10, Seneca Valley 1

Class 5A

Section 1

Armstrong 8, Kiski Area 0

Franklin Regional 12, Penn Hills 2

Plum 17, Woodland Hills 1

Section 2

Latrobe 9, Albert Gallatin 1

Penn-Trafford 14, Gateway 0

Thomas Jefferson 7, Connellsville 2

Section 3

Hampton 5, Shaler 2

North Hills 11, Fox Chapel 3

Oakland Catholic at Mars, ppd.

Section 4

Chartiers Valley 8, West Allegheny 7

Trinity 11, Moon 6

Upper St. Clair 19, Western Beaver 2

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell 10, Greensburg Salem 0

Freeport 9, McKeesport 0

Highlands 12, Knoch 11

Section 2

Elizabeth Forward 9, Belle Vernon 6

Ringgold 8, Uniontown 7

Yough 9, West Mifflin 5

Section 3

Beaver 6, Central Valley 0

Blackhawk 9, Hopewell 2

Montour 17, New Castle 2

Class 3A

Section 1

North Catholic at East Allegheny, ppd.

Deer Lakes 15, Shady Side Academy 0

Valley 15, Derry 3

Section 2

Avonworth 6, Keystone Oaks 0

Ellwood City 17, Quaker Valley 0

Section 3

McGuffey 14, Brownsville 0

South Allegheny 5, Southmoreland 3

Waynesburg 14, Mt. Pleasant 4

Class 2A

Section 1

Chartiers-Houston 16, Fort Cherry 0

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 16, Burgettstown 1

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge at Steel Valley, ppd.

Ligonier Valley 3, Seton LaSalle 0

Serra Catholic 11, Brentwood 0

Section 3

Bentworth 14, Beth-Center 2

Carmichaels 7, Washington 6

Charleroi at Frazier, ppd.

Section 4

Mohawk 6, Freedom 2

Neshannock 15, New Brighton 0

Riverside 7, Shenango 1

Class A

Section 1

Bishop Canevin 31, Cornell 2

Rochester 16, Sewickley Academy 0

Union 6, South Side 0

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 11, Avella 0

Mapletown at Jefferson-Morgan, ppd.

West Greene 17, Monessen 6

Section 3

Ellis School 20, Riverview 5

St. Joseph 16, Northgate 5

Springdale 4, Leechburg 3

Nonsection

California 13, Jeannette 8

South Fayette 11, Brashear 2

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 2

Pine-Richland at Butler, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Woodland Hills at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Gateway at Connellsville, 5 p.m.

Section 4

Trinity at Western Beaver, DH, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

McKeesport at Highlands, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Belle Vernon at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 2

South Park at Beaver Falls, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

Brownsville at McGuffey, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Fort Cherry at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Ligonier Valley at Brentwood, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Charleroi at Carmichaels, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 3

St. Joseph at Northgate, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Canon-McMillan at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Derry at West Shamokin, 4 p.m.

Eden Christian at Ambridge, 4 p.m.

Karns City at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

Monday’s results

Nonsection

Greensburg Salem 3, Connellsville 2

Moon 3, Blackhawk 2

Seneca Valley 3, Central Valley 2

Volleyball

Boys

Monday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 2

North Allegheny 3, Pine-Richland 0

Class 2A

Section 3

Seton LaSalle 3, Trinity 0

Nonsection

Canon-McMillan 3, North Hills 0

Montour 3, Moon 0

North Catholic 3, Mars 0

Penn-Trafford 3, Bethel Park 0

Peters Township 3, Fox Chapel 0

Thomas Jefferson at Baldwin, (n)

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 1

Moon at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.

Peters Township at South Fayette, 7:15 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

North Hills at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Shaler at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Central Catholic at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Penn Hills at Penn-Trafford, 7:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Ambridge at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.

Beaver County Christian at Montour, 6 p.m.

Hopewell at North Catholic, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Derry at Deer Lakes, 7:15 p.m.

Plum at Mars, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Keystone Oaks at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Steel Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Bethel Park at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change.