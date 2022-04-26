High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 25, 2022
By:
Tuesday, April 26, 2022 | 12:08 AM
High schools
Baseball
Monday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Central Catholic 5, Seneca Valley 3
Pine-Richland 5, Allderdice 4
North Allegheny at Butler, ppd.
Section 2
Hempfield 12, Canon-McMillan 2
Mt. Lebanon 9, Baldwin 7
Norwin 5, Upper St. Clair 2
Class 5A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 7, Gateway 5
Latrobe 10, Kiski Area 0
McKeesport 4, Penn-Trafford 2
Section 2
Hampton 12, Armstrong 4
Mars 10, Woodland Hills 0
Plum 1, Penn Hills 0
Section 3
Chartiers Valley 6, Moon 2
Shaler 10, West Allegheny 3
South Fayette 5, North Hills 3
Section 4
Albert Gallatin 7, Peters Township 6
Bethel Park 6, Connellsville 2
Thomas Jefferson 10, Trinity 5
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell 4, Freeport 3
Knoch 10, Indiana 9
North Catholic 5, Highlands 3
Section 2
Central Valley 9, New Castle 8
Montour 7, Beaver 2
Quaker Valley 8, Blackhawk 6
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward 2, Ringgold 1
Laurel Highlands 15, Greensburg Salem 3
West Mifflin 9, Uniontown 1
Class 3A
Section 1
Ellwood City 12, Beaver Falls 2
Mohawk 15, Freedom 0
Section 2
South Park 16, South Allegheny 0
Section 3
Deer Lakes 13, Derry 12
East Allegheny 4, Mt. Pleasant 2
Ligonier Valley 8, Valley 7
Section 4
McGuffey 5, Brownsville 4
Southmoreland 2 Charleroi 1
Yough 12, Waynesburg 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Bentworth 11, Beth-Center 1
California 10, Washington 7
Carmichaels 11, Frazier 1
Section 2
Neshannock at Summit Academy, ppd.
Riverside 14, South Side 3
Shenango 12, Laurel 2
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge 8, Jeannette 3
Serra Catholic 20, Sto-Rox 0
Serra Catholic 19, Sto-Rox 0
Shady Side Academy 10, Northgate 0
Section 4
Burgettstown 18, Clairton 0
Fort Cherry 6, Chartiers-Houston 5
Seton LaSalle 24, Carlynton 2
Class A
Section 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 12, Rochester 4
Union 22, Cornell 3
Western Beaver 8, Avella 3
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic 14, Mapletown 1
Jefferson-Morgan 4, Bishop Canevin 3
West Greene 13, Monessen 1
Section 3
Eden Christian 15, Leechburg 3
Sewickley Academy 11, Riverview 10
Springdale at St. Joseph, ppd.
Nonsection
Aliquippa 14, Nazareth Prep 11
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Central Catholic at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Allderdice, 3:30 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.
Hempfield at Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Norwin, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Franklin Regional at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Latrobe at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.
McKeesport at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Armstrong at Hampton, 3:45 p.m.
Mars at Woodland Hills, 5 p.m.
Plum at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Chartiers Valley at Moon, 4:15 p.m.
North Hills at South Fayette, 4 p.m.
West Allegheny at Shaler, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Albert Gallatin at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Bethel Park at Connellsville, 4 p.m.
Trinity at Thomas Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.
Highlands at North Catholic, 4 p.m.
Knoch at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Central Valley at New Castle, 4 p.m.
Montour at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward at Ringgold, 4 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.
Uniontown at West Mifflin, 3:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.
Hopewell at New Brighton, 4 p.m.
Mohawk at Freedom, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Keystone Oaks at Avonworth, 4:30 p.m.
South Allegheny at South Park, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Deer Lakes at Derry, 4 p.m.
East Allegheny at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Valley, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Brownsville at McGuffey, 4 p.m.
Southmoreland at Charleroi, 4 p.m.
Waynesburg at Yough, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Bentworth at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
California at Washington, 7 p.m.
Carmichaels at Frazier, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Laurel at Shenango, 4 p.m.
South Side at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Summit Academy at Neshannock, DH, 4:30 p.m.
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge at Jeannette, 4 p.m.
Northgate at Shady Side Academy, 4 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Sto-Rox, 3:30 p.m.
Section 4
Clairton at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Carlynton, 3:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Avella at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.
Cornell at Union, 3:30 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Rochester, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Bishop Canevin at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.
Mapletown at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
West Greene at Monessen, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Eden Christian at Leechburg, 4 p.m.
Riverview at Sewickley Academy, 3:45 p.m.
St. Joseph at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.
Lacrosse
Monday’s results
Boys
Nonsection
Fox Chapel 11, Penn-Trafford 6
Girls
Class 3A
Section 1
Upper St. Clair 23, Hempfield 3
Class 2A
Section 1
Plum 18, Greensburg Salem 3
Section 2
Blackhawk 18, Trinity 7
Mars 20, Seton LaSalle 1
South Fayette 16, Knoch 3
Quaker Valley 16, North Catholic 6
Softball
Class 6A
Section 1
Canon-McMillan 10, Baldwin 0
Mt. Lebanon 8, Peters Township 5
Section 2
Hempfield 3, Butler 2
North Allegheny at Norwin, ppd.
Pine-Richland 10, Seneca Valley 1
Class 5A
Section 1
Armstrong 8, Kiski Area 0
Franklin Regional 12, Penn Hills 2
Plum 17, Woodland Hills 1
Section 2
Latrobe 9, Albert Gallatin 1
Penn-Trafford 14, Gateway 0
Thomas Jefferson 7, Connellsville 2
Section 3
Hampton 5, Shaler 2
North Hills 11, Fox Chapel 3
Oakland Catholic at Mars, ppd.
Section 4
Chartiers Valley 8, West Allegheny 7
Trinity 11, Moon 6
Upper St. Clair 19, Western Beaver 2
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell 10, Greensburg Salem 0
Freeport 9, McKeesport 0
Highlands 12, Knoch 11
Section 2
Elizabeth Forward 9, Belle Vernon 6
Ringgold 8, Uniontown 7
Yough 9, West Mifflin 5
Section 3
Beaver 6, Central Valley 0
Blackhawk 9, Hopewell 2
Montour 17, New Castle 2
Class 3A
Section 1
North Catholic at East Allegheny, ppd.
Deer Lakes 15, Shady Side Academy 0
Valley 15, Derry 3
Section 2
Avonworth 6, Keystone Oaks 0
Ellwood City 17, Quaker Valley 0
Ellwood City 18, Quaker Valley 0
Section 3
McGuffey 14, Brownsville 0
South Allegheny 5, Southmoreland 3
Waynesburg 14, Mt. Pleasant 4
Class 2A
Section 1
Chartiers-Houston 16, Fort Cherry 0
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 16, Burgettstown 1
Section 2
Apollo-Ridge at Steel Valley, ppd.
Ligonier Valley 3, Seton LaSalle 0
Serra Catholic 11, Brentwood 0
Section 3
Bentworth 14, Beth-Center 2
Carmichaels 7, Washington 6
Charleroi at Frazier, ppd.
Section 4
Mohawk 6, Freedom 2
Neshannock 15, New Brighton 0
Riverside 7, Shenango 1
Class A
Section 1
Bishop Canevin 31, Cornell 2
Bishop Canevin 22, Cornell 2
Rochester 16, Sewickley Academy 0
Union 6, South Side 0
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic 11, Avella 0
Mapletown at Jefferson-Morgan, ppd.
West Greene 17, Monessen 6
Section 3
Ellis School 20, Riverview 5
St. Joseph 16, Northgate 5
Springdale 4, Leechburg 3
Nonsection
California 13, Jeannette 8
South Fayette 11, Brashear 2
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 2
Pine-Richland at Butler, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Woodland Hills at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Gateway at Connellsville, 5 p.m.
Section 4
Trinity at Western Beaver, DH, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
McKeesport at Highlands, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Belle Vernon at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 2
South Park at Beaver Falls, 4:15 p.m.
Section 3
Brownsville at McGuffey, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Fort Cherry at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Carlynton, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Ligonier Valley at Brentwood, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Charleroi at Carmichaels, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 3
St. Joseph at Northgate, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Canon-McMillan at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Monessen, 4 p.m.
Derry at West Shamokin, 4 p.m.
Eden Christian at Ambridge, 4 p.m.
Karns City at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.
Tennis
Boys
Monday’s results
Nonsection
Greensburg Salem 3, Connellsville 2
Moon 3, Blackhawk 2
Seneca Valley 3, Central Valley 2
Volleyball
Boys
Monday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 2
North Allegheny 3, Pine-Richland 0
Class 2A
Section 3
Seton LaSalle 3, Trinity 0
Nonsection
Canon-McMillan 3, North Hills 0
Montour 3, Moon 0
North Catholic 3, Mars 0
Penn-Trafford 3, Bethel Park 0
Peters Township 3, Fox Chapel 0
Thomas Jefferson at Baldwin, (n)
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 1
Moon at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.
Peters Township at South Fayette, 7:15 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
North Hills at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Shaler at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Central Catholic at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at Armstrong, 7 p.m.
Penn Hills at Penn-Trafford, 7:15 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Ambridge at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.
Beaver County Christian at Montour, 6 p.m.
Hopewell at North Catholic, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Derry at Deer Lakes, 7:15 p.m.
Plum at Mars, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Keystone Oaks at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Steel Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Bethel Park at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
