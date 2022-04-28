High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 27, 2022

Thursday, April 28, 2022 | 12:15 AM

High schools

Baseball

Wednesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny at Butler, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 1

Penn-Trafford 3, Kiski Area 2

Section 4

Peters Township 10, Albert Gallatin 0

Class 4A

Section 3

Greensburg Salem 4, Laurel Highlands 2

Class 3A

Section 1

Hopewell 9, New Brighton 6

Section 2

Avonworth 4, Keystone Oaks 3

Section 3

Derry 9, Deer Lakes 3

Mt. Pleasant 3, East Allegheny 0

Section 4

McGuffey 9, Brownsville 4

Class 2A

Section 1

Carmichaels 13, Frazier 4

Section 2

Riverside 18, Aliquippa 0

Section 3

Shady Side Academy 14, Jeannette 2

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at Union, ppd.

Section 2

Bishop Canevin 8, Jefferson-Morgan 0

Section 3

Springdale 11, St. Joseph 2

Nonsection

Brashear 5, Brentwood 3

Ellwood City at Neshannock, ppd.

Serra Catholic 11, Greensburg Central Catholic 1

Mapletown 11, Hundred (WV) 1

Thursday’s schedule

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at McKeesport, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 3

Ringgold at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Bentworth at Frazier, 4:30 p.m.

Washington at Carmichaels, 4:30 p.m.

Section 4

Brentwood at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan at West Greene, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

St. Joseph at Sewickley Academy, 4:45 p.m.

Nonsection

Ambridge at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.

Apollo-Ridge at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Cornell, 3:45 p.m.

Brashear at Allderdice, 3:30 p.m.

Burgettstown at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Clairton at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.

Connellsville at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Carmichaels, 4:30 p.m.

Freedom at Riverside, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Derry, 4 p.m.

Hampton at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Brownsville, 4 p.m.

Leechburg at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Somerset, 4 a.m.

North Hills at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Baldwin, 4 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.

South Allegheny at Ringgold, 4 p.m.

South Fayette at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.

South Park at Elizabeth Forward, 4 p.m.

South Side at OLSH, 5:30 p.m.

Trinity at Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.

Union at New Brighton, 4 p.m.

University (WV) at Albert Gallatin, 4:15 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Moon, 4:15 p.m.

Western Beaver at Mohawk, 4:30 p.m.

Lacrosse

Boys

Wednesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Mt. Lebanon 11, Peters Township 7

Bethel Park 18, Canon-McMillan 3

Section 2

Seneca Valley 16, Norwin 4

North Allegheny 8, Shady Side Academy 7

Girls

Wednesday’s results

Class 2A

Section 1

Hampton 18, Yough 1

Section 2

Chartiers Valley 15, South Fayette 6

Blackhawk 15, Ambridge 0

Softball

Wednesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Mt. Lebanon 18, Canon-McMillan 14

Bethel Park 13, Peters Township 3

Section 2

Pine-Richland 16, Butler 1

North Allegheny at Hempfield, ppd.

Norwin 10, Seneca Valley 0

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 7, Indiana 2

Kiski Area 6, Plum 1

Penn Hills 16, Woodland Hills 1

Section 2

Thomas Jefferson 17, Albert Gallatin 5

Latrobe 16, Gateway 0

Penn-Trafford 10, Connellsville 2

Section 3

Fox Chapel at Mars, ppd.

North Hills 13, Hampton 10

Shaler 9, Oakland Catholic 0

Section 4

South Fayette at Moon, ppd.

West Allegheny 17, Upper St. Clair 2

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell 2, Knoch 0

Freeport 4, Greensburg Salem 2

Section 2

Belle Vernon 12, West Mifflin 8

Elizabeth Forward 14, Laurel Highlands 4

Yough 20, Ringgold 2

Section 3

Ambridge at Blackhawk, ppd.

Central Valley 8, Hopewell 1

Montour at Beaver, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Derry 22, Shady Side Academy 2

Valley 3, North Catholic 2

Section 2

Avonworth at Ellwood City, ppd.

Keystone Oaks 12, Beaver Falls 2

South Park 18, Quaker Valley 5

Section 3

Southmoreland 12, Brownsville 2

Mt. Pleasant 16, McGuffey 3

Waynesburg 14, South Allegheny 9

Class 2A

Section 1

Burgettstown 8, Carlynton 4

Section 2

Brentwood 15, Jeannette 0

Serra Catholic 11, Apollo-Ridge 6

Serra Catholic 18, Apollo-Ridge 0

Section 3

Beth-Center at Washington, (n)

California at Bentworth, ppd.

Carmichaels at Charleroi, ppd.

Section 4

Shenango 12, New Brighton 3

Class A

Section 1

South Side 16, Bishop Canevin 8

Cornell 16, Sewickley Academy 10

Union at Rochester, ppd.

Section 2

Avella 12, Monessen 10

Monessen 19, Avella 17

Greensburg Central Catholic 18, Jefferson-Morgan 8

West Greene 10, Mapletown 4

Section 3

St. Joseph 18, Ellis School 3

Leechburg 18, Riverview 0

Springdale 12, Northgate 2

Nonsection

Chartiers Valley 11, Baldwin 8

Thursday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.

Section 2

North Allegheny at Hempfield, 3 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 3

Fox Chapel at Mars, 4 p.m.

Section 4

South Fayette at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Knoch at Highlands, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Elizabeth Forward at Uniontown, DH, 4 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Yough, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Deer Lakes at Valley, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Keystone Oaks at Quaker Valley, DH, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

South Allegheny at McGuffey, 4:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2

Ligonier Valley at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.

Section 3

Beth-Center at Carmichaels, 4:30 p.m.

Charleroi at Frazier, 4 p.m.

Section 4

New Brighton at Mohawk, 4:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Rochester at Union, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at Mapletown, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Charleroi at Chartiers-Houston, 4:15 p.m.

Northern Garrett (Md.) at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL Doubles Championships

Class 3A

Championship

David Mnuskin/Sam Bitzer, Shady Side Academy d. Prerit Yadav/Dhruv Kulkarni, Franklin Regional, 6-3, 6-3

Third place

Andrew Allen/Aaron Allen, Franklin Regional d. Jack Wilke/Luke Wilke, Mt. Lebanon, 6-4, 6-4.

Class 2A

Championship

Brody Golla/Alex Garvey, North Catholic d. Tim Lakatos/Alex Duing, South Park, 7-6 (3), 6-3

Third place

Drew Dimidjian/Tony Sparta, Thomas Jefferson d. Andrew Cavett/Grady Johnson, Beaver, 6-4, 6-4

Nonsection

Latrobe 3, Greensburg Salem 2

Volleyball

Boys

Wednesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 3

Hempfield 3, Norwin 1

Nonsection

Latrobe 3, Derry 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Seton LaSalle 0

Thursday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 1

Baldwin at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Bethel Park at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Butler at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Fox Chapel at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 7:15 p.m.

Section 3

Armstrong at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Hempfield at Penn Hills, 7:15 p.m.

Latrobe at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Montour at Hopewell, 6 p.m.

North Catholic at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Beaver County Christian, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Deer Lakes at Gateway, 7:15 p.m.

Mars at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Steel Valley at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.