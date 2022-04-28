TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 27, 2022

By: HSSN Staff
Thursday, April 28, 2022 | 12:15 AM

High schools

Baseball

Wednesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny at Butler, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 1

Penn-Trafford 3, Kiski Area 2

Section 4

Peters Township 10, Albert Gallatin 0

Class 4A

Section 3

Greensburg Salem 4, Laurel Highlands 2

Class 3A

Section 1

Hopewell 9, New Brighton 6

Section 2

Avonworth 4, Keystone Oaks 3

Section 3

Derry 9, Deer Lakes 3

Mt. Pleasant 3, East Allegheny 0

Section 4

McGuffey 9, Brownsville 4

Class 2A

Section 1

Carmichaels 13, Frazier 4

Section 2

Riverside 18, Aliquippa 0

Section 3

Shady Side Academy 14, Jeannette 2

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at Union, ppd.

Section 2

Bishop Canevin 8, Jefferson-Morgan 0

Section 3

Springdale 11, St. Joseph 2

Nonsection

Brashear 5, Brentwood 3

Ellwood City at Neshannock, ppd.

Serra Catholic 11, Greensburg Central Catholic 1

Mapletown 11, Hundred (WV) 1

Thursday’s schedule

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at McKeesport, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 3

Ringgold at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Bentworth at Frazier, 4:30 p.m.

Washington at Carmichaels, 4:30 p.m.

Section 4

Brentwood at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan at West Greene, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

St. Joseph at Sewickley Academy, 4:45 p.m.

Nonsection

Ambridge at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.

Apollo-Ridge at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Cornell, 3:45 p.m.

Brashear at Allderdice, 3:30 p.m.

Burgettstown at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Clairton at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.

Connellsville at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Carmichaels, 4:30 p.m.

Freedom at Riverside, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Derry, 4 p.m.

Hampton at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Brownsville, 4 p.m.

Leechburg at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Somerset, 4 a.m.

North Hills at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Baldwin, 4 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.

South Allegheny at Ringgold, 4 p.m.

South Fayette at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.

South Park at Elizabeth Forward, 4 p.m.

South Side at OLSH, 5:30 p.m.

Trinity at Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.

Union at New Brighton, 4 p.m.

University (WV) at Albert Gallatin, 4:15 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Moon, 4:15 p.m.

Western Beaver at Mohawk, 4:30 p.m.

Lacrosse

Boys

Wednesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Mt. Lebanon 11, Peters Township 7

Bethel Park 18, Canon-McMillan 3

Section 2

Seneca Valley 16, Norwin 4

North Allegheny 8, Shady Side Academy 7

Girls

Wednesday’s results

Class 2A

Section 1

Hampton 18, Yough 1

Section 2

Chartiers Valley 15, South Fayette 6

Blackhawk 15, Ambridge 0

Softball

Wednesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Mt. Lebanon 18, Canon-McMillan 14

Bethel Park 13, Peters Township 3

Section 2

Pine-Richland 16, Butler 1

North Allegheny at Hempfield, ppd.

Norwin 10, Seneca Valley 0

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 7, Indiana 2

Kiski Area 6, Plum 1

Penn Hills 16, Woodland Hills 1

Section 2

Thomas Jefferson 17, Albert Gallatin 5

Latrobe 16, Gateway 0

Penn-Trafford 10, Connellsville 2

Section 3

Fox Chapel at Mars, ppd.

North Hills 13, Hampton 10

Shaler 9, Oakland Catholic 0

Section 4

South Fayette at Moon, ppd.

West Allegheny 17, Upper St. Clair 2

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell 2, Knoch 0

Freeport 4, Greensburg Salem 2

Section 2

Belle Vernon 12, West Mifflin 8

Elizabeth Forward 14, Laurel Highlands 4

Yough 20, Ringgold 2

Section 3

Ambridge at Blackhawk, ppd.

Central Valley 8, Hopewell 1

Montour at Beaver, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Derry 22, Shady Side Academy 2

Valley 3, North Catholic 2

Section 2

Avonworth at Ellwood City, ppd.

Keystone Oaks 12, Beaver Falls 2

South Park 18, Quaker Valley 5

Section 3

Southmoreland 12, Brownsville 2

Mt. Pleasant 16, McGuffey 3

Waynesburg 14, South Allegheny 9

Class 2A

Section 1

Burgettstown 8, Carlynton 4

Section 2

Brentwood 15, Jeannette 0

Serra Catholic 11, Apollo-Ridge 6

Serra Catholic 18, Apollo-Ridge 0

Section 3

Beth-Center at Washington, (n)

California at Bentworth, ppd.

Carmichaels at Charleroi, ppd.

Section 4

Shenango 12, New Brighton 3

Class A

Section 1

South Side 16, Bishop Canevin 8

Cornell 16, Sewickley Academy 10

Union at Rochester, ppd.

Section 2

Avella 12, Monessen 10

Monessen 19, Avella 17

Greensburg Central Catholic 18, Jefferson-Morgan 8

West Greene 10, Mapletown 4

Section 3

St. Joseph 18, Ellis School 3

Leechburg 18, Riverview 0

Springdale 12, Northgate 2

Nonsection

Chartiers Valley 11, Baldwin 8

Thursday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.

Section 2

North Allegheny at Hempfield, 3 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 3

Fox Chapel at Mars, 4 p.m.

Section 4

South Fayette at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Knoch at Highlands, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Elizabeth Forward at Uniontown, DH, 4 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Yough, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Deer Lakes at Valley, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Keystone Oaks at Quaker Valley, DH, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

South Allegheny at McGuffey, 4:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2

Ligonier Valley at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.

Section 3

Beth-Center at Carmichaels, 4:30 p.m.

Charleroi at Frazier, 4 p.m.

Section 4

New Brighton at Mohawk, 4:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Rochester at Union, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at Mapletown, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Charleroi at Chartiers-Houston, 4:15 p.m.

Northern Garrett (Md.) at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL Doubles Championships

Class 3A

Championship

David Mnuskin/Sam Bitzer, Shady Side Academy d. Prerit Yadav/Dhruv Kulkarni, Franklin Regional, 6-3, 6-3

Third place

Andrew Allen/Aaron Allen, Franklin Regional d. Jack Wilke/Luke Wilke, Mt. Lebanon, 6-4, 6-4.

Class 2A

Championship

Brody Golla/Alex Garvey, North Catholic d. Tim Lakatos/Alex Duing, South Park, 7-6 (3), 6-3

Third place

Drew Dimidjian/Tony Sparta, Thomas Jefferson d. Andrew Cavett/Grady Johnson, Beaver, 6-4, 6-4

Nonsection

Latrobe 3, Greensburg Salem 2

Volleyball

Boys

Wednesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 3

Hempfield 3, Norwin 1

Nonsection

Latrobe 3, Derry 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Seton LaSalle 0

Thursday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 1

Baldwin at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Bethel Park at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Butler at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Fox Chapel at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 7:15 p.m.

Section 3

Armstrong at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Hempfield at Penn Hills, 7:15 p.m.

Latrobe at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Montour at Hopewell, 6 p.m.

North Catholic at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Beaver County Christian, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Deer Lakes at Gateway, 7:15 p.m.

Mars at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Steel Valley at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

More High School Other

High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 26, 2022
High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 25, 2022
WPIAL hires board president Scott Seltzer as executive director
High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 23, 2022
Westmoreland High School Athletes of the Week: Southmoreland’s Amarah McCutcheon and Hempfield’s Brandon Coughlin

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me