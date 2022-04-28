High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 27, 2022
Thursday, April 28, 2022 | 12:15 AM
High schools
Baseball
Wednesday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny at Butler, ppd.
Class 5A
Section 1
Penn-Trafford 3, Kiski Area 2
Section 4
Peters Township 10, Albert Gallatin 0
Class 4A
Section 3
Greensburg Salem 4, Laurel Highlands 2
Class 3A
Section 1
Hopewell 9, New Brighton 6
Section 2
Avonworth 4, Keystone Oaks 3
Section 3
Derry 9, Deer Lakes 3
Mt. Pleasant 3, East Allegheny 0
Section 4
McGuffey 9, Brownsville 4
Class 2A
Section 1
Carmichaels 13, Frazier 4
Section 2
Riverside 18, Aliquippa 0
Section 3
Shady Side Academy 14, Jeannette 2
Class A
Section 1
Cornell at Union, ppd.
Section 2
Bishop Canevin 8, Jefferson-Morgan 0
Section 3
Springdale 11, St. Joseph 2
Nonsection
Brashear 5, Brentwood 3
Ellwood City at Neshannock, ppd.
Serra Catholic 11, Greensburg Central Catholic 1
Mapletown 11, Hundred (WV) 1
Thursday’s schedule
Class 5A
Section 1
Franklin Regional at McKeesport, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 3
Ringgold at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Bentworth at Frazier, 4:30 p.m.
Washington at Carmichaels, 4:30 p.m.
Section 4
Brentwood at Carlynton, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
Jefferson-Morgan at West Greene, 4:15 p.m.
Section 3
St. Joseph at Sewickley Academy, 4:45 p.m.
Nonsection
Ambridge at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.
Apollo-Ridge at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at Cornell, 3:45 p.m.
Brashear at Allderdice, 3:30 p.m.
Burgettstown at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Clairton at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.
Connellsville at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Carmichaels, 4:30 p.m.
Freedom at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Derry, 4 p.m.
Hampton at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Brownsville, 4 p.m.
Leechburg at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Somerset, 4 a.m.
North Hills at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Baldwin, 4 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.
South Allegheny at Ringgold, 4 p.m.
South Fayette at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.
South Park at Elizabeth Forward, 4 p.m.
South Side at OLSH, 5:30 p.m.
Trinity at Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.
Union at New Brighton, 4 p.m.
University (WV) at Albert Gallatin, 4:15 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Moon, 4:15 p.m.
Western Beaver at Mohawk, 4:30 p.m.
Lacrosse
Boys
Wednesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Mt. Lebanon 11, Peters Township 7
Bethel Park 18, Canon-McMillan 3
Section 2
Seneca Valley 16, Norwin 4
North Allegheny 8, Shady Side Academy 7
Girls
Wednesday’s results
Class 2A
Section 1
Hampton 18, Yough 1
Section 2
Chartiers Valley 15, South Fayette 6
Blackhawk 15, Ambridge 0
Softball
Wednesday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Mt. Lebanon 18, Canon-McMillan 14
Bethel Park 13, Peters Township 3
Section 2
Pine-Richland 16, Butler 1
North Allegheny at Hempfield, ppd.
Norwin 10, Seneca Valley 0
Class 5A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 7, Indiana 2
Kiski Area 6, Plum 1
Penn Hills 16, Woodland Hills 1
Section 2
Thomas Jefferson 17, Albert Gallatin 5
Latrobe 16, Gateway 0
Penn-Trafford 10, Connellsville 2
Section 3
Fox Chapel at Mars, ppd.
North Hills 13, Hampton 10
Shaler 9, Oakland Catholic 0
Section 4
South Fayette at Moon, ppd.
West Allegheny 17, Upper St. Clair 2
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell 2, Knoch 0
Freeport 4, Greensburg Salem 2
Section 2
Belle Vernon 12, West Mifflin 8
Elizabeth Forward 14, Laurel Highlands 4
Yough 20, Ringgold 2
Section 3
Ambridge at Blackhawk, ppd.
Central Valley 8, Hopewell 1
Montour at Beaver, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 1
Derry 22, Shady Side Academy 2
Valley 3, North Catholic 2
Section 2
Avonworth at Ellwood City, ppd.
Keystone Oaks 12, Beaver Falls 2
South Park 18, Quaker Valley 5
Section 3
Southmoreland 12, Brownsville 2
Mt. Pleasant 16, McGuffey 3
Waynesburg 14, South Allegheny 9
Class 2A
Section 1
Burgettstown 8, Carlynton 4
Section 2
Brentwood 15, Jeannette 0
Serra Catholic 11, Apollo-Ridge 6
Serra Catholic 18, Apollo-Ridge 0
Section 3
Beth-Center at Washington, (n)
California at Bentworth, ppd.
Carmichaels at Charleroi, ppd.
Section 4
Shenango 12, New Brighton 3
Class A
Section 1
South Side 16, Bishop Canevin 8
Cornell 16, Sewickley Academy 10
Union at Rochester, ppd.
Section 2
Avella 12, Monessen 10
Monessen 19, Avella 17
Greensburg Central Catholic 18, Jefferson-Morgan 8
West Greene 10, Mapletown 4
Section 3
St. Joseph 18, Ellis School 3
Leechburg 18, Riverview 0
Springdale 12, Northgate 2
Nonsection
Chartiers Valley 11, Baldwin 8
Thursday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.
Section 2
North Allegheny at Hempfield, 3 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 3
Fox Chapel at Mars, 4 p.m.
Section 4
South Fayette at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Knoch at Highlands, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Elizabeth Forward at Uniontown, DH, 4 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Yough, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Deer Lakes at Valley, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Keystone Oaks at Quaker Valley, DH, 4:15 p.m.
Section 3
South Allegheny at McGuffey, 4:15 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 2
Ligonier Valley at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.
Section 3
Beth-Center at Carmichaels, 4:30 p.m.
Charleroi at Frazier, 4 p.m.
Section 4
New Brighton at Mohawk, 4:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Rochester at Union, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Avella at Mapletown, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Charleroi at Chartiers-Houston, 4:15 p.m.
Northern Garrett (Md.) at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.
Tennis
Boys
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL Doubles Championships
Class 3A
Championship
David Mnuskin/Sam Bitzer, Shady Side Academy d. Prerit Yadav/Dhruv Kulkarni, Franklin Regional, 6-3, 6-3
Third place
Andrew Allen/Aaron Allen, Franklin Regional d. Jack Wilke/Luke Wilke, Mt. Lebanon, 6-4, 6-4.
Class 2A
Championship
Brody Golla/Alex Garvey, North Catholic d. Tim Lakatos/Alex Duing, South Park, 7-6 (3), 6-3
Third place
Drew Dimidjian/Tony Sparta, Thomas Jefferson d. Andrew Cavett/Grady Johnson, Beaver, 6-4, 6-4
Nonsection
Latrobe 3, Greensburg Salem 2
Volleyball
Boys
Wednesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 3
Hempfield 3, Norwin 1
Nonsection
Latrobe 3, Derry 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Seton LaSalle 0
Thursday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 1
Baldwin at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
Bethel Park at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Butler at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Fox Chapel at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 7:15 p.m.
Section 3
Armstrong at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Hempfield at Penn Hills, 7:15 p.m.
Latrobe at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Montour at Hopewell, 6 p.m.
North Catholic at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Beaver County Christian, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Deer Lakes at Gateway, 7:15 p.m.
Mars at Derry, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Steel Valley at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
