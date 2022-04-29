High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 28, 2022

Baseball

Thursday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny 12, Butler 0

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 4, McKeesport 1

Class 4A

Section 3

Ringgold 6, Greensburg Salem 1

Class 2A

Section 1

Bentworth 10, Frazier 6

Carmichaels 12, Washington 0

Section 4

Brentwood 11, Carlynton 4

Chartiers-Houston 15, Clairton 6

Class A

Section 1

Union 10, Cornell 0

Section 2

Bishop Canevin 11, Mapletown 1

West Greene 17, Jefferson-Morgan 2

Section 3

Sewickley Academy 17, St. Joseph 6

Nonsection

Ambridge 12, Beaver Falls 2

Apollo-Ridge 16, Nazareth Prep 1

Armstrong 7, Leechburg 6

Baldwin 3, Quaker Valley 2

Blackhawk 8, West Allegheny 6

Brashear 14, Allderdice 9

Central Valley 8, Rochester 7

Connellsville 16, Kiski Area 4

Elizabeth Forward 8, South Park 2

Gateway 8, Hampton 1

Highlands 9, Yough 5

Mohawk 10, Champion (Ohio) 0

Neshannock 2, Ellwood City 1

Norwin 11, Pine-Richland 3

Seneca Valley 3, North Hills 0

Somerset 13, Ligonier Valley 0

South Fayette 16, Keystone Oaks 1

Valley 7, Knoch 5

South Side at OLSH, susp.

Canon-McMillan 4, Trinity 2

University (WV) 13, Albert Gallatin 2

Upper St. Clair 9, Moon 4

Apollo-Ridge at Riverview, ppd.

Bishop Canevin at Cornell, ppd.

Burgettstown at McGuffey, ppd.

Clairton at Aliquippa, ppd.

Freedom at Riverside, ppd.

Greensburg Salem at Derry, ppd.

Laurel Highlands at Brownsville, ppd.

Shady Side Academy at Fox Chapel, ppd.

South Allegheny at Ringgold, ppd.

Union at New Brighton, ppd.

Western Beaver at Mohawk, ppd.

Friday’s schedule

Class 2A

Section 1

California at Beth-Center, 4:30 p.m.

Section 3

Northgate at Jeannette, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Seton LaSalle at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

West Greene at Jefferson-Morgan, 4:15 p.m.

Nonsection

Ambridge at Sewickley Academy, 4:45 p.m.

Beaver at Shenango, 4 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Thomas Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.

Brownsville at Beth-Center, 4:30 p.m.

Carmichaels at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

Carrick at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.

Ellwood City at New Castle, 4 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.

Freeport at Serra Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Hampton at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Latrobe at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.

Mapletown at Avella, 4 p.m.

Mars at Knoch, 6 p.m.

McKeesport at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Monessen at Bentworth, 4 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Uniontown, 4 p.m.

North Catholic at Avonworth, 4 p.m.

Northgate at Brentwood, 3:45 p.m.

Obama Academy at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.

Plum at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.

Riverside at Hopewell, 4 p.m.

Riverview at Apollo-Ridge, 3:45 p.m.

Rochester at Central Valley, 4 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Chartiers Valley, 4:15 p.m.

St. Joseph at Valley, 4 p.m.

Lacrosse

Thursday’s results

Boys

Class 3A

Section 1

Mt. Lebanon 11, Penn-Trafford 7

Class 2A

Section 1

Quaker Valley 14, Trinity 3

South Fayette 17, Sewickley Academy 3

Girls

Class 3A

Section 1

Hempfield 14, Penn-Trafford 6

Upper St. Clair 17, Canon-McMillan 6

Section 2

Shady Side Academy 14, North Allegheny 10

Pine-Richland 12, Fox Chapel 7

Class 2A

Section 1

Hampton 15, Ellis School 1

Softball

Thursday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Mt. Lebanon 12, Baldwin 2

Section 2

Hempfield 4, North Allegheny 2

Class 5A

Section 1

Penn Hills 11, Indiana 10

Section 3

Fox Chapel 15, Mars 0

North Hills 25, Oakland Catholic 2

Section 4

South Fayette 10, Western Beaver 8

Class 4A

Section 1

Knoch 3, Highlands 2

Section 2

Elizabeth Forward 19, Uniontown 4

Elizabeth Forward 10, Uniontown 0

Yough 8, Laurel Highlands 2

Section 3

Montour 9, Ambridge 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Deer Lakes 6, Valley 3

Section 2

Avonworth 8, Ellwood City 2

Keystone Oaks 14, Quaker Valley 1

Section 3

South Allegheny 9, McGuffey 3

Class 2A

Section 1

Burgettstown 15, Aliquippa 0

Burgettstown 16, Aliquippa 0

Section 2

Ligonier Valley 8, Steel Valley 3

Section 3

California 15, Beth-Center 7

Frazier 2, Charleroi 0

Section 4

Laurel 3, Riverside 0

Mohawk 10, New Brighton 0

Class A

Section 1

Union 30, Rochester 0

Section 2

Mapletown 9, Avella 0

Greensburg Central Catholic at West Greene, ppd.

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin 16, Northern Garrett (Md.) 6

Chartiers-Houston 14, Bethel Park 5

Mt. Pleasant 24, Derry, 7

Friday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Butler at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Hempfield at Seneca Valley, 6 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Armstrong at Plum, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Albert Gallatin at Gateway, 4 p.m.

Latrobe at Connellsville, 4 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Fox Chapel at Hampton, 4 p.m.

Mars at Shaler, 4 p.m.

North Hills at Oakland Catholic, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Chartiers Valley at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Trinity at West Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Highlands, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Ringgold at Belle Vernon, 4 p.m.

Uniontown at Yough, 4 p.m.

West Mifflin at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Beaver at Hopewell, 4:15 p.m.

Central Valley at Montour, 4 p.m.

New Castle at Ambridge, 4:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Shady Side Academy at North Catholic, 3:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at Beaver Falls, 4:15 p.m.

Ellwood City at South Park, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Brownsville at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

McGuffey at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Southmoreland at Waynesburg Central, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge at Jeannette, 4 p.m.

Brentwood at Ligonier Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Serra Catholic, 3:30 p.m.

Section 3

Charleroi at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.

Frazier at Carmichaels, 4:15 p.m.

Washington at California, DH, 3 p.m.

Section 4

Riverside at Laurel, 4 p.m.

Shenango at Neshannock, 4:15 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Rochester at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.

South Side at Sewickley Academy, 4 p.m.

Union at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.

Monessen at Mapletown, DH, 2 p.m.

Section 3

Ellis School at Leechburg, DH, 2 p.m.

Riverview at Northgate, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Elizabeth Forward at Peters Township, 4:30 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

Thursday’s results

Nonsection

Fox Chapel 4, Franklin Regional 1

Mt. Pleasant 4, Latrobe 1

Volleyball

Boys

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Moon 3, Baldwin 0

Peters Township 3, Bethel Park 2

Upper St. Clair 3, South Fayette 1

Section 2

Shaler 3, Butler 0

Fox Chapel 3, North Hills 1

Seneca Valley 3, Pine-Richland 0

Section 3

Armstrong 3, Central Catholic 2

Hempfield 3, Penn Hills 0

Norwin 3, Latrobe 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Hopewell 3, Montour 2

Ambridge 3, North Catholic 2

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Beaver County Christian 0

Section 2

Gateway 3, Deer Lakes 0

Derry 3, Mars 1

Section 3

Keystone Oaks 3, Steel Valley 0

Nonsection

Bishop Canevin 3, Obama Academy 1

Friday’s schedule

Nonsection

South Fayette at North Hills, 7 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.